Akawor, Council Boss Hail Rivers PDP Ward Congresses

As part of creating awareness against the Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has re-emphasised the need for people living and doing business in the state to be aware of key facts on how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.

Speaking, last Friday, on the sideline of a gathering of chairmen and secretaries of Community Development Committees (CDCs) of communities in all the 23 local government areas of the state in Port Harcourt, Nsirim used the opportunity to educate the people on efforts being made by the government, and how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.

Nsirim, who is the chairman of the recently appointed 5-man committee made up of commissioners to carry out an aggressive awareness creation campaign on Coronavirus, noted that it was in accordance with Governor Nyesom Wike’s quest to ensure that Rivers State remains Coronavirus-free.

“His Excellency’s government is responsive. With what is happening around the world (over Coronavirus), the Rivers State Executive Council felt strongly that there would be need to sensitise all those living and doing business in Rivers State, because health care delivery is one of governance that His Excellency has placed premium on,” he said.

According to him, “What is happening around the world is frightening, and because our state is a commercial centre: we have an international airport, we have two seaports; and because of the economic hub that we are, human traffic into Rivers State, into Port Harcourt, from all parts of the world, we can’t control them.

“So, what do we do? Like we say, prevention is better than cure. That’s why the Rivers State Executive Council set up this committee that I’m chairing to engage stakeholder groups like you to pass relevant information as to how we, as a people, could protect ourselves, families, neighbours, and our communities”, he stated.

Throwing more light on the preventive measures to be taken, the Director, Public Health, Disease and Control, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Golden Owhondah, said the measures need to be strictly adhered to considering that the state practices communal existence.

According to Owhondah, the key ways of preventing anyone from contracting the Coronavirus is to indulge in frequent washing of hands, using disposable towels when coughing or sneezing, and keeping 1.5 meters distance away from anyone coughing or sneezing.

He explained that from indications, “It is when you touch secretions, may be not COVID-19, but something that can be retransmitted”. Consequently, “it’s very important to wash your hands”.

While washing of the hands should be done regularly, he stated that it must be done with running water, not water in a bowl, and with soap.