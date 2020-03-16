COVID-19: UPTH Set To Tackle Pandemic In N’Delta, CMD Assures

The management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) says the hospital is ready to tackle any atom of suspected Coronavirus in Rivers State and across the Niger Delta region.

This is as the hospital insisted that there was no case of the pandemic in the state even as the hospital has not recorded any patient with such virus.

“There is no single confirmed case of Coronavirus in Rivers State, even in UPTH complex”, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Henry Arinze Ugboma, said.

Briefing newsmen at the hospital complex over the weekend, the CMD, said COVID-19 had hit over 125 countries and had been declared as a pandemic to the lives of humans across the globe.

Represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof Princewill Stanley, Ugboma said only two confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos and Ogun states.

He noted that UPTH was competent and capable to tackle the scourge, if reported, even as he said the hospital has enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the hospital.

The hospital, CMD said, was in strong collaboration with the Rivers State Government to tackle the menace, if any outbreak, as it had competent team of experts to tackle the virus.

“In Rivers State, we have taken a very strong leadership role by carrying out training. UPTH has benefited a lot, and there has been heightened state of readiness on the pandemic”, the CMD said.

“We have heightened our readiness to tackle the pandemic in the state, we have the competence and capacity to tackle the scourge,” he said.

Ugboma, who debunked claims that a suspected patient with the virus reported to the hospital for treatment, said, such information, was false, as UPTH did not attend to any of such case as speculated.

He admonished Nigerians to practice safe hygiene and maintain regular hand washing to reduce the possible contraction of the virus through person-to-person.

The CMD said the hospital had created 23 hand washing points in the clinics and wards for staff and patients to curb cross infection.

“We are practicing safe hygienic conduct in UPTH, we are also making hygienic hand washing compulsory as we have created over 23 hand washing points in the hospital”, Ugboma said.

He added, “We have posters containing steps on how to minimise the scourge, we also have some PPE in our hospital to tackle the virus”.

He advised Nigerians to keep a distance from persons coughing or sneezing to avoid any possible contraction of the virus.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Enugu State.

This was disclosed via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, yesterday.

The centre stated that the suspected person had been isolated and sample collected for further verification.

It added that the result of the medical test would be out by today.

The statement on the Twitter handle reads: “Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has also confirmed the suspected case, but assured residents that the state’s Ministry of Health was on top of the situation.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, told newsmen that the ministry’s officials were able to detect the case due to its high surveillance of health security.

Aroh said the ministry had earlier issued a statement on the suspected case after reporting the situation to the NCDC.

The commissioner appealed to residents to remain calm as the suspect was being closely monitored.

Chinedu Wosu