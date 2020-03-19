Coronavirus: CBN Announces N1.1trn Intervention Fund

Aseman Airlines says it has suspended extension of flight operations to Ghana and other regions in Africa following the spread of the Coronavirus code named Covid-19.

The Port Harcourt Manager of Aseman Airline, Ogbonna Chinedu, who stated this in Port Harcourt during a chat with newsmen however, said its domestic flights were going on unhindered.

According to him, “Domestic (flight) is going on. Domestic is fine and things are doing well. Before now Aseman Airline is supposed to have embarked on regional flight to Accra, Ghana from here (Port Harcourt International Airport) which for now is being suspended due to the outbreak of the virus (Covid-19) so to say.

“When there is increase pass (passengers) there will be increase or rise in revenue. And when there is decrease in passengers’ movement of course will be affected negatively,” Chinedu said.

Similarly, local airlines operating at the Port Harcourt International airport, Omagwa said they have not cut down flights, while fares of flight tickets have remained the same despite the spread of the Coronavirus globally.

A senior official of Dana Airline who did not want his name mentioned told The Tide that the number of passengers had not reduced, saying instead the Airlines have taken further step to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their passengers.

“You know as a low budget carrier, we try as much as possible to ensure that our fares are not higher than the expected. We try to keep our fares as convenient as possible for passengers. At the moment, there are no changes, no reduction of flights or frequency. Nothing, everything is still the same.

“The only thing is the measures we are taking to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable onboard our flight,” the official said, adding that upon completion of a flight, the airline screens and disinfects its planes.

“We also change the air filters. You know the air conditioner has a filter. We change it more often that recommended by the manufacturer. We also change the head rest where passengers rest their heads frequently and we ensure that all the places that our passengers touch or are likely to touch during the flight are properly clean upon completion of every flight,” he stated.