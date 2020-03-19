Niger Delta
Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah says there is internal democracy as far as the party is concerned in the state.
This is as he charged Returning/Electoral Officers engaged in the party’s Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs of the state to ensure free, fair and credible exercises.
This was contained in a press statement issued by media aide to the state PDP chairman, Jerry Needam and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Obuah who gave the charge while handing over sensitive electoral materials to the Returning/Electoral Officers at the PDP state secretariat yesterday, for onward movement to the Local Government Area headquarters where the congresses took place, said they would do so by giving every delegate the chance to exercise their voting rights.
While stressing that nobody must be disenfranchised, the state PDP chairman added that all those who bought forms to contest the elections must be allowed to do so.
“All those people that have been screened and cleared must be allowed to contest the election. All elections must take place at the respective local government headquarters and the party would not take it kindly with any attempts to subvert the process”, he said.
”You have been appointed as Returning and Electoral Officers for this election. We want to ensure that our party does their thing the way other people should learn,” he said, urging them to be fair to everybody and not to compromise standards.
Restating that internal democracy has come to stay in the PDP, Bro. Obuah ulalso urged the Returning/Electoral Officers to conduct a successful election and retain the confidence reposed in the party by Rivers people.
Niger Delta
Wike, Symbol Of Good Product – PDP Stalwart
A former Vice Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon Agomuo Boniface, says the Governor of Rivers State Chief Nyesom Wike represents symbol of good products for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have landslide victory.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday, Boniface said PDP as a party was happy to have a performer like Chief Wike, adding that the governor’s projects are speaking for him .
The Oyigbo PDP stalwart noted that the general acceptability of Governor Wike was natural for any leader that had served the people well and in appreciation for his good work, would enjoy total loyalty and support.
He described Chief Wike as someone who had departed from old order to demonstrate vision in the overall transformation of the state, pointing out that it was for that reason that stakeholders like him came out to back him in his quest to provide more development successes to the state.
Boniface assured that when given full backing in this dispensation, Governor Wike would improve on what he had done in giving governance a human face and enjoined Rivers people to always support him by praying for the government to be able to perform better in second tenure for good results in all aspects of life.
On the political division between him and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, among others, the Oyigbo born political bigwig, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) are merely poaching on the children of notable politicians that have pedigree, emphasising that such would not bring solution to the present economic logjam in the country.
He admonished Rivers people to be mindful of fabricated lies by the APC leadership against the good works of Governor Nyesom Wike years back, describing the negative insinuations as, undemocratic, unacceptable and blatant lies to misguide Nigerians.
By: Bethel Toby & Gift Tasie
Niger Delta
Ex-Gov Urges FG To Revise Population Policy
A former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor, has called on the Federal Government to revise the National Population Policy to address Nigeria’s rapidly increasing population that is projected to be 200 million.
Osunbor made the call at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) Founder’s Day Lecture and conferment of Honorary Institute Fellowship as a guest lecturer in Abuja.
“Nigeria’s increasing population is a ticking time bomb. There is urgent need to address the threat posed by massive population in order to achieve good governance.
“The nation’s population is undermining government’s achievements especially with regard to public safety and security.
“Good governance imposes responsibilities on government to provide for its population. Government should begin to see the issue of population explosion as an existential threat to development and progress,” he said.
Earlier while delivering a lecture titled: “Nigeria in quest for good governance, law and beyond law”, he defined good governance according to google, as those processes and institutions which produce results that meet the need of society while making the best use of resources at its disposal.
He said in achieving good governance , the legislature must keep certain elements in mind in their law making and functions.
The elements are popular participation, consensus orientation, accountability, transparency, responsiveness, equity, efficiency and anti corruption orientation which must be internalised by all segments of the society.
Osunbor, who was a Senator from 1999 to 2007, said:”there is a need to look beyond law in order to achieve better and sustained results, it is our belief that International standards along with other non-legal initiatives should be involved to complement and strengthen the institutions that support good governance.
“ There is no magic wand or silver bullet to overcome the impediments to the realisation of good governance in Nigeria.
“ All hands must be on deck and we must continue to work at it and play our respective parts to have and enjoy good governance now and into the future, “ he said.
Earlier, the Director-General, NIALS, Prof. Muhammad Ladan welcomed the guests to the ceremony saying the event was is in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the NIALS.
Niger Delta
ICPC To Probe Constituency Projects In Rivers
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says it will begin investigation of all abandoned constituency projects in Rivers State, saying such projects were not a donation from lawmakers.
This is as the anti-graft commission called on the people to engage their representatives by asking questions, explaining that funds for constituency projects are from the national coffers.
Head of the ICPC in Rivers and Bayelsa State, Alexander Chukwurah disclosed this at the ICPC/National Orientation Agency (NOA) constituency project town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Chukwurah said it was wrong for people to see constituency project as a donation from lawmakers, noting that it will begin visit of states in the coming days as part of measures to track projects.
“The group will visit other states to track constituency projects. It is hoped that when we begin the tracking that Tsunami will not fall. I call it the clarion call. Everybody should take ownership of the conception; that is the planning stage, the execution and even the protection of all constituency projects.
“And that these projects are not largesse from our legislators. They are from our national resources.
“So we should all take ownership and begin to ask questions. If you need water in your village and they give you electricity, that will not suffice. Is that not true? So from the very conception, we should engage our representatives to come and say these are the things we need,” he stated.
In his remark at the event, Rivers State NOA Coordinator, Ayo Tamuno Young said the agency was collaborating with the ICPC to ensure that the people took ownership of constituency projects in their domains.
Tamuno said, “It is our view that when communities take ownership of these projects, there will be genuine interest to preserve and protect them. By taking ownership of it you have gone a step further towards making sure that it is protected and preserved, not just for you, but also for posterity.
“It will also exposecontractors who are ever eager to maximize profit as they put the project to the highest standard required,” the State NOA boss said.
By: Dennis Naku
