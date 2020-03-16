Opinion
Open Letter To Akulga Chairman (1)
One bright morning in 1991, when I was the principal of Nyemoni Grammar School, (NGS), Abonnema, I saw two friends of mine strolling along the Abonnema/Obonoma Road. One of them was Turner Briggs, while I have forgotten the other colleague’s. After some exchanges of greetings, a conversation ensued. I enquired what their mission was at that time of the day, and they told me that the sole administrator of the newly-created Akuku Toru Local Government Area (AKULGA) sent them to search for a vacant piece of land between Abonnema bridge and the NGS area that could be used to site the Local Government Headquarters.
I made them understand that all the parcels of land from the bridge to the NGS area belonged to various families and had been plotted out to their respective members and that there was no vacant land to spare out. I then advised them on what steps to take. However, the said advice was not adhered to before the then sole administrator’s tenure expired. Later on, other developments crept up but those issues are not the main topic of this write-up.
When the sole administrator left, David Briggs took over as the first elected Council Chairman with the Council’s temporary office still at the “Owusara” building. Hon. David Briggs (now Chief) used to come to my office from time to time. But on a particular day in 1992, he called at my office to discuss a deal on how to relocate the LGA headquarters to the NGS compound. He told me that the temporary space at “Owusara” was not an ideal place and the Council needed a spacious area to site the LGA complex.
He told me of his plan to move the Council headquarters to the Abonnema Girls Secondary School (AGSS) to use the Abonnema Urban Council Secretariat built by a one-time former Governor, Chief Melford Okilo, but failed to get approval because the girls’ school had since converted it to a hostel for the students.
At this time there were abandoned and dilapidated buildings which accommodated NGS female students before they were phased out and merged with the AGSS. He asked for permission to acquire those buildings to establish the AKULGA Council Secretariat. The said buildings were already dilapidated, overgrown with forest and were harbouring dangerous reptiles and wild animals. At a time the area became a den of thieves as well.
The then Chairman, Hon. David Briggs told me that he had met with the Commissioner for Education then Celestine Omehia, in respect of the abandoned buildings and had got approval hence he, Chairman, had come to discuss with me to support the Council’s plan to acquire the buildings in exchange for the Abonnema urban building at that time which had been converted to a boarding house at AGSS.
At this point, I asked the Chairman to get written approval from the Ministry of Education before I could grant such a request because, as an employee of the Ministry, I was not vested with the right to release any government property under my care to anyone. This, the Chairman saw with me and left. After a while, when he did not show up with any document from the Ministry, I wrote him a letter of reminder yet no reply.
The next thing I saw was that a contractor and some workmen had been mobilized to site and work had started. The main contractor was one Madam N.B. Whyte, now late, while the workmen were from Degema prisons who were used to clear the bushes around the buildings. As work was going on one morning, a certain officer by name Madise Wobo, from the Ministry of Education, walked into my office and said he was sent by the Permanent Secretary, G.T. Toby, to find out who authorized me to release Government property under my care to my home local government.
I narrated to him all that transpired between me and the Chairman, David Briggs, making reference to a letter I wrote to him in which I requested him to get written approval from the Ministry of Education which he did not comply with. The director asked me to accompany him to see the Chairman at “Owusara” office of the Local Government. On getting there, the Chairman produced the copy of the letter I wrote to him which exonerated me from any blame.
Lawson is a retired principal in Rivers State.
Ignatius Lawson
Opinion
Remembering The Ides Of March
March 15th is known as the ides of March in ancient Roman calendar. Other months that have similar appellations are May, July and October. In 1948, the Royal Historical Society in London issued a Handbook of Dates for Students of English History which remains current globally. However, the Muslim World has its own calendar, which also recognizes the fact that the earth’s annual journey round the sun takes 365 days and 5 hours approximately.
Julius Caesar, a great ancient Roman soldier and statesman was assassinated in public by conspirators. He was chosen by his people to become their king, in appreciation of his heroic deeds and triumphs for Rome. A group of conspirators, with Cassius and Marcus Brutus as ring-leaders, hatched a plan to murder Caesar, on the Ides of March. A soothsayer warned Caesar: “Beware the ides of March”. Similarly, Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife, also warned him: “You shall not stir out of your house today”. One Artemidorus also tried to warn Caesar.
In spite of all warnings, Caesar went forth to the capitol or city hall, and eventually to his death. Before his death, Caesar teased the humble soothsayer saying: “The ides of March are come”, to which the soothsayer replied: “Ay, Caesar, but not gone”. The great Caesar who claimed to be” constant as the Northern star, of whose true fixed and resting quality there is no fellow in the firmament”, died in the hands of conspirators, in spite of warnings.
The conspirators and assassins said that they undertook the mission because Caesar was ambitious, but that mission plunged Rome into a civil war. That historical play by Shakespeare has serious lessons for humanity, one of which is the question of destiny. Was Caesar destined to die in the hands of assassins, on the ides of March? What explains the premonitions of Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife and the soothsayer, warning about a danger ahead? Of particular interest is the issue of destiny: Do violent deaths and marriages go by destiny? The Merchant of Venice suggested so!
Would it be wrong to say that there are definite laws which operate in creation, one of which ensures that everyone wears the chain forged by him? From the literary play titled Julius Caesar, there are many lessons available to mankind. Examples: “the eye sees not itself”; “It’s meet that noble minds ever keep with their likees”; “The abuse of greatness is when it disjoins remorse from power” etc. Is it not true that “lowliness is young ambition’s ladder”? Those who Kowtow now, grow wings tomorrow!
With regards to destiny, we hear Caesar saying: “Cowards died many times before their deaths. The valiant never taste of death but once. Of all the wonders that I yet have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear, seeing that death, a necessary end, will come when it will come”. For him, his “necessary end” came on the ides of March through conspirators and assassins, despite warnings of possible dangers. He even asked: “What say the angurers?”
There is a local Nigerian idiom that when a dog is destined to die, it loses its ability to perceive ordour. Yeats, in The Second Coming, would say: “The falcon cannot hear the falconer …” Is it wrong to say that “There’s a divinity that shapes our ends; rough-hew them how we will”? Julius Caesar himself asked: “What can be avoided whose end is purposed by the mighty gods?” Whenever an inevitable end would come, men’s wisdom is consumed in confidence, or pride and conceit.
Whichever way that the issue of destiny may be interpreted, we see that Caesar went forth, even then the “angurers would not have you stir forth.” Then comes pride or conceit, whereby Caesar would say: “danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he … Caesar shall go forth”. He made a personal decision, in spite of several warnings. The ancient ones say that those that the gods would destroy, they first make mad.
From Shakespeare’s instructive historical play we can see how conspiracy and obstinacy plunged a nation into chaos and civil war. Those who set out on misadventures usually give reasons for their ventures. In this case, Caesar was accused of being ambitious, and when the result of the venture turned sour, the conspirators would say: “The sun of Rome is set, our day is going. O Julius Caesar! Thou art mighty yet! Thy spirit walks abroad and turns our swords in our own proper entrails”. Do people think of long-time consequences of their decisions and actions?
Another vital lesson which Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar teaches, is that great people or celebrities also cry and have burdens of anxieties or problems. Like Lady Macbeth, Calphurnia, Caesars’ wife, was barren, so that General Macbeth and Emperor Caesar died without any heir. Besides, Caesar had the “falling sickness” (epilepsy) despite his great conquests and triumphs. Above all, it is in the nature of men to dislike rulers, and so, when Casca said: “Indeed, they say the senators tomorrow mean to establish Caesar as a King”, Romans became jittery. That was ambition!
Rulers who seek to perpetuate themselves in office run the risk of making many enemies and getting the masses jittery. Like a “serpents’ egg”, the offsprings of ambitious rulers stand the risk of being killed in the shell so that they do not grow mischievous, like their fathers. Knowing that they are not liked by the masses, rulers often surround themselves with a cabal and ruthless security operatives. Yet, bad ones rarely end well, but often die a dusty death.
Brutus, one of the key conspirators, gave us a recipe for life: “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries …” Most importantly: “some that smile have in their hearts, I fear, millions of mischiefs.
Nigerians should grow a reading culture.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
We Need More Ports
Not a few can relate with the recent outburst of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over lack of federal projects and the pitiable condition of ports in the state. Speaking during the maiden delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to downstream investor, Stockgap Terminal by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Bonny, late last year, he reportedly asked why the state should undertake the dredging of Bonny channels while the Federal Government collects all the revenues and levies from marine operators, lamenting that “you (FG) are building a new port in Lagos, but those in Rivers you rendered idle, grounded with no development attention.”
Wike, no doubt, spoke the minds of many Nigerians who constantly wonder why many seaports in the country had been allowed to die. From Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Burutu the story is the same – collapsed infrastructure, unutilized ports. The resultant effect is little or no economic activities in the once busy areas that were sources of income for many. Many people who had business ventures around these ports have long closed shops as nothing was happening there.
One can recall the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the twilight of his administration, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional as a way of decongesting Apapa Ports.
He argued that besides helping government to save funds spent on managing the traffic and regular repair of roads damaged by articulated vehicles, this will end the gridlock caused by trucks and trailers on the Apapa-Oshodi route.
Similarly, while leading a delegation of members of his Kingdom to Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari recently, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwole, appealed to the federal government to hasten action on the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko ports in Delta State so as to minimize the incidence of restiveness and rejuvenate economic activities in the area. He decried the deplorable state of the ports which he said had been abandoned by the government, noting that the very good and solid ports were left unused.
With the death of these ports, millions of Nigerians are left with only Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State for their port-related businesses. We all know the daunting problems associated with these ports said to be currently handling about 80 percent of all shipping traffic in the country. These ever busy ports are reputed for congestion which seems to have defied all solutions. Almost daily, heavy duty trailers and other vehicles stuck on the highway for several hours, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The deplorable state of the roads does not help the situation at all. Recently, I was in a group going to Badagry for a conference. On getting to Oshodi/ Apapa Road we met a traffic jam that kept us on the road for almost ten hours. A sick man in an ambulance on emergency was reported to have died in the traffic not too long ago. Other road users, motorists and people who live and do business in the ports axis have similar ugly stories to tell.
These and other unfavorable conditions, some believe, have forced many importers and exporters to abandon Lagos ports for Cotonou in Benin Republic. Nigeria, therefore, loses billions in revenue while Benin Republic gains from our loss.
In view of all these embarrassing challenges, it is difficult to phantom why the government has not considered rejuvenation of other existing ports and probably opening up new ones as a permanent solution to the problem. Why can’t Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and other seaports in the Niger Delta be made functional so as to reduce the pressure on Lagos ports and also help the economy of these areas to grow? Is it too much to make these ports functional and mop up a lot of idle youths from the streets and thereby minimize restiveness in the area as the royal father suggested? If these ports are not so deep to accommodate bigger ships, why not dredge them, divert ships to them, reduce congestion in Lagos and stimulate the economy of these cities and the country in general?
You know it’s so worrisome that oftentimes our leaders and policy makers know the right things to do to move the nation forward but they will fail to do them due to some selfish, ethnic and greedy politics.
Who among our leaders, both past and present, does not know that it is most unreasonable concentrating all imports and exports in one port and in one part of the country? What have they done about it? Sometime ago we were told of plans to dredge waterways and reinforce riverbanks to increase the capacity of inland waterways in places like Onitsha and others. What has happened to such lofty plans?
The fact still remains that we cannot continue to do things wrongly and expect a better result. We cannot continue to concentrate all imports in Lagos and expect less congestion and free roads. How can the roads be free as both Federal and Lagos State Governments had severally “ordered” if people from all parts of the country continue to throng to Apapa port to clear their goods?
It’s high time the right thing was done. Make the idle ports in the Niger Delta fully functional and save the situation. I once read about Ibaka seaport in Akwa Ibom State. This seaport if approved and completed, it is said, can receive super-heavy vessels. It requires no dredging as it opens straight into the ocean and could double as Navy and commercial hub. Why can’t government consider the approval and opening of this and other ports in the South South and South East and save importers in these areas the trouble of constantly travelling to Lagos to transact their businesses? With the proper will and drive this can be achieved and that will definitely benefit the nation more.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Surviving New Economic Realities
Heraclitus of Ephesus, a Greek philosopher of the late 6th Century in his famous apothegm said, “The only constant is Change”.
Literally, whether change is desired or not is inconsequential as it occurs independently; devoid of assents or prior notice. And the earlier people prepared their mind for it, the better as it is inevitable. This is thus, a clarion demand for reprogramming the minds to adapt as it occurs. Not even resistance deters it except to be left behind; an unhealthy option.
Typically, the major and fastest agent of change is civilization which everyone profoundly cherishes. Nobody in their right senses will kick against civilization due to the comfort, speed and productivity it offers. However, the bad side of it is, the same pace it opens new opportunities to the sensitive minds, is also how it pushes out the indolent and conservative minds out of jobs and businesses.
For example, the evolution of modern computers; Central Processing Units (CPU) and laptops sent conservative typists and typewriter-merchants that were insensitive to upgrade out of jobs and businesses. Similarly, online shopping has become the most utilized medium across the world thereby affecting daily sales of shop owners. Arguably, technological advancement is moving fast.
Presently, foodstuffs including fresh tomatoes, potatoes, vegetables and even native cooked foods are ordered online and delivered with ease in Nigeria. Likewise, the usual taxi business which required people to board on the road is being overtaken by connected system which can access, negotiate variety oftaxis in the comfort of the living rooms.
Churches are not left out as people in the comfort of their homes now actively participate in church services same way as on site worshippers. In banking industry, higher volume of transactions are currently done virtual which reduces human activities in the banking halls alongside overhead costs. Of course, by design, banks are profit-oriented and not charity organizations, hence, will always switch over to the most cost-effective system.
Conversely, the labour market is adversely affected as technology drops human activities thereby increasing unemployment ratios. Even those already in employment are likely to face more retrenchments as their services can be rendered cheaper and more efficiently through technological revolution.
For emphasis, on September 3, 2019, an energy firm, Oando Plc, sacked about 100 workers. Similarly, on November 21, 2019, First Bank of Nigeria recorded a mass sack of staff numbering over 1000 across the federation. The record goes on. The umbrella body of the workers; National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) threatened fire and brimstones to reverse the action.
Though the solidarity was commendable, unfortunately, NUBIFIE forgot the employers’ obligation to discharge employees is to be laid off accordingly. The union overlooked to do a feasibility study vis-à-vis the management’s unflinching action, without any panic against possible collapse of the bank by the volume of the retrenchment. This is a critical oversight.
For instance, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) can now withdraw and also collect deposits into customers account in few seconds. The implication is that scores of contract staff that mount the tellers may be drastically reduced to virtually zero. Believably, all banks are working in that direction which implies that more retrenchments are looming particularly in the banking sector in the new decade.
Realistically, NUBIFIE and other unions may not do much to counter the trend. This is because they cannot provide the funds to subsidize overhead costs; and to secure their members’ jobs. Convincingly, the bank discovered an alternative mode to handle operations without such a crowd of employees. To call a spade, a spade, the sacks were no accidental discharge but necessitated by profit maximization which is its major goal.
Laudably, a leading financial institution in Nigeria recently recorded a massive recruitment drive of about 4000 new staff alongside promotion of 5000 existing staff members with inspiring increments. However, the truth must be told. Industrialized economy is rapidly succumbing to digitalized economy.
The top-secret is technological innovation that economically, efficiently handles human tasks. In other words, repositioning is crucial. A stitch in time they say, saves nine. Sensibly, those not considering modern economy are vulnerable to be victims of the contemporary economic dynamics. Another bitter truth is that government alone cannot provide the much needed jobs for the high number of unemployed population.
However, governments must obligatorily provide the enabling environments for businesses to thrive. Economy must be stimulated and made attractive for investors. And essentially, insecurity must be unrelentingly wrestled not merely by empowering security agents but creating jobs for unemployed populations alongside empowerment with skills acquisitions. Government must meet these critical demands.
Interestingly, the most striking feature of the new economic direction is that it can empower distressed persons from zero level to financial independence without capital unlike the phasing-out industrialized economy. Above all, it creates secure incomes alongside conventional vocations. Instructively, most of the capitalists in the developed economies do not survive by common place hustling but connected economy.
Thus, whilst it is ideal to have exciting new year resolutions, big dreams and accept nice predictions, efforts must be put in top gear to think outside the box. People should expediently and ardently consider realignment. By the rapidity of technological advancement in the world, it is obvious a lot of employments may be in danger.
The way out is to embrace the modern economy to run with the changes against the challenges. Connected economy, distinctively, thrives by merely building relationships and fostering connections, rather than assets (money) and stuffs as exists in industrialized economies. However, extreme caution is required as scammers have infiltrated digitalized economy knowing it is the new face of the world economy.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Buhari Has Killed Economy, Destroyed Constitution -HURIWA …Advocates Emergency Actions By Citizens To Halt Systematic Destruction …Decries Existence Of Alleged Pliant, Inept National Assembly Leadership
-
News4 days ago
Petrol Pump Price Drops To N114.53 Per Litre
-
Business4 days ago
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
-
News5 days ago
Senate Stops State, FCT High Courts From Hearing Pre-Election Cases
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
-
News4 days ago
Senate Okays HND As Minimum Qualification For President, Govs …Moves To Strip President, VP, Govs, Dep Govs Of Immunity
-
Featured4 days ago
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
N2,000 Fee Scam: RSUBEB Summons Principal Over Unapproved Levy