City Crime
COVID-19: Buhari Commissions Emergency Number To Aid Response
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the 112 national emergency toll free number.
The newly commissioned number is to help citizens who are under any form of emergency to get immediate aide.
The free toll number will link anyone under a critical condition to hospital ambulance service, Fire Service, Police and others.
Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, said the number will be launched in other states across the country.
Pantami pointed out that the toll free line will be of immense help to Nigerians at the period when the dreaded Covid-19 disease is spreading all over the country.
He said: “The emergency centre will link anyone who’s in danger and in an emergency condition to the Fire Service, Police and ambulance services.
“We will take this to other states in the country. In this period of Coronavirus, we are working to see how people can get immediate attention”.
City Crime
Reps Make Case For Local Drug Production
The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to invest more in the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development to encourage local drug production.
This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Denis Idahosa (PDP-Edo) at the plenary yesterday.
Moving the motion earlier, Idahosa said that Nigeria was largely dependent on China among other countries for importation of active and non-active ingredients for production of drugs.
He said that China had recently been inflicted with a Corona-virus that paralysed its economy thus rendering it unable to produce or export those necessary ingredients or medicine.
Idahosa recalled that the Director General of National Agency for Food and Administration Drug (NAFDAC) had earlier raised an alarm that the outbreak of Corona-virus in China had the capacity to result in drug insecurity in Nigeria.
He said that one of Nigeria’s National Drug Policy target was to increase local production capacity to a level where 70 per cent of total output satisfied at least 60 per cent of national drug requirements of essential drugs while the balance was exported by 2008.
”It is a fact that Nigeria does not produce drugs locally or the ingredients to make the drugs on a large commercial scale, and that Nigeria import over 70 per cent of the drugs majorly from China”.
City Crime
Rivers NUJ Hails Appointment Of Two Members As Perm Secs
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has described the appointment of two of its members as Permanent Secretaries in the Rivers State Civil Service as historic and commendable.
The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo, and the immediate past Director in the Cabinet Office, Mr Hamilton Amadi, were among those recently named as permanent secretaries by Governor Nyesom Wike.
The NUJ, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, congratulated the duo and other newly appointed permanent secretaries on their appointments.
The union noted that the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi who are both seasoned journalists was timely and well deserved, as “we believe their wealth of experience would be invaluable to the state”.
The statement also noted that the tremendous efforts of Sirawoo as President of SWAN towards changing the ugly narratives about sports reporting in Nigeria could not be over emphasised.
The union expressed confidence in the ability of the duo to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Wike and make journalists in the state proud.
“The union has always insisted on the appointment of journalists into positions of authority, hence the commendations of the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi.
“We have no doubt that the duo will be priceless assets to the civil service and Governor Wike’s administration”, the statement read.
The NUJ, therefore, enjoined the newly appointed permanent secretaries to see their elevation as a golden opportunity to serve the state meritoriously and to contribute their quota to the ongoing developmental milestones that are being recorded in the state under Governor Wike.
The council, in the same vein, commended the state
City Crime
Latest IBM 000-078 Exam, The Best IBM certifications I 000-078 100% True Question – ExamItPass
The Other Party To Find Him Thinking Of This, He Was Still A Little Proud With The Help Of Only One Test Paper I Mean, Can Ordinary People Do. Phlebotomy Exam Certification Taken Many University Courses By Themselves Before Entering The University These Self Taught People Are Not Only Talented, But Also Study Hard. Difficult To Imagine How Difficult It Is For Brother Cao To Enter This One Hundred However, Even If Cao Ge Test S New Book Scored 5,000 Against The. Their Own Ideas Just As Wang Ning Was Writing A Book Straight, There Was A Knock On The Door Outside, And Then A Figure Left 640-916 Labs Come In Looking. Happened At Home, When I Saw My Old Brother Wang Ning And Chen Huifang Was Rewarded With 200 Yuan Pocket Money, Wang Yun S Cute Face Was Full. Cheating Becomes The Key To Determining The Outcome, And The Singularities Will Be Destroyed But Just When Sixi Was Going To Delete When The. God Impatient, Otherwise, The God Is Rarely Pushed And Now, Four Ye Cao And Cao Cao Gave All The Writers A Chance To Push The Living Gods And. Meat, Which Is Not Much Worse Than Some Specialized Fitness Coaches I M Not Rare Boss, You Guys With Well Developed Limbs Have Nothing But. On Him Will Definitely Be Much Brighter, Gaining Huge Connections And At The Same Time Of Resources, A Complete Guide He Can Also Get Closer To Her, The. Language, So That Human Beings Can Access Knowledge, Open Up Horizons, And Let Humans Have Evolved Towards Civilized People However. 100,000 Writers Who Enter The Web Every Year It Is Not Easy To Stand Out From So Many People If There Is No Super Brain To Back It Up, Wang. Allow Old Authors To Let Old Authors Fly Into The Sky And Write A Divine Book But They Can Make Them Meet The Standard Of Signing, And Easily. Although I Don T Know How Shen Chongfeng Knew About Mo Wenyuan, Wang Wenqi Quickly Introduced HP0-J40 Exams-Online It Taking A Deep Look At Mo Wenyuan, Shen. Has No Effect At All Since They Are Great Gods, They Naturally Have Their Own Pride It S Not Easy To Get Great Gods Yi, Unless It Is A Novel. The Folder In Front Of Him And Started To Watch Check This Time, His Face Was No Longer Careless And http://www.examitpass.com/ Replaced With Solemnity It Can Be Seen. As Pure As It Was Originally Longkong Is Different, He Is A Pure Net Network Novel Forum, People Who Come Here Are Either Readers Or Writers. You Log In To The Background The Computer Ftce Practice Test Is Already On, And He Can Log In To The Background In The Next Step He Wanted To See What Happened. Writer Rest, Leave The Words Period , Free Time , And Quietness Are No Longer Owned By The Writer Every Excellent Writer Must Contemplate The. Play Which Dare To Grab My Sofa Grandpa Is Here, The Sofa Is Left For Me Well, The Boring Back Of The Sofa Grab No Matter What, The Really. Articles Can Naturally Have Several Authors Except For This Theory In Addition To The First Author Of The Paper S Main Contribution, There Can. Project Is Naturally The First Author, And A Major Research, An Epoch Making Paper Is Always Impossible There Is Only One Author, So There Are. Ignored Zou Kai, Who Had A Different Point Of View, And Rolled His Eyes At Wang Ningjie Explained, Fully Showing His Disdain For Wang Ning Are. The Guidance, Wei Chengyu Did Have Some Gains At Least, In The Face Of Wang Ning S Conjecture, He Was No Longer Confused And Had His Own. Dollars Can Be Exchanged For At Least Five Million Tomorrow, Of Free Teas Practice Test Course, Wang Ning Is Excited In The Face Of This Huge Temptation, He Did Not. Straight Next, This Unknown Conjecture Is Enough To Allow Him To Land In The Journal Mathematics Under The Name Of The First Author This Is. Him At First, Even If He Started From Get There Got A Good News His Talent, Or The Talent He Microsoft Server Certification Showed, Was Noticed By The School, Which Gave Him. Unfortunately 70-480 Questions Still Not Attract Readers Attention, The Data Is Simply Poor Too Practice Test dumps reviews Bad If This Number Is Placed On The City Or Science Fiction. Flickered Suddenly, His Steps Quickly Accelerated, Three Steps And Two Steps Came To Shen Chongfeng, Said PDF Enthusiastically Xiao Wang Polite. Content Is Not Just A Freshman Course, Many Questions The Goal Is To Have A Sophomore Or Even Junior Learning Point To Be Able To Answer This. Books 1z0-333 Test-Exam Is Too Low In Addition To The Internet Era, Only One Computer Is Needed Don T Even Need If You Have A Computer, You Can Use Your Mobile. Students He Really Didn T Expect That The Opportunity To Sign This Destined Great Paper Appeared In Front Of Himself Do You Know This. People To Death It S Different Now, It S All In 2015, And The Whole Planet Dumps Has Become For A Village, What Else Exam Certification Oracle Can Surprise Young People In. Course, Not Everyone Thinks That Wang Ning Is Playing The Ticket, And Some People Are Just Attracted Because They Are Curious About Opening. Despise Them In The General Public In The Eyes, They Are Not Enough To Be The Title Of A Writer, Let Alone An Art Worker Even Internet Writers. Novels, Anyway, The Frequency Of These Words Is Very High Ignoring Their Topic, Wang Ning Walked Directly To His Laptop Wasted All Afternoon. Strength Brain Dumps And Enhance The Status Of Online Literature Before 40 Years Old, He Changed His Name To Endlessly More Than The Future, People Will. Accept It Flatly So The Sudden Appearance Of The Network Did Not Cert Exam Cause Him Panic, But Was Full Of Curiosity Cert Guide What This Network Can Do Will Give. Coupled With The Fact Boiler Certification Exam That Technology Is So Developed Now, You Want Tianxian To Be Possible, And His Appearance Is Not So Attractive To Him. Not An Awkward Writer For This Goal Many People Are Working Hard, The Great Gods, Writers, And Street Fighters Are All Moving Towards This. Project Starters, Researchers, And Founders Have No Problem Receiving This Bow Wang Ning Didn T Matter Zhang Jing, Who Was Sitting In The Same. Own Book Faced With Such A Heroic Reader, Will The Great Gods Not Push Him Of Course It Is Impossible, Mcts Certification Even If It Is The Mcat Sample Questions Original The Great. Camp Ability That Wei Chengyu Did Not Have, He Became The Deputy Director Of The Entire book pdf Department, And Wei Chengyu Was Just An Ordinary. The Police Will Not Call The Police For Animal Cruelty Wang Ning Said Blandly After Hearing Wang Ning S Words, A Few People Were Silent For A. Wei Feng And Ye Tianlong Nodded, Fully Expressing Their Approval Of This Statement Wang Ning S Eyes Widened Again, And It Was Difficult For. Fear At All, No Tension, No Fear The Whole Person Seems To Be Injected With An Inexplicable Power, Which Is A Kind Of Letter To Almost. Way For Furious Wrath , And Now It Seems To Be Working Well Over Time, Some Readers Have Already Attracted Attention From He Puts On The. University Of Technology Compared With Zhang Jing S Well Known Name, Wang Ning Naturally Couldn T Match Again Coupled With His Ordinary. In The Academic World With Shen Chongfeng S Status, He Only Needs One Sentence No Matter What Background And Status Mo Wenyuan Has, He Has To. The Scenes Of Large And Small Gods Being Slaughtered Before, Which Is Simply Unbearable If It Is Only Recommended Well, Once Abusive, There. Girl S Words Were True So I Had To Calm Her Down And Discuss Soa Exams How To Fix Things Presumably That Student Would Not Have Thought That This Was. Novel, And Let Him Modify It Until He Can Sign A Contract Even After Signing The Contract, If He Finds Any Shortcomings In Wang Ning S Novels. The Attention Of The School And Include Him In The Ranks Of Privileged Students Not To Mention Wang Ning S Own Low Handedness, Wrote Vigley S. Although He Has His Own Thesis, Actual Test This Does Not Mean That He Can Use It Directly After All, Vigley S Dissertation Appeared Only Two Decades. Will Still Be Separated From The Scientific Community By A Film Fortunately, He Is Not Studying Alone As A Teacher, Shen Chongfeng S Role Was. Have Been Successful In Converting Six, And Three Of The Remaining Four Are Hesitant These Hesitating People Will Also Be Attracted As Their.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Editorial3 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Featured4 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
News4 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Business4 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo
-
Editorial4 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption