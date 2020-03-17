Oil & Energy
DISCOs Received 172,833 Complaints In Q3-2019 – NERC
The Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), yesterday said the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) received a total of 172,833 complaints from consumers in the third quarter of 2019.
The third quarter report, obtained from NERC’s website in Abuja, indicated 10.41 per cent increase on number of complaints received during the second quarter, which was 145,959.
According to the report, the DisCos attended to a total of 146,326 complainants, representing a decrease of 3.05 per cent point from the preceding quarter.
It showed that Ibadan and Abuja DisCos had the lowest customers’ complaints resolution rates, based on the proportion of complaints not addressed in the third quarter.
“Similar to the categories of complaints received by DisCos, metering and billing issues dominated the category of complaints received by the forum offices.
“This shows that billing and metering issues were mostly the complaints not satisfactorily resolved by the DisCos’ Complaints Handling Units in Q3, 2019,” the report stated in part.
It said that the commission, on a continuous basis, monitored the operation and efficacy of its forum offices which were set up to adjudicate on consumers’ complaints not adequately resolved.
The Tide reports that some of the pending cases were however, due to incomplete submission or abandonment by consumers.
“The forum offices are committed to quickly resolving all outstanding complaints in line with the operating manual of the commission.
“To further improve customer care in Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), the commission is working toward establishing additional forum offices”,the report stated.
Oil & Energy
Rivers Gas Masterplan ’ll Boost Industrialisation, Employment – Medee
The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, says the Rivers State Gas Master Plan will boost industrialisation, create employment opportunities and increase the revenue profile of the state.
The commissioner disclosed this during an interview with The Tide, shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The commissioner said the stakeholders’ meeting was to map out modalities on how to fully implement the gas master plan to promote investment in the state, especially in the industrial and general production sector.
He said that the state government was engaging development partners and investors to take advantage of the availability of gas supply in the state and do their businesses in the state.
Dr Medee who described Rivers State as a safe haven for investment said that the state was ready to partner with the private sector to develop the enormous natural resources of the state.
On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Central Horizon Gas Company (CHGC), a Joint Venture Partner with the Rivers State Government, Bolaji Osusanya commended the state government for fashioning out a gas master plan for the state.
He said the stakeholders’ meeting was to take inventory of what has been done so far and discuss the future of gas development in the state.
He said the company had constructed gas pipelines across four communities in the state with proper interface and adherence to global best practices.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Divestment Of Oil Assets Has No Negative Implication – Petroleum Engineers
The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), says divestment of oil assets in the country does not have any negative implication for the nation’s oil and gas sector.
The Chairman of the group, Mr Joe Nwakwue made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
He said that the oil and gas sector in Nigeria was ripe for the growth of the secondary market through divestment of assets.
“You know that Nigeria started out oil business with the major International Oil Companies (IOCs), right from when SHELL showed up and then others.
“It means that by the 1980s, all assets are held by the multinational companies; so, 50 years down the road, these assets are maturing and big companies will find it difficult to make gain on the assets as they decline.
“Naturally, they will like to sell of the assets for smaller parties to buy and that has happened in Nigeria, we have seen a lot of divestment.
“If you open the news, you will hear that SHELL or Mobil wants to sell; everybody is talking about selling one asset or the other.
“This is normal, it is nothing to worry, people tend to think that it is vote of no confidence in a country but I think it is important to understand that this is not a vote of no confidence.
“Rather, it is in the natural cause of business and there are several drivers to it,’’ he said
He said that the only challenge in the process was lack of clear rules guiding the process of divestment.
He said the SPE noted with pleasure that the secondary market was opening up and called on relevant policy makers to ensure that it had guiding rules.
“We must know clearly what the policy, regulatory and commercial frameworks should be for this market,’’ he said.
Nwakwue said that the opening up of the secondary market through divestment of assets had propelled the choice of topic for the 2020 Oloibiri Annual lecture to be organised by the SPE.
According to him, the lecture which will hold on March 19 has the theme “ Oil and Gas Divestment of Assets: The Challenges, the Status and Ways Forward”.
He said that the Niger Delta was a matured basin but Nigeria had yet to put asset to the growing market.
He said that license was last issued in the sector in 2007, adding that this had brought about scarcity of assets in the market.
“The economic impact and barrier to entry has been raised and if you are not putting up assets to the market, it will dried up,’’ he said.
He urged the policy makers to ensure adequate measures were in place to help open up the market.
Oil & Energy
PHED Blames Power Outage In PH On Technical Fault
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has attributed the current power outage in some parts of Port Harcourt to technical fault.
PHED in a press statement signed by the Manager, Corporate Communication, John Onyi stated that “the current outage being experienced in some parts of Port Harcourt is as a result of a major technical fault on its 3No 33kv feeders.”
The statement explained that the feeders were Airport feeder 1, Rumuodomaya feeder 2 and Rumuola also known as feeder 3.
The statement added that, “As a result of the outage arising from the technical fault, the following areas are affected : Oroazi, Rumuadaolu, Rumuola, Okporo, Aba Road, Rumuokoro.
“Others are Agip, Eliozu, Rumuodomaya and Rukpokwu.”
It however, assured that rapid response team has been launched by PHED and relevant stakeholders to ensure that it is fixed with a view to restoring power supply to the affected areas.
The company regretted the inconveniences being experienced and solicited for the patience of its customers during the down time, stating that the fault would be checked as soon as possible.
Taneh Beemene
