Niger Delta
Amnesty: ‘We’ve Not Been Trained Since After Disarmament’
Ex-militants under the umbrella of Niger Delta Defence Cops, NDDC, has issued a serious warning to the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, to without delay, effect their training or else they would return to the creeks.
In a statement issued yesterday, signed by self-styled general Para Ekiye and made available to newsmen, the group urged the amnesty office to attend to salient issues of training beneficiaries, payment of house rents and monthly stipends.
The group noted that all beneficiaries of the programme captured under Phase 3 were denied the UN Code, which enables them train outside the country.
“We have just concluded a meeting attended by over three hundred ex-militants under Phase 3 in an undisclosed location in the Niger Delta mangroves and have taken a position.
“We call on the amnesty office to attend to these issues: there are so many uncaptured ex-militant leaders in the 3rd Phase, and the captured ones are also denied the UN Code to school abroad since after disarmament.
“But politicians easily procure this UN Code from the amnesty office and are sending their relatives and friends to schools abroad under the amnesty programme. Enough of this politics.
“Our house allowances are not paid and we spend our monthly spidents to pay rents. We are tired and we give the amnesty office two weeks to correct these anomalies or else we have no other option than to return to the creek”, the statement read.
Niger Delta
Heavy Rain Causes Flood, Pulls Down Trees In Calabar
Heavy downpour has fallen down scores of trees on major highways in Calabar, restricting the free flow of vehicular movement along the affected routes.
The rain which started around 11pm on Saturday night to the early hours of yesterday, also caused flooding in some parts of Calabar metropolis.
The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, who led a team of staff from the Ministry, including the Calabar Urban Development Authority (CUDA) staff, to evacuate the fallen trees, said that over 20 trees were pulled down by the rain.
He said that the ministry swung into action after he received several calls from residents in the affected areas that the trees had prevented them from driving in and out of their residences.
“The heavy downpour in Calabar that started on the night of Saturday through the morning of Sunday pulled down over 20 trees in various locations within the metropolis.
“As soon as we received the calls, we immediately went to the affected areas and you can see us working up till now.
“We started the evacuation of these trees from Atimbo area of Calabar Municipality around 5 a.m. this morning and we must ensure that all affected areas are cleaned up to allow for free flow of movements.
“Unfortunately, one of the trees fell on a parked vehicle, but no live was lost,” he said.
The Commissioner advised residents in the state to desist from parking their vehicles under trees as the rainy season draws near.
He also called on residents in the state to report to the office cases of any fallen trees around their areas for prompt cutting and evacuation to ensure sanity and cleanliness of the environment.
The Executive Secretary of CUDA, Mr Joe-Mary Ekeng, said they had to turn out in their numbers in order to clear the affected areas and restore free flow of movements.
Niger Delta
Lawyers Condemn Appointment Of Acting Chief Judge In C’ River
The Lawyers in the Nine Eastern States of Nigeria, under the aegis, Eastern Bar Forum (EBF) have condemned the appointed of Justice Maurice Eneji as the Chief Judge of Cross River State.
The Forum regretted that Justice Eneji, who was a Judge in the High Court could forward himself to be appointment as Acting Chief Judge of the State and be sworn in without any recommendation from the National Judicial Council (NJC).
Consequently, the group in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mba Ukweni said that the lawyers in the nine States that constitute the forum (EBF), met in Owerri at its quarterly meeting and came out with their stand condemning the action of Justice Eneji and the state government.
“The EBF reiterates its condemnation of the actions of the Cross River State Government on the appointment of the Chief Judge and the Acting Chief Judge,” the statement said.
In an address delivered by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Forum, S. Long Williams, which was adopted by the General House on Saturday, they said, “It goes to show the hollowness of some persons in Government and their lack of sense of history. I shudder to learn that a Judge of the High Court will put himself forward to be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge without any recommendation from the National Judicial Council.
“Gentlemen, we are all living witnesses to the flagrant abuse of the extant provisions of the Constitution and the serial violation of the rights of our colleagues and Nigerians generally. Raw and untamed ambition has killed the sense of discretion. We urge the Cross River State Government to retrace its steps forthwith and do what is right and just.
“The actions of the Cross River State Government in the rejection of Hon. Justice Akon B. Ikpeme as the Chief Judge of Cross River State and the appointment of Justice Maurice Odey Eneji as the Acting Chief Judge is sad, unfortunate and regrettable.”
In his comment, the leader of the Bar in Cross River State, Ntufam Mba E. Ukweni, commended the chairman of the Governing Council, the leadership of the Forum and the entire Lawyers in the Forum for rising up in the protection of the sanctity and independence of the Judiciary as an arm of Government.
The learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman of Akwa Ibom and Cross River Lawyers Forum, told the Forum to be steadfast as the perpetrators of the illegal and unconstitutional acts were ready to stop at nothing but to do everything within the powers to ensure that their uncanny acts remained.
“They are struggling to infiltrate the National Judicial Council and corruptly influence the Council to affirm what they did,” he regretted.
Niger Delta
Remains Of DFA’s Father Buried In Degema
The remains of Late Chief Osuonukpenen Mcarthy have been laid to rest in Degema town in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Late Chief Osuonukpenen Mcarthy was the father of Misoma Lawrence Mcarthy, the Director of Finance and Administration (DFA) Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communication.
Speaking in an open air funeral service Pastor Charles Okon of Deeper Life Bible Church Degema described the deceased as a devout Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation.
Pastor Okon urged the immediate family and the entire Degema community to preserve the legacy of their father by ensuring that they give their lives to Christ.
According to him, the Degema community and the entire Rivers State must amend their ways and repent as the second coming of Christ is near.
The cleric also urged the immediate family to build on the peace left behind by their father.
Also speaking, the Director of Finance and Administration Rivers State Ministry of information and Communications, Mr. Misoma Lawrence Mcarthy said the vacuum created by the death of his father would be difficult to fill.
He said he leant the virtue of self confidence love hardwork and selfless service, stressing that his late father was a pillar of unity not onbly in his family but the entire Degema community.
Mcarthy also said the family would sustain the legacy of their late father.
Also speaking, the eldest daughter Mrs Sir Mcarthy Oriye said her late father was a source of strength to the family and promised that the family will sustain the legacy of their father.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Insecurity: Senate Moves To Decentralise Police Force …Condemns Alleged Corruption In Security Agencies
-
Featured4 days ago
Miyetti Allah Can’t Have Security Outfit In N’Delta -UNDEDSS …Nigeria’s Security Undermined By Quest For Personal Wealth, Says Senate
-
Featured4 days ago
FG Closes PH Int’l Airport, Two Others Over Coronavirus …Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings, As COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 In Nigeria …Also, Six States Shut Schools, Ban Public Gatherings
-
Editorial5 days ago
Criminalising Casualisation, Job Outsourcing
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
ICPC To Probe Constituency Projects In Rivers
-
Featured5 days ago
Nine Northern States Close Schools …Lagos, Ogun Ban Religious Gatherings, Night Clubs, Private Schools Shut …NYSC Shuts Orientation Camps Over Fear Of Spread
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Wike, Symbol Of Good Product – PDP Stalwart
-
Women5 days ago
Stakeholders Reflect On Women’s Day Celebration