Stakeholders Hail Rivers Policy On Gas Dev

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have commended the Rivers State Government over the development of a gas master plan for the development and use of natural gas for industrial activities in the state.

Some stakeholders who spoke with The Tide in an interview described the gas masterplan as a visionary objective that is critical to the development of the industrial sector in the state.

A senior lecturer in the Department of Environmental Sociology, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Steve Wordu said the development of the existing gas base in the state into commercial capacity for industrial use was a good effort by the state government.

He said, “ the Rivers State has done well to bring out a Gas Master Plan. This will ensure that the gas that is flared every day is conserved for effective use. I want to urge the government to extend such vision in other sectors of the economy.”

Another respondent and former Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba also lauded the state government over its gas development policy.

He said, “with this new development, Rivers State will open up to industrialisation as companies that require gas for the production activities will invest in the state.”

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee had stated that the Rivers State Gas Master Plan would boost industrialisation, create employment opportunities as well as increase the revenue profile of the state.

He said the state government was planning to map out modalities on how to fully implement the Gas Master Plan to promote investment in the state, especially in the industrial and general production sector.

He pointed out that the Rivers State Government was engaging development partners and investors to take advantage of the availability of gas supply in the state and do their businesses in the state.

The commissioner described Rivers State as a safe haven for investment, adding that the state was ready to partner with the private sector to develop the enormous natural resources of the state.

By: Taneh Beemene