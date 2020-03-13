Niger Delta
UNIPORT Lecturers Disagree Over ASUU Warning Strike
Lecturers at the University of Port Harcourt, have expressed dissenting positions over the two-week warning strike declared by the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
While ASUU members in UNIPORT said they have joined the nation-wide warning strike, its counterparts under the auspices of the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) assured students of the institution that academic activities would not be disrupted.
Chairman of ASUU in UNIPORT, Dr Austin Sado who confirmed the decision of the lecturers to join the strike to newsmen in Port Harcourt after an emergency congress meeting said all academic activities in the institution had been halted as a result of the strike.
Sado said the decision was in accordance with the directives of its national leadership which declared the two weeks warning strike, saying, “The branch (UNIPORT) has therefore, written a notification to the university, to inform the university of withdrawal of service.
“Our members will not be available for two weeks. Our members will not be available for meetings, they will not be available for supervision of projects, they will not be available for lectures, and neither will they be available for examinations.
“At the expiration of two weeks, the situation will be reevaluated and actions according to the exigencies of the time will be determined,” he said, noting that members of the union decided to embark on the strike after the federal government defaulted on promises to implement key ingredients of the agreements it reached with ASUU in 2019,” Sado stated.
But in a swift reaction, CONUA Coordinator in UNIPORT, Dr Ovunda Ihunwo said CONUA had over 800 of the 1, 200 lecturers in the university that had enrolled for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS), insisting that the industrial action by ASUU would not affect academic activities because its members (CONUA) are not on strike.
Ovunda said: “Those who are paid will be working. So if you take the statistics, I am using UNIPORT now, we are about 1, 200 lecturers or thereabout. We have 871 who are on IPPIS. That is above 60 per cent of the entire lecturers.
“It will not hamper academic activities. At least we can make adjustments where necessary to make sure that students don’t lose out unnecessarily on anything while we are still hoping and appealing to our colleagues who are not on IPPIS to learn how to obey their employers.”
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Residents Urge RIWAMA To Sustain Cleanliness In PH
Residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have expressed pleasure with the improved outlook of the city and its environs when compared to what it used to be, and gave kudos to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for job well done.
Some of the residents, who fielded questions from journalists, Tuesday, believed that the city was gradually taking its acclaimed place as Nigeria’s Garden City and urged RIWAMA not to relent in sustaining the tempo.
In her comment, Miss Blessing Ebuka, a student in one of the tertiary institutions in the state said she became convinced that Port Harcourt had regained its status as garden city, when compared to places like Onitsha, Owerri, Aba, Enugu and Calabar to mention a few, where she had visited in recent times.
She however, appealed to residents and those doing business in Port Harcourt to inculcate personal hygiene and obey sanitation rules so that the garden city status would be sustained.
Mrs Roseline Aku, a business woman in Port Harcourt while showering praises on RIWAMA through the support of the Rivers State Government, commended the agency for employing innovations that changed the face of the city. She however, appealed to the agency to set up a special taskforce to police the roads and streets and arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders.
She said the taskforce should take the form and replicate what the Taskforce on Illegal Trading and Motor Parks are currently doing in the city.
In the same vein, the Youth President of Egbeda Community in Emohua Local Government Area, Comrade Friday Ovumgba commended the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah for doing credibly well to keep Port Harcourt clean, stressing that Obuah has deployed what he called ‘administrative ingenuity’ to make Port Harcourt the envy of other cities in the country.
Ovumgba, who is also chairman of All Keke Freedom Association of Nigeria further appealed to residents to complement the efforts of the state waste management agency by keeping their environment clean and healthy.
“There are points which RIWAMA has asked us to dump our wastes. It is left for us to obey these instructions. Governor Wike or Bro. Obuah is not our house boy who would come to our houses to wash our plates and sweep our rooms. We should do the needful and allow government to do theirs”, he cautioned.
Niger Delta
UNICAL To Graduate 3,600 Students At 33rd Convocation
The management of University of Calabar says the 33rd Convocation of the institution will go ahead despite the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.
ASUU is currently on a two-week warning strike over the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement reached with the union, fuelling speculation that the institution will be forced to delay the convocation ceremony.
But briefing journalists at Senate Chambers of the institution in Calabar, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Zana Akpagu however, allayed the fears, saying the management after consultations with relevant authorities resolved to go ahead.
According to him: “The Senate of the institution has reviewed the current situation and has resolved to go ahead with the 33rd convocation. The dispute with ASUU is national and not a local one and as a result, we hope to have the cooperation of the union despite the ongoing strike action”, he said.
Akpagu, said there were about 3200 undergraduates and over 400 postgraduate students to participate in the convocation ceremony. Of this number, he said 13 bagged First Class, 549 Second Class Upper, 1,010 Second Class lower and 385 Third Class.
He disclosed that four personalities will be awarded honorary degrees, including the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel-Howard Taylor and retired federal Permanent Secretary, Chief Ann Ene Ita.
Others are a Director with the African Development Bank and alumnus of the institution, Professor Anthony Nyong, as well as the Emir of Askira, Alhaji Mai Abdullahi Ibn Muhammadu Askirama.
According to him, a number of projects will be inaugurated as part of the exercise including, hostel blocks, ultra-modern lecture theatres as well as a standard police station which will improve security within the institution.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
NAFDAC Urges Students To Shun Drug Abuse
The management of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Rivers State, has urged underaged children and students to shun the use of unprescribed drugs and its misuse in the society.
The agency appealed to students to always seek for prescribed drugs by qualified pharmacists and doctors, noting that unprescribed drugs are dangerous to health.
This was made known by the state Coordinator, NAFDAC, Mrs Chinelo Ejeh in Port Harcourt during a sensitisation campaign at the Model Girls Secondary School, Mbodo Aluu in conjunction with corps members drawn from Ikwerre Local Government Area,.
She said the aim of the campaign was to enlighten and educate the students and youths on the ills of consuming unprescribed drugs and reduce it uses.
Ejeh who described unprescribed drugs and misuse as poisonous to health, insisted that youths should not indulge in such unholy act as it is inimical to the growth of the society.
Describing the students as the bedrock and leaders of tomorrow, Ejeh said drug abuse and misuse had ruined the future of potential youths and destroyed their lives.
“Don’t take drugs that is not approved or prescribed by a qualified pharmacist or medical doctor, such unprescribed drugs are poisonous to health and can kill”, Ejeh said.
NAFDAC, she said was basically established to regulate, monitor and control the use of drugs and beverages and other products in the society.
She told the students that drug abuse bred criminalities, armed robbery, kidnapping and other anti-social vices in the society.
Ejeh appealed to the students, youths and parents to refrain from indulging in drug abuse and misuse, but seek medical attention when in need of any drug.
Also speaking, leader of the NYSC CDS, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Otoki Oluwa Damilola said the group embarked on the campaign with the agency to reduce the spate of drug abuse and misuse in the society.
She noted that the dangers of drug abuse was greatly affecting the younger generation.
Chinedu Wosu
