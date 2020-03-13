Sports
2020 Aiteo Cup: Seven Teams Pick Forms In Kwara – FA
No fewer than seven football clubs in Kwara have so far registered for the 2020 Aiteo Cup Competition.
The Secretary of the Kwara Football Association (FA), Kazeem Agaka disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Ilorin.
Agaka said Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Kwara United FC, House of Prayer, LA Planet Academia and Kwara Football Academy (KFA), registered had in the male category.
The scribe said that only Moje Queens and Kwara Ladies had so far registered in the female category.
The state Chairman of the association, Malam Idris Musa, also told newsmen that the body would make the 2020 edition of the competition better than before.
“It is going to be equal opportunity to every participating team and we are looking for how to make the competition bigger and interesting,’’ Musa said.
According to him, registration for the competition in the state will come to an end on March 20.
Sports
Tiger Woods To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021.
Woods has won 15 majors – second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18 – and a joint record 82 times on the PGA Tour.
The 44-year-old will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in December after the age of entry was lowered from 50 to 45.
“Tiger has done more for the game than anyone ever thought possible,” said PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board member Jay Monahan.
Woods is currently out of action with a back injury but he has enjoyed a special 12 months.
He won the Masters at Augusta last April for his 15th major, but first since winning the US Open in 2008. His victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan saw him draw level with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins, and he was a successful player-captain as USA defeated the International team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in December.
“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming,” said Woods. “This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”
Woods is missing this week’s Players’ Championship at Sawgrass, but hopes to be fit to defend his Masters title next month.
Sports
Man City, Madrid’s UCL Tie On Hold
The second leg of Manchester City’s last-16 second leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
The decision, confirmed by Uefa, comes after the Real Madrid squad went into quarantine because of coronavirus.
The second leg of Juventus’ last-16 tie against Lyon has also been postponed on the same date.
Juve’s squad will spend two weeks in quarantine after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.
A Uefa statement said: “Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the matches will not take place as scheduled.”
City’s Premier League game with Arsenal was postponed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Real in Spain on 26 February, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 after the first leg in France.
Sports
Real Madrid On Lockdown, La Liga Postponed
Real Madrid are in lockdown and it has brought Spanish football to a juddering halt.
Yesterday, Los Blancos announced that the squad was being put into quarantine after a member of the basketball team had tested positive for coronavirus.
Minutes later, La Liga declared games scheduled to be played behind closed doors this weekend would be postponed, citing Madrid’s quarantine as one of the reasons for the decision.
Zinedine Zidane’s side had arrived for training at 11am as normal, ahead of tonight’s clash with Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu, but left half an hour later not knowing when they would return to Valdebebas.
Their Champions League clash at Manchester City was later confirmed as being postponed, with it unknown when that game could be played, or if it ever will be.
According toour source the players and staff were gathered by the head of Real Madrid services Niko Mihic, who informed those present of the safety steps which they will have to follow, including not coming back in for at least 15 days.
American basketball player Trey Thompkins had been diagnosed with coronavirus and because the teams share the same canteen and hydrotherapy amenities, it means there is a chance some of Zidane’s squad has been infected too.
“They share facilities at Valedebebas, eating in the same dining room which is why everything’s been locked down and they’ve all been quarantined,” a Real Madrid source told disclosed.
“(Staff) are a bit worried. But everyone is following the suggestions and hoping it’s going to be alright.
“It will probably be more than one case because if Thompkins is infected then obviously he’s been in the same locker room and sweating and everything with everyone else, and not just his team-mates but all the basketball coaches. It would be unlikely that it’s just him.”
Zinedine Zidane spoke to the squad to tell them training has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Madrid players have been given individual training plans to work on in their own homes to make sure they stay fit during La Liga’s freeze-out, which is currently set to last for two rounds of matches but could be extended depending on the virus situation.
