Featured
Wike Seeks Unity Of N’Delta Ethnic Nationalities …Urges One Voice Irrespective Of Political Party Affiliation …Blames Niger Delta Problem On Discordant Tunes Of Ethnic Groups
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called for the unity of all Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities to promote the development of the region.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of the Niger Delta at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said unless the people speak with one voice, they will continue to lose out.
He said: “We must speak with one voice irrespective of the political party that we belong. The time has come for us to work together. If we don’t work together, we will continue to lose out.”
The governor said that the song for all ethnic nationalities should be the promotion of the development of the Niger Delta.
He said: “The song we should sing is the Niger Delta, not any specific ethnic group. When we sing any specific ethnic group, it is difficult to unite. Let’s not restrict our struggle to any particular ethnic Nationality.”
Wike said that the problem of the Niger Delta is because the people sing in discordant tunes.
The governor said that the Amnesty for Niger Delta was mismanaged.
He decried the situation where the former Special Adviser on Amnesty was detailed to remove him from office as governor of Rivers State.
He said after the Special Adviser on Amnesty was removed, he cannot ask for his reappointment because he used his position to kill Rivers people during the elections.
The governor regretted that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been negatively manipulated to deny the people of the region key projects.
He said: “It is unfortunate that the NDDC cannot deliver on regional projects. There are no interstate roads and NDDC has not done any major project. Instead, the NDDC is engaged in micro projects to promote political interests.”
Wike stated that he is ready to host the conference of ethnic nationalities in Port Harcourt, but after due consultation with the five other South-South governors.
He commended the Delta State governor for providing the right leadership for the South-South to enhance development of the region.
Earlier, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Smart Adoki, had said that the Niger Delta leaders were at the Government House to thank the governor for providing leadership for the region.
He urged the Rivers State governor to work for the restoration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to faithfully serve the region.
In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Elder T.K. Ogorimagba urged the Rivers State governor to serve as the number one advocate for the development of the South-South.
He said that the Amnesty Programme was a security programme, which should be limited to only South-South.
Ogorimagba urged the Rivers State governor to host the conference of ethnic nationalities of the South-South to promote the development of the area, and declared Wike as “the Advocate of the Region.”
Featured
$22.7bn Loan Request: CUUP Sues Buhari, AGF, Others
A group of opposition parties – the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), has sued the Federal Government, President Muhammadu Buhari and others over move by the government to borrow $22.7billion.
The CUPP, in a suit filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, through one of its members, Action People’s Party (APP), is praying the court to among others; restrain the Federal Government from further engaging in any form of borrowing.
In the suit filed, yesterday by APP’s lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike, the party particularly wants the court to set aside or nullify any approval for external loan granted the Federal Government by the National Assembly.
Other defendants in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2020 include that Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Minister of Finance and the National Assembly.
Part of the reliefs are: A declaration that it is unlawful and unconstitutional for the National Assembly to offer to undertake any guarantee for the requested external loan made by the President when the terms and conditions of the said loan has not been duly laid before, considered and approved by the NASS as mandatorily stipulated by the law.
The party is equally praying the court to declare as unconstitutional, unlawful and ultra vires the executive powers of the President to borrow external loan and participate in the negotiation and acquisition of any external loan without proper legislative framework by the NASS.
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.
In a statement, yesterday, CUPP’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, said his group has also written to all the lenders to halt the loan request in view of the pending legal action.
He said “The loan request is riddled with project lopsidedness, lack of financial prudence, secrecy, plan to use loan for frivolous projects, over costing of projects, corruption, misapplication and incompetence.
“The Senate leadership has clearly and unambiguously shown it is not on the side of the people and it is not representing the Nigerian people but their selfish interest.
“There unpatriotic stand on national issues and lack of vision has become all the more apparent and have turned the Senate into a chamber filled by political Allelluya boys.
“Fellow Nigerians, the exchange rate of the Dollars due to certain vagaries, including gross mismanagement of our economy is now chasing N400 to a Dollar.
“This means that at this rate, the $22.7billion foreign loan will be the equivalent N9.8trillion.
“This is more than the entire 2019 budget and just a little less than the entire 2020 budget.
“How can a government borrow its entire budget yet citizens are in doubt as to the contents of the loan package,” he said.
However, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has suspended its $22.7billion external borrowing plans due to current realities in the global economic landscape.
Speaking in Abuja, at the 2020 International Conference on the Nigerian Commodities Market, organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ahmed stated that the government would not go ahead with the borrowing programme even if it secures the approval of the National Assembly.
The finance minister explained that the decision of the government to suspend the borrowing was due to the fact that market indices do not support external borrowings at the moment.
She said, “The parliament is still doing its work on the borrowing plan. One arm of the parliament has completed theirs and the other arm is still working and it is a process that is controlled by the parliament itself, so we are waiting.
“However, we are not going out immediately because the market indication is not in favour of external borrowing at this time. Even if we get approvals we will defer it and watch the market and go out only when the timing is right.”
She explained that the Federal Government was not relenting on its plans to diversify the country’s economy, noting that unfolding events of the past few months, the Coronavirus pandemic and the oil price war, had further reinforced the resolve to diversify the national economy.
She disclosed that the current challenges in the global economy had brought to the fore the need for the country to develop a non-oil attitude to everything.
According to her, the Federal Government planned to prioritize expenditure in favour of major capital expenditures that would have greater impact, and which would create job and visibility and also enhance the ease of doing business in the country.
She noted that expenditures that are not critical must be deferred to a later date when things become more normal.
The minister said, “Several national plans, programmes and projects have been directed at diversifying the production and revenue structures of our economy.
Featured
COVID-19: Nsirim Charges Religious Leaders, Media On Roles
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on religious leaders and the media in the State to contribute towards prevention of the COVID-19, popularly called Coronavirus, in the State.
The Commissioner, who made the call yesterday as part of awareness creation and sensitisation for stakeholder groups to be fully involved in either preventing the virus from the State, or checking its spread, should the need arise, urged both the religious leaders and the media to be really involved in the campaign against the virus.
Noting that the need to work together against the Coronavirus became more imperative given the declaration of the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the disease as a pandemic, he urged the religious groups to take the message of the roles expected of them to their congregation.
“The whole essence is to bring everyone on board, because when something has been declared a pandemic by the WHO, it’s a serious issue. So, all hands must be on deck.
“As you get the message today, it’s important that you pass the message to people around you. For the religious leaders, we’re expecting that in their various churches and mosques they begin to pass this prevention messages”, he said.
He explained that the position of Rivers State as a commercial hub makes it vulnerable for the virus to be easily contacted, hence the need for all and sundry to be aware of preventive measures for the safety of all.
“Why this is important”, the Commissioner stated, ”is that Rivers State is a commercial corridor, Rivers State is like the commercial hub of Nigeria with the international airport, the seaports, and of course, the thriving hydrocarbon industry, which is the major revenue earner for Nigeria. You expect that a lot of people from all works of life would come into Rivers State.
“So, if we have the influx of people coming from all parts of the world to Rivers State, it’s important that those who are living and doing business in Rivers State also begin to adopt preventive measures, if perchance they come in contact with people from other parts of the world”, he said.
To the media, he said, “we understand quite clearly the pivotal role you’re supposed to play in information dissemination. As a major stakeholder group it is important that we call you to buy into sensitization program. Without the media we cannot achieve much. That’s why I’m quite excited that the ‘who is who’ in the media industry are all here to hear what we want to say.
“This is a call for collective action, it’s a call for social responsibility, and we want to invite you to please collaborate with the Rivers State Government to ensure that all those living and doing business in Rivers State get the prevention message, and ensure that Coronavirus doesn’t have a place in River State”.
Emphasising on the importance of religious leaders in the campaign against the virus, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewil Chike, explained the impact of the Coronavirus as a pandemic, noting that given the position of religious leaders in the society, they stand a better chance of passing on the prevention message to their followers.
“If all the religious leaders follow the (Prevention) steps, the chances of infection will be greatly reduced”, he said.
Also speaking, the Director, Public Health and Disease Control, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Golden Owhondah, emphasised on the various steps required to prevent contacting the virus.
Beyond the greatly publicised hand washing, Keeping social distance from persons suspected to be portraying symptoms of the virus, and practicing good respiratory hygiene, the Director charged the media not to spread fake news.
“This is a time for facts, not fear. This is a time for rationality, not rumours. This is a time for solidarity, not stigma”, he said.
It will be recalled that the State Executive Council, under the leadership of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, appointed a 5-man committee to carry out an aggressive awareness and sensitisation campaign on the Coronavirus, shortly after the WHO declared it a pandemic on the 11th of March, 2020.
The campaign started last Friday with the leadership of Community Development Committees (CDCs) of all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
Today’s campaign was in two sessions with religious leaders and the media respectively.
Featured
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
No fewer than 18 people were confirmed dead, including a family of four and over 70 houses destroyed in yesterday’s pipeline explosion which rocked Abule Ado area of FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
The Acting Coordinator of NEMA in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this to journalists, said the victims, a couple and their two sons, were caught by the explosion on their way to church at about 9:00 a.m. yesterday.
A massive explosion was heard, yesterday morning, accompanied with thick smokes and balls of fire.
The explosion shook several houses miles away from the scene.
The explosion reverberated and shook houses several miles away.
Farinloye said: “The resulting fire later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area even though the pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure.
“The fire was eventually extinguished at 3:30 p.m. through the combined efforts of officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigerian Navy Fire Tender.”
He said; “From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on the ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area.
“Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause,” he said.
Farinloye said the NNPC had shut down the pipeline passing through the area as a precautionary measure after the oil company was notified of the incident.
He also confirmed that several buildings were affected by the explosion.
Also, a Staff Officer of the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, told journalists that the students were stabilised at the Navy Hospital, adding that those who have fully recovered would be discharged soon.
Daji said although the cause of the incident was still unknown, some residents of the area told security operatives that there were several industrial gas cylinders close to where the explosion occurred.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman, Nosa Okunbor said the explosion might be from the pipeline.
“We were debating in my house where the sound came from, and then, my sister called some friends in Satellite Town who confirmed it happened in their area and Abule Ado,” said Precious, who lived close to the area.
An Army, personnel who craved anonymity, said the explosion occurred behind Oando Gas Station at Abule Ado.
Emergency management officials were seen evacuating the remains of several dead victims.
The headquarters of the Lagos Province 3 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located on 24 Road, FESTAC Town, Lagos was burnt along with over 70 buildings.
The explosion, which occurred more than a kilometre away from the church premises, shattered its glass windows, injuring worshippers.
A parish of the First Baptist Church near the RCCG parish also lost a part of its roof to the explosion.
The roof of a parish of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) located at 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, was also blown off by the explosion which equally shattered the roof of the Ark Parish of the RCCG at 1st Avenue, many kilometres away from the explosion scene.
The Bethel Secondary School, a boarding school owned by the Catholic Church in Abule Ado, was brought down by the explosion, with many of its students injured and some feared dead.
The agency said, at least, 60 injured students of Bethlehem Girls College had been taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Ojo Cantonment for treatment.
Many other buildings very far from the explosion scene in Abule Ado, Festac Extension in Amuwo Odofin LGA, were also brought down while many others shook during the explosion that threw thousands of residents in panic and confusion.
The Odic Plaza, a motor parts mall and warehouse, Bush Bar Hotel, Green Horse Plaza which houses tyres, Arch Angel Catholic Church, Chino Plaza with many goods in it, and a mechanic village, all located inside the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, were all hit by the explosion.
The cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained according to the National Emergency Management Agency, which is yet to confirm the death toll.
A witness, Mrs Patience Erebogaya, said that she was preparing to go to work in a nearby hotel when the Bethel School was scattered by the explosion and injured her.
The victim said that mass celebration was going on in the catholic school when the explosion reduced the school to rubbles, trapping many students.
The state Commandant of the Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr F. A. Adeyinka, said hat security personnel and other emergency responders were working hard to bring the situation under control.
The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA, HonValetine Buriamoh, who was at the scene, ruled out pipeline vandalism as the cause of the explosion.
He said that the magnitude of the damage was beyond pipeline vandalism.
He appealed to the residents to give access to security operatives and emergency responders to do their jobs.
The fire which started at 9.00p.m was still on as at 3.00.p.m.
Reacting, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC0, yesterday, blamed the explosion that occurred at the Abule-Ado Area of Lagos State, in the early hours of yesterday, on a gas explosion which occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.
In a statement in Abuja, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that following the report of the explosion, the corporation quickly halted ongoing pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline which was active at the time.
He noted that the temporary shutdown of the critical System 2B pipeline, would not affect the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across the country.
Obateru explained that the NNPC had already mobilized its in-house combined team consisting of Health, Safety, Environment experts, medical and security personnel from its nearby Satellite Depot in Lagos, even as Lagos State Fire Service was also rallied to extinguish the fire.
He added that more fire fire-fighting personnel and equipment were mobilised from the NNPC Mosimi Area Office to provide extra fillip to the ongoing operation.
The newly appointed spokesperson of the NNPC explained that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damage to NNPC pipeline on which efforts are being made to curtail the resultant fire.
He added that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and other top management of the corporation departed to Lagos this evening for an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident.
While assuring members of the public and residents of the affected communities to remain calm, the NNPC’s spokesman assured that the temporary shutdown of the petroleum products pipeline would not affect the normal supply of products to the Lagos and its environs.
He said the fire, currently burring at controlled condition, was being fought headlong, saying a detail assessment of the incident was underway to establish the extent of damage to the pipeline.
“The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, commiserated with the victims of the incident, praying that God provides them succour at this hour,” he said.
Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday night, commiserated with families of victims of a pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State.
The President also condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident that killed, at least, 15 people and injured several others.
Buhari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a national tragedy.
He said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused the loss of lives and property.
“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”
Similarly, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan commiserated with victims of the explosion that occurred, yesterday morning at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Lawan condoled with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.
In a statement by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan also sympathised with those who are injured and those who lost property to the inferno.
The Senate President commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed to God to comfort all those who are affected.
Lawan called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to forestalling a recurrence.
In his condolence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila expressed sadness over the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Gbajabiamila, who sympathised with the victims of the explosion, called for calm as the state government makes frantic efforts to ascertain the cause of the incident.
The Speaker commended the Lagos State Government as well as relevant agencies for taking action following the explosion.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said everything should be done to avert the re-occurrence of such incidents in future.
“My heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, especially the victims of the explosion, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area. I also sympathise with the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident
“May I call on all the agencies of government to do diligent work to ascertain the cause of the explosion to avert a reoccurrence,” Gbajabiamila said.
In a swift reaction hours after the fire explosion at the Abule Ado area of Lagos, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised residents in the affected area to make safety their priority, urging them to maintain a safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.
The governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks to be distributed to first responders, residents of the affected area and all safety workers at the ground zero.
The safety equipment had been delivered.
An explosion rocked the Western part of the state in the early hours of Sunday morning, leading to fire incident with attendant effects on the atmosphere.
Safety agencies in the state were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to contain the fire and keep the residents safe.
The perimeter of the fire incident is under control.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the governor sent the protective equipment to the affected site to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.
The governor noted that in a situation like this, there would be a lot of unhealthy substances, gas particulate matters that can affect people’s lungs.
Sanwo-Olu, however, reiterated the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance as practicable to avoid breathing in polluted air.
Meanwhile, combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA); the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), as well as the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the military are among the state and federal agencies currently at the scene of the incident to ensure the safety of residents.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
-
News5 days ago
Petrol Pump Price Drops To N114.53 Per Litre
-
News5 days ago
Senate Okays HND As Minimum Qualification For President, Govs …Moves To Strip President, VP, Govs, Dep Govs Of Immunity
-
Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
-
Featured5 days ago
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Singer, Teni Dumps Wizkid For Naira Marley
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
UNIPORT Lecturers Disagree Over ASUU Warning Strike
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
UNICAL To Graduate 3,600 Students At 33rd Convocation