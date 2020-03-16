FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams

The Rivers State Government has insisted that there is no case of Coronavirus in any part of the state, describing claims of the disease in the state as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim stated this at a special live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide, yesterday.

This is as the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who was also at the live programme, said it is embarrassing when people carry information and twist it the way it suits them, noting that those behind the false report neither mean well for Rivers State, nor Rivers people or Nigeria.

Both Nsirim and Chike were reacting to report in the social media which went viral recently alluding to the fact that Coronavirus is now in Rivers State, specifically claiming that a patient referred from a private facility called ‘Prime Medical Centre’ to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) is a confirmed case.

The Tide confirmed, yesterday, that the management of Prime Medical Centre in Eliada Estate, Rumuogba, had dismissed the claim as false, describing the rumuor as the handiwork of mischief makers, and fake news purveyors.

In a statement, yesterday, titled, “Public Information on COVID-19 Rumuors”, signed by the Clinical Director, Dr Gabriel Ominyi, Prime Medical Consultants, said that the rumour was “a gross mis-representation” of the fact, adding that “The said patient presented to us requested to be tested for COVID-19. Since we do not have the required equipment for conducting the test, we referred him to the Public Health Department of UPTH where the test could be arranged for him. It is, therefore, not a case of us making a diagnosis of COVID-19, and sending him to the teaching hospital as purported in that post.

“We have a protocol in place for identifying suspected cases, and what to do if we suspect a case”, the clinical director added.

Further clarifying the issue, Chike said, “That information is wrong and it is not correct. In every profession, there is what we call protocol and ways issues are done. Wherever such information came from, whoever posted it does not mean well for Rivers people, Rivers State and does not mean well for Nigeria.

“If you recall the issue of Coronavirus disease was first reported in January, 2020. But the World Health Organization (WHO) did not declare it a pandemic until yesterday (Wednesday), March 11, 2020. There was a time lag. Certain protocols are followed, certain protocols are observed, certain protocols are put in place before you take certain decisions in every profession. The medical profession is not an exception.

“The medical profession is a very discipline profession. If I hear information, I must confirm before I make the diagnosis. Let us come to think of it, the protocols which we have advised all medical facilities in the state is if you notice and you suspect, the normal teaching is you send to any teaching hospital in the state. Maybe, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital or Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

“From that spot, the Rapid Response Team of Rivers State Ministry of Health, the Emergency Operation Centre is on alert 24hours, and they will come and take off from there. There are certain things we look at before we make such diagnosis, there are certain things we look at before we say ‘yes’ this is this.

“Let us take the index case that came to Nigeria in Lagos. Up till now, have you seen Lagos State Government going from bed to bed and showing the face of the man? There are certain discipline, until you prove that it is positive, you cannot say it is positive because the communication Rivers State Ministry of Health has with emergency operation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, we have information 24hours and our personnel are 24hours receiving and sending information because it is key to what we are doing.

“So, when a patient is suspected in any private or public sector hospital, that protocol must be followed, and then, from there, you take over. From that time the Ministry of Health was informed, we went in and everything has been done. This patient they are making noise and saying stories about may even be healthier than some of us here.

“But we did not keep our oars down because the state we are in Rivers State we are at alert phase. In alert phase, it is like you suspect armed robbers are coming into your territory. The people at the checkpoint are at more alert to check through everything, to search through before they say anything.

“So, the Ministry of Health has done what it is supposed to do. This so-called star case, we have collected samples, and now, kept them on hold. When the result comes, if it is positive, we will tell the public.

“But for now, I don’t think there is any cause for alarm. We still insist that the preventive measures be put in place. Every school, for example, should have enough water and soap or sanitisers for the children and teachers to wash their hands,” Chike advised.

Similarly, Paulinus Nsirim said, “You cannot talk about COVIC-19 as a medical practitioner without evidence, and like the health commissioner explained, the protocol to establish that is known by every medical practitioner.

“So, if a medical practitioner worth his salt will go and make that categorical statement about such a matter, then, we begin to question where the person got his certificate. What has happened now is that some people who want to cause mischief, and then, throw panic into the state are trying to make this case look as if there is a virus that is circulating in Rivers State.

“We want to make it clear to everybody living and doing business in Rivers State that yes, somebody was sent to teaching hospital, but that does not mean that the person has a virus. And until the protocol, like the health commissioner has explained, has been thoroughly established and examined, then, Rivers State Government will not make a categorical statement.

“What has happened in Lagos State is an index case, and we have all been following the trend of what happened there. Lagos did not just come and announced that somebody has contracted the virus until this protocol was followed before even the Federal Government had to also intervene.

“So, the Rivers State Government is in contact with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Health Ministry here (Rivers State) is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that if something like that happens, Rivers people will know.

“But for now, that information circulating in the social media is not correct. Those living and doing business in Rivers State should discountenance the information from the social media. Somebody who goes to the social media to begin to talk about COVID-19, first does not even understand the protocol.

“He does not also understand the gravity of what he is doing to create panic in the system. Just to let you know, the Rivers State Government is desirous in ensuring preventive measures are kept to the required level,” the state government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government said it has increased surveillance at all land borders and entry points into the state as part of measures to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike stated this during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.

Chike said though no case of the COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, the Ministry of Health has alerted its rapid response team and its emergency response centre as part of proactive measures since the first case of the disease was recorded in China.

He also disclosed that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for any case of COVID-19, noting that the pandemic was not something you fold your hands and watch, saying, “Rivers State has been proactive since the index case in China. We have tried to beef up our activities in corroboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ports Health.”

Chike added, “You know we have the international airport and the sea ports. So, what we have done is try to work hand-in-hand with them. But as par arrangements and preparations for the state, these are what we are doing. Already, you know we have had cases of Ebola, Lassa fever, monkey pox previously, and with that experience, we have already put in place the necessary precautionary measures in case of any incident. First, there are areas of entry point into Rivers State.

“We have the land routes, the sea routes and the airport areas. The land routes: we have through the Bayelsa axis, we have the Imo axis; we have the Abia axis; and the Akwa Ibom axis as well. So, in these areas, what the ministry has done is to arrange and set up our contact men so that we will be able to identify, at least, any case that comes from these directions.

“Then, from the airport area together with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Port Health have been arranged and working together. As the flights come in, we know the high density areas where the pandemic has already come on and the areas where it has not come on.

“So, depending on where the flights are coming from, what we now do is we arrange ourselves and make sure our men are there to ensure that they identify and handle any case that comes up,” he stated.

Chike also said surveillance at the Port Harcourt International Airport was at high alert together with the multiple screening, the in-flight assessment and tarmac cameras aimed at detecting any suspected case early enough.

“There is also secondary screening of selected passengers in line with international protocol. Any symptomatic travellers from impacted areas coming into the country through our international airport, we do first of all place on self-isolation for maximum incubation period in case there is anything we suspect.

“We make contact with the Ports Health Services team in case of anything they suspect and also make contact with the Navy too in case of ships (vessels coming from impacted areas) so that they can intercept them from the sea and prevent them from coming close to the state.

“Together with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), our surveillance team is at high alert in all entry points because of this COVID-19. We have already made contacts with the teaching hospitals in the state. I can tell you authoritatively that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for COVID-19 and the State Response Mechanism.

“We are working with the NCDC, and the State Response Team has already prepared. The Rivers State Government has provided sufficient amount of commodities, especially Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) and supportive drugs for therapeutic intervention in case of any challenge, and making same available to areas at risk and needs,” he stated.

In related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declares Coronavirus a pandemic, the Rivers State Government has set up a five-man Executive Council Committee to carry out aggressive public enlightenment and awareness measures to prevent the dreaded virus from infecting anybody in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Nsirim said: “As a responsive government, the Rivers State Executive Council, chaired by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, today (yesterday), in a meeting, reviewed this global problem and set up a five-man Executive Committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment and awareness on preventive measures”.

“Members of the committee include, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who is the chairman; Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill; Commississioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno; Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi; and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ohia Prince.

“This committee is to ensure that citizens of the state in the 23 local government areas get adequate information that will stop them from contracting the virus.”

The commissioner added: “We also use this opportunity to inform members of the public that they need to practice elementary hygiene. They should use hand sanitizers to prevent contracting the virus.”

Nsirim, therefore, used the opportunity to call on members of the public, especially those living and doing businesses in Rivers State to begin to practice elementary hygiene.

He urged them to use hand sanitizers that are very good to prevent people from contacting the virus.