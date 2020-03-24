Opinion
Beckoning To Crises From 10 Angles
Angle 1. The dethronement and alleged banishing of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano portends more issues than an average Nigerian would appreciate. The situation becomes more curious with the Kano State Government denying that he was banished, implying that Sanusi lied. As the matter has gone to court already, it is likely that we have not heard the last of the Sanusi saga. Common speculation is that Sanusi, being a highly educated, experienced, level-headed and liberal-minded Muslim, was on the side of zero-radicalism. He stood in the way of Macho-men. Another target would be Shehu Sani.
Angle 2. While the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, said that his administration would not negotiate with bandits or grant them amnesty, some lawmakers considered it fit and legal to sponsor a bill to treat terrorists like heroic freedom fighters. While Governor el-Rufai apologised for his administration’s inability to protect the people killed by bandits, some Nigerian lawmakers consider it heroic to propose a North-West Development Bill as a supplement to Repentant Insurgents Bill. Where the money to fund the projects would come from, if the bills become law, is a part of the economic shenanigans that we practise in Nigeria: National Oily Cake.
Angle 3. T. Y. Danjuma’s lamentations did not begin or end in Nigeria, for he took his case to the U.K Parliament. His grouse? Clever introduction of Sharia Law in a secular Nigerian state. He did not stop with Sharia and Islamic agenda but went on to talk about land grabbing from indigenous people and giving such land to nomadic people for a homeland. Neither was Danjuma alone in raising such alarm. Apart from naming names and telling us the strategies being adopted, those who would put us on the alert are not known to be careless talkers or ignorant people. Maybe asleep before.
Did we not see a news bombshell “Obasanjo slams Buhari Again, says Buhari deceiving Nigerians, empowering Boko Haram?” Please refer to The Tide Newspaper of Monday, January 21, 2019. There are more such finger-pointing from various quarters. Are they wrong?
Angles 4 & 5: Threat to democracy and an ailing economy, are no empty speculations. What is the state of Excess Crude Account, current exchange rate of the Naira to a dollar, truth about $4 million payment to a nameless lawyer, etc? Was somebody not quoted over to us, as saying: “The British handed Nigeria over to us, the Fulanis, at Independence. The land (Nigeria) belongs to us. We must reclaim what belongs to us?” Did we not have a news headline: “Stop external borrowing, Expert warns Buhari?” How independent are the Judiciary an National Assembly?
Apart from spending on purchases of exotic cars in the midst of hunger among the citizens, despite protests, how accountable and transparent have the management of recovered loots been?
Angle 6: Insecurity is a major challenge in the country for which there has been no effective remedy. Rather, regional and private security outfits are springing up, including the existence of a Sharia police. There is Amotekun which is almost operational, there was also a news headline: “We set up Operation Shege Ka Fasa in reaction to Amotekun.” South-East zone is yet to adopt a name for its regional security outfit. Perhaps, we may not take “Ogbunigwe” seriously yet, as coming from that zone for the purpose of security. A more disturbing phenomenon is the proliferation of firearms, with Senator Bulus telling us that “Gun Runners are powerful and untouchable” Nigerians. Gun Runners! Power.
Angle 7. Northern Elders’ lamentations, like that of T. Y. Danjuma, arose from the security jinx and speculations about the philosophy and sponsorship of terrorism and senseless killings in the country. We had seen such news headlines like” “Herdsmen Set Ortom’s Rice Farm Ablaze,” “Herdsmen Rape Two Housewives, Injure Six In Delta,” “Killings In Nigeria Worrisome”-Catholic Bishop; “How We Escaped Maiduguri Gate Massacre”- CAN Chiefs; “US Interfaith Leaders Declare Nigeria Ticking Time Bomb,” Etc. Many more!
For Northern Elders and Youths to tell President Buhari to “Resign” means that their disappointment and lamentations have reached the crescendo.
Angle 8. Hate speech and Anti-protest Bills are usually precursors to a gagging and clamp-down policy which may have some unfathomable motives. We have heard about “Reps Accusing Nigeria’s Neighbours of Aiding Insecurity.” Was the chairman, House Committee on Defence, Mr Babajimi Benson, wrong to say that there is probably an international dimension to ISIS and ISWAP activities in Nigeria?
Angle 9. Restructuring clamour is not such “irrelevance” which some people try to attach to that demand. It has to do with true practice and application of the principles and ideals of federalism. Pa Ayo Adebanjo was wrong to say “Buhari Does Not Know What Restructuring Mans.” If we practise true federalism there would be less tension.
Angle 10. Security vote, like cult phenomenon, is shrouded in secrecy wherein anything fair and foul can pass the test of scrutiny.
Arnold Alalibo told us that “The Court of Appeal in Abuja in the case of former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, clearly stated that failure of public officers to give an account of security votes entrusted to them amounts to stealing…” why must security votes not be subject to public audit?
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Growing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The increasing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me
to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like makeup kids and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to juggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing on their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigeria universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that campus prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mare fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society. Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposedly citadels of learning.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female folks who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students have sexual relationship with their female lecturers, just to secure good grades.
What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, Acquired Immune Deficiency, Syndromes (AIDS), prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail to inculcate good morals on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before despatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
Meanwhile, other major stakeholders in the education sector including religious organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as a deterrent to others.
Ekeke is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
Favour Ekeke
I Want To Be A School Proprietor
A deluxe friend of mine onetime advised that if I must make it fast in life, I should establish a school or a church. But I promptly reminded him that I neither had the anointing nor a call from God to establish a church and possibly pastor it. Initially, it did not make sense to me why he added school to the directory of fortune-spinning outfits.
But later the idea became clearer. I now appreciate why my friend specifically referred to church and school. These are the two major establishments in this country which proliferation is rarely regulated. Both organisations relish many things in common. The distinction is that one is religious, while the other is mundane.
Talk about the church, it is ubiquitous. So are schools, particularly privately-owned schools. But if churches are established to navigate us through a more healthy spiritual relationship with our maker and grant us good morals in return, what is the unregulated accretion of schools designed to achieve in our society? Cheap education quality? Perhaps.
This remains the albatross of the education sector in Rivers State. There are too many illegal private schools in the State, many of which simply propose illiteracy, not education. My anguish is even with the recent re-accreditation of private schools by the Nyesom Wike government, the unfortunate predicament goes on unabated.
These sub-standard schools emerge daily, and because the possessors of the schools operate in an unregulated environment, they site the institutions at squalid or deformed locations, which are unconducive to learning. They often refer to those locations as temporary. But the truth is many of them expend longer time than necessary at such niches. They eventually transform into permanent sites.
Unfortunately, these so-called school sites are without space and playgrounds. Some of them are glorified one-room accommodation. During break time, the children have nowhere to exercise themselves. For this reason, their teachers compel them to remain in the classrooms all the time.
Can anyone assimilate that kind of situation? Your child or ward arrives school just about 7 am. And they remain seated till 4 pm, the time many private schools close for the day after undergoing what they call ‘’lesson” (another artifice to extort money from parents).
Is that not the reason many of these children whimper painfully each morning they are woken up to be readied for school? Yes, they bawl because they bethink the several hours of confinement in the class. When the kids evoke how their teachers attend their frustration on them, especially in those schools where severe canings hold sway, they give their parents or guardians literal blitzkrieg each day before departing for school.
Play is as congenital to children as food. I cannot envisage a school where children lack ample space to play. It tantamounts to suffocating them. But the point is who approves these schools? If they are unapproved, why haven’t their proprietors been sanctioned all the while or even get the schools closed down outrightly?
It seems that something must be amiss somewhere. Somebody must be making a quick deal with the registration or otherwise of private schools in the State. I don’t have to admonish anyone that Rivers State has clear legal provisions on how private schools should emerge.
Section 1, sub-section (1) of Education (Private Schools) Law in the Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 is explicit on that. That section reads thus: “No person shall establish, carry on, conduct or keep a private school or institution unless the school or institution has been duly registered under this law”.
It, therefore, beats my imagination why a clarion legal provision on how privately-owned schools should be established in the State is discounted by some school proprietors. Is this not a copious ground for the State Education Ministry to descend heavily on these illegal school owners that dot every nook and cranny of the State?
Those with gnostic eyes don’t need to be told the reason for the frequent delinquescence by the supervisory authorities. Illegal schools don’t thrive in the State without the conspiracy of some Ministry of Education officials. I have no foreboding that these officials are compromised by desperate proprietors to ignore some of their reversals, particularly those which the law prescribes as mandatory before registration. That is why illegally operated private schools flourish.
I am sure if the State government is taken to task on how many private schools that operate in the State, we may get the squeaker of our lives. The implication is it is hard to determine the quality of education each of them offers.
Owing to poor supervision by the Education Ministry, some schools have become centres of examination malpractices and are commonly referred to as “miracle centres”. Parents are always willing to pay any amount to these “centres” to ensure that their children obtain their results at a sitting by hook or crook. Such is the level of degeneracy prevalent in some of these schools.
Indeed, private schools in Rivers State are taking so much for granted because the State Education Ministry is weak and has failed to live up to expectation. For instance, is it not the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure that school calendar is harmonised?
Why are private schools left to run their own calendar in the way they wish? Why has the ministry not done anything about the poor remuneration private school owners pay their staff, particularly when it is understood that there is a nexus between wage and output?
I need to open a school at this point as my friend advised and stop agonising.
Arnold Alalibo
Exordium To Exodus
Based on biblical tradition of obfuscation through metaphors, parables, fables, proverbs, allegories and other “dark sayings,” this article contends that the highly histrionic narrative of mass movement of Israelites from Egypt to the Land of Canaan as contained in the Book of Exodus is an allegory. Yes, it is another symbolic representation, which abundantly yields to critical analysis and interpretations that arrive at a deeply hidden spiritual meaning; a meaning that contains moral and behavioral codes that hold the key to the age-old mystery of man’s purpose on earth and the path to atonement (at-one-ment) with God.
To understand the essence of this paper, the reader is implored to approach the enterprise with a thawed mind: consciousness that has transcended the inhibitions as ininely acquired over the years from the creeds and dogmas of institutional religion; a mind that realizes that God cannot implant the mysterious instrument of unimaginable potency called the human brain in man’s head yet give humanity religions that discourage critical intelligent thought; and a mind that has come to know that institutional religion, as practised, is a human fabrication for the purposes of anesthetizing, subjugating and politically and economically exploiting humanity.Do not get the author wrong, the Bible is a highly spiritual roadmap to oneness with God; however, to appreciate the plentiful spiritual lessons contained therein requires reading between the lines, burrowing beneath the dark sayings and going beyond the spiritually infantile act of drinking the milk or the adult chewing the meat to cracking the bones and savoring the marrow of the knowledge contained therein. The reader should note that reliance on biblical references here is only a reflection of the author’s background; this presentation is universal, it is beyond the bounds of any one religion.
Given the lack of archeological evidence of the mass movement that lasted for forty years as chronicled in the Book of Exodus, it is natural to conjecture that Egypt, in the narrative, is not the geographical location in the North-East of Africa. Rather, it is metaphor for a state of mental enslavement from which man is expected to liberate himself and journey to the Promised Land of Canaan, which is also a metaphor for a state of global harmony, based on sharing the abundance of nature by all. Both Israeli and Egyptian researchers of various academic disciplines agree that at the time of the exodus, the Province of Canaan was firmly under Egyptian control; so, it could not have been the land of freedom for the Israelites; this further emphasizes the metaphoric essence of the narrative.
In the same vein of dark sayings, Manna from heaven is metaphor for a spiritual, mental and physical state when man is able to utilize the unimaginable powers of his brain to generate the Sacred Manna, which has nutrients that nourish the body “without waste.”Also,heaven is metaphor for the human head wherein the human brain is contained. Given this biological state of existence, man will have no need for animal protein with its health hazards; he becomes herbivore. At this point, man will live in harmony with his other neighbours in this animal kingdom and will then learn to communicate with the animals and avail himself of the boundless knowledge and wisdom they harbour.The Book of Job (12:7&8) enjoins man to “ask the beasts, and they will teach you; and the birds of the air, and they will tell you…speak to the earth, and it will teach you and the fish of the sea will explain to you.”For instance, from the avocation of agriculture, the earth has taught the discerning mind that you reap what you sow; (Gal 6:7) this means that vicarious remission of sin is ludicrous. Again, give watermelon cut for more than twenty-four hours to a rabbit and it will reject it because it knows that the watermelon has lost its nutritional value. Observe the maneuvers of a bird in flight and watch it apply the breaks and land on the ground; then observe an airplane in flight and land and you would realize that Wilbur and Orville Wright took Introduction to Flying tutored by the birds. Further, the calisthenics of assault planes in battle are mimicry of the hawk hunting for food; watch a wale surface from the deep of the ocean and note the uncanny similarity with a submarine in the same act. With this consciousness, man will also learn the language of his innumerable green neighbours (herbs, plants and trees) and therefore benefit from their incredible medicinal properties and propensity to cure all ailments, including those that are yet to manifest. Lao and Walter Russell, Tibetan monks and other highly evolved humans in history including herbalists across the world before the advent of Western civilization achieved this capacity. This harmonious coexistence with the elements is akin to what obtained in the equally metaphoric Garden of Eden where Adam and Eve lived in perfect harmony with the animals and the environment until the transgression.
At the above point of interrelatedness, planet earth morphs into a land of abundance in which its yields are made available to all according to individual needs irrespective of colour, creed, station or location; this is the symbolism of Land of Canaan. It is this state of consciousness that inspired Mahatma Gandhi’s concise yet comprehensive poetic and sociopolitical classic: “there are enough resources for every one’s need; but not enough for one man’s greed.” This philosophy is also at the roots of the “from each according to his abilities and to each according his needs” ethos of communism.
In an incisive assessment of the essence of the various books of the Bible, Genesis was referred to as “The Beginning of ALL things” while Exodus was referred to as “Redemption of Human Race.” In the same assessment, Leviticus was referred to as “Holiness/Atonement” while Numbers, Deuteronomy and Joshua were referred to as “Wandering,” “Covenant” and “Conquering Land of Canaan,” respectively. A deep thought into the sequence of these books vis-à-vis the labels, shows that they contain the spiritual essence of the Bible, which is exiting from mental slavery and arriving at Canaan; This is the big picture. The rest of the Bible expatiates on the precepts for arriving at Canaan, the Kingdom of God here on earth; this is what Plato referred to as the Ideal State and St. Augustine of Hippo called it the City of God.
Restated, exit from the mental and spiritual slavery in which humanity is neck deep requires learning the lessons and abiding by the precepts in the other sixty-four books of the Bible and other books of life and adhering to the relevant attitudinal and behavioural prescriptions for man to arrive at the metaphoric Land of Canaan. Here, the issues of absolute faith in God as exemplified by various dramatis personae in numerous dark sayings and the universality of religion as repeatedly preached by Jesus Christ, St. Paul and the other Apostles in the New Testament, constitute the guide to the actualization of oneness with God. Here again, the essence of the acronym ASK, which is obfuscated in the Biblical injunction “Ask and it shall be given unto you; Seek and ye shall find, Knock and it shall be opened unto you” (Matt 7:7) comes alive along with the essence of the lamentation “my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea, 4:6).
Dr Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
These and many other portions of the Holy Books emphasize the need for man to seek the pristine knowledge of the Divine, which wells from within each individual; knowledge untainted by ossified creeds and dogmas of institutional religion. Further, the emphasis is on Gnosticism; of vital note in this regard is Jesus’ averment that “I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot hear them now.”(John 16:12) More than two thousand years after Jesus, man should be ready for the gospel truth and spiritual essence of his being.
In this eternal spiritual journey from slavery to the point God’s “will is done on earth as it is in heaven,” every individual is on hisher own; “be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth; that shall he reap also” so said St. Paul (Gal 6:7) and the Man from Galilee says “I come quickly with my rewards to give each man according to his works.” (Rev 22:12)Eternally, there are all sorts of guides that cut across every religious persuasion and belief; they roam planet earth and other corporealities and dimensions in the Divine anatomy seeking for souls to either save or destroy depending on what sort of guide they are. The decision to accept and follow a particular guide or otherwise is an individual thing and so is responsibility for the outcome of that singular and personal decision. The golden rule and the greatest law of all is “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Mark, 12:31) In its disarming and, perhaps, deceitful simplicity, this commandment, like most Biblical sayings, has deeper meaning than meets the eyes. The depth of the statement is in the essence and import of the word “neighbor.” While this belongs in another narrative, suffice it to say that by “neighbor,” the Bible refers to a wider,more intellectually, spiritually and cosmically tasking field of relationships than family, relatives and those living next door.
Where does humanity belong in this journey? Accepting the spirituality of the Bible, man should come to terms with the fact that from”Redemption of the Human Race” to “Conquering Land of Canaan” is all about arriving at the Grand Design of God for man, which is living harmoniously in His abundance. As an introduction to the Book of Exodus, this article calls for the narrative to be subjected to greater studies from multidisciplinary perspective to uncover the hidden meanings and as they apply to human existence. A spirited attempt has been made in the book titled From Rule of Law to Rule of Love: The End of Western Thought and the Death of Leviathanto present, in contemporary terms, the material and spiritual requirements of this journey from enslavement to universal oneness and the abundance of God.
What is the significance of the repeated use of the number forty in the Bible? What is Shakespeare doing deep inside Psalm 46? What other hidden codes are there in the Bible and what is their meaning? Where are the Book of Jasher and the other books excised by King James? This call for further studies on the essence of the Book of Exodus is so that man may be appropriately guided in his search for oneness with God.The multiplicity of religions in humanity now constitutes a source of protracted bitter conflict and spiritual confusion unto man. Here, Gnosticism and the essence of Huist Thought are imperative. “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
Jason Osai
