Oyinlola, Others Rejoin PDP; Call For Unity Ahead Of 2023 Polls

The Federal Government has assured the people of the Niger Delta region of its resolve to give priority to healthcare delivery in the area.

The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, he gave the assurance during a visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on the sideline of medical outreach to the state, said the government was determined to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.

Alasoadura told Uzodinma, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku that, “The purpose of the visit was to provide Medical Outreach and Enlightenment Campaign for Women/Youths on HIV/AIDS for the people of Mmabu, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The minister at the medical outreach said the “Enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the health care mission was specifically designed to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.”

He informed the people that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is concerned about the welfare of the people of the Niger Delta and will like to restate the Federal Government’s desire to ensure that the people of this region enjoy basic healthcare as has made healthcare a priority in its developmental plans for the Niger Delta region.”

In his welcome address earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olusade Adesola represented by the Director, Community Development and Education, Mrs Lauren Briade, said this health intervention plan is in line with the Federal Government Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

She said the plan was also, “In line with the World Health organization (WHO), recommendations for member Nations to Commemorate Worlds AIDS Day on the 1st of December, World Malaria Day on the 25th of April and World Cancer Day on the 4th of February, annually.”

According to the permanent secretary, “These days are marked to create awareness about the diseases and provide professional advice and information on prevention and treatable measures to the people.”

Adesola noted that the “Ministry’s medical outreach programme is designed with dimensional objectives to bring healthcare services to the door steps of the people of the Niger Delta region and also provide free consultations, drugs/medications and referrals where necessary.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku expressed his gratitude to Mr. President for his great concern for the happenings and to the people of the Niger Delta region, and thanked the ministry for organising an enlightenment programme for the people Mmahu, Ohaji/ Egebma local Government area.

Njoku, pleaded with the ministry to provide social amenities to the oil producing communities as he is concerned about the plight of the Niger Delta people, especially on poor Infrastructure in the region.

In his remarks, the Ezioma 1 of Mmahu autonomous community, Eze A.I .Iwuogu, pleaded with the ministry to “Help resurrect the gas turbine that was brought to the community in 2006 and has since been abandoned and also high rate of unemployment in the community.”