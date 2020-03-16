News
Makinde Appoints Youth President As Council Scribe
IT was a fanfare in Ibadan at the weekend, as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State appointed the President-General of Ibadan Youth Progressive Indigenous Association (IYPIA), Mr Qarmaruden Mudashiru Morenikeji, as Lagelu North Local Council Development Area ( LCDA ) Council Secretary and his subsequent announcement by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin.
Mr Morenikeji, popularly known as “Senator Keji” was among the list of sixty-eight (68) secretaries of caretaker committees of local government areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Oyo State whose names were announced at the plenary of the state House of Assembly.
While expressing appreciation to the governor, Morenikeji noted that Makinde’s unflinching love for free education in the state was acknowledged within and outside the state.
“I am glad to note Your Excellency, that your unflinching love for free education in the state has received great respect within and outside the state,” he said.
Morenikeji, who hails from Lagelu Local government Area and a product of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, studied Purchasing and Supply at the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies.
Until his appointment, Morenikeji had served and still serving in various political and leadership capacities which include, head, PDP collation, Lagelu Local Government 2019; Electoral Manager, Lagelu Local Government 2019 general election; the state coordinator, Creed for Peace in Nigeria till date; Member Youth Council of Nigeria till date; State Coordinator, PDP Alliance till date.
News
Coronavirus: RSG Tasks Residents On Personal Hygiene
As part of creating awareness against the Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has re-emphasised the need for people living and doing business in the state to be aware of key facts on how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.
Speaking, last Friday, on the sideline of a gathering of chairmen and secretaries of Community Development Committees (CDCs) of communities in all the 23 local government areas of the state in Port Harcourt, Nsirim used the opportunity to educate the people on efforts being made by the government, and how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.
Nsirim, who is the chairman of the recently appointed 5-man committee made up of commissioners to carry out an aggressive awareness creation campaign on Coronavirus, noted that it was in accordance with Governor Nyesom Wike’s quest to ensure that Rivers State remains Coronavirus-free.
“His Excellency’s government is responsive. With what is happening around the world (over Coronavirus), the Rivers State Executive Council felt strongly that there would be need to sensitise all those living and doing business in Rivers State, because health care delivery is one of governance that His Excellency has placed premium on,” he said.
According to him, “What is happening around the world is frightening, and because our state is a commercial centre: we have an international airport, we have two seaports; and because of the economic hub that we are, human traffic into Rivers State, into Port Harcourt, from all parts of the world, we can’t control them.
“So, what do we do? Like we say, prevention is better than cure. That’s why the Rivers State Executive Council set up this committee that I’m chairing to engage stakeholder groups like you to pass relevant information as to how we, as a people, could protect ourselves, families, neighbours, and our communities”, he stated.
Throwing more light on the preventive measures to be taken, the Director, Public Health, Disease and Control, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Golden Owhondah, said the measures need to be strictly adhered to considering that the state practices communal existence.
According to Owhondah, the key ways of preventing anyone from contracting the Coronavirus is to indulge in frequent washing of hands, using disposable towels when coughing or sneezing, and keeping 1.5 meters distance away from anyone coughing or sneezing.
He explained that from indications, “It is when you touch secretions, may be not COVID-19, but something that can be retransmitted”. Consequently, “it’s very important to wash your hands”.
While washing of the hands should be done regularly, he stated that it must be done with running water, not water in a bowl, and with soap.
News
PDP: We Won’t Campaign During 2023 Elections
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, in Katsina State declared that it will not campaign in the 2023 elections, due to the failure of the present All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at the centre, which has smoothened the way for its takeover of political power at the end of the present tenure.
The National Secretary of the party, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, told newsmen during a briefing in preparation to the ward congress election which held, last Saturday, that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has failed Nigerians in the past five years as demonstrated in the present sufferings they are going through.
He said, ’’every Nigerian, whether resident in Aso Villa or anywhere else in Nigeria, will certainly admit that the present administration has failed, as they couldn’t even deliver their three point agenda: economy, security and the fight against corruption.
‘’Nigerians have now realized their mistakes in voting Buhari since 2015 elections, see what happened to him in Kebbi State recently, if you recall, the three key promises of Buhari, which one has he fulfilled and which one is left.
‘’We are not preparing for 2023 campaigns because; Buhari has campaigned for us already by his failures. If Buhari is sincere on the fight against corruption, he should probe the past administrations from 1999 till date’’.
While declaring that the party has already apologized to Nigerians for their past failures he assured that should the party return to power in 2023, it will repair the damages caused by APC led administration.
On the crisis that has ripped the party in the state, the senator admitted that the party has challenges in four out of the 34 local in the state, and that they are currently rallying stakeholders to resolve the challenges
He dismissed the notion that there was a court injunction barring the party from conducting its ward election in the state, insisting that their legal adviser have not notified the party hierarchy about any existing court injunction.
He said ’’if our legal adviser did not draw our attention about any court injunction then we cannot work based on newspaper reports, so the ward elections must go ahead‘’.
News
Senate Probes Army, NYSC, NSA Over Extra-Budgetary Spending
The Senate is probing the Nigeria Army, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) over alleged extra budgetary spending.
Speaking to Journalists in Abuja, weekend, Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo South, explained that the committee was looking at the Auditor General for the Federation query to the Accountant General of the Federation regarding extra budgetary spending.
Urhoghide said: “We have been scrutinising the report submitted to us by the Auditor – General from 2015 till date. While perusing the assets and liabilities aspect of the report, we came across certain things that caught our attention in the query by the Auditor – General. He mentioned that loans under special funds were used for different purposes. The money, drawn from levies imposed on imported materials were given out as loans to agencies according to the documents before us.
“The whole idea really is that these loans, we observed from 2014 audited accounts that that a particular sum of N922million was withdrawn from the 25 per cent rice levy as loans given to the Independent National Electoral Commission to finance the 2015 elections. The loan was contrary to the purpose for which the fund was established. It was meant for the local production of rice in Nigeria.
“The beneficiaries are supposed to be local rice producers in Nigeria. It was not meant to fund elections. Those who got part of the money are the NYSC, the Nigerian Army, the NSA and others. We asked the NSA what it used its own money for.”
Speaking further, Urhoghide said, “They said they didn’t apply for loan. Virtually all of them are saying that they didn’t apply for loan but it was showing as loan to them from the auditor General query. The agencies are many. We asked whether they got the money, they said yes. Also, we asked whether it was given to them as loan but they said no. NSA told us the truth that it used its own to support the Anambra election by providing logistics.
“The query is to the Accountant General, we just want to corroborate it, that is why we invited the agencies. We are asking them for documents to see whether the money was part of their budget or extra budgetary provisions. We discovered that what was given to these agencies was outside the Appropriation. There were demands from the agencies straight to the executive without recourse to the National Assembly.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Buhari Has Killed Economy, Destroyed Constitution -HURIWA …Advocates Emergency Actions By Citizens To Halt Systematic Destruction …Decries Existence Of Alleged Pliant, Inept National Assembly Leadership
-
News4 days ago
Petrol Pump Price Drops To N114.53 Per Litre
-
Business4 days ago
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
-
News5 days ago
Senate Stops State, FCT High Courts From Hearing Pre-Election Cases
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
-
News4 days ago
Senate Okays HND As Minimum Qualification For President, Govs …Moves To Strip President, VP, Govs, Dep Govs Of Immunity
-
Featured4 days ago
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
N2,000 Fee Scam: RSUBEB Summons Principal Over Unapproved Levy