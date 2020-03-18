Opinion
What Manner Of Restructuring?
Each time the mention of restructuring of Nigeria is made, what comes to the minds of many Nigerians is ‘ Nigeria’s federalism’; how it has failed to engender development, national integration and solve burning issues of minority question, marginalization, ethno-religious crises, etc. For these reasons, they get hell-bent on restructuring the country.
Yes, the political space has been bastardised that it seems everything must be wrong with our government system. An advocate of restructuring will say that Nigeria fared better when we operated as Western, Eastern and Northern regions than now.
Surprisingly, amidst various calls for restructuring, reasons why this same federal system which benefits countries like Ethiopia, USA and India, is counter-productive in Nigeria, appear yet to be given thought to.
Speaking on this during a public debate recently, a professor of political science at the University of Ibadan, Bayo Okunade, noted that unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
Nevertheless, Vincent Aluu, (2018), in his work, ‘True Federalism and Restructuring in Nigeria’, wrote that Nigeria is operating a federal system in an awkward manner that does not reflect true federalism as enunciated by Professor K.C Wheare.
Wrong application of the tenets of federalism, high level political instability, ethno/religious crisis, etc, Aluu alluded, have culminated into frictions and clashes posing serious threat to Nigeria’s political and economic development and national integration.
If Aluu’s allusion be anything to go by, it means the baton obviously falls back at the players themselves, making it imperative to restructure ourselves first before the systemg. In line with this understanding, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while urging Nigerians to learn from the Brexit experience and prevent similar occurrence, said, “If anything needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people.”
This is because, for a system to work, there has to be consistency with the construed norms and supportive ethos that will make it work. if we have those things that do not want the current system to work, especially the nature of the political class corruption, all these tendencies like nepotism and others, they will consistently remain cog in the wheel of the country’s progress.
In a keynote address Fashola gave at Island Club’s 76th Anniversary lecture on Lagos Island, late last year, he emphasized the need to put up a positive attitude as a people, instead of erroneousely clamouring for institutional change or restructuring, stating that a new territory doesn’t necessarily translate to a better life.
In his words, “A good document not backed by the right attitude does not take a people far. If anything really needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people, with our attitude and with our mindset. He advocated that Nigerian youth, who are considered leaders of tomorrow, should be given political education to make them understand the issue of restructuring to avoid replicating the Brexit experience.
Fashola’s words reminded me of the effort made by late Prof. Dora Akunyili, a former minister for information and communications, in this regard, while she lived. The late minister whose understanding of restructuring falls in alignment with Fashola’s, floated the idea of “Re-branding Nigeria Project”.
The whole essence of late Akunyili’s endeavour, was to encourage Nigerians to consciously “work on themselves”, so as to change the pervading negative perception of the country in the comity of nations. Her courage, no doubt, may have been spurred by the words of late Chief Anthony Enahoro, an elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria.
The late national hero was quoted thus: “I am about the only one left of my generation that fought for Independence. I would be very sad if I die leaving Nigeria behind the way she is now. My goal is to help… see Nigeria better governed; then, one might leave”.
Enahoro’s goal of seeing Nigeria better governed appears to have been scuttled by greed and selfishness of leaders which has metamorphosed into all shades of corruption. His feeling should apply to all patriotic Nigerians of uprightness to rise to the challenge of quitting the beaten track of institutionalised corruption as a way of life, and re-orientating the citizenry towards playing a meaningful role as responsible members of the global community.
We might be toeing the line of failure if we continue to fault existing institutions without seeing the need to purge or sanitize the operators of the system or institutions. Little wonder, our elders say that it is a bad workman that quarrels with his tools. Nigeria needs men of proven integrity to propel its developmental wheel and land it safely.
Nation-building may well be hard to achieve, but it need not be as difficult as we make it in Nigeria. Nation-building is also intentional. It doesn’t happen by accident. The real test is in the leadership and the actions that create a real spirit of nationhood, and the willingness of every stakeholder to build a united, stable and cohesive nation. It is unfortunate that 59 years after Independence, we are still confronted with the imperative of defining a future for Nigeria.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
In Support Of Diaspora Voting
The Federal Government has urged the National Assembly to approve diaspora voting rights for Nigerians living abroad. Participants at the Nigerian Diaspora Investments Conference, Almere, Netherlands, 2019, said passage of a Diaspora Voting Law will allow Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in the electoral politics of their country.
The dream of Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in their national elections seems to be edging closer to realization. A strong case was made last week for diaspora voting rights at the National Assembly by no less a person than the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged the National Assembly to pass a bill that will allow diaspora Nigerians to participate in elections from their places of residence worldwide. She made the appeal in Abuja when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs to defend the NIDCOM’s 2020 budget proposal.
According to her, “Diaspora voting is in your hands and I think it will be a legacy that you can leave. It does not have to be in 2023 but put a time frame to when they can vote. It is something we owe Nigerians in the diaspora”. According to the African Courier – de Africa, this is the latest move for diaspora voting.
The Senate on Friday listed certain arrangements that must be in place before it could come up with necessary legislation that would enable Nigerians who are resident abroad to participate in future general elections in the country.
The Red Chamber also said the current situation in the country regarding telecommunications system was not conducive for it to come up with a law that would legalise electronic voting in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), had on Tuesday, February 13th, 2020 in Addis Ababa, during an emergency meeting with Executive Committee Members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, said he was not against the right of Nigerians in Diaspora participating during elections by voting.
Buhari noted that it was the National Assembly that should pass the relevant laws to give a legal backing to Diaspora voting.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who spoke with Sunday Punch on Friday, however, said none of his colleagues was against the progressive proposal.
He, nevertheless, maintained that since both the diaspora voting and electronic voting were intertwined, necessary precautions needed to be taken to avoid negative implication.
In another development, he said, “first, we need to have accurate data of Nigerians that constitute diaspora. We need to know their population and who is qualified to be a Nigerian in diaspora”.
In the same vein, Johnbosco Agbakwaru, reported in Vanguard Newspaper on Friday 11th February, 2020, that President Buhari is in support of Diaspora voting. Again the facilities and electronic gadgets are not enough to lead Nigeria into conducting diaspora voting. The electricity supply in Nigeria cannot aid electronic voting.
For instance, in 2019 General Elections, the only machine approved was card reader and in many polling booths across the country, there was malfunction of the gadget. According to many public affairs analysts in Nigeria, they do not have advanced technology to handle such lofty and all important exercise that directs the policies of the Nigerian government.
Again, INEC does not have a server and enough man power to handle machines if imported at last. Even the manual election is facing series of logistic problems year in, year out.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission should be well-equipped to handle or operate sophisticated equipment or electronic voting during election in the country.”
It is time for Nigerian government to keep things in place and equip the INEC to get set for electronic voting and diaspora voting to be a reality in the country. The President should be prepared to support every lawful move that will make diaspora voting and electronic voting in Nigeria a reality. It is obvious that Nigeria has irregular power supply which is undermining technological and scientific breakthroughs in the country.
There is need for sincerity of purpose on the part of government and every stakeholder. The Federal Government should procure equipment and train Nigerians to man the facilities that will make Nigeria conduct diaspora voting.
Ogwunonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Open Letter To Akulga Chairman (2)
I was then instructed to write another letter withdrawing the earlier correspondence I entered into with the Chairman, took a copy of the letter to the Permanent Secretary who cautioned me for daring to go into any form of correspondence with the Chairman, David Briggs (now Chief).
However, after listening to my reasons for not mobilising students to disrupt the work on site, the Permanent Secretary saw reason with me and advised me on how to act should such circumstances occur in future. From then, the construction went on smoothly but how they finally reached agreeable settlement I did not follow up because I had left on transfer to another school.
One other area where I played a very significant role was the area of the access road into the Council which became a serious issue. But when I confronted the Chairman, he did not see it as such but rather suggested that the Council and the students would share the main school gate.
However, seeing that it would be a very awkward idea, I invited one H.H. Kurukurubo, the then Secretary of the Council and late Godwin F. Lawson, the Works Supervisory Councillor, to my house where I raised the issue of access road once more. They were totally confused and confessed that they had never thought of that all along. But when I told them that I had a solution, they were very keen as to what magic.
I then told them that I was going to give them a thirty-feet wide access road, they doubted me but when they saw the reality, they were so elated that they began promising me heaven and earth, including fencing contract and other benefits which I declined because I was not sure that such promises would be kept. All that I demanded was compen sation for my crops on the proposed access road such as citrus trees, yams, cassava, plantains, etc. found on that stretch of land. I only asked for just a ridiculously meagre sum of N15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Naira). I was not really after the money knowing that the Council was yet a newborn baby which needed to be assisted to grow. Even as paltry and as little as that amount was, it was never paid to me till this day of writing this script which was in 1992, about 27 years ago.
The road in reference is the current road leading to the Council Secretariat. That beautiful road to the Council was my brainchild. I was the one who also plotted that whole area today designated as Akuku-Toru LGA Secretariat. I do not claim the land to be mine. Rather, my relentless effort was to show my love for my beloved community. The rat said that he should be butchered in the same way an elephant is butchered because like the elephant he is also a four-legged animal. That which is good for the goose is also good for the gander. I deserve my due recognition.
Whenever I remember the very active role I played in bringing the Council headquarters to its present site and seeing the development it has brought to that part of the town, I silently beat my chest. Ever since the Council was established at the present site, neither I nor any of my persons have benefitted from the council either by way of the so-called contract, employment, scholarship or even bursary for my kids.
Hon. Chairman, without bothering you with a lengthy write-up, all I need now is for the LGA under you now to give me the honour I deserve for my unrivalled contributions to the Council to make me have a true sense of belonging for the silent achievement recorded by me. This is the right time to act as the Pharaoh who knows Joseph is on the throne currently.
Sir, do I need to remind you that a certain governor of this state, while in office, placed his Rev. Father Principal at Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, on life pension throughout his tenure as Governor? CKC is in Onitsha and Onitsha is in Anambra State.
Recently, again, a former President of this country traced his ninety-one-year-old secondary school teacher to his home to pay him a visit. I am also looking forward to the day this will come to pass in my lifetime, by the grace of God.
My regards to your family, your younger ones and your dad who incidentally was my good friend when I was the NGS principal.
Finally, let me seize this opportunity to thank some of my ex-students who called on me when I was hospitalised between April and May, 2018, at Save-A-Life Hospital. Among them was Hon. Tobins Tobins and a number of other former students of mine.
Congratulations and may God bless you while wishing you a very happy and prosperous 2020.
Thanks.
Concluded
Lawson is a retired principal in Rivers State.
Ignatius Lawson
That Bill Against Genset Imports
For many years now Nigerians have been clamouring and d demanding for the government to give them steady electricity supply. Before Independence in 1960 there was electricity in Nigeria. But the question now is when would the Nigerian government and Nigerians enjoy improved power supply and uninterrupted electricity supply in the country?
The National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was established to tackle the monster of power failure in Nigeria. NEPA could not win the battle against epileptic power supply.
Successive governments in the country have been spending billions of naira and sometimes in dollars, but to no avail. The federal and state governments in a bid to stop power outage in the nation had also established Ministries of Power to take direct responsibilities for the power supply.
The challenges of power supply in Nigeria are unimaginable as no administration could demystify the mystery of dwindling and continual power failure in Nigeria.
It is on record that many manufacturing industries in Nigeria have relocated to other countries where they enjoy steady power supply. Inadequate power supply in the country has caused man-hour losses and invariably profit losses which no entrepreneur wants to witness. Again, in a strategic approach to stop power failure in Nigeria, the Federal Government dismantled NEPA and established what was known as Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This particular company came on board and could not do better than NEPA.
The Federal Government unbundle them and came up with privatisation. The power distribution companies were observed to be in the hands of politicians. Indeed, both the power generation and distribution companies are unable to meet the yearnings of Nigerians in the area of power supply.
This alone gave room for mass importation of giant and small generators in Nigeria, to the extent that the Federal Government itself budgeted for generators in the 2017 budget.
Some public affairs analysts were worried why the Federal Government which was working for the enhancement of electricity supply would have budget for generating sets.
No doubt, the cost of doing business in Nigeria is high. This is because there is an individualistic generation of power supply to run businesses in the country. The 2,000 or 3,000 megawatts being produced are not enough for the population. Nigeria as a nation with her population needs more than 30,000 megawatts for efficient and effective economic and social recovery.
Thus with improved power supply in the country the diversification dream of the economy will be a reality. For instance, the shift to agriculture without adequate power supply is tantamount to failure. The agricultural produce need power supply for processing. What about science and technology? All is about improved and constant electricity supply. Nigerians are anxiously waiting for government to break the jinx of power failure in the country.
A bill seeking a ban on the use of generators in Nigeria has been read for the first time on the Senate floor as reported in the media on Wednesday 11th March, 2020. The bill which was sponsored by Senator Bima Mummadu Emagi (APC, Niger South), passed its first reading on the floor of the Red Chamber.
If eventually signed into law, the bill dubbed “Generating Set.” (Prohibition ban) bill, will prohibit the usage of generating sets in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Going by the bill which, according to Emagi, is to curb the menace of environmental pollution, anyone who imports generating set, or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less ten years.
The ban will, however, not include generating sets used for essential services, which include medical purposes, airport, railway station/services, elevators, escalators, research institutions, and other facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.
Approval for exclusion shall only be obtained from the Minister of Power, who shall brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) quarterly on approvals granted.
Reaching to the bill, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed to the Senate to, as a matter of urgency, stop further deliberation on the proposed bill to ban the importation and use of generating sets in Nigeria for the interest and survival of the suffering masses; stressing that further discussion on the bill is a waste of legislative time and resources, the former Delta State Governorship aspirant queried.
It is said that government has been unable to provide any basic service of electricity and water to its citizens. Nigerians pay electricity bills without enjoying the services in the country. A country that does not produce electricity is out to jail those who import generating sets. What an irony?
Indeed, Nigerians demand and need 24 hours uninterrupted electricity supply without delay from the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before any implementation of the bill, if passed into law in Nigeria. Nigerians need constant electricity supply.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
