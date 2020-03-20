News
Coronavirus, Threat To Nigeria’s Economy -Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed a repositioning of the economy, starting with a review of 2020 budget to reflect realities in oil sector, and prioritising health sector infrastructure to respond to the threats posed by Coronavirus.
Buhari gave the directive after the 2nd Regular Meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was contained in a statement signed and sent to newsmen by its spokesperson, Garba Shehu.
The president recommended securitisation of government debt, design and institutionalisation of a revenue stabilisation programme and the imperative of cutting the cost of governance at all levels.
Buhari agreed with the Advisory Council on the need to prepare the country to take the necessary tough economic decisions, including embark on a national agenda of stakeholder mobilisation – bringing the National Assembly, government organs, private sector and civil society together around a programme to respond to the major challenges confronting the nation.
Highlighting immediate and short-term measures to consider and implement in order to mitigate any adverse economic effects, the meeting reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential economic spill-over effects on the global and Nigerian economy.
Coronavirus: Nigeria Can’t Cope With Explosion, NMA Warns
The President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, has disclosed, yesterday, that 70 per cent of Nigerian hospitals have no running water which is critical in the containment of COVID-19 and other epidemics.
Aside that, NMA said its members and some other health workers are not financially motivated and also not adequately prepared and provided with the necessary equipment/kits to respond outbreak of the epidemics.
Faduyile who appeared on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday, said that sanitary situation in public hospitals in Nigeria could be counter-productive to the efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
He was particularly unhappy with the non-involvement of NMA in all the committees and other plans of the Federal Government as regards response to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
He said: “It will be unwise and Coronavirus when he or she has no adequate kits to respond to that. You have to be alive to save another.
“However, our members would continue to do their best within the available resources and equipment to offer quality medical services to Nigerians irrespective of the situations.”
Similarly, the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, has asked senators who just returned into the country from foreign trips to go for the Coronavirus test.
Senate’s Spokesperson, Godiya Akwashiki, disclosed this while briefing reporters after yesterday’s plenary.
The Red Chamber went into about two-hour executive session, after which it announced the suspension of all public hearings and shutting of its gallery to visitors as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
According to Akwashiki, the Senate President, during the closed-door session, told the affected lawmakers to undergo Coronavirus test from tomorrow.
Though he didn’t give the names of the affected Senators, Daily Trust learnt that they were at the chamber today.
Akwashiki said, “He (Lawan) urged those that just returned from foreign trips to go and test themselves from tomorrow because as leaders we should show example to others.”
On Senate’s Wednesday resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the situation of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Akwashiki said it was “too early for us to question why the President has not addressed the nation.”
He, however, said, if the president didn’t address Nigerians “in the next one week”, the leadership of the Senate would engage him.
“You know that there are procedures for the president to address the nation. I want to believe in the next one week, if he didn’t address the nation, the leadership of the Senate will engage the Executive arm of government because it is a serious issue.
“The disease does not know a Senator or President or a farmer. Once you catch it, you are going. I want to ask for a little patient with the president to address the nation,” the lawmaker said.
Akwashiki also said some senators, during the closed-door session, wanted the National Assembly shut down today, but the Senate President cautioned against such move.
“At the end of the discussion, the Senate President said we cannot just wake up and shut down the complex.
“We all came through election, if we are closing down the National Assembly, there are ways to do it.
“So, we decided that we should avoid public hearings because public hearings will bring in a lot of people and shaking of hands.
“The influx of people into the complex should be limited. We only want the Senators, media and the aides,” he said.
Enugu-PH Road: We’re Building Bigger, Wider, 8-Lane Facility -Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has declared that the Federal Government is committed to delivering an eight-lane Port Harcourt-Aba Road wider and safer from its original four lanes.
Fashola disclosed this when he inspected the ongoing construction work on the Oyigbo axis of the Port Harcourt-Aba highway during a visit to Rivers State, yesterday.
He also visited the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, at Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said although the job is not billed to be completed this year, one of the major challenges delaying the project is because the contractor is building in an already built-up area.
The minister said: “We want to build bigger, wider and safer road here. Our design is to deliver eight lanes from what was four lanes.
“The entire road length to link Aba is 42-kilometres. There is about 9-15 kilometres in between the urban and metropolitan section that runs through Port Harcourt itself and that is the most challenging, building in an already built-up area.
“Some buildings will have to go. We have been working over the last few months to relocate Port Harcourt. These are challenges, particularly the people of Aba and Port Harcourt must appreciate why this road is taking some time to build,” he noted.
Fashola commended Rivers State Government and the residents for the cooperation given to the contractor, CCECC, and urged them to sustain the responsibility.
“While the government does its part, we appeal to residents, citizens, state and local governments to also help us mobilise their people to a sense of civic responsibility and cooperation.
“This road won’t be finished this year without a doubt. What we are trying to achieve this year is to make the year’s rainy season better than last year in terms of travelling experience.
“If people have two uninterrupted lanes, it may be slow but it will move so we can concentrate on finishing. When we finish we can have the benefit of eight lanes,” Fashola stated.
The Enugu-Port Harcourt Road is the road that links the five states of the South-East to the South-South through Port Harcourt.
Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works, Rivers State, J. Fadire, had disclosed that the road was upgraded from four to eight lanes because of the importance of the road to the South-South and South-East.
2020 Budget: ‘$2.1bn Constituency Projects Have Unspecified Locations’
Nigeria’s 2020 budget has projects worth ¦ 2.1billion in unspecified locations, leaving the funds open to manipulation and fraud, a transparency platform Tracka said, yesterday.
It said failure to provide these locations also prevents monitoring and proper implementation of the concerned public officials’ obligations to the people.
Tracka is owned by BudgIT, a non-profit that uses technology to promote transparency and accountability in public finance.
It made the claims, yesterday, in a statement.
Citing recent reports, it said the Federal Government has in 11 years allocated a minimum of N1.1trillion for constituency projects, but that “the budget breakdown result misaligns with the huge sum of money released to the respective MDAs for project execution.
“In addition to the aforementioned irregularities, we also observed that projects worth a total sum of ¦ 2.1billion have unspecified locations.
“Failure to provide these locations is antithetical to democracy, depriving communities, CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) and auditing bodies of information.”
According to it, this anomaly provides an avenue for siphoning public funds meant for project implementation.
It added: “In the 2020 budget, Tracka discovered over 988 projects that were budgeted under agencies that do not have the mandate to execute the projects.
“We observed that a total sum of ¦ 71.5million was budgeted for the supply of 30 tricycles, 20 carted motorcycles and 80 Motorcycles in Eket/Esit Eket/ Ibeno/Onna, Akwa Ibom State under the Ministry of Science and Technology and awarded to the National Centre for Hydropower Research and Development.
“Projects like this make us raise eyebrows as the ministry in question does not have the competence to execute empowerment projects.”
Tracka also observed that a higher percentage of the ¦ 100billion allocated for zonal intervention projects in the 2020 budget were allocated for empowerment projects rather than of infrastructural projects.
It said its analysis showed that “over 50% of nominated projects in the last five years were ‘empowerment programmes.’
“These programmes include the disbursement of items like sewing machines, bicycles, tricycles, grinding machines amidst other things to constituency members.
Head of Tracka, Ilevbaoje Uadamen, said: “While we advocate for genuine citizen empowerment, the current mode of disbursement is, to say the least, questionable.
“In 2019 and 2020 alone, a total of N58billion and N63billion were allocated, respectively for empowerment provisions.
“How do politicians come to determine the empowerment needs of their constituents without needs assessment non-inclusion in the decision-making process and how are the beneficiaries decided?”
