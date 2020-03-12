Oil & Energy
Group Sets Agenda For N’Delta Dev …Hails NDDC Advisory Committee
A group known as Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND) has commended the Federal Government for inaugurating an advisory committee for the Niger Delta Delta Development Commission (NDDC) comprising governors of the Niger Delta states.
The group which described the move as a step in the right direction, however, called for judicious use of money accruing to the Niger Delta states, noting that there was no development in the region to justify the monthly allocations received from the federal account.
The body urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the development of the Niger Delta to address the age-long neglect in the area.
It also declared that the people of the Niger Delta should be fully mobilised to participate in functional economic activities that will enhance the economic livelihood of the citizenry.
The group in a statement made available to The Tide, also called on the federal government and other stakeholders to put a check on the activities of multinationals operating in the region and make them operate according to international standards.
The statement commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his plans to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and make it live up to its statutory mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.
The statement which was signed by the National Chairman of the forum, Comrade Owo Udoh and National Secretary, Comrade Daniel Wilson, stated that the Niger Delta had continued to suffer development neglect despite its huge contributions towards the development of the Nigerian economy through proceeds from oil and gas.
The forum urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to commence the construction of roads in the Niger Delta and embark on other projects that will create meaningful impact on the lives of the people.
The group also called on other Niger Delta indigenes serving in the federal cabinet, particularly the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attract development projects to the region.
The group expressed regrets over the “infrastructural decay” in the Niger Delta, saying potentials in the oil rich region can be properly harnessed if the budgetary allocations for the development of the region are not diverted into personal coffers.
By: Taneh Beemene
‘How Modular Refineries Can Work In N’ Delta’
An activist in the Niger Delta, Dr Andy Akpotive, has said that the planned establishment of modular refineries in the region by the Federal Government has remained elusive because of the unrealistic approach adopted by the federal government on the issue.
The activist who spoke with The Tide in an interview, said the federal government should do away with bogus proposals and involve the youths in the development of artisan refineries to create enterprises in the region.
He pointed out that the Niger Delta youths were creative but need incentives to improve the development of artisan refineries.
He urged the federal government to make consultations with the governments and other stakeholders in the region to ensure proper domestication and sustainability of the project.
Akpotive, who is also a public affairs analyst, said the project which was expected to engage Niger Delta youths productively and tackle poverty was still in the coolers because of the exclusive approach of the federal government towards its implementation.
“What prompted some of the Niger Delta youths to go into local refining of petroleum products is interest and determination to tap from the natural resources in their communities. The federal government can’t be talking of establishment of modular refineries without getting the youths of the Niger Delta fully mobilised.
“There should be improvement on what the youths have done through the artisan refineries, what they need is upgrading of capacities and the right incentives”, he said.
According to him, this could be done through proper negotiations and partnership with the governments of the Niger Delta states and other critical stakeholders in the region.
He said the Niger Delta has suffered so much development neglect despite its huge contributions to the nation’s economy, and cautioned against politicisation of issues relating to the development of the region.
The activist urged the people of the Niger Delta to be united and proactive in the quest for institutional justice in the country, adding that the Niger Delta can only develop when the people, “ take possession of their economic destiny.”
By: Taneh Beemene
Petrol Imports Gulped N1.71trn In 2019, Says NBS
The amount spent on petrol imported into the country dropped by 42 per cent to N1.71tn in 2019, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics have shown.
The N1.71tn represented 10.75 per cent of the amount spent on all imported goods last year, compared to 2018 when petrol accounted for 22.4 per cent of total imports (N13.16tn).
The decline in the amount spent on petrol imports last year was partly due to the fall in the average price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark. The price of Brent crude averaged $64 per barrel in 2019, down from $71 per barrel in 2018, according to Energy Information Agency.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, relies largely on importation for petrol and other refined products as its refineries have remained in a state of disrepair for many years.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been the sole importer of petrol into the country for more than two years, after private oil marketers stopped importing the commodity due to crude price fluctuations among other issues.
The refineries, located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have continued to operate far below the installed capacity.
Petrol imports gulped N190.78bn in the first quarter of last year; N572.28bn in Q2; N371.79bn in Q3, and N574.88bn in Q4.
The amount spent on petrol imports rose by 49.75 per cent to N2.95tn in 2018 from N1.97tn in 2017, according to the NBS data.
Petrol imports gulped N1.63tn in 2016, representing 18.4 per cent of total imports.
Latest data from the NBS showed that the country imported a total of 4.87 billion litres of petrol in Q1 2019; 5.61 billion litres in Q2, and 5.09 billion litres in Q3.
The NNPC had said in July 2019 that petrol was being smuggled out of the country to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire as a result of the price disparity of petrol between Nigeria and the other West African countries.
The corporation, through the ‘Direct-Sale-Direct-Purchase’ arrangement introduced in 2016, supplies petroleum products into the country.
Oil Price Crash: Nigeria Needs Emergency Measures – SEC
Acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, yesterday, disclosed that emergency measures needed to be put in place by the country to insulate the Nigerian economy against expected shocks caused by the falling crude oil prices and increasing spread of coronavirus.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, on its forthcoming International Conference on Nigeria’s Commodities Market, Uduk stated that with the current state of things, Nigeria’s 2020 budget is already seriously threatened.
She maintained that the Nigerian capital market was not totally insulated from the global shocks, noting that the commission would continue to monitor developments in the global market to ensure that the effect on the Nigerian capital market was minimal.
According to her, the declining crude oil price if not properly managed, would affect Nigeria’s foreign exchange-earning ability and the capacity of the country to service its debts.
She called for a multi-sectoral approach towards addressing the challenges to ensure that the country does not plunge into another round of recession.
Uduk, however, commended efforts spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, noting that the apex bank needed to be supported by stakeholders across all sectors of the Nigerian economy in order to achieve meaningful results. She said: “In CBN right now, the government has convened a conference that is looking at how this thing is affecting the economy of Nigeria.
The budget 2020 is already seriously threatened because the country’s crude oil benchmark was at $57 per barrel, but as of last night when I was looking at a report on a news network, I saw that oil price had gone down to $31 per barrel. That is how bad it is.
“The government has to sit down and calibrate and look at what are the steps that are to be taken in order to avoid a recession if we are not already even there. And you know that will affect our ability to earn foreign exchange which is predicated on doing a lot of things. We have to service our debts and all of that. “It does not just have to be one sector it has to be a concerted effort, all of our needs to sit down and say what can we do and right now as we speak it is been done in CBN.”
“It does not just have to be one sector it has to be a concerted effort, all of our needs to sit down and say what can we do and right now as we speak it is been done in CBN.”
Uduk further stated that the forthcoming International conference on Nigeria’s commodities market was another platform for critical stakeholders to brainstorm on issues bothering on diversification of the Nigerian economy and the roles agriculture would play in insulating the Nigerian economy from the shocks in the global economy.
She commended the Federal Government’s efforts at diversifying the Nigerian economy and moving the country away from overreliance on one commodity, adding that agriculture remained an important part of that plan holding the potential of delivering on the country’s food security needs, providing jobs and increasing our foreign exchange earnings.
“The International Conference on Nigeria’s Commodities Market 2020 will gather relevant stakeholders in the commodities ecosystem to consider the most pertinent issues in growing the ecosystem in Nigeria, with the end goal of creating an enabling environment for the deployment of innovative solutions that improve processes, products, productivity, and the partnerships available in the market as well as enable investors to access various investment opportunities across the value chain,” the SEC boss noted.
