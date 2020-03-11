News
Rivers Begins BECE Registration, JAMB Fees Refund To Candidates
The Rivers State Government, yesterday, kick-started the registration of students for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the state.
The registration exercise will last through April 10, 2020.
The Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, who disclosure this, yesterday, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, further revealed that the BECE will be conducted between May 18 and 26, 2020.
Ebeku added that in compliance to the promise made earlier, the Rivers State Government has commenced the refund of JAMB fees payment to eligible candidates of Rivers State origin, noting that only those captured on the RivEmis platform will be refunded.
The commissioner emphasized that only eligible candidates will be refunded through electronic payment (e-payment), and urged candidates to visit the Rivers State Education Management Information System (RivEmis) platform to supply necessary information required for the refund.
Speaking further, Ebeku also directed proprietors of recently approved private schools in the state to visit the RivEmis platform to pay their approval fees as a pre-condition for the issuance of approval certificates, adding that it was in accordance with the extant law and practices.
“All recently approved private schools, following the published accreditation reports, should visit the RivEmis platform to pay their approval fees as a pre-condition for the issuance of approval certificates.
“The fees payable for different levels of private schools are well known, and are also available at the RivEmis platform,” the commissioner added.
Ebeku also disclosed that applications for upgrade for private schools in the state are also open on the RivEmis platform, while advising that there will be no extension of date.
He, therefore, urged all school principals to ensure they register their candidates online through the RivEmis platform.
News
LG Boss Commissions 126-Shop Ultra Modern Market
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council, Barrister Philip Okparaji, has stated that the completion and commissioning of the 126-shop ultra modern market with borehole water supply and a slaughter market channelled to the sea for hygienic purposes, was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of Akpajo Clan.
Okparaji, who said this while inaugurating the market in Akpajo, Eleme Local Government Area, yesterday, used the opportunity to commend the former LG chairman for initiating the pro-people project.
According to him, “I want to pay a special tribute to the former Eleme Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Ejor Ngofa Ejor, who started the 64 lock-up shops, which my administration was able to complete in addition to the 62 lock-up shops we were able construct.
“In addition, we were able to provide the market with a borehole water supply, as such a modern market cannot operate without water and a slaughter channelled to the sea. We did that because we take personal hygiene very seriously in order to ensure total wellness of our people,” Okparaji added.
He noted that his administration was poised to do more tangible projects for the people of Eleme, saying: “the resources of Eleme are meant for the development of Eleme, we are not here for primitive accumulation of wealth, but we are there to serve our people, and we’ll serve our people happily and make them happy”.
News
RSG Deplores Artisanal Refining, Crude Oil Theft
The Rivers State Government says the issue of artisanal refining and crude oil theft has become a serious menace with glaring impact on the environment and inhabitants.
The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a stake holder’s consultative engagement on Modular Refineries at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Banigo, the situation at hand is multifaceted and requires a multidimensional approach, noting that the state government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike initiated various measures to curtail the menace.
This, she said, includes the inauguration of a high powered technical committee of technocrats saddled with the responsibility of carrying out scientific investigation and proffer necessary abatement measures.
Banigo said government in alliance with security apparatus also deployed necessary actions against the operators, with laudable campaign programmes put in place.
The deputy governor, however, regretted that, the effect of these approaches was relatively slow due to the huge scale of diverse interest.
Banigo stressed that the state government have refused to relent but to explore more avenues in ending this crisis and save our environment because government was deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the Rivers people.
“To this end, based on the Federal Government pronouncement in 2016 on the establishment of the modular refining process and its readiness to encourage and support equity participation of the state government and registered local cooperatives.
“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike considered the vast benefits of this scheme and has approved its implementation in the state. He also directed the commencement of necessary actions for the realization of this scheme in the state”, Banigo further stressed.
The deputy governor, who expressed the hope that the meeting would robustly explore possible areas of strategies on how to put in place a well-coordinated and feasible process on the implementation of the scheme disclosed that the scheme is designed to be entrepreneurial driven.
In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno, said the project would address the root of the Port Harcourt soot problem.
The meeting had chairmen and members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Energy, Commissioners as well as local government chairmen in attendance.
News
N544m Fraud: SGF’s Office Frustrating Lawal’s Trial – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel in the ongoing trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, yesterday, expressed frustration over the attitude of witnesses from the Office of the SGF.
The EFCC arraigned Lawal and three others at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.
The commission accused the defendants of alleged involvement in the N544.1million grass-cutting scandal.
The other defendants are Lawal’s brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited, a staff of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
The EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket, expressed his frustration at the witnesses’ attitude after leading a Principal Procurement Officer in the OSGF, Aminu Muhammed, in evidence.
The witness testified as the fourth prosecution witness (PW4) in the case.
According to him, 80 per cent of the witnesses called by the EFCC so far were from the OSGF.
“Over 80 per cent of the witnesses came from the OSGF,” Uket stated.
He told the court that the case was adjourned till February 19 at the instance of the witness.
