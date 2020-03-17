News
Abia Begins Biometric Data Capturing Of Pensioners
Abia State government has commenced the biometric -data capturing of all pensioners to ascertain the actual number of genuine pensioners on the state’s payroll.
Briefing journalists in Umuahia, Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Aham Uko, stated the exercise is designed to checkmate the rising cases of irregular names on the pension scheme, which had also made it difficult for the payment of pensions.
The Commissioner expressed hope that at the end of the exercise, the huge monthly pension bill bedeviling the state will be pruned down to ensure regular payment of genuine pensioners.
He explained that biometric data capturing exercise which will last for 10 days across the 19 sub treasuries across the state would also include facial-capturing and finger-printing as well as Biometric Verification Number, BVN, confirmation of pensioners.
Putting the pension state’s pension arrears at N21 billion, the Commissioner explained that government was concerned about the huge bill and was determined to reduce it.
He disclosed that before he assumed office, the state was battling with a monthly N540 million pension bill, he was able to prune it to N380 million.
The Commissioner assured that all genuine pensioners captured during the exercise would receive their pension for the month of March, assuring that provisions had been made for spillovers who would get paid as soon as they were captured
In his words, “We are commencing a biometric data capturing of pensioners in the state. We need to ascertain who the genuine pensioners are and to ensure that we sort out the huge pension bills and ensure regular payment of pensions. There will be fingerprint and facial capture of all genuine pensioners. The exercise will hold in the 19 sub treasuries in the state.
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners will be at the exercise to identify their members to be captured. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu wants pensioners to be treated with dignity and to enjoy the benefits of their active years in service.
He wants pensioners who have served the state to receive their money monthly,” he said.
COVID-19: Rivers Activates Active Surveillance
The Rivers State Government says it has activated and heightened its surveillance on COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus in order to check the trend of the virus, should it be detected in the state.
The Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, who stated this in a one-day sensitization meeting with religious leaders in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said ‘’we have already strengthened and enhanced surveillance measures to prevent importation of the virus into the state as much as humanly possible due to international trade and traffic In and around the state”.
According to him, the basic surveillance measures taken by the state to check the trend of the virus include “raising increased awareness to all categories of persons, screening measures heightened at every point of entry, and raising our preparedness level to Alert mode with the establishment of multi-sectoral emergency preparedness Technical Working Group specifically dedicated to the risk for COVID importation.
“The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has also set up a 5-man committee on aggressive awareness creation for the Coronavirus”, he said.
Chike further stated that ‘’as a state, we have taken proactive steps to prevent the virus from entering the state, hence this active surveillance”.
The health boss, however, said the essence of the sensitization meeting with religious leaders was to increase their knowledge on the virus so that they can step it down to their members.
Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, had urged religious leaders to contribute their quota to the creation of awareness on the virus by taking the message to their followers.
According to the commissioner, if they can do this effectively, it will greatly reduce infection and transmission should the need arise.
In the same vein, the Commissioner for Information and Communications also urged the media to ensure, as gate keepers, that only the truth about the Coronavirus is published.
Such truth, he said, “can only be got from the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the state Ministry of Health.
“Any information from any other source is not correct”, he said.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Lagos Blast: Death Toll Rises As Rescuers Recover Seven More Bodies
Seven more dead bodies have been recovered from the rubble of Sunday morning gas facility explosion which occurred at Abule-Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.
This brings the number of death recorded so far to 23.
Most of the injured persons were admitted at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo.
While two of the bodies were recovered at the wee hours of yesterday by search parties, the other three were recovered around 10am.
It was learnt that one of the victims, a lady, was still alive as at the time she was brought out from the debris.
This is even as parents and relations kept trooping to the scene to look for their children and loved ones.
The Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, said three bodies were recovered, while a child was rescued alive.
Relative of one of the missing persons, Michael Abiye said he was still looking for his cousin who stays with him.
According to Abiye, “My cousin came two months ago; he told me he worships in one of the Pentecostal churches in the area. But I don’t know the particular church.
“But since the incident occurred, I have not seen him and his phone is switched off. I have gone to all the hospitals, including naval hospital, Ojo, but I couldn’t find him.
“I learnt that five more bodies were recovered today. But there is no information on where they took the bodies to.”
As at press time, the area has been cordoned off by police operatives and emergency workers.
A police officer said that the area was cordoned off to prevent street urchins from cashing in on the opportunity provided to loot victims’ properties.
But even with the measure, street urchins still defied police presence to steal electric sets under the pretence of helping victims to move their household equipment to safe ground.
Some people were also seen parking out en-mass from the area for fear of the likelihood of another explosion.
John Okon said that he was parking out of the area because he never knew they were sitting on a keg of gunpowder.
“As a trader at Trade Fair Complex, I moved into the area five years ago because of its proximity to my business place. However, I started entertaining fear when news of how vandals were destroying pipelines to scoop for fuel. At times, the air would be filled with tick odour of petrol from spillage.
“I am happy that I am moving out of the area with my family intact. Some people have w still looking for their children,” he said.
A woman, Kemi Kolaosho, said she rushed to the area when she heard of the explosion in search for her daughter.
She said she could not get any information regarding the whereabouts of the students, but was later told that they were moved to one of the Catholic churches in either Navy Town or Satellite Town.
She said: “We were told that the management of the school would address parents later today. But up till now, we are yet to hear from them.
“Around 10 am, someone came to tell us that the students have been relocated from the area owing to the damage done to the school building,” she added.
She said that she heard that about 40 students of Bethlehem Girl’s High School, Ojo were rushed to Navy Hospital, Ojo.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that a combined team of mobile and regular policemen have been deployed to provide adequate security
The Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, Navy Commander Thomas Otuji, said that a total of 55 persons were rushed to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, by rescuers led by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command.
He said that the hospital also received and attended to casualties from the explosion site.
He said that 55 persons were attended to by a medical team of the hospital.
“Those brought to the hospital are made up of 36 school children and 19 adults. One of the adults had about 35 per cent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary oedema. He has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator.
“Seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards. Two adults had Traumatic Brain Injury and were referred to LUTH for neurosurgical intervention. The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged. Three people were brought in dead, two females and a male.”
In its reaction, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, yesterday, on behalf of the proprietors of the Bethlehem Girls College, Abule Ado, confirmed the death of the school’s Administrator, Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha in Sunday’s devastating explosion in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Lamenting the massive explosion which rocked Abule Ado area while the Bethlehem Girls College (owned by the Catholic Church) community were in church, with about 17 persons reportedly died and over 70 houses in the vicinity destroyed, the Archbishop said apart from the administrator, an unnamed female security guard died in the process of taking care that the students were safe.
The statement personally signed by Adewale Martins reads: “Yesterday, Sunday, 15th March, 2020, there was a massive explosion at the Abule Ado area of Lagos which led to the collapse of many structures in the affected areas.
“We do not have an official duly investigated explanation for the explosion yet. All we know is that a truck accident was involved; the pipeline going through the community was involved as well as a stack of gas cylinders. All these together by some series of cause and effect are said to be the cause of the devastating explosion which very badly affected our Bethlehem Girls College, Abule Ado as well as many other buildings in the vicinity.
“This sad incident occurred while the students and staff were at Sunday Mass. With the help of the first respondents, all the students were rescued and some that were injured were rushed to the hospitals. The other students have been released to their parents and gone to their different homes. We want to state that all students in the school were reported safe.
“Those who sustained injuries were promptly attended to in various hospitals within the environ. We are getting our Education Department along with the administrators of other Archdiocesan schools to see how the students of Bethlehem Girls College can be accommodated in the other schools so that their education is not disrupted.
“Unfortunately, the Administrator of the school, Dr. Henrietta Alokha and one female security guard died in the process of taking care that the students were safe. Henrietta Alokha and other staff that died have paid the supreme price in their bid to lead all her students to safety. May their souls rest in peace.
“It is important to confirm that no priest died during the incident. The priest who was celebrating the Mass helped in rescuing the students and he himself is safe,” the archbishop stated.
Unfortunately, Martins said the institution’s Staff Quarters, Administrative Building, the refectory and hostel buildings were levelled to the ground as a result of the impact of the explosion with no essential building standing except the convent housing the nuns in charge of the school.
He, however, commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Red Cross, various security agencies for their prompt response which ensured that the situation did not get worse.
“We are grateful to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his call to express the sympathy of the Lagos State Government and for setting up a committee to investigate issues surrounding the explosion.
“We wish to commiserate with the families of all those who died in this sad incident. We pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and the quick healing of those who were injured.
“We pray the Lord to provide for the needs of all those who lost their properties, in the said event. Our prayer at this period is that the Good Lord will grant eternal rest to the faithful departed and strengthen all of us with the fortitude to bear the effect of this disaster,” the archbishop prayed.
Also speaking earlier, the school management of Bethlehem International Catholic School, Abule Ado has revealed that none of the students died in the explosion that claimed several lives on Sunday morning.
Speaking at the scene, yesterday morning, the Director for Education for Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos State, Monsignor Jerome Oduntan, said that there is no student that died during the explosion.
Oduntan noted that, “we have a population of 268 students, because of the stampede 50 of them sustained injuries, we took them to the hospital and they were treated and discharged and all the students are at home with their parents. But we still have two students that are undergoing treatment at the Naval Hospital and one at LASUTH.
“Three students are undergoing treatment at the moment. Not even a single student died. And no student is missing.
“However, I am still gathering information on the number of staffs that are yet to be accounted so I won’t be able to tell you how many we are looking for”.
“We have about 80 staff, including teaching and non-teaching staffs. I can only confirm two staffs that died, yesterday, the administrator, who is the principal, and a female security officer. Those are the ones I can confirm for now”.
Also, the school sectional head of the senior secondary school, Omonuwa Benjamin said, “at the moment we are looking for four staff who are still missing. We lost two staff who are in the mortuary; because it was on Sunday, we had domestic staff who were on duty”.
However, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, announced the setting up of N2billion relief fund for victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of Lagos State.
Massive explosion rocked Abule Ado area on Sunday, with 17 people reportedly dead and over 70 houses destroyed.
Sanwo-Olu, who visited the scene of the tragedy, yesterday morning, said the state government would be committing N250million to the fund immediately, while corporate organisations and spirited individuals were expected to support with donations for the victims of the explosion.
He appealed to well meaning Nigerians and organisations to contribute to the fund.
“I have set up Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund; it is a N2billion relief fund and the state government will immediately put in N250million to that fund and overnight, I have gotten three banks to open account for that fund and what that are we trying to achieve?
“This is beyond what the state government can achieve on its own. This is beyond what a government, nation or state level can undertake on its own, I am aware that some of my fellow governors have called, and have also received phone calls from the private sector, so what this fund will do is to give everybody the opportunity to be part of it and to be able to donate into it.
“Of course, the utilisation of this fund, which will also be headed by the deputy governor will also be part of the responsibility the committee will be saddled with. Just to know we are serious and are committed to it. I have three account numbers already: I have the Polaris Bank, with the account number-4030017510 account name is Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund,” he said.
“Other account numbers are: Zenith Bank, with account number-10171845716 and GTB, with account number-0568615688”.
Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated a fact-finding committee to investigate the cause of the incident, saying that the committee was expected to submit its report in two weeks time.
He governor told the residents that his administration was working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the National Emergency Management Agency {NEMA] to make life easier for the victims.
According to him, “we are working with NEMA, NNPC and other agencies to make life easier to everyone affected in the tragic incident at Abule Ado, which claimed lives and caused extensive property damage. I offer my condolences to everyone affected.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said, yesterday, that the residual fire of a gas explosion in Lagos on Sunday evoked another pipeline fire in the Abule-Ado area in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
No fewer than 23 persons have been confirmed dead and 60 others injured with more than 70 buildings impacted while several vehicles parked in the area were destroyed in the first explosion on Sunday.
The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said the pipeline fire reignited at 05:10 am, yesterday.
Kyari, however, said a combined team from the NNPC, the Lagos State Government as well as other first responders have effectively controlled the fire.
He added that steps have been taken to prevent a reignition.
Reacting to the incident, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a rejig of the nation’s emergency response in a manner that will educate Nigerians on how to prevent disasters.
The party said the overhaul of the emergency management must be geared towards strengthening response to disasters by the relevant agencies of government and volunteer groups.
In a statement, yesterday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that drastic measures must be adopted to check recurring disasters in the country.
The PDP expressed shock and grief at Sunday’s devastating explosion in Abule-Ado, Lagos State in which no fewer than 23 persons died and many others were injured.
Also, property worth billions of Naira got destroyed as many were rendered homeless in a gas explosion fire that ravaged the community.
The statement said, “The PDP is particularly worried about the spate of explosions and other avoidable disasters, particularly in Lagos and other strategic states, which raises grave public safety concerns in our nation’s commercial nerve centres.
“The party recalls that only in January, a pipeline explosion rocked Abule-Egba in Lagos State in which compatriots were killed in an inferno that razed valuables and brought anguish to many families.
“Explosion has again brought sorrow, anguish and pain to families who are now suffering bereavement, injuries, and homelessness, loss of property and means of livelihood.
“The PDP is grieved by the traumatising effect of the explosion on a school, which killed the school principal, Revd Sister Henrietta Alokha, and injured many of the students.
“Our party notes the heroic service rendered by Revd Sister Alokha in saving no fewer than 300 students and losing her own life at the end.
“The PDP, therefore, urges the Federal Government to confer a worthy posthumous recognition in honour of Revd Sister Alokha.
“The PDP deeply commiserates with the victims of the explosion and urged relevant authorities as well as public spirited individuals, groups and establishments to come to their aid.
“Our party calls on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to pray for divine intervention on our nation at this trying time.”
Also reacting, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday urged the Lagos State government to carry out a thorough investigation into the explosion that rocked Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state on Sunday.
The TUC President and Secretary-General, Messrs Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, made the appeal in a joint statement issued in Lagos.
The union urged Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu to do everything possible to forestall any future occurrence similar to the recent Lagos explosion.
It expressed concern that pipelines and gas plant explosions were becoming too frequent in the state.
According to the statement, over 85 percent of such accidents are preventable, if safety standards are observed.
“At every opportunity, including this one, people take advantage of the system.
“The contractors and materials that will be used for the repairs of the pipelines that are affected by the Lagos explosion have to be closely monitored to ensure that substandard materials are not used; it is also a contributory factor,” the union leaders said.
TUC described the attempt to rescue the pupils of Bethlehem Girls College by the Principal, Henrietta Alokha, who died in the Lagos explosion as a huge sacrifice.
It said: “It is possible she could have escaped but she thought of the children in her care and decided to assist.
“Our leaders at all levels must emulate the feat of the deceased; leadership is a call to service and not for personal aggrandizement.”
Also, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), asked the Federal Government to carry out forensic investigation of the immediate and remote cause of the Abule Ado explosion on March 15, 2020, which killed scores and led to devastation of epic proportions.
The group in a statement in Lagos, also called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately set up a special task force on pipelines security with the purpose of preventing ceaseless pipeline accidents in the state.
The Sunday morning blast occurred near the popular ASPAMDA market and mechanic village in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos.
Vibrations from the blast shook many parts of the state and were felt as far as Iba, Okokomaiko, Agege, Alimosho and Surulere, among others.
The Lagos government had earlier stated the incident was not in any way linked to pipeline vandalism but could not provide details on the cause of the incident but the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), insisted it was caused by a truck that hit some cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporations’ system 2B Pipeline right of way.
Among the casualties of the explosion were a Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, who is also the Principal of Bethlehem High School, Abule Ado, and some students of the school she was trying to rescue.
A family of four that were on their way to church also died, as well as a newly-wed couple who were said to be expecting a child.
Many are still unaccounted for and suspected to be under rubble in collapsed houses at the time of preparing this statement.
ERA/FoEN, however, cautioned the Federal Government not to be too casual to conclude that that the incident was an accident, noting that the accounts of the NNPC on the real cause of the blast is unconvincing and raises some questions.
ERA/FoEN Deputy Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi said: “There is something suspiciously different about this explosion. The scale of destruction is nothing like any of the pipeline explosions we have monitored and documented for several decades.
“The Sunday incident’s scale of destruction could only be likened to military grade explosions or aerial bombardment. We can’t treat this casually as an accident caused by a truck.
“With the current security challenges facing this country, it is extremely premature to draw conclusions without conducting forensic investigation on this particular blast. Not even the accidental detonation of bombs at the Ikeja Cantonment caused this scale of destruction and ruins. Government must conduct comprehensive investigation to establish if this was a crime or an accident.
“And there are questions begging for answers: Who drove the truck? What is the truck doing on a pipeline on Sunday morning? Was the gas plant opened on a Sunday? Was the content of the truck weaponized?
“And for the NNPC that has admitted some level of culpability by confirming that the primary explosion came from its gas truck, it should immediately initiate the process of providing remediation for the affected families and businesses while its officials found to have through negligence orchestrated this massive destruction should be made to face the law.”
ERA/FoEN commiserated with the families of the dead and those that lost properties and businesses.
The group, however, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to immediately set up a task force on pipeline security.
“It is unfortunate that the federal agencies saddled with the protection and security of pipelines has failed woefully. The governor as the chief security officer of the state needs to act in a way that will put an end to these perennial deaths and destruction, since Lagos sits on a web of oil and gas pipelines,” ERA/FoEN quipped.
APC Crisis: A’Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As Chairman
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, ordered the stay of execution of the Abuja High Court ruling that suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The appellate court, in a ruling by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Yahaya Dattijo, also issued an interlocutory injunction restraining the Respondents from taking steps to give effect to the high court ruling, pending the determination of appeals Oshiomhole filed before it.
It subsequently fixed Thursday to hear the two appeals marked CA/A/187/2020 and CA/A/188/2020.
The order of the appellate court followed an ex-parte application Oshiomhole filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.
In another breathe, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) presided over by Justice S.U Bature has granted a motion exparte praying it to grant an interim order allowing Chief Victor Giadom to pilot the affairs of the party as acting national chairman.
The matter, which was filed before the court by the National Vice Chairman, North-East of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu has the party’s National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, controversially-appointed acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as defendants.
Counsel to Salihu, O.C. Ugwu had in the motion dated March 16, 2020, prayed for “an interim order of this Honourable Court allowing Chief Victor Giadom (present acting national secretary) to pilot the affairs of the 4th Defendant as acting chairman and to preside at all meetings of the National Executive Committee pending the decision of the National Executive Committee of the 4th Defendant fixed for 17th March, 2020 or any other subsequent adjourned date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.
He also prayed for “an interim order of this Honourable Court restraining the 4th Defendant and its officers or anyone purporting to act as an officer of the 4th Defendant from preventing or in any way disturbing Chief Victor Giadom (present acting national secretary) from functioning as the acting chairman (unless otherwise decided by the National Executive Committee of the 4th Defendant) pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice
“Such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case”.
The application was granted as prayed and the case adjourned to March 20, 2020.
However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for today.
The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this after the government met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to the Progressive Governors Forum Chairman, Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.
It was reliably gathered that the governor’s disagreement forced the indefinite suspension of the NEC meeting.
Reacting, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said it is in agreement with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari postponing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party which was earlier slated for today in spite of protests about its legality from some sections of the party.
The Acting National Secretary of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, who had convened the meeting following the purported suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed this in a telephone chat with journalists, yesterday.
He said; “The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely. At the appropriate time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date but as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed”.
On reports in the social media stating that the meeting would go on, Giadom said; “That is the product of mischief-makers; that did not come from me. Everybody has to respect the intervention of the President”.
When asked to react to an order of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which yesterday granted him leave to pilot the affairs of the party as “acting national chairman”, Giadom said; “I have not been served yet. I am talking to you as the acting national secretary”.
Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, sanctioned the indefinite postponement of a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier slated for today, following a disagreement among governors of the party as to the constitutionality or otherwise of the said meeting.
While some governors who are opposed to having Comrade Adams Oshiomhole remain in office as national chairman wanted the meeting to go on as planned, some of their colleagues who are aligned with Oshiomhole were said to have vehemently rejected the move.
Earlier on Sunday night, the South-South leader of the party and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege had met with NEC members from the zone and resolved to boycott the meeting, while urging other NEC members to also stay away.
The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his counterparts from Borno and Ogun, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Dapo Abiodun had led a counter-attack on the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against him for allegedly using the forum to fight a personal battle against the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
At a meeting of the APC Governors Forum, yesterday, in Abuja, it was gathered that the three governors were decisive in their resolve to remove Bagudu as chairman of the forum.
President Muhammadu Buhari had been slated to meet with the governors by yesterday afternoon, but the governors had on their own met to compare notes before the meeting with the president.
It was learnt that trouble started when one of the anti-Oshiomhole governors made reference to a communique that would be presented to the president.
“However, Govs Uzodinma, Zulum, and Abiodun questioned how, where and when the communique was drafted since the governors had not met on the matter earlier”, said a source who was privy to the meeting.
Speaking further, the source said; “Bagudu had written a communique in the name of the PGF, to the effect that they were rejecting Oshiomhole as chairman of the party. But Hope, Zulum and Abiodun descended on him, accusing him of always writing statements and position papers on behalf of the governors without consultation and using the same to misinform the president”.
On the meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee slated for today, the pro-Oshiomhole governors were said to have vowed that the meeting would not go on as it was not properly convened.
Leader of the APC in the South-South and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege had yesterday met with members of NEC from the zone and resolved to boycott the meeting.
While calling on others to also boycott the meeting, they argued that the convener, Chief Victor Giadom, who is the acting national secretary of the party has no powers to have called the meeting even as they said he was no longer fit to sit as a member of the National Working Committee.
Those who signed the communique issued after the meeting were Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Leader, House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpatason; National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta and Zonal Woman Leader, Dr. Racheal Akpabio.
Others were the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, Zonal Youth Leader, Engr. Gabriel Idueseri, zonal ex-officio, Chief Kokote Ibadan; Akwa Ibom State Chairman, Ini Okopido and Hon. Israel Goli.
The communique resolved “that the National Chairman of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has done very well in the administration of the affairs of our great party. We cannot allow ourselves to be used as agents of destabilization of a party we have laboured so hard to build.
“Under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we won the just concluded Presidential Elections, won majority of the seats in the National Assembly, and also won governorship elections in most states of the federation.
“That in line with the resolutions reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, we dissociate ourselves from the purported NEC meeting being summoned by Hon. Victor Giadom as he does not have the constitutional powers to summon the NEC meeting.
“That the said, Hon. Victor Giadom is not a member of NWC having resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary of the Party to contest elections in Rivers, the state as Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2019 general election.
“We implore all members of NEC to respect the decisions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party that the purported NEC meeting summoned by Victor Giadom is illegal and unconstitutional.
“We unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our leader, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership of the affairs of our dear country and the National Chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.
There was anger in the anti-Oshiomhole camp, yesterday, following what some leaders of the group considered as a coup by the Rotimi Amaechi tendency.
The disagreement among the leaders is connected with who emerges as acting National Chairman of the party should they succeed in unseating Oshiomhole.
Some leaders of the group have reportedly accused the Transportation minister of working to install his man, Giadom as acting national chairman.
It was learnt that the Ekiti tendency in the group which is led by Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi is favourably disposed to having the NEC approve its nomination of Sen. Gbenga Aluko as Deputy National Chairman, South, in which case he would act in the absence of Oshiomhole.
While some governors in the group were said to be rooting for a former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Clement Ebri, a few others are rooting for a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba.
Some of the northern governors in the group are, however, said to be canvassing for a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.
But in what looks like one eating his vomit, the acting national secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, said the party will respect the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Giadom-led National Working Committee (NWC), last week, insisted that the emergency National Executive Committee meeting will hold as planned, but made U-turn following the intervention of the President that led to the indefinite suspension.
Reacting to the last minute indefinite suspension of yesterday’s emergency National Executive Committee meeting on a telephone interview Giadom said, “the decision of the President, who is the leader of the party, and in that regards, the NEC meeting slated for 17th March has been postponed indefinitely.
“The party will respect the intervention of Mr. President,” Giadom stated.
When asked the new date for the NEC meeting, the acting national secretary replied, “the public and members of NEC will be informed of the new date, but as for today, following an agreement with the President, the NEC meeting is postponed.”
