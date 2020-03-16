Featured
US Indicts FG On Rights Abuses, Corruption
The United States Government has indicted the Federal Government and security agencies of abuse of human rights, disregard for rule of law and exhibition of absolute impunity in a report titled, “2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Nigeria”, which also clearly indicated that there was glaring evidence that the security agencies intimidated voters, election observers, and INEC officials, particularly in the southern part of the country during the 2019 elections.
The report, signed by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, released last Wednesday but made public on Friday, is a 46-page document comprising seven sections (and dozens of sub-sections), and includes Respect for the Integrity of Persons; Respect for Civil Liberties; Freedom to participate in the Political Process.
Others are Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government; Governmental attitude regarding NGOs’ Investigation of Human Rights Abuses; Discrimination, Societal Abuses and Trafficking in Persons; Worker Rights.
The dossier, which compiled atrocities by the government and its agents, seemed to give more insight into why the President Donald Trump administration slammed repeated sanctions on Nigeria in the last one year.
It detailed accounts of President Muhammadu Buhari government and its agents’ arbitrary, unlawful, or extrajudicial killings.
The Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and state organs were accused of using lethal force to disperse protesters, apprehend criminals and suspects.
Noting that authorities did not hold security agencies accountable for the use of deadly force, the report lamented that federal and states’ panels of inquiry reports are never made public.
It recalled that in 2017, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while in acting capacity, convened a presidential investigative panel to review security agencies’ compliance with human rights obligations, rules of engagement, and submitted its findings in February, 2018.
“As of September (2019), no portions of the report had been made public”, the report noted.
On attack on Shiites, the report said that as of September, 2019, the Federal Government was silent on further investigating or holding individuals accountable for the 2015 killing and mass burial of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), and other civilians by the Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.
The US wondered why the report on the 2017 Air Force erroneous bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State, which killed and injured more than 100 civilians, humanitarian workers and Nigerian Army personnel, has not been released.
On disappearances, the world power mentioned that the publisher of Bayelsa State-based tabloid the ‘Weekly Source’, Jones Abiri, was held for more than two years in incommunicado detention by the DSS without trial, access to counsel, or family visitation.
The US also referred to the arrest and harassment of Stephen Kefas, Agba Jalingo and the missing Abubakar Idris aka Dadiyata.
The blogger and critic of the federal and Kano State governments was abducted from his home in Kaduna State in August, 2019.
Nothing has been heard about him since and the DSS, the state agency notorious for secretly holding Nigerians, has denied taking Idris.
Some media outfits also reported the case of citizen, Abdullahi Ahmadu, who had been in DSS custody since 2013 without access to the court or family members before his situation leaked.
Another Nigerian, Anthony Okolie, was arrested and detained by the DSS for nearly three months for ownership of a phone number recycled after it became dormant.
Okolie legally purchased the line from MTN but was secretly kept because the number earlier belonged to Buhari’s daughter, Hanan. The matter is in court.
The United States expressed concern over Human Rights Watch (HRW) report on arrests and detention of journalists and activists, saying such indicated a growing intolerance of dissent.
The country reiterated concern about the security situation in Nigeria, the murder of innocent citizens, deadly communal/ethnic clashes, bandits’ attacks, among others.
It said abductions for ransom were still going on and observed that on May 1, 2019, armed assailants kidnapped the nephew of President Buhari and held him for more than two months before he was rescued.
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
No fewer than 18 people were confirmed dead, including a family of four and over 70 houses destroyed in yesterday’s pipeline explosion which rocked Abule Ado area of FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
The Acting Coordinator of NEMA in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this to journalists, said the victims, a couple and their two sons, were caught by the explosion on their way to church at about 9:00 a.m. yesterday.
A massive explosion was heard, yesterday morning, accompanied with thick smokes and balls of fire.
The explosion shook several houses miles away from the scene.
The explosion reverberated and shook houses several miles away.
Farinloye said: “The resulting fire later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area even though the pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure.
“The fire was eventually extinguished at 3:30 p.m. through the combined efforts of officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigerian Navy Fire Tender.”
He said; “From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on the ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area.
“Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause,” he said.
Farinloye said the NNPC had shut down the pipeline passing through the area as a precautionary measure after the oil company was notified of the incident.
He also confirmed that several buildings were affected by the explosion.
Also, a Staff Officer of the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, told journalists that the students were stabilised at the Navy Hospital, adding that those who have fully recovered would be discharged soon.
Daji said although the cause of the incident was still unknown, some residents of the area told security operatives that there were several industrial gas cylinders close to where the explosion occurred.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman, Nosa Okunbor said the explosion might be from the pipeline.
“We were debating in my house where the sound came from, and then, my sister called some friends in Satellite Town who confirmed it happened in their area and Abule Ado,” said Precious, who lived close to the area.
An Army, personnel who craved anonymity, said the explosion occurred behind Oando Gas Station at Abule Ado.
Emergency management officials were seen evacuating the remains of several dead victims.
The headquarters of the Lagos Province 3 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located on 24 Road, FESTAC Town, Lagos was burnt along with over 70 buildings.
The explosion, which occurred more than a kilometre away from the church premises, shattered its glass windows, injuring worshippers.
A parish of the First Baptist Church near the RCCG parish also lost a part of its roof to the explosion.
The roof of a parish of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) located at 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, was also blown off by the explosion which equally shattered the roof of the Ark Parish of the RCCG at 1st Avenue, many kilometres away from the explosion scene.
The Bethel Secondary School, a boarding school owned by the Catholic Church in Abule Ado, was brought down by the explosion, with many of its students injured and some feared dead.
The agency said, at least, 60 injured students of Bethlehem Girls College had been taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Ojo Cantonment for treatment.
Many other buildings very far from the explosion scene in Abule Ado, Festac Extension in Amuwo Odofin LGA, were also brought down while many others shook during the explosion that threw thousands of residents in panic and confusion.
The Odic Plaza, a motor parts mall and warehouse, Bush Bar Hotel, Green Horse Plaza which houses tyres, Arch Angel Catholic Church, Chino Plaza with many goods in it, and a mechanic village, all located inside the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, were all hit by the explosion.
The cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained according to the National Emergency Management Agency, which is yet to confirm the death toll.
A witness, Mrs Patience Erebogaya, said that she was preparing to go to work in a nearby hotel when the Bethel School was scattered by the explosion and injured her.
The victim said that mass celebration was going on in the catholic school when the explosion reduced the school to rubbles, trapping many students.
The state Commandant of the Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr F. A. Adeyinka, said hat security personnel and other emergency responders were working hard to bring the situation under control.
The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA, HonValetine Buriamoh, who was at the scene, ruled out pipeline vandalism as the cause of the explosion.
He said that the magnitude of the damage was beyond pipeline vandalism.
He appealed to the residents to give access to security operatives and emergency responders to do their jobs.
The fire which started at 9.00p.m was still on as at 3.00.p.m.
Reacting, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC0, yesterday, blamed the explosion that occurred at the Abule-Ado Area of Lagos State, in the early hours of yesterday, on a gas explosion which occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.
In a statement in Abuja, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that following the report of the explosion, the corporation quickly halted ongoing pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline which was active at the time.
He noted that the temporary shutdown of the critical System 2B pipeline, would not affect the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across the country.
Obateru explained that the NNPC had already mobilized its in-house combined team consisting of Health, Safety, Environment experts, medical and security personnel from its nearby Satellite Depot in Lagos, even as Lagos State Fire Service was also rallied to extinguish the fire.
He added that more fire fire-fighting personnel and equipment were mobilised from the NNPC Mosimi Area Office to provide extra fillip to the ongoing operation.
The newly appointed spokesperson of the NNPC explained that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damage to NNPC pipeline on which efforts are being made to curtail the resultant fire.
He added that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and other top management of the corporation departed to Lagos this evening for an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident.
While assuring members of the public and residents of the affected communities to remain calm, the NNPC’s spokesman assured that the temporary shutdown of the petroleum products pipeline would not affect the normal supply of products to the Lagos and its environs.
He said the fire, currently burring at controlled condition, was being fought headlong, saying a detail assessment of the incident was underway to establish the extent of damage to the pipeline.
“The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, commiserated with the victims of the incident, praying that God provides them succour at this hour,” he said.
Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday night, commiserated with families of victims of a pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State.
The President also condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident that killed, at least, 15 people and injured several others.
Buhari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a national tragedy.
He said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused the loss of lives and property.
“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”
Similarly, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan commiserated with victims of the explosion that occurred, yesterday morning at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Lawan condoled with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.
In a statement by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan also sympathised with those who are injured and those who lost property to the inferno.
The Senate President commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed to God to comfort all those who are affected.
Lawan called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to forestalling a recurrence.
In his condolence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila expressed sadness over the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Gbajabiamila, who sympathised with the victims of the explosion, called for calm as the state government makes frantic efforts to ascertain the cause of the incident.
The Speaker commended the Lagos State Government as well as relevant agencies for taking action following the explosion.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said everything should be done to avert the re-occurrence of such incidents in future.
“My heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, especially the victims of the explosion, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area. I also sympathise with the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident
“May I call on all the agencies of government to do diligent work to ascertain the cause of the explosion to avert a reoccurrence,” Gbajabiamila said.
In a swift reaction hours after the fire explosion at the Abule Ado area of Lagos, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised residents in the affected area to make safety their priority, urging them to maintain a safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.
The governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks to be distributed to first responders, residents of the affected area and all safety workers at the ground zero.
The safety equipment had been delivered.
An explosion rocked the Western part of the state in the early hours of Sunday morning, leading to fire incident with attendant effects on the atmosphere.
Safety agencies in the state were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to contain the fire and keep the residents safe.
The perimeter of the fire incident is under control.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the governor sent the protective equipment to the affected site to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.
The governor noted that in a situation like this, there would be a lot of unhealthy substances, gas particulate matters that can affect people’s lungs.
Sanwo-Olu, however, reiterated the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance as practicable to avoid breathing in polluted air.
Meanwhile, combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA); the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), as well as the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the military are among the state and federal agencies currently at the scene of the incident to ensure the safety of residents.
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other United States federal agents have arrested 24 individuals, among them Nigerians, for their involvement in a large-scale fraud and money laundering operation that targeted citizens, corporations, and financial institutions throughout the United States.
Two of the Nigerians, Afeez Olaide Adeniran and Blessing Ojo, face a separate charge of wire fraud.
The indictment alleges that Adeniran defrauded a homebuyer of $40,000 intended for a real estate transaction.
“The indictment alleges that due to a computer intrusion and false invoicing scam, Ojo caused a media company in California to send payments totalling $89,140 to a bank account controlled by one of the defendants. In total, the victim sent $646,840, as a result of the fraud”.
Using business email compromise schemes, romance fraud scams, and retirement account scams, among other frauds, the suspects duped numerous victims into losing more than $30million, the Department of Justice, Northern District of Georgia announced, last Friday.
The arrests followed a similar crackdown by FBI on scores of Nigerian fraudsters in California and some other parts of the US, last August.
“Fraud schemes, like the ones perpetrated and facilitated by these defendants, inflict considerable losses on citizens, companies, and the financial system,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said.
“Some of these schemes target the elderly and often deplete the victims’ entire life savings. These arrests affirm the Department of Justice’s commitment to prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens.
“The FBI would like to thank our numerous federal, state and local law enforcement partners who helped make these arrests possible,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker, said.
“There is no way we can make the victims of these schemes, many who have lost their life savings, whole again. Hopefully the arrests and pending prosecutions will at least give them solace that someone is being held accountable for their losses.”
According to Pak, the indictment, and other information presented in court indicate that, “The defendants served as money launderers for other individuals throughout the world who conducted cyber-enabled fraud, including business email compromise schemes, romance scams, and retirement account scams, targeted at companies and individuals across the United States.
“The defendants and co-conspirators facilitated BEC schemes, romance scams, and retirement account scams by receiving and distributing fraudulent funds throughout the United States and the world.
“Over the course of the conspiracy, the defendants and their co-conspirators laundered over $30million in fraud proceeds.
“The defendants created multiple sham companies that did not have physical premises, earn legitimate income, or pay wages to employees. In turn, the defendants opened business bank accounts at multiple financial institutions to facilitate receipt of the fraudulent money.
“The defendants also opened personal bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds, often using false identities and victims’ identities. After funds were deposited into the defendants’ bank accounts, the money was quickly withdrawn from the accounts and circulated among the defendants.
“The following individuals have been charged with money laundering conspiracy: Darius Sowah Okang, a.k.a Michael J. Casey, a.k.a Richard Resser, a.k.a Thomas Vaden, a.k.a Michael Lawson, a.k.a Matthew Reddington, a.k.a Michael Little, 29, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Dominique Raquel Golden, a.k.a Desire Tamakloe, a.k.a Mellissa Moore, a.k.a Nicole Nolay, a.k.a Raquel Roberts, a.k.a Maria Henderson, a.k.a Raquel Golden, 29, of Houston, Texas; Blessing Oluwatimilehin Ojo, a.k.a “Timmy,” 34, of Nigeria; George Kodjo Edem Adatsi, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia; Desire Elorm Tamakloe, a.k.a “Chubby,” 25, of Smyrna, Georgia; and Solomon Agyapong, a.k.a “Gumpe,” 31, of Marietta, Georgia.
“Others include, Afeez Olaide Adeniran, a.k.a “Ola,” 31, of Atlanta, Georgia; Francesco Benjamin, a.k.a “B-More,” 30, of Atlanta, Georgia; Jonathan Kojo Agbemafle, a.k.a “Skinny,” 26, of Kansas City, Missouri; Joshua Roberts, a.k.a “Onyx,” 28, of Houston, Texas; Hamza Abdallah, a.k.a Reggie Lewis, 30, of McDonough, Georgia; Prince Sheriff Okai, 26, of Mableton, Georgia; Kelvin Prince Boateng, 24, of Atlanta, Georgia; Monique Wheeler, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia; Matthan Bolaji Ibidapo, a.k.a “B.J.,” 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Stephen Abbu Jenkins, a.k.a “Face,” a.k.a Steven Abbu Jenkins, Steven Jenkins, Steve Jenkins, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia; Kahlia Andrea Siddiqui, 28, of Chamblee, Georgia; Alexus Ciera Johnson, 26, of Mableton, Georgia; Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim, 26, of Mableton, Georgia; Emanuela Joe Joseph, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Obinna Nwosu, 26, of Douglasville, Georgia; Ojebe Obewu Ojebe, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia; and Gregory Thomas Hudson, 38, of Powder Springs, Georgia.
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
The Rivers State Government has insisted that there is no case of Coronavirus in any part of the state, describing claims of the disease in the state as the handiwork of mischief makers.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim stated this at a special live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide, yesterday.
This is as the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who was also at the live programme, said it is embarrassing when people carry information and twist it the way it suits them, noting that those behind the false report neither mean well for Rivers State, nor Rivers people or Nigeria.
Both Nsirim and Chike were reacting to report in the social media which went viral recently alluding to the fact that Coronavirus is now in Rivers State, specifically claiming that a patient referred from a private facility called ‘Prime Medical Centre’ to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) is a confirmed case.
The Tide confirmed, yesterday, that the management of Prime Medical Centre in Eliada Estate, Rumuogba, had dismissed the claim as false, describing the rumuor as the handiwork of mischief makers, and fake news purveyors.
In a statement, yesterday, titled, “Public Information on COVID-19 Rumuors”, signed by the Clinical Director, Dr Gabriel Ominyi, Prime Medical Consultants, said that the rumour was “a gross mis-representation” of the fact, adding that “The said patient presented to us requested to be tested for COVID-19. Since we do not have the required equipment for conducting the test, we referred him to the Public Health Department of UPTH where the test could be arranged for him. It is, therefore, not a case of us making a diagnosis of COVID-19, and sending him to the teaching hospital as purported in that post.
“We have a protocol in place for identifying suspected cases, and what to do if we suspect a case”, the clinical director added.
Further clarifying the issue, Chike said, “That information is wrong and it is not correct. In every profession, there is what we call protocol and ways issues are done. Wherever such information came from, whoever posted it does not mean well for Rivers people, Rivers State and does not mean well for Nigeria.
“If you recall the issue of Coronavirus disease was first reported in January, 2020. But the World Health Organization (WHO) did not declare it a pandemic until yesterday (Wednesday), March 11, 2020. There was a time lag. Certain protocols are followed, certain protocols are observed, certain protocols are put in place before you take certain decisions in every profession. The medical profession is not an exception.
“The medical profession is a very discipline profession. If I hear information, I must confirm before I make the diagnosis. Let us come to think of it, the protocols which we have advised all medical facilities in the state is if you notice and you suspect, the normal teaching is you send to any teaching hospital in the state. Maybe, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital or Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
“From that spot, the Rapid Response Team of Rivers State Ministry of Health, the Emergency Operation Centre is on alert 24hours, and they will come and take off from there. There are certain things we look at before we make such diagnosis, there are certain things we look at before we say ‘yes’ this is this.
“Let us take the index case that came to Nigeria in Lagos. Up till now, have you seen Lagos State Government going from bed to bed and showing the face of the man? There are certain discipline, until you prove that it is positive, you cannot say it is positive because the communication Rivers State Ministry of Health has with emergency operation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, we have information 24hours and our personnel are 24hours receiving and sending information because it is key to what we are doing.
“So, when a patient is suspected in any private or public sector hospital, that protocol must be followed, and then, from there, you take over. From that time the Ministry of Health was informed, we went in and everything has been done. This patient they are making noise and saying stories about may even be healthier than some of us here.
“But we did not keep our oars down because the state we are in Rivers State we are at alert phase. In alert phase, it is like you suspect armed robbers are coming into your territory. The people at the checkpoint are at more alert to check through everything, to search through before they say anything.
“So, the Ministry of Health has done what it is supposed to do. This so-called star case, we have collected samples, and now, kept them on hold. When the result comes, if it is positive, we will tell the public.
“But for now, I don’t think there is any cause for alarm. We still insist that the preventive measures be put in place. Every school, for example, should have enough water and soap or sanitisers for the children and teachers to wash their hands,” Chike advised.
Similarly, Paulinus Nsirim said, “You cannot talk about COVIC-19 as a medical practitioner without evidence, and like the health commissioner explained, the protocol to establish that is known by every medical practitioner.
“So, if a medical practitioner worth his salt will go and make that categorical statement about such a matter, then, we begin to question where the person got his certificate. What has happened now is that some people who want to cause mischief, and then, throw panic into the state are trying to make this case look as if there is a virus that is circulating in Rivers State.
“We want to make it clear to everybody living and doing business in Rivers State that yes, somebody was sent to teaching hospital, but that does not mean that the person has a virus. And until the protocol, like the health commissioner has explained, has been thoroughly established and examined, then, Rivers State Government will not make a categorical statement.
“What has happened in Lagos State is an index case, and we have all been following the trend of what happened there. Lagos did not just come and announced that somebody has contracted the virus until this protocol was followed before even the Federal Government had to also intervene.
“So, the Rivers State Government is in contact with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Health Ministry here (Rivers State) is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that if something like that happens, Rivers people will know.
“But for now, that information circulating in the social media is not correct. Those living and doing business in Rivers State should discountenance the information from the social media. Somebody who goes to the social media to begin to talk about COVID-19, first does not even understand the protocol.
“He does not also understand the gravity of what he is doing to create panic in the system. Just to let you know, the Rivers State Government is desirous in ensuring preventive measures are kept to the required level,” the state government spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government said it has increased surveillance at all land borders and entry points into the state as part of measures to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike stated this during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Chike said though no case of the COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, the Ministry of Health has alerted its rapid response team and its emergency response centre as part of proactive measures since the first case of the disease was recorded in China.
He also disclosed that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for any case of COVID-19, noting that the pandemic was not something you fold your hands and watch, saying, “Rivers State has been proactive since the index case in China. We have tried to beef up our activities in corroboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ports Health.”
Chike added, “You know we have the international airport and the sea ports. So, what we have done is try to work hand-in-hand with them. But as par arrangements and preparations for the state, these are what we are doing. Already, you know we have had cases of Ebola, Lassa fever, monkey pox previously, and with that experience, we have already put in place the necessary precautionary measures in case of any incident. First, there are areas of entry point into Rivers State.
“We have the land routes, the sea routes and the airport areas. The land routes: we have through the Bayelsa axis, we have the Imo axis; we have the Abia axis; and the Akwa Ibom axis as well. So, in these areas, what the ministry has done is to arrange and set up our contact men so that we will be able to identify, at least, any case that comes from these directions.
“Then, from the airport area together with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Port Health have been arranged and working together. As the flights come in, we know the high density areas where the pandemic has already come on and the areas where it has not come on.
“So, depending on where the flights are coming from, what we now do is we arrange ourselves and make sure our men are there to ensure that they identify and handle any case that comes up,” he stated.
Chike also said surveillance at the Port Harcourt International Airport was at high alert together with the multiple screening, the in-flight assessment and tarmac cameras aimed at detecting any suspected case early enough.
“There is also secondary screening of selected passengers in line with international protocol. Any symptomatic travellers from impacted areas coming into the country through our international airport, we do first of all place on self-isolation for maximum incubation period in case there is anything we suspect.
“We make contact with the Ports Health Services team in case of anything they suspect and also make contact with the Navy too in case of ships (vessels coming from impacted areas) so that they can intercept them from the sea and prevent them from coming close to the state.
“Together with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), our surveillance team is at high alert in all entry points because of this COVID-19. We have already made contacts with the teaching hospitals in the state. I can tell you authoritatively that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for COVID-19 and the State Response Mechanism.
“We are working with the NCDC, and the State Response Team has already prepared. The Rivers State Government has provided sufficient amount of commodities, especially Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) and supportive drugs for therapeutic intervention in case of any challenge, and making same available to areas at risk and needs,” he stated.
In related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declares Coronavirus a pandemic, the Rivers State Government has set up a five-man Executive Council Committee to carry out aggressive public enlightenment and awareness measures to prevent the dreaded virus from infecting anybody in the state.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Nsirim said: “As a responsive government, the Rivers State Executive Council, chaired by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, today (yesterday), in a meeting, reviewed this global problem and set up a five-man Executive Committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment and awareness on preventive measures”.
“Members of the committee include, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who is the chairman; Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill; Commississioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno; Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi; and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ohia Prince.
“This committee is to ensure that citizens of the state in the 23 local government areas get adequate information that will stop them from contracting the virus.”
The commissioner added: “We also use this opportunity to inform members of the public that they need to practice elementary hygiene. They should use hand sanitizers to prevent contracting the virus.”
Nsirim, therefore, used the opportunity to call on members of the public, especially those living and doing businesses in Rivers State to begin to practice elementary hygiene.
He urged them to use hand sanitizers that are very good to prevent people from contacting the virus.
