Niger Delta
RIWAMA Unveils Intervention Contact For Communication
In its quest for efficient service delivery to the people of the State, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has released a Quick Intervention Number to enhance smooth and effective communication with the general public.
The Sole Administrator of the agency, Bro. Felix Obuah in a statement gave the phone number as 09062030013, adding that the line will be open to the general public 24 hours of the day.
Bro. Obuah advised anyone who observed any heaps of refuse in any part of Port Harcourt and its environs to call the number, assuring that such calls would receive immediate and adequate response from the Intervention Unit of the Agency.
The RIWAMA boss said the provision of the quick intervention phone line became necessary to ensure that no refuse was noticed anywhere in Port Harcourt, and its environs throughout the day and on daily basis too.
”While we still frown at the habit of disposing of wastes after the dumping hours of 6pm to 12 midnight, we request those who see heap(s) of refuse dumped anywhere in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs to avail themselves of the Quick Intervention Number and call us regardless of the time of the day”, Bro. Obuah said.
He appealed to members of the public to see the initiative as a civic responsibility, and report the presence of refuse anywhere in the city, for the overall good and cleanliness of the State.
He restated that the business of keeping the State clean and healthy should be everybody’s concern and not left to government alone, adding that cleanliness is next to godliness.
Rivers Perm Sec Tasks Women On Active Participation In Politics
Women have been told to actively position themselves for critical roles in the polity if they want to see the theme: “Each for Equal,” come to reality.
Speaking at the 2020 International Women’s Day celebration, held at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Port Harcourt, last Friday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Uchechukwu Uriri, stated that the place of women in the society could not be underestimated, hence, the ministry’s decision to mark the International Women’s Day celebration.
Uriri called on all women to brace up with the trail by not just sitting at home to do the talk, but should ensure full participation in politics right from the grass root.
The permanent secretary charged women, who have properly positioned themselves to contest for viable positions that would enable them bring in more women into politics.
She said that over the years, women had been celebrated world over, with different themes, yet the society had failed to yield to their demands, adding that the change can only come when majority of women occupy more positions in politics.
Also speaking on the sidelines of the Permanent Secretary, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) State Women Leader, Comrade, Opi Erekosima stated that women should stop pulling down their fellow women, but rather encourage each other to participate, and contest for viable positions, such that if they succeed they can plant other women.
She remarked, that is the only way women’s clamour for equal opportunities could be actualised, asserting that women cannot continue to wish for equal opportunities with their male counterparts and go home without making efforts in actualising set objectives.
Speaking also, the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Lilian Ogabu-Okonkwo said women must be ready to grant journalists interviews on issues pertaining to women, girls and their children at all times.
Represented by the Director of News and Programmes, Garden City Radio, Mrs Ilanye Jumbo, she stressed on the need for women to stop shying away from journalists, who wish to interview them on issues affecting them, remarking that the men are always bold and ready to grant journalists interviews.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
The immediate past Governor òf Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has said that the state is in safe hands under the new leadership òf Governor Douye Diri.
The former Governor, who called for strengthened unity among Ijaw youths across the country urged them to give the expected support to Governor Diri to deliver on his mandate as governor òf the state and the Ijaw nation.
A statement by his Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while receiving the Exemplary Leadership Award from the leadership òf the Central Zone òf the Ijaw Youth Council led by its Chairman, Comrade Kennedy Olorogun, in Abuja, last Friday.
Hon Dickson explained that he took the deliberate decision to back Senator Diri for governor because of his conviction that the governor who was the pioneer national organising Secretary òf the Ijaw national congress had the critical understanding of the challenges of the Ijaw struggle within the Nigerian federation.
“Now by the special intervention of God through the judiciary, Bayelsa is now in safe hands and I want to urge all of you to join hands with the governor who himself understands the challenges of the struggle. And that’s one of the overriding considerations I had in my mind when I supported His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, against all odds.
“Governor Diri for me is a governor of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation. At the very uncertain and trying times such as the times we are managing in this country, the Ijaw nation must be together and you the youths must be at the vanguard of promoting that unity, first amongst yourselves and then, be together to advance the collective ideals of the IYC and INC.
“I call for greater unity on the part of all Ijaw youths because the objectives for which the IYC was set up years ago are still relevant and the IYC as a body will continue to be relevant as far as the struggles and challenges of our people are concerned. So we need a more unified IYC body so I call for understanding, dialogue, I call on all youth leaders to come together and contribute to putting the house together.
“I also call for support for all our leaders particularly, for the new governor of Bayelsa State, a state I have always christened the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation. Bayelsa is in safe hands and the Ijaw nation can now move forward.
The former governor, who spoke briefly about his eight year stewardship as governor said that his administration changed the narrative of development in all critical sectors such as education, health, infrastructure among others under very challenging circumstances.
The governor, who commended the members of his team for their dedication, and Bayelsans for their support, said that it was worthy of note that states in the federation were visiting Bayelsa State to understudy its health insurance scheme which was considered the best in the country.
Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the IYC Central Zone, Comrade Kennedy Olorogun, commended the governor for the unprecedented appointment of youths into high and strategic offices under the former governor.
C’ River Begins New Market Construction For Road Side Traders
The Cross River State Government has commenced the construction of new market for roadside traders at Mariam market.
The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, who was accompanied by the Head of Local Government Administration for Calabar Municipality, Mrs Christiana Elemi yesterday visited the new site in Calabar.
They were accompanied by member representing Calabar Municipality in House of Assembly, Mr Efa Esua and traditional rulers.
Our correspondent reports that the market is directly opposite the Marian market, inside the premises of Calabar Municipality, behind the Unity Bank.
Bassey told newsmen that the new site had been designed to accommodate shops, parking space, a canteen among other modern facilities.
He lamented that the roadside traders had erected illegal structures along the drive way and water channels.
Bassey disclosed that the new market would create sanity along the Marian way and also reduce traffic and allow for free flow of water during the rainy season.
He lamented that most flooding activities in the area was caused by the blockade of drainage system by some traders who have erected structures on the water ways.
He assured that upon completion, traders in the affected area would be relocated to the new site.
He said that the state government was committed to restoring and sustaining a clean and green environment for businesses to thrive.
Elemi said that road side traders in Marian market have defaced the serene environment and the original design of the market.
She said that the new market would also have water facilities with a view to promote high standard of hygiene within the market premises.
