Coronavirus: CBN Announces N1.1trn Intervention Fund
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a N1.1trillion intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele said this, yesterday in a statement made available to journalists.
The governor in the statement said that out of the N1.1trillion, about N1trillion would be used to support the local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution.
He added that the balance of N100 billion would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in Nigeria.
This he said, was imperative following the Corona-virus pandemic, adding that the N100 billion would enable the country prepare for any major crises ahead.
He said given the continuing impact of the disease on global supply chains, the CBN would increase its intervention in boosting the economy.
He said, “First the CBN is directing all Deposit Money Banks to increase their support to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
“In local drug manufacturing, in increased bed count in hospitals across Nigeria, in funding intensive care as well as in training, laboratory testing, equipment and R&D.
“In addition to the N50bn soft loans to small businesses already announced, the CBN will increase its intervention by another N100 billion in loans, this year to support health authorities.
“Secondly, given the continuing impact of the disease on global supply chains, the CBN will increase its intervention in boosting local manufacturing and import substitution by another N1 trillion across all critical sectors of the economy.”
He said the management of the CBN would meet with the Bankers Committee this Saturday at 10.00 am to work out the modalities for the intervention.
The N1.1 trillion intervention is coming about three days when the apex bank announced a N50 billion facility for Small and Medium Enterprises sector of the economy.
Stakeholder Faults Customs’ Directives On Port Decongestion
A maritime executive and former President – General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Tony Emmanuel has taken a swipe at the recent directive by the Nigeria Customs Service to discontinue the use of badges in moving cargoes and containers from Lagos seaport and decongest the ports.
According to him, the move will further aggravate port congestion.
Emmanuel who was speaking with aviation correspondents, yesterday, in reaction to the moves by the customs said that concentration was so much on the Lagos seaports, while other ports in the country were neglected.
According to him, the Onne Port in Rivers State, which is the centre for oil and gas has the capacity to handle much cargo, but it is being underutilised because of political considerations.
He urged the federal government and relevant authorities to address the issue of ports congestion by giving attention to other ports outside Lagos, for healthy and favourable competition among ports.
The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali had in a circular to officers on March 12, 2020 cited gross irregularities on the part of badge operators who he alleged had been diverting cargoes away from the approved destinations.
Also, the Director- General of the Federal Inland Waterways, Dr. George Moghalu had earlier made efforts to permit containers and bulk cargoes to be moved by badges through the waterways to tackle congestion.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in a bid to decongest the Lagos seaports had issued licenses to those who are interested to go into badge operations.
But Emmanuel said the customs’ directives would worsen the congregation being experienced at the Lagos seaports.
By: Corlins Walter
COVID-19: Aseman Airline Suspends Flight From PH To Ghana …As Local Flights, Fares Remain Same
Aseman Airlines says it has suspended extension of flight operations to Ghana and other regions in Africa following the spread of the Coronavirus code named Covid-19.
The Port Harcourt Manager of Aseman Airline, Ogbonna Chinedu, who stated this in Port Harcourt during a chat with newsmen however, said its domestic flights were going on unhindered.
According to him, “Domestic (flight) is going on. Domestic is fine and things are doing well. Before now Aseman Airline is supposed to have embarked on regional flight to Accra, Ghana from here (Port Harcourt International Airport) which for now is being suspended due to the outbreak of the virus (Covid-19) so to say.
“When there is increase pass (passengers) there will be increase or rise in revenue. And when there is decrease in passengers’ movement of course will be affected negatively,” Chinedu said.
Similarly, local airlines operating at the Port Harcourt International airport, Omagwa said they have not cut down flights, while fares of flight tickets have remained the same despite the spread of the Coronavirus globally.
A senior official of Dana Airline who did not want his name mentioned told The Tide that the number of passengers had not reduced, saying instead the Airlines have taken further step to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their passengers.
“You know as a low budget carrier, we try as much as possible to ensure that our fares are not higher than the expected. We try to keep our fares as convenient as possible for passengers. At the moment, there are no changes, no reduction of flights or frequency. Nothing, everything is still the same.
“The only thing is the measures we are taking to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable onboard our flight,” the official said, adding that upon completion of a flight, the airline screens and disinfects its planes.
“We also change the air filters. You know the air conditioner has a filter. We change it more often that recommended by the manufacturer. We also change the head rest where passengers rest their heads frequently and we ensure that all the places that our passengers touch or are likely to touch during the flight are properly clean upon completion of every flight,” he stated.
Credit Bureau Advocates Speedy Implementation Of Unique Identifier For Nigerians
The Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Mr Tunde Popoola has urged the federal government to speedily implement a unique identifier for every Nigerian to have easy access to credit.
Popoola gave the advice at the bi-monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) with the theme, “Economic Growth through improved Access to Credit”, in Lagos.
“A significant issue still affecting access to credit in Nigeria is lack of unique identifier for every inhabitant.
“The country has multiple forms of government issued identifiers for individuals, including National ID, Bank Verification Number, Drivers’ License, Voters Card and International Passport.
“The truth is, there is no need for us to have cards as means of identification, what we need is just a unique number for all,” he said.
The Managing- Director said that countries in Europe, as well as America, Egypt and India had unique identifiers which had helped to improve their economies.
Popoola said: “India commenced deployment of unique identifier in 2009, today, about 1.1billion Indians out of a population of 1.3 billion have government-issued unique identification numbers.
“Nigeria also needs to embrace a unique identifier”.
The CRC boss said lack of unique identifiers had made data matching in Nigeria tedious, cumbersome and expensive for bureaux.
He said that a bureau relied on identification of data subjects to be able to match and merge data and develop innovative products for the market.
Popoola said that the BVN introduced by the CBN does not fully solve the unique identifier challenge, as data providers were unable to fully provide BVNs for legacy accounts.
The Managing- Director commended efforts of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in ensuring citizens registration, urging them to speed up the coverage of the country.
He said that unique identifier would enhance the efficiency of block chain and machine learning technology and their deployment to ease access to credit.
Popoola said that prompt dealings and disposal of commercial cases by the judiciary, especially those between lenders and borrowers, would help the system.
He said that it would engender confidence and boost a credit economy.
According to him, a few initiatives have been introduced in this sphere, but more still needs to be done.
He canvassed the formalisation of SMEs and adoption of basic governance practices to improve their access to finance.
“Simple financial record keeping, auditing of financial records, putting structures around the day-to-day running of the business can go a long way in building the confidence of financial institutions and other providers of funds in dealing with them,” Popoola said.
