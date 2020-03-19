News
Oyinlola, Others Rejoin PDP; Call For Unity Ahead Of 2023 Polls
The former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and ex-Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Amb Taofeek Arapaja, yesterday, officially rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Oyinlola and Arapaja together with other political bigwigs rejoined PDP at a rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The event christened PDP South-West Zonal Unification Rally was held in Mapo in Ibadan.
Oyinlola, who addressed thousands of PDP supporters, said that as far as politics is concern in Nigeria right now, people currently at the helms of affairs in the country are not getting it right.
He added that “The only thing they used to deceive us was restructuring, but when it’s now time to restructure, they said they don’t know anything like restructuring again.
“The current administration were very selfish and corrupt, most of the appointment they made came from the North, when former Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun was removed, a Northerner succeeded her, Ayo Oke was replaced by Northerner, also, Peter Dakuku was also replaced by a Northerner.”
Oyinlola reiterated that it is time to restructure politics in South-West for the people of the region to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.
“When I told my people that we are going to Ibadan to decamped to PDP, some people asked me why and I told them that Ibadan is the capital city of democracy in South-West.”
He, however, called on the party faithful to remain steadfast, saying that the unity of party members must be a priority in order to win more state in the next election.
He, therefore, thank the party for the love they has shown on him and other decampees, saying that he is optimistic that the party will regained its lost glory.
In his address, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, noted that the coming back of the former members of the party and others is the beginning of unity in South-West PDP, calling on the party faithful to show love and unity to the decampees because everybody is going to gain from the party.
Makinde said, “The leader of the ruling party has said it himself that there was coronavirus in their party, but there is no coronavirus in our party, those we are welcoming back to our party includes members from African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Party (ADP).”
Dignitaries at the event included the Governor of Bayesal State, Senator Duoye Diri; ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Alkiwonmi; PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso; Chief Bode George; Hon Ladipupo Adebutu; Chief Olushola Obada; Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; Chief Abosede Adedibu, all the PDP state chairmen.
News
FG Vows To Prioritise Healthcare In N’Delta
The Federal Government has assured the people of the Niger Delta region of its resolve to give priority to healthcare delivery in the area.
The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, he gave the assurance during a visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on the sideline of medical outreach to the state, said the government was determined to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.
Alasoadura told Uzodinma, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku that, “The purpose of the visit was to provide Medical Outreach and Enlightenment Campaign for Women/Youths on HIV/AIDS for the people of Mmabu, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
“The minister at the medical outreach said the “Enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the health care mission was specifically designed to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.”
He informed the people that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is concerned about the welfare of the people of the Niger Delta and will like to restate the Federal Government’s desire to ensure that the people of this region enjoy basic healthcare as has made healthcare a priority in its developmental plans for the Niger Delta region.”
In his welcome address earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olusade Adesola represented by the Director, Community Development and Education, Mrs Lauren Briade, said this health intervention plan is in line with the Federal Government Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
She said the plan was also, “In line with the World Health organization (WHO), recommendations for member Nations to Commemorate Worlds AIDS Day on the 1st of December, World Malaria Day on the 25th of April and World Cancer Day on the 4th of February, annually.”
According to the permanent secretary, “These days are marked to create awareness about the diseases and provide professional advice and information on prevention and treatable measures to the people.”
Adesola noted that the “Ministry’s medical outreach programme is designed with dimensional objectives to bring healthcare services to the door steps of the people of the Niger Delta region and also provide free consultations, drugs/medications and referrals where necessary.
In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku expressed his gratitude to Mr. President for his great concern for the happenings and to the people of the Niger Delta region, and thanked the ministry for organising an enlightenment programme for the people Mmahu, Ohaji/ Egebma local Government area.
Njoku, pleaded with the ministry to provide social amenities to the oil producing communities as he is concerned about the plight of the Niger Delta people, especially on poor Infrastructure in the region.
In his remarks, the Ezioma 1 of Mmahu autonomous community, Eze A.I .Iwuogu, pleaded with the ministry to “Help resurrect the gas turbine that was brought to the community in 2006 and has since been abandoned and also high rate of unemployment in the community.”
News
Public Varsities Stink Of Corruption, FG Insists
The Federal Government has alleged that public universities in the country are stinking of corruption.
To this end, it has vowed to launch a total clean-up in public universities with a view to ridding them of corruption which it noted, had taken heavy toll on it.
Government came with the accusation just as it accused university lecturers of being economical with the truth in their position on the controversial Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, speaking with newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, said the ongoing two-week warning strike embarked by ASUU, was aimed at making government back down on IPPIS, which because of fear that it would expose the massive fraud being perpetrated in public varsities.
But Echono said about 70 per cent of workforce in the 37 federal universities had already fully enrolled in the scheme, leaving 30 per cent of the workers, mostly the ASUU members who have refused to enroll on the IPPIS platform.
He said it was unfortunate that ASUU had continued to feed the public with false claims and information about IPPIS that has tremendously checked payroll fraud in the public service in the country.
Echono, while advising the members of ASUU to reinvent themselves instead of resort to strike at every slight moment, said the warning strike was ill-timed when the world is being ravaged and looking for solution to Coronavirus outbreak.
News
Insurgency: DHQ Establishes Media Unit To Tackle Fake News
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has established a new department that would coordinate, collate and isseminate information from the theatres of all military led operations in the country.
With the new directorate in place, all information and news emanating from military operations across the country is now the sole responsibility of the body to release to journalists.
To this end, individual press statements from the Army, Navy and Air Force on military operations hitherto issued by their respective public relations officers would cease.
Known as the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, the body approved by the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), is headed by Major-General John Enenche as coordinator, with representatives from the Army, Navy and Air Force.
At its maiden briefing held at the DHQ conference room in Abuja, Enenche, a one-time director of Defence Information, while soliciting the cooperation of the media to enable it deliver on its mandate, said the military would continue to review and restrategize its operations to tackle the security challenges in the country, to ensure adequate security of lives and property.
The coordinator, who took time to explain the role of the new outfit, said “our channel of communicating the operational activities of the Nigerian military to the general public has been streamlined to one source which is henceforth the Directorate of Defence Media Operations.
“This implies that, the directorate is now the clearing house for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will provide authentic information on all issues bothering on military operations.
According to him, “the Directorate of Defence Media Operations is to disseminate information on multi agency operations of which the Nigerian military is the lead agency. In clear terms, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations is responsible for press briefings, releases and other press activities on all military and Armed Forces of Nigeria-led multi-agency operations, for internal and international engagements.
“The purpose of this establishment is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria communicate its operational activities through one channel to the general public. It is envisioned to achieve “Information Delivery for Positive Effect”, at strategic, operational, tactical and other levels of our target audience.
“Continuing, Enenche said “The directorate is created out of the need to interface with the media and the general public on all Armed Forces of Nigeria military operations both internal and external. It will collate and disseminate timely and credible information to you in order to create a balanced understanding of our operations and also our objectives. The directorate would also be responsible for information management in all multi-agency operations involving the military.
