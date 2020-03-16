Sports
CAFCC: Enyimba Receives $350,000
Nigerian giants Enyimba of Aba will reportedly pocket 350,000 US dollars for reaching the quarter-final stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.
The Nigerian Champions failed to progress to the last four of the competition but will smile to the bank with 350,000 US dollars which is the prize money set aside by the Confederation of African Football for reaching the quarter-final of the competition.
Haven finished second in Group D behind Morrocan side Hassania Agadir, Enyimba qualified was paired with the Guinean champions Horoya FC.
The Guineans led by former Abia Warriors striker Bolaji Sakin eliminated the FataiOsho’s side over the two with a scoreline of 3-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Horoya FC will tackle the Pyramid of Egypt in the first semi-final encounter, while the other semifinal will be all Moroccan affair between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir.
Sports
Kaduna YSFON Pledges To Help Promote Badminton
The Kaduna State chapter of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) will help to promote the game of badminton at the grass roots, Kaduna State YSFON Secretary AbdulRasaq Usman has said.
Usman gave this indication while speaking with newsmen at the closing ceremony of the Mohammed Maina Under-17 Boys and Girls Badminton Championship organised by the federation.
“The federation further plans to run a seminar for schools’ games masters to boost the game at the grass roots,’’ he said.
Also speaking, Maina who is the Vice-President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, urged participants in the competition to hold on to what they have learnt.
“The competition is a pilot scheme and will be improved upon subsequently,’’ he said.
Maina, who is also the Chairman of Badminton Association in Kaduna State, assured that the state’s elite badminton players were ready to do the state proud at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).
At the end of the two-day tournament, Suleiman Usman emerged the overall winner to claim the gold medal for the male singles category.
Naziru Usman finished second for the silver medal, while Isaac Zoka and Auwal Abba tied at the third spot to claim the bronze medal.(NAN)
Sports
NSF: Edo Ready To Contain Any Outbreak Of Coronavirus
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday assured that the Edo State Government was capable of preventing any outbreak of coronavirus during the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF).
Dare told journalists in Benin, shortly after the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) briefed journalists on their level of readiness, that the state government had put in place necessary measures.
“The state government has put in place the necessary surveillance and processes at strategic places to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.
“The state has a functional system that will sustain the festival from the commencement to closing.
“I have been to the Games Village and what I have seen so far is quite impressive,” the minister said.
He said Edo State had now raised the bar for the festival through the provision of standard facilities and robust private public partnership.
“The standard of the festival is now higher than that of the one held in Abuja in 2018, especially in the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
“We have also seen the level of synergy that has existed between the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, the state government and the private sector.”
The minister disclosed that the Federal Government spent about N2.3 billion in hosting the festival in Abuja while it was spending less than N1 billion on Edo 2020.
“For Edo, we have seen the public private partnership working and this is another model we intend to promote in subsequent festivals.”
Sports
Flamingoes Beat Guinea, Romp Into Final Round
Nigeria’s national under-17 female football team, the Flamingoes, were dominant as they trounced their counterparts from Guinea 5-1 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos at the weekend.
Victory helped them to reach the final round of the African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, after an 11-2 aggregate win.
No surprises were expected from the match, following Flamingos’ 6-1 demolition of the Guineans on their home ground in Conakry a week ago.
It looked like a similar scoreline was in the offing as the home girls easily created scoring chance after chance.
But they fluffed so many of them, with Oluwayemisi Samuel and Taiwo Lawal the biggest culprits.
Samuel’s feeble shot could not trouble goalkeeper Haidara Cherif in the 16th minute, then Lawal with only the goalkeeper to beat missed chances in the 17th and 20th minutes.
Binta Conte fired over Nelly Ekeh’s goal at the other end.
But in the 28th minute, Rofiat Imuran, who netted a hat-trick in the 6-1 defeat of the Guineans in Conakry, outpaced the visitors’ defence.
She coolly picked her spot and slotted in the first goal of the day.
On the half hour, Samuel lifted the ball too high as the Flamingos rushed forward again.
But Taiwo Lawal scored in the 34th and 42nd minutes to make it a comfortable 3-0 lead for Nigeria at half-time.
In the second half, Nigeria again missed a hatful of chances, instead allowing Guinea to pull one goal back from the penalty kick spot in the 84th minute.
The goal came through Fatoumata Diallo after Oluwabunmi Oladeji handled in the penalty box.
However, there was still time for two more goals for the Flamingos, as substitute Alvine Dah-Zossu beat the visitors’ offside trap in the 86th minute.
She then beat Haidara Cherif to slot into an empty net.
Chinyere Kalu, who also scored in Conakry, wrapped up a good day’s job for the Nigerians with the goal of the day.
She heaved the ball past Cherif on the stroke of time from a 22-yard free kick.
Having qualified 11-2 on aggregate, the Flamingos will now clash with their Ghanaian counterparts in the final round of the series.
Tidesports source reports that Ghana also whipped Liberia 10-0 on aggregate.
The first leg match of the Nigeria/Ghana pairing will hold in Accra in the first week of May.
