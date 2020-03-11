N37m Fraud: Court Remands Fake NNPC Staff In PH Prison

Mechanics and traders at the Ikoku Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt have begun a sit-at-home protest over the alleged refusal of the Rivers State Police Command to release the body of late mechanic, Chima Ikwunado, who died in their custody as well as the police refusal to release the report of the autopsy done on him.

The traders bemoaned what they described as injustice being meted out on them by the police and their continued silence on the autopsy report done on the deceased, saying that their shops and businesses will remain closed until they receive further instructions from their leaders.

Our reporter, who visited the area about 10am, yesterday, reports that about five police patrol vans manned by armed security operatives were stationed at strategic locations at the market, while a barricade earlier mounted along the Ikwerre Road axis of the market was later removed to allow for free flow of traffic.

Though business activities were paralyzed at the market, some of the traders who were seen hanging around in small groups discussing, wondered why the Force Headquarters had kept mum on the issue; even as they complained that they were losing huge amounts of money having locked up their shops.

They said the continued silence by the police and other stakeholders on the death of Chima Ikwunado and the plight of the four other mechanics who were discharged by the court suggest a grand plot to truncate justice, but warned that the traders will not be cowed by the inaction of the police, insisting that they will mouth pressure until their demands are met.

One of the traders, Byron Aneke while speaking to our reporter said, “Our shops are closed because the police killed our colleague (Chima Ikwunado). So, we need justice, and we are in court today (Tuesday) to know what will happen next.”

Similarly, another trader who gave his name simply as Mr. Uzo said, “We were asked to lock up our shops since the court is sitting today. The locking of our shops is indefinite. If the court doesn’t give any positive judgement, we will not give up. For now, we pray our voices will be heard by the government and other stakeholders”.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Ikoku Spare Parts Market, Chief Anthony Alaribole reiterated his call on the police to release the autopsy report conducted on late Chima Ikwunado, which he said, the cost the family a fortune to hire the services of a pathologist.

“One of our demands is first and foremost to show us Chima’s body. The court process is ongoing, we are not interfering. We are just pressuring to ensure that the police do the needful. I say the family struggled to pay up to N200, 000 to hire a pathologist.

