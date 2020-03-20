RSG Calls On Public To Obey Extant Laws

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has stated that in the fight against the Coronavirus infection, the Military, Paramilitary and Police by the nature of their job are worthy allies.

The Commissioner, who stated this today during a sensitisation and awareness creation meeting with representatives of security agencies in the State, noted that as people who meet different kind of people every day, they stand a good chance of passing on the Coronavirus prevention message.

“The Rivers State government does not want Coronavirus to come into Rivers State. Some of you are at our land borders, sea borders, and air borders.

“One way or the other you are in positions of vital entry points into Rivers State. So, it behoves us to get informed.

“As a state, our position is that we believe prevention is better than cure. We wouldn’t want Covid-19 to enter the state, and that is the position of His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike”, he said.

Urging them to make it a point of duty to pass on the message to people in the course of their job, the commissioner emphasised that security agencies are key to ensuring effective prevention of Coronavirus.

“The Military and Paramilitary are key to this prevention messages and we are believing that you are worthy allies”, he said.

While speaking to representatives of International Oil Companies (IOCs), he urged them to improve on their synergy with the state government in terms of making available information on Coronavirus in their various health facilities.

While stating the Rivers State government’s readiness to prevent the pandemic from entering the state, the state epidemiologist, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Nwadiuto, Ifeoma, said the increasing cases of the disease in the world calls for worry.

Dr Nwadiuto, who represented the State Commissioner Health, Dr Princewill Chike said: “We should be more worried because there is the issue of resource constraint, communal life style and the non availability of vaccines to cure the virus.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo