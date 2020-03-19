Wike, Symbol Of Good Product – PDP Stalwart

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah says there is internal democracy as far as the party is concerned in the state.

This is as he charged Returning/Electoral Officers engaged in the party’s Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs of the state to ensure free, fair and credible exercises.

This was contained in a press statement issued by media aide to the state PDP chairman, Jerry Needam and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Obuah who gave the charge while handing over sensitive electoral materials to the Returning/Electoral Officers at the PDP state secretariat yesterday, for onward movement to the Local Government Area headquarters where the congresses took place, said they would do so by giving every delegate the chance to exercise their voting rights.

While stressing that nobody must be disenfranchised, the state PDP chairman added that all those who bought forms to contest the elections must be allowed to do so.

“All those people that have been screened and cleared must be allowed to contest the election. All elections must take place at the respective local government headquarters and the party would not take it kindly with any attempts to subvert the process”, he said.

”You have been appointed as Returning and Electoral Officers for this election. We want to ensure that our party does their thing the way other people should learn,” he said, urging them to be fair to everybody and not to compromise standards.

Restating that internal democracy has come to stay in the PDP, Bro. Obuah ulalso urged the Returning/Electoral Officers to conduct a successful election and retain the confidence reposed in the party by Rivers people.