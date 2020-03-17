Sports
Warri Wolves’ll Pay For Our Loss – Eguma
Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma expects his side to rebound from the “big blow” of Sunday’s loss to Rangers with victory in midweek when they host Warri Wolves at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.
Eguma’s title-chasers fell to a Chinonso Eziekwe’s 39th-minute winner for the Flying Antelopes at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Matchday 24.
The defeat was a setback for 2nd-placed United’s title aspirations as leaders Plateau United increased their lead to four points with a 2-1 win over Nasarawa United in Jos.
Speaking after the game in Enugu, Eguma admitted Rangers’ superiority in the first half but blamed a failure to properly defend the situation which led to Rangers’ winner for his side’s defeat.
“The two teams played good football, it’s just that Rangers put more pressure on us, and I think it paid off towards the dying minutes of the first half,” Eguma told the club’s media channel after the game.
“The players refused to clear that ball after the goalkeeper had made effort. That was what cost us the goal, and outside that, it was an equal game. Both sides played well. We also lost our scoring chances which should have made the difference.”
Eguma, however, said he expects his players to get back their title challenge back on track with a win at home against 13th-placed Warri Wolves on Matchday 25.
“Every game is very important. We have lost today, I think it’s a big blow, but we are not losing hope,” the 2011 NPFL winning manager said.
“We’ll still go back and put our house in order. We’re going to plan better for that game, it’s an important game, even though it’s a home game we have to work harder to win it, and we expect a victory in that match.”
Rivers United is second on the NPFL table with 42 points after 24 games.
Sports
NSF: Rivers B’ball Team Optimistic – Coach
Assistant coach of the Rivers State male basketball, Dagogo Okumgba, has said that his team will excel in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged; ‘Edo 2020’ scheduled to hold this weekend in Edo State.
Okumgba said this during an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the players are in high spirit and determined too for the task ahead, saying that all things being equal, the team will do the state proud at the competition come next week.
“We are currently in camp for further preparations to fortify our readiness for the fiesta. This will enable us perform adequately and as well get the desired result,” Dagogo Okumgba said.
He assured that the team will do it’s best to win medals at stake for the sport at the festival and said that with the progress made so far, he has no doubt that the team will make waves at the fiesta.
It would be recalled that the State basketball team was amongst team sports that qualified from the South South Zonal Elimination events ahead the National Sports Festival held January this year.
The state basketball players are camping alongside other Team Rivers athlete at the State Basketball Court situated at Niger Street, Port Harcourt.
He urged the athletes to remain focused and stay committed to their preparation in order to compete favourably and achieve their goal when the chips are down.
Sports
Victory Over Utd Excites Rangers’ Midfielder
Enugu Rangers enterprising midfielder Chiamaka Madu is excited with the Flying Antelopes recent impressive form.
The 2016 league Champions beat third place Rivers United 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday to make it back to back home win after beating Katsina United last week Wednesday.
Rave of the moment Chinoso Ezeikwe was the match winner once again for Rangers who were not at their full attacking flow in front of their home fans.
Madu however told journalists after the game that the team struggle with Rivers United’s intensify, and did enough to the better part of their informed side.
“It was a tough game but we gave it our all to ensure we win the game.Thank God, our efforts gave us the victory and we shall continue to fight for all available points both home and away but it shall be one match at a time,” he said after the game.
Rangers are now fifth on the log with 34 points and have kept clean sheet in all their last four matches.
Sports
Milo Basketball Championship Holds In PH
In a bid to promote schools sports in Rivers State, the 2020 edition of All Secondary School Milo Basketball Championship is set to commence next week.
The special adviser to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on School Sports, Hon. Aribitonye M. Okiri, has revealed that forms are available for collection.
This was contained in a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Jim Odede-Opiki, which was made available to Tidesports yesterday, said the forms are available for collection at the state Ministry of Education and office of the adviser, Chief Wonukwuru, 3rd floor Aguma House, Moscow Road.
“I believe that more sporting talents would be discovered in the state. This is in line with Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision, who desire to use the power of sports to steer Rivers youths away from crime and criminality,” Hon. Okiri said.
