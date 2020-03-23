Business
‘36 States, FCT Generated N2.57trn Net Revenue In 2018’
Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has put the total net revenue of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at N2.57 trillion excluding the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Acting Chairman, FRC, Mr Victor Muruako, disclosed this in the 2018 Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the commission and made available to newsmen in Abuja.
Muruako said that Delta had the highest total net revenue of N213.63 billion and it accounted for 8.32 per cent of the total net revenue of the 36 states and FCT.
He also said that Akwa-Ibom was second with N202.37 billion accounting for 7.88 per cent of the total net revenue in the year under review.
He said that Rivers ranked third with total net revenue of N172.63 billion or 6.72 per cent of the total net revenue of the 36 states and FCT in 2018.
“Bayelsa which ranked fourth had total net revenue of N153.11 billion representing 5.96 per cent of the total net revenue of all the states and FCT.”
According to him, the forgoing analysis shows that Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states which recorded the highest total net revenue in 2018 are all oil producing states that enjoy the statutory 13 per cent crude oil derivation.
He said obviously, this must have contributed to their respective total net revenue in relation to the other states.
“Lagos State accounted for the fifth largest total net revenue in 2018 with N119.02 billion representing 4.64 per cent of the total net revenue of the 36 states and FCT.”
The acting chairman attributed the high revenue level of Lagos State in 2018 to the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue generated by the state.
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South-South has decried the return of soot enveloping the atmosphere following the activities of oil bunkerers in the region.
The South-South committee Chairman on Anti-Bunkering, IPMAN, Mr Prince Okorosa, in a chat with newsmen said the committee was working with the security agencies to check the activities that brought about the soot once again in the region.
Okorosa observed that the soot was minimised in 2019 due to the committee’s proactive measures, noting however, that the soot only returned after the committee decided to apply human face in its operations.
He stated the committee’s resolve to resume its activities with a renewed vigour with a view to ending black dust in the region.
According to him, “now that all security agencies are
involved not just a particular agency, we’re going to deal with them decisively, because it is not just going to be business as usual.
“With the ideas and everything we have put in place, there’s going to be an end to this their evil deed. It is endangering the livelihood of the people it is endangering the health of the people and only a handful of people are enjoying this dividends, we cannot fold our hands and watch”.
Okorosa expressed fear that the move by the federal government to license artisanal refinery would not address the issue of soot if adequate measures to curtail their activities were not adopted.
He said, "it should be legalised, if legalised it would at least give a new face to it and the problem of this soot will come to an end. Even at that, what are the measures we're talking about, where are they going to get the crude, where are they going to get the petroleum products that they will refine, is it just to go and break into other people's facilities?
end. Even at that, what are the measures we’re talking about, where are they going to get the crude, where are they going to get the petroleum products that they will refine, is it just to go and break into other people’s facilities?
“These are the things we are talking about, not just licensing them. Before you getting it by illegal means”.
license them, you must license them on where they can get the crude oil to be refined. If you come to our waterways, everywhere is polluted because they are getting it by illegal means”.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Kudos, Knocks Trail CBN’s Naira Devaluation
Professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke says devaluation of the nation’s currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will discourage round tripping and return of foreign investors.
Prof Uwaleke said in Lagos yesterday that the devaluation would have positive implications for financial markets.
He stated that it would discourage round tripping and other sharp practices associated with multiple
exchange rates in the country.
Uwaleke added that the development would encourage return of foreign investors who left the country’s financial market because of multiple exchange rates.
On the flip side, he noted that the development would have negative implications for inflation and the 2020 budget predicted on N305 per dollar.
However, Professor of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella said the rising but was unfortunate.
news of the naira devaluation was not surprising but was unfortunate.
“The pressure in the foreign exchange market we have witnessed in the last few weeks was not caused by demand for foreign currency to buy inputs for production.
“It’s from people who are trying to hold foreign currency either for speculative purpose for possible travels or to lodge same in their foreign accounts where BVN is not available to reveal their identities.
“So, devaluing the currency will encourage
further speculative attack on the naira.
“Haven emptied the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) account and Excess crude account, the CBN should not have taken this panic measure now that the recession has not taken root in the economy.
“It was a wrong move that was not based on the causal factor of the foreign currency demand pressure,” Tella said.
The CBN had, on March 20 collapsed the multiple exchange rate policy that determined the value of the naira and adopted a single exchange rate.
FIRS Nets N338.1bn, Falls Short Of N620.2bn Target
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), yesterday disclosed that it collected N338.1 billion as tax revenue in January.
The figure falls short of its N620.2 billion target by N282.1 billion, representing aggregate collection by states’ coordinating units on a monthly layout.
The federal government set an N8.8 trillion target for FIRS in 2020.
The incumbent Executive Chairman, Muhammed Nami assumed office in December 2019 from his predecessor, Mr Tunde Fowler.
According to the collection performance, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba had
January target of N1,496,937,795.22 but collected N2,237,217,349.37 representing 149.45 percent collection. Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa & Cross River monthly target was N2,175,116,159.19 while actual collection was in January was N2,010,374,940.81 representing 92.43 percent.
Lagos mainland East had January target of N50,272,057,644.57 and actual collection of N39,177,218,569.19 amounting to 77.93 percent; while Jigawa, Kano and Katsina had collection target sum of N5,203,823,553.44 as against actual collection of N3,606,224,711.59 representing 77.93 percent.
Ogun, Osun and Oyo had target of N6,268,435,732.91 while actual collection during the period stood at N4,167,880,594.20 indicating 66.49 percent collection.
For Lagos mainland West, it got January target of N4,988,901,182.24 collected N3,033,847,030.11 representing 60.81; Abia, Ebonyi & Enugu had target of N2,503,697,840.31 and collection sum of N1,356,428,894.51 representing 54.18 percent, while Benue, Kaduna and Niger had tax collection target of N3,848,560,125.77, actual collection of N2,003,203,450.93 indicating 52.05 percent.
indicating 52.05 percent.
Delta, Edo and Rivers collectively had January target of N17,790,368,169.50 and actual collection of N9,251, 413. 039. 13 indicating 52 percent; Lagos Island had target of N459,548,646,637.50 , collection sum of N238, 708,658,042.72 translating to 51.94 percent, while Bauchi, Plateau, Borno and Yobe had collection target of N2,793,435,123,22 , actual collection in the sum of N2,793, 435,123.22 actual collection sum of N1,446,670,932.56 indicating 51.79 percent.
