Business
COVID-19: CBN Reduces Interest Rates, Rolls Out Other Interventions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced reduction of interest rates in all its intervention facilities from nine per cent to five per cent per annum for one year to ameliorate the effect of coronavirus pandemic.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele who made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday said the reduction of the interest rates took effect from March 1.
He disclosed that the bank had also extended moratorium of all CBN intervention facilities on all principal repayment for one year effective from March 1.
The CBN governor explained that this means that any intervention loan currently under moratorium is hereby granted additional period of one year.
The governor therefore, directed all financial institutions to provide new schedule for all facilities for their beneficiaries.
Similarly, Emefiele noted that the apex bank had also created a facility through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Micro Finance Banks to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises that had been hit by covid-19.
He disclosed that the sum of N50 billion would be given through NIRSAL to support business owners like hoteliers, airlines, service providers and healthcare merchants among others.
The governor also announced credit support for healthcare industry to meet potential increase in demand for healthcare services and products.
“CBN hereby, opens its intervention facilities, loans to pharmaceutical companies intending to expand or establish their own drugs manufacturing companies in Nigeria.
“This will also be extended to hospitals and healthcare practitioners who intend to expand or build healthcare facilities to first class standard.
“This is in addition to growing the size of our existing intervention to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors in the country,’’ he said.
Emefiele noted that these interventions were necessary because of the effect of COVID-19 on global economy including Nigeria.
He said thousands of people had been affected while thousands were also killed by COVID-19, hence leaders of different countries had started to respond by taking actions to mitigate the pain caused by the outbreak.
The CBN governor added that initial assessment showed that the consequences of the health crisis on different countries would affect the economy.
He said that with this development, the global economy would go into recession, adding that these measures being taken by CBN were necessary.
Business
FG Suspends Plans To Borrow $22.7bn
The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, yesterday disclosed that the Federal Government has suspended its $22.7 billion external borrowing plans due to current realities in the global economic landscape.
Speaking in Abuja at the 2020 International Conference on the Nigerian Commodities Market, organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC), Ahmed stated that the government would not go ahead with the borrowing programme even if it secures the approval of the National Assembly.
The Finance Minister explained that the decision of the government to suspend the borrowing was due to the fact that market indices do not support external borrowings at the moment.
She said, “The parliament is still doing its work on the borrowing plan. One arm of the parliament has completed theirs and the other arm is still working and it is a process that is controlled by the parliament itself, so we are waiting.
“However, we are not going out immediately because the market indication is not in favour of external borrowing at this time. Even if we get approvals, we will defer it and watch the market and go out only when the timing is right.”
She explained that the Federal Government was not relenting on its plans to diversify the country’s economy, noting that unfolding events of the past few months, the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price war, had further reinforced the resolve to diversify the national economy.
She said that the current challenges in the global economy had brought to the fore the need for the country to develop a non-oil attitude to everything.
According to her, the federal government planned to prioritise expenditure in favour of major capital expenditures that would have greater impact, and which would create job and visibility and also enhance the ease of doing business in the country.
She noted that expenditures that are not critical must be deferred to a later date when things become more normal.
She said, “Several national plans, programmes and projects have been directed at diversifying the production and revenue structures of our economy.
“While some levels of achievements have been recorded in this area, more still needs to be done to ensure that our production and exports base become more robust, less vulnerable to external shocks and provide more opportunities to our teeming population.”
Business
…To Prioritise Job Creation Expenditures In 2020 Budget
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed says the Federal Government would prioritise its expenditures to favour major capital expenditures with greater impact in the 2020 budget.
Speaking on the sidelines of an international conference on “Commodities Trading Ecosystem’’ in Abuja, yesterday, Ahmed said the decision followed the recent unfolding global events of coronavirus pandemic and the oil price war.
Ahmed said that only capital expenditures which would create jobs and enhance the ease of doing business in the country would be considered before others.
She said that although the oil sector contributed only nine per cent to the economy, but was a large driver of government revenue and non-oil sector.
“It is a reality call for us that we must develop the non-oil attitude in everything we do.
“It is a time for us to review what we have planned and to priortise expenditure in favour of major capital expenditure that will have greater impact that will create jobs and visibility and also enhance the ease of doing business in our country.
“Any expenditure that are not critical, we must defer to do it at a later time when things become more normal,’’ she said.
The two-day conference with the theme ‘Commodities Trading Ecosystem: Key to Diversifying Nigeria’s Economy’, was organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and attracted financial and capital market stakeholders across the country.
Business
Rivers Port Receives First RoRo Vessel, Soon
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) last Sunday said that the Rivers Port in Port Harcourt would receive its first ever RoRo vessel in few weeks time.
NPA spokesman, Adams Jatto, said in a statement that the imminent arrival of the first RoRo vessel in Rivers Port was part of its efforts to improve vessel traffic to the Eastern Ports.
“The first Roro Vessels to berth in the history of the Rivers Port is scheduled to depart the United States of America in the middle of March and arrive Port Harcourt at the end of March or early April.
“Roro vessels are usually loaded with automobiles,” he said.
Jatto added that this was a milestone in the history of Rivers Port and the whole of the Eastern Ports.
He said that the introduction of RoRo operations would in no small measure increase the revenue base of Rivers Port in particular and NPA as a whole.
He pointed out that the achievement was traceable to intentional commitment and landmark reforms that the current NPA management had instituted toward ensuring that all ports in Nigeria become optimally functional.
He listed steps taken by the authority to include: the introduction of 10 per cent discount on harbour dues on some categories of cargoes berthing at the Eastern Ports, the dredging of Escravos Channel in Warri.
Others steps, according to him, include the deployment of equipment and machinery to improve operational efficiency, constant engagement with stakeholders towards achieving industrial harmony and peaceful co-existence, conversations with shipping companies, which saw the deployment of flat bottom vessels to Calabar.
He also listed working with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) and the Port Police Command to combat crimes on the nation’s waterways as some of the steps.
Also on the list was engaging with the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure the rehabilitation of roads access to and from ports in the region.
“The management assure of her commitment to ensuring that all ports in Nigeria operate at maximum capacity to the advantage of all Nigerians,” he said.
