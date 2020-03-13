Maritime
NASS To Secure Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Helicopters For Navy
The National Assembly said it would make funds available for the procurement of patrol aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters as well as refurbish other worn out facilities in the Nigerian Navy, Eastern Naval Command.
The House Committee Chairman on Navy, Mr Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area during a tour of facilities in the Command.
He said, “We don’t know how much we need to fix the problems. I can only tell you the platforms, we need patrol aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other platforms, but I cannot tell you the attendant financial implications.”
He, however, promised that funds were going to be raised from any availablelegitimised quarter, while the Federal Government would be directed to use it to take care of the challenges in the base which have already been noted and compiled.
He said his tour around the base showed that the officers and men of FOB, Ibaka were working under strenuous conditions which were not helping to make their output optimal.
He noted that since the problems and challenges of the base were technical in nature, they would have to be passed through the professional consultants in the National Assembly to determine their financial implications.
“We are not surprised to see the achievement recorded in intercepting some diesels that are meant to be exported to countries like Cameroon and others.
“For our Navy to have helped Nigerian Customs, Nigerian Police and other related security organisations that are supposed to join hands in combating this economic sabotage related crime, I am happy as the Chairman of the Nigerian Navy to see that the Navy are doing very well.
“He who is doing well should be commended and he who is doing well should be supported.
“They have their own jetty but it is a problem to them. They are achieving well but do not have enough facilities to function in the area of jetties.
“Most of the problems faced by the Nigerian Navy, there are some that we cannot wait for the end of the year before we appropriate funds to them. We will do the needful by using the powers provided by the National Assembly in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that we have legitimized some funds and direct the Federal Government to spend it in those regards,” he said.
Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, who accompanied the House Committee Chairman on the visit said: “The visit of the chairman and members of the House Committee on the Nigerian Navy is part of the oversight functions of the National Assembly.
Maritime
COVID-19: NPA To Create Isolation Centres At Seaports
Following the spread of the deadly Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19 in the country, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it would set up isolation centres for vessel crew who are sick or show symptoms of the virus.
This is as NPA said vessels coming from Asia have also been placed on red alert.
It said the authority was fully prepared to help the country combat the spread of the virus.
NPA disclosed this in a statement by its General Manager, Medical Services, Christy Akpa, during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme organised by NPA in Lagos.
“I want to assure the whole nation that NPA is well prepared to handle any incident of suspected case on board any vessel that shows symptoms of coronavirus. We have already heightened our alert on ships that are coming from Iran, Taiwan, China or other countries that have been affected by this virus.
“We are making arrangement for isolation centres to hold the people that are sick while we bring in the state government that will isolate all and take them to the isolation centres with dedicated ambulances.
“When these ships berth, we don’t just leave them, we continue to monitor. It behoves on us that until the ship sail out of our territorial waters, it is mandatory that we continue to monitor to ensure that we fight this virus,” she said.
Akpa added that NPA was working and collaborating with Port Health Service officials to ensure that all the crew on board are made to fill the passengers’ declaration form to ascertain their health status.
“We are highly collaborating with the Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Health”, she said.
Also speaking, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Engr. Adams Jatto, reiterated NPA’s determination to combat the spread of the disease.
Jatto noted that the collaboration between NPA and port terminal operators would help forestall the spread of the virus at the nation’s gateways.
”We are aware that the virus is spreading round the world in a very rapid form and of course, there is need for us to curtail it. We have been informed that there is no cure for this disease and the best thing for us to do is to have a precautionary preventive measure for us to ensure that it does not spread.
“We know the port is one of the entry points into the country. That is why we deem it fit for us to discuss what we have done and what is expected of the terminal operators for them to be able to curtail this menace.
“We have had collaborative efforts with the operators for us to fight this disease and we have seen what they have done in terms of the necessary medical materials in place in each of the terminals.
“We have been told they have sanitisers as preventive measure for dockworkers who access the vessels and there are things they said we should do, which I believe the management will be able to take care of as regards the isolation centre”, he said.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
…As Dockworkers Adhere To Safety Measures
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), says the level of compliance of dockworkers to safety measures, as regards the deadly Coronavirus, is high.
The President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, gave the assurance in Lagos, yesterday.
According to him, dockworkers have been enlightened about Coronavirus and ways to reduce its spread.
“Dockworkers are told that henceforth, any vessel coming from Asian countries such as Japan and China should be quarantined before they board the vessel.
“On no account are they allowed to board a vessel that is not well quarantined.
“They are also advised on constant use of hand sanitisers and to avoid someone sneezing constantly or someone who has symptoms of the virus as well as to stay away from crowd.
“The level of compliance is gaining momentum,” he said.
Adeyanju added that the Nigerian Ports Authority (MPA)medical personnel recently interacted with dockworkers on the same issue.
He said that NPA disclosed measures it put in place to safeguard dockworkers at seaports.
He hoped that the measures would safeguard dockworkers and others against the virus.
Maritime
Onne Port Decries Deplorable State Of East-West Road
The deplorable condition of the East-West Road linking the Onne Port is hampering maritime activities at the port complex.
Port Manager, Onne Port, Alhasan Ismaila Abubukar, made this known during an interview with our correspondent in his office,in Onne, last Tuesday.
He noted that the bad state of the East-West Road had negatively affected the shipping business in the Eastern Port.
Describing Onne Port as the hub of oil and gas sector in the country, Abubakar said vessel attacks by pirates, armed robbers in 2019 in the Gulf of Guinea particularly at the Coast of Bonny, Brass and Yenagoa reduced its maritime operations.
He noted that Onne Port, through its security committee, had maintained sanity and safety for business and investors to thrive.
He appealed to the federal and state governments to fix the dilapidated East/West Road to enhance operations at the port as well as to save lives.
“The maintenance of the Port access roads is very important to Onne Port operations and lives of the road users”, he said.
Abubakar said the port and its terminal operators maintained cordial relationship with its host communities, explaining that the port had awarded many scholarships and created employment for the youths.
Chinedu Wosu
