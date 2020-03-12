Featured
Rivers Police Nab 23 Crime Suspects, Recover Arms …Assure On Justice For Ikoku Four, Late Mechanic
The Rivers State Police Command says a total of 23 suspected armed robbers and cultists have been arrested for their involvement in crimes and other related activities in various communities across the state.
The police also said the arrested criminals, included cultists, armed robbers and kidnapers, who have been terrorising the state and its environment in recent times.
The state Commissioner for Police, Mustapha Dandaura, stated this at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the recent achievements recorded by the command on its efforts to curb crime in the state.
Dandaura while giving the unveiling the scorecard of the command, said the command within the period under review, arrested six suspected cultists, seven kidnapers ,10 armed robbers and foiled three robbery incidents.
The command also recovered 64 arms, one machine gun, one G3 purpose gun, 80 cartridges, 20 magazines as well as 648 ammunitions.
According to him, the command, in a joint operation executed by tactical units in the command acting on credible intelligence stormed a forest in Obibi, Etche Local Government Area in the wake of attacks and kidnapping, and arrested some hoodlums and rescued victims held captive by the hoodlums, adding that threeAK-47 rifles, one Pump Action gun, Barreta pistols, six magazines and one cut-to-size gun were recovered during the operation.
The police commissioner also disclosed that operatives of the Operation Sting in a combined operation with other sister agencies, which lasted two weeks, stormed camps belonging to hoodlums in two local government areas of Khana and Gokana, adding that 20 camps were destroyed while four AK-47 rifles, four Pump Action guns, one Barreta pistol, one locally-made pistol, seven magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, one wooden carved rubber gun, sirens, charms and two toy guns were recovered.
The state police helmsman said the achievements were made possible through the robust support from the state government, adding that the state government through the launch of Operation Sting, donated 85 patrol vans, including armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and bulletproof vans, which he said, has aided the command in fighting crime in the state.
“The state government through the launch of Operation Sting, gave us 87 patrol vans, two bulletproof patrol vans and armoured carrier vehicles, bringing the total to 89 vehicles given to us by the state government. Let me thank the governor for his support to the command.
“Today, again, let me renew my earlier pledge to tackle criminality, having been motivated by the government. We shall not relent in our efforts to rid the state of criminality”.
Dandaura used the opportunity to thank members of the public for their support through timely information, and promised to sustain the existing peace in the state even as he appealed for continued support and cooperation from members of the public.
On the Ikoku Four and late Chima Ikwunado, the commissioner of police said investigations on the matter were still ongoing, saying that he would address the people of the state on the matter at the conclusion of investigations.
He said the command will not protect or cover any body found culpable in the matter, and solicited for public patience to enable the command secure justice for all involved.
Buhari Has Killed Economy, Destroyed Constitution -HURIWA …Advocates Emergency Actions By Citizens To Halt Systematic Destruction …Decries Existence Of Alleged Pliant, Inept National Assembly Leadership
A prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of serial defecation and disrespect of the constitution of Nigeria.
According to the organisation, the government under Buhari’s watch was willfully demolishing the national economy of the country.
HURIWA, therefore, advocated emergency actions by citizens to compel the Nigerian government to halt the systematic destruction of the country.
The rights group also decried the existence of the National Assembly’s leadership that is allegedly pliant, inept, cash-driven, unpatriotic and hedonistic, asking Nigerians to play their civic oversight role of demanding accountability and transparency in governance or use civil resistance strategy to protest the rot.
In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and made available to newsmen, yesterday, HURIWA said, “The damage unleashed on the domestic economy of Nigeria since 2015 by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration-led administration is horrendous. It may take a lifetime for the nation to recover.
“But the drive to rebuild the devastated economy must start immediately by the collective decision of the citizenry to halt the deterioration.
“Speak out and demand that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet stop depleting the resources of Nigeria and to open up the books for forensic auditing because as it is the Nigerian economy has collapsed.
“The speedy collapse of the economy will adversely affect the social peace of Nigeria because of the fact that the wider implication of the massive scale of poverty that has already been unleashed on the nation could instigate social discontent.
“This is the right time for all patriots to rally round and rescue Nigeria from the mismanagers at the central governmental positions.”
HURIWA said President Buhari-led Federal Government had also serially violated the constitution and had looked the other way whilst some governors like the Kano State Chief Executive, Abdullahi Ganduje, defecates on the Nigerian Constitution by expelling a citizen of Nigeria in the person of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
A Task For Nigerian Bar Association
There was a news headline: “SIM Card: ‘DSS Told Me Buhari’s Daughter Ordered My Arrest-Trader,” in The Tide newspaper: Thursday, March 5, 2020 (page 10). The summary is that a trader, Anthony Okolie is suing the President’s daughter, the DSS and company MTN, for N500million over his ordeal, having been detained for 10 weeks.
Anthony Okolie bought an MTN line 09035666662 which turned out to be an old line of the President’s daughter, Hanan. He was arrested for “using a telephone line that once belonged to Hanan.”
Okoli told a Federal High Court in Asaba that upon his arrest, the was informed by DSS Assistant Director of Operational Services, that the President’s daughter, Hasan Buhari, ordered his detention. To have been detained between July 22 and September 23, 2019, arising from the purchase of SIM Card, must be an ordeal for a trader or any other person. Therefore, seeking a redress through a lawsuit is Okolie’s legitimate right. That the suit does not involve the Presidency but a President’s daughter, is understandable.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is obviously a body of lawyers whose professional ethics and social obligations include upholding justice in the country. The fact that they is a provision for legal aid even for aggrieved persons who cannot afford the fee in pursuit of redress, is a testimony that the NBA is justice-friendly. Defence of the defenceless is a humanitarian duty.
An association of legal practitioners in any country stands as a beacon for purpose of justice. Despite Jonathan Swift’s satirical statement that the law which lawyers know is the art of proving, by words multiplied for the purpose, that white is black and black white, according as they are paid, lawyers are meant to defend justice. Neither must political leanings cause lawyers to pervert justice.
For a country striving to move forward in progress and justice, Nigeria needs the support of all professionals whose activities seek to advance justice and equity. It is obvious that there are individuals and groups whose goals are not advancement of justice and fair-play, but their subversion. Currently, in Nigeria, there are whisperings of a possibility of some law-makers sponsoring a bill to ban public protest. Whatever its justifications, such a bill would not advance justice and fairness.
In the case of Anthony Okolie suing the President’s daughter and other corporate bodies, the Nigerian Bar Association can be supportive in putting what efforts it can to reduce sad abuses of power. There had been sad public reactions to another daughter of the President using Presidential aircraft arbitrarily for a private occasion. State facilities provided and maintained with public taxes should not be used for private purposes without an official authorisation.
Neither must office of a President be used in such a way that can bring disrespect or cause the public to grumble over abuses. We cannot deny the possibility of high public offices being brought to disrepute by some arbitrary actions or decisions of faceless persons. For example, the Nigerian Bar Association may wish to educate Nigerians whether or not the President’s daughter can instruct the DSS to arrest and detain Anthony Okolie, with no ado.
Currently, a group of youths in Kano took arbitrary and violent action against the family members of a musician by setting the family house ablaze. The youths threatened to take the law into their hands if the musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, is not arrested for blasphemy. The anger is that the musician composed a song which was said to contain alleged derogatory comments on the Prophet Muhammad. We would not want to have another Rushdie or Akaluka case.
More importantly, the Nigerian Bar Association would do Nigerian public great service if that body of legal practitioners would show greater concern on police brutality. There is no doubt that law enforcement agencies treat Nigerians like brutes and often get away with such arbitrary acts of brutality. Surely, individual lawyers have been known to rise up in defence of Nigerians abused by security agencies. Quite commendable.
A large number of sympathisers and concerned Nigerians have shown interest in the Ikwunado case as a welcome opportunity to raise strong collective voice against excesses of the police. Anyone perceptive enough would know that there is a growing hospitality towards the police, despite the truth that there are good ones among them. When docile people are pushed to the wall, their reactions would be followed or accompanied by bitterness over past humiliations. Nigerians are becoming more aggressive.
Shenanigans, bravado, and apparent immunity of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America, took a different turn after one Walter Bowart’s interesting book: Operation Mind Control, was published in 1978. Apart from exposing various atrocities and human rights abuses associated with the CIA, Bowart also made public law suits brought against that agency. Since then, there had been out-of-court settlement of aggrieved families of those who died in CIA custody.
Without resortoring to militancy, the Nigerian Bar Association can work in collaboration with various human rights organizations to reduce the excesses of security and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria. To seek redresses in human rights abuses can be quite expensive, but the NBA can at least give some professional advice to victims of reckless abuses of power.
FG Recovers N3.7bn From NDDC Contractors, Directors …As Buhari Inaugurates 1st Advisory Committee In 20 Years …Wike, Okowa, 11 Others Make History
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja said law enforcement agencies have recovered over N3.7billion as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The president disclosed this at the inauguration of NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising the nine governors of the Niger Delta Region and the Ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment.
Specifically, Buhari said: ‘‘To date, the EFCC and other agencies of government have recovered over N3.7billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former directors of the commission.
‘‘Furthermore, I am told that government agencies have placed liens on over N6billion of assets which are being investigated.’’
The president told the committee that these abuses of the past clearly show the need for strict and diligent oversight, going forward.
He, therefore, charged them to discharge the new assignment diligently and effectively, working closely with the relevant ministries, adding that he looked forward to seeing positive changes in the affairs of the commission as well as on the ground in the Niger Delta region.
Buhari recalled that in 2016, his administration launched the “New Vision for the Niger Delta (NEVIND)”, aimed at bringing sustainable peace, security, infrastructure and human capital development to the region.
He said the medium to achieve this noble objective was through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
The president, however, expressed regret that in the past these institutions were unable to deliver their mandates due to mismanagement.
‘‘As a result, the people of the Niger Delta were left with abandoned infrastructural projects and substandard social programmes which were designed to improve their living conditions.
‘‘It is to reverse this trend that I approved, in February, 2020, the constitution of a 10-Man Presidential Monitoring Committee (PMC) as provided for in Section 21 of the NDDC Establishment Act.’’
He noted that the PMC, which will be chaired by the minister of Niger Delta affairs and its members drawn from various MDAs, will focus on monitoring the operations and activities of the commission, and will be reporting to him.
In the same vein, the president said the inauguration of the NDDC Advisory Committee is in line with the provisions of Section 11 (I) of the NDDC Establishment Act, explaining that the committee is charged with the responsibility of advising the board and monitoring its activities.
Justifying the decision to inaugurate the committee ahead of the reconstitution of the NDDC Board, Buhari said: ‘‘This is to enable us develop insights into the affairs of the commission which will properly guide the board when reconstituted once the forensic audit exercise on the commission is concluded.
‘‘You may recall that the Federal Executive Council, on 5th of February, 2020 approved the appointment of the Lead Forensic Auditors. I am told they are concluding their pre-engagement activities and should be ready to commence work soon’’.
Speaking on behalf of the members of the Advisory Committee, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the president for inaugurating the committee and granting the request of the governors, from the region, for a forensic audit of the NDDC.
The governor expressed the hope that the report of result from the forensic audit would help streamline activities of the NDDC with a view to putting it on course to deliver on its mandate to the people.
Underscoring the roles of the advisory committee, the Delta State governor noted that for sustainable development of the region, the NDDC must perform its duties in close collaboration with the states to avoid duplication of projects.
‘‘We do not want to criticise what has happened in the NDDC for quite some time, but the fact is that the cooperation between the states and the NDDC has not been strengthened overtime and we have various cases of duplication of projects that are not properly planned.
‘‘But I believe that with the inauguration of this body we will be able to sit down, meet together, work in collaboration and supportively to bring greater developments to our people,’’ he said.
The members of the committee, who witnessed the inauguration include Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states.
The Deputy Governors of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku and that of Abia, Ude Chukwu, represented their principals, who are also members of the committee.
Also present was the Chairman of the committee and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswil Akpabio, the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, among others.
