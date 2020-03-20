Sports
‘It’s A Dream Come True To Play For S’ Eagles’
Paderborn full-back Jamilu Collins has expressed his delight to represent Nigeria, saying it is a dream come true for him.
The 25-year-old made his international debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Liberia in September 2018 and has since become a regular player for the West Africans.
Collins, who has 11 caps for the three-time African champions, was part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
“It was a dream come true, representing my country. Ever since I was a child I always prayed for one day to represent my country,” Collins told Tidesports source
“My time so far in the national team has been a lot of great moments and I am looking forward to achieving great things for my country.”
Collins joined Paderborn in the summer of 2017 after arriving as a free agent and played a pivotal role as they gained promotion to Bundesliga last season.
The former Sibenik man admitted he has enjoyed every bit of his time at Benteler-Arena and applauded his manager Steffen Baumgart for contributing to his development.
“My time so far in Paderborn has been amazing. Paderborn is a club full of great people. They are loving and caring people who always support their players on the pitch and also outside,” he continued.
“I would say a lot of them played an important role in my career to this level where I am today.
“But to specify, Steffen Baumgart and his assistant coaches have helped me develop so much, and also Markus Krösche, our former manager. I am really thankful to them.”
The full-back also named Manchester City duo of Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus as well as Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry as his toughest opponents.
“I have played with a lot of great players both club and national team side. So it is hard for me to just name a few,” he added.
“For me, I would say that Serge Gnabry, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez are really good ones.”
Coronavirus: Too Early To Decide On Tokyo 2020 -Coe
It is too early to decide whether to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but “nobody is saying we’re going to the Games come what may,” says World Athletics chief Lord Coe.
The International Olympic Committee has said the Games could still begin on 24 July despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Coe told Tidesports source: “Let’s not make a precipitous decision when we don’t have to four months out.
“If you had to ease that date, you’d have to ease it. Anything is possible.”
Coe, who was chair of the London 2012 organising committee, also said: “Events are changing by the hour but it is not a decision that has to be made at the moment.
“We’re trying to manage the situation with the information we have but there is not a great deal of information.”
The IOC says it held “constructive” talks with athlete representatives about the coronavirus crisis earlier this week.
President Thomas Bach admitted he was “confronted with many questions” over qualification and restrictions but insisted that “everybody realised that we still have more than four months to go” until Tokyo 2020.
The British Athletes Commission said yesterday that the situation was “significantly impacting the preparation of athletes” for the Games.
“We encourage information to be made readily available and that timely decisions are made in the best interests of athletes,” the BAC statement added.
Yesterday, Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in a scaled-down ceremony in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium, site of the first modern Games in Greece in 1896.
The flame was then transferred into a small holder to travel to Japan on a special aircraft named ‘Tokyo 2020 Go.’
In a video message Tokyo 2020 organising chief Yoshiro Mori said he hoped the flame’s arrival would help “shake off the dark clouds hanging over the world”.
Nigeria Shuts Down Football
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced a halt to all football in the country for the next four weeks as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a statement issued by the federation, the shutdown affects “all on-field activities the various national teams, the Nigeria Professional Football League, the other leagues, youth football programmes and even street football”.
The statement continues, “President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said the cessation will be for four weeks after which the situation will be reviewed in line with events and trends worldwide.
“He also advised all members of the football family to observe the various safety precautions and conduct as advised by the federal ministry of health and the Nigeria centre for disease control, such as hand-washing, the use of sanitizers and social distancing.
“Pinnick also stated that the only football activity that will be permitted is the work of the NFF investigation committee into the death of Chineme Martins, which was inaugurated yesterday in Benin City and will submit its report within the next 10 days.”
Martins collapsed on field during a top-flight league match between his team Nararawa United and Katsina United earlier this month.
He was rushed to Dalhatu-Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia but pronounced dead on arrival.
Olisema Inspires Enyimba To Compound Adamawa United’s Woes
Enyimba international of Aba defeated relegation threatened Adamawa United 2-0 in Wednesday’s Nigeria professional football league game.
The league defending champions proved to be too strong for the hosts as they dominated the game from start to finish.
Fresh from their 2-0 win over Sunshine stars of Akure last Sunday, The People’s Elephants Started on a front at the Pantami Stadium and took the lead through Stanley Dimgba.
Enyimba doubled their lead in the second half, through Cyril Olisema who has now been involved in eleven goals this season (one goal and ten assists).
The victory ensured that the champions are back into the top five of the table, seven points from the continental spots with five games in hand.
Adamawa United, on their part face an uphill task of avoiding relegation to the lower divisions as they are now 10 points from safety following the defeat.
