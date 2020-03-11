Opinion
Love And Success (3)
Solomon was an astute leader, totally committed to the wellbeing and upliftment of his people. When he asked for wisdom from God to lead his people, he displayed the highest realm of love. This we can see in 1 Kings 3:9 which says thus: Give therefore thy servant an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad: for who is able to judge this thy so great a people? (KJV)
When we have leaders that are truly and totally committed to the greatness of our country and her people, God will come down. No matter how connected you are, you cannot bring down God if you have no genuine love. Solomon’s request for wisdom was not for personal enrichment but for the good of his people. The love of God is genuinely expressed when we are genuinely addicted to Him, His word, His Kingdom and His people. God Himself acknowledged this basic fact in 1 Kings 3:11-12 when He responded magnificently to the King’s request thus:
And God said unto him, Because thou hast asked this thing, and hast not asked for thyself long life; neither hast asked riches for thyself, nor hast asked the life of thine enemies; but hast asked for thyself understanding to discern judgment; Behold, I have done according to thy words: lo, I have given thee a wise and an understanding heart; so that there was none like thee before thee, neither after thee shall any arise like unto thee. (KJV)
When we have leaders whose desire is for everybody to be Kings in their homes – Governors that would want their subjects to be Governors in their own homes, Presidents that would desire that every Nigerian home should live in full capacity; the power of God’s love will manifest with genuine success. Nations that love themselves, build themselves. This is why you don’t force relationship, you build relationship.
Without love, we cannot build a genuine, growing and prosperous environment because love attracts the presence of God, releases the all of God and transforms us to be lovers of God. This is what drives out evil and brings in God. Love prospered Joseph and David; and love made David to risk his life for Israel.
1 Samuel 17:45 says, Then said David to the Philistine, Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. (KJV)
The battle between David and Goliath was not a battle of size, but of love and hatred. Goliath came with hatred, anger and envy. The Philistines were jealous of God’s mighty hand on Israel. So, they raised a giant who had been taught and trained to hate Israel. He depended on his hatred, height and stature, but he forgot that he was created. While Goliath radiated hatred, David radiated love. Goliath was hatred personified. And it does not matter how small a man of love is, he will conquer a giant of hatred. That is what we bring to the table, “Mystery of Love and Success”. Joseph was a young boy who was sold into slavery but because he loved God, he was able to resist the amorous advancement of his master’s wife. Love breaks all barriers. Don’t live a life of me and I. Selfishness must go down and true love must rise.
Exodus 1:8 captures it succinctly in these words:
Now, there arose up a new King over Egypt, which knew not Joseph. (KJV)
Wherever envy, hatred, animosity rise; death is inevitable. Wherever love is groomed, progress, peace are inevitable. The key to our nation building is not in the hands of our service chiefs, or the corrupt officers of this country. Rather, every home should raise loving children and lovable families. Don’t make philanthropy a display of wealth, let it be a true display of love. A Governor, or leader who is entrusted with the wealth of the people and is using the resources judiciously, is not doing anything extraordinary. It is what the people gave him, he is using for them. Buhari is not better than other Nigerians, there is no Governor that is better than any human being. It is grace that gave them the privilege; that is why posterity must judge every man. Until we find true lovers of God, we can never find true lovers of men. No man can love any man like God loves that man. The source of all men is God, that is why you can never find anybody who will love you better than your God.
I am going to share so many experiences in the next episode.
Opinion
Still On Casualisation
Casualisation in its basic definition, according to the Oxford Advanced Learners dictionary, is the practice of employing temporary staff for short periods instead of permanent staff in order to save costs.
Casualisation in Nigerian parlance does not necessarily mean temporary employment even though it cannot be said to be permanent. Casualisation of workers is prevalent in Nigeria today because unemployment is steadily on the increase so most of the employers of labour rather than appreciate the services of their employees see themselves as doing them favour.
By right, it needs not to be so. If the skill of the person is of no benefit to you, you can as well do without him but that’s not the case because employers of labour are aware of the fact that unemployment is a pandemic in Nigeria so they use and dump people because they know there’s always someone out there longing to grasp that opportunity.
Casualisation is a legalized form of industrialized slavery. A person does not need to be in chains and shackles before he becomes a slave. When the services a person renders are not commensurate with the benefits that accrue to one it is a clear case of slavery, no matter the nature or nomenclature of the job, the organization, be it public or private, corporation, parastatals etc. Slavery is a crime against humanity. No matter how organized or embellished it is.
One of such places where this crime is being perpetuated most is in the education industry in Nigeria. Of course, there are other organisations or corporations guilty of the same crime but my focus is on the education industry in Nigeria, particularly the owners or proprietors and proprietresses of private schools. They are the major culprits in this heinous act.
The emphasis is on graduate teachers who go home with peanuts as their basic salary. The constitution or the laws of any land have binding effect to check and apprehend criminals by using the appropriate authorities. In my opinion, the government should come up with a uniform pay across all schools or better still stratify the school and each one that falls within certain strata will have what should be due him. Society is stratified and so the mega schools should give back to their staff what is commensurate with their services and not when they charge arbitrary fees but in turn pay stipends to people that have invested their time and resources over the years.
The average schools should as a matter of fact follow suit and pay their teachers accordingly and then, the mushroom schools that are obviously below standard should be closed down until when they have enough resources to beef up their standards.
Casualisation of workers should be checked as a matter of urgency, if we want our nation to be among the league of nations that are doing well. There is a case where a teacher in an average private school cannot even afford the fees of the same school that she works and therefore send their children to schools that are near training grounds for miscreants. If these teachers are paid accordingly, they too can afford to send their children to good schools. Most of these teachers have families and they can barely feed because of what they earn.
If an educated person with the requisite skills cannot take appropriate care of himself or family what would become of the illiterate. People will gradually lose faith in the integrity of having education since it cannot change your lot. Education, they say, is the bedrock of every civilized society. When people begin to feel apathetic to education then our future as a nation dwindles.
Let the government take critical steps and most importantly, I recommend ‘unionism’. This view will help a great deal if teachers in private schools have unions. It will be an avenue for them to chart their cause and get what they rightly deserve.
Teachers are indispensable and so must be given their pride of place in the scheme of things. Gone are the days when people pride themselves in being teachers.
I urge every owner, proprietor, proprietress of private schools to rise up to the occasion and correct the wrong. There is always room for improvement. Please improve on the living conditions of teachers in your society.
What we should always have at the back of our mind is that education is the only way to solve our problems as a people. We should not turn our back against it. We should put together everything that is needed to see that illiteracy is eliminated to its barest minimum. This cannot happen if we fold our arms and do nothing to the casualisation of Nigerian teachers. They deserve the best; we should not give undue preferences to doctors, engineers, lawyers, architects and what have you.
After all, the truth remains, they were all taught by teachers and they in turn have the sense of duty to transform our great nation. Teachers deserve the best; they have the right to normal lives. They deserve to live in good houses, feed properly, wear good clothes and most importantly, be able to pay their children’s school fees.
All these are like endless revelries when casualisation is the norm in our society. This evil trend must stop. It must not continue. When you casualise your staff, you fire and hire at will. Fair enough, a day would come when teachers will learn to stand for their rights and take their collective destinies in their hands. I pray it happens soon! Please proprietors and proprietresses of private schools improve on the living conditions of your employees (teachers) so that going to school to study education does not appear to be like a curse.
Ogwama writes from Port Harcourt
Opinion
Any End To Police Brutality In Nigeria?
In the organization of any society where law and order are expected to prevail unrestrained, the police force for sure, remains a critical institution. To this end, through the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force was conferred with a wide range of powers with which to function effectively.
Away from its primary role of maintaining peace and order, Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, is fundamentally established to protect the lives and properties of citizens.This basic humanitarian role of the force, literally makes its members, friends of the people as it takes only a friend to protect another. This, the writer suspects, may have informed the forces’s motto/slogan that became very prominent in the 80’s and 90’s; “Police Is Your Friend”.
As a growing child back in the 90’s, the slogan: “Police Is Your Friend”, was posted on every police formation, division, post and command. Of course, at this point, human beings went about their businesses feeling quite secure with the presence of police officers in and around their neighbourhood.
But that atmosphare seems to have been lost with the passage of time. From the foregoing, that air of friendship seems to have long been thrown overboard as the officers themselves careless about giving meaning to such claim in the delivery of their duty.
All that is visible is unrestrained abuse of a folk supposed to be protected by certain officers of the force thus leading to a general distrust among the public. The powers conferred on the Nigeria Police, as vast and wide and as it appears, is now used against the public, for no obvious reasons.
Successive Inspectors General of Police have left no stone unturned, in their bid to press home the force’s claim of friendship to all. From time to time, efforts are geared towards laundering the image of the police so as to gain the masses’ goodwill and acceptance.
Unfortunately, the more the top hierarchy of the police tries to project the police in a good light, the wider the gap between the latter’s attitude and the expectations of the former. However, the writer is still at loss, as to how realistic that could be in an environment that does not hold the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force.
In spite of the fact that citizens are constitutionally entitled to the right to be protected by their police and are guaranteed by the highest law of the land, some of these officers make it a duty to deprive citizens of their rights.
According to Ademola Orunbon, a columnist, “the police brazenly encroach and abuse the right of the people with impunity while the rule of law is thrown to the dogs. They unleash injustice on innocent poor and law-abiding citizens of this country without resistance”, and woe betides any one who dares to challenge them.
The average citizen and residents of Nigeria have had, at least, one run-in with our Police force and view them with a certain degree of wariness and distrust. Regrettably, a lot of people erroneously think they have no rights against the police while they perform their duties.This is not true.
“Most Nigerians have erroneously made their lives so vulnerable to all sorts that some corrupt policemen capitalize on their ignorance to unleash terror on them. The powers conferred on the police by the law are meant to protect the citizens and not bully them. This is one of the services we pay taxes for,” Ademola Orunbon maintained .
Despite the wide powers conferred upon the police, the average Nigerian still retains certain rights the police cannot ignore. Luckily, the 1999 Constitution grants the right to dignity of human person which prohibits anyone from being tortured into making a statement or confession by the police.
Thus, no matter the harassment or the offence one is accused of, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Denial of this right is tantamount to a violation of rights.
The trending news of the “Ikoku 4” is a case in hand. The death of Chima Ikunado, the latest victim of police brutality in Port Harcourt, could well be described as an eye opener to the avalanche of other inhumane cases perpetrated by the Nigeria Police but swept under the carpet.
Unfolding events between the police and the subjects they are commissioned to protect, tend to paint the force with a jaded reputation. Corruption aside, could it be said that the police is loaded with indisciplined illiterates bereft of the knowledge of their key-job responsibilities, or is the force now a rallying point for sadists and frustrated individuals?
This is no longer funny. One cannot fathom where a female police officer derived the gut to allegedly castrate an ordinary suspect in a bid to force him against his will. If a female officer could express this height of wickedness, what will be expected of her male colleagues? May God deliver Nigeria.
Time without number, the media had been inundated with news of police killing cyclists and drivers over a paltry sum of twenty naira and a hundred naira. Regrettably, the police leadership had never gone beyond the point of making hypocritical public statements of bringing the culprits to book and allowing the full weight of the law to fall on them.
They tactfully incarcerate the culprits to take away the public’s attention so they (the culprits) could be freed eventually. This attitude does not make for a healthy policing. And this accounts for why the police in Nigeria have continued to ascert a lordship posture on the Nigerian populace.
But how far can this take us? The earlier the nation launches a search into the activities of the Nigeria police in the discharge of their statutory duties with a view to unraveling the reasons behind their unreasonable use of force, the better.
The writer has keenly followed developments in the case of the “Ikoku 4”, and in her view, the time is ripe to start holding the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force. The late Chima should be a price Nigerians have paid to free themselves from the evil claws of the Nigeria police’s brutality.
The public’s outcry for justice should not be seen as a call for vengeance, no, but one targeted at righting the wrong to save our environment for posterity. Remember, today it is Chima, who knows, tomorrow it may be Olayinka or Tijani.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Saving Society From Drug Abuse
The vulnerability of the typical Nigerian youth inclines him to various activities which either benefit him or otherwise. One of such negative activities however, is the indiscriminate use of illicit drugs which poses dangerous effects on him and the society.
The dependence on alcohol and other psycho-active or performance-enhancing drugs tends to alter responses to sensations, alertness and stability of moods which are all controlled from the central nervous system. Although, drug could be regarded as any substance taken by a living organism in order to enhance work activities, its abuse may lead to a very dangerous and irreversible health condition. When harmful drugs are used, they lead to long term addiction.
The question one always asks is “what makes our youths to be addicted to drugs commonly”? Is the act voluntary or is it as a consequence of peer group influence resulting from the environment? There is a popular proverb that says, “Charity begins at home but does not end there”. This implies that greater percentage of a child’s behaviour emanate from his home or family.
When parents or guardians fail to monitor and train their children or wards, so much goes wrong with the child. Not only that, the child acts on discretion and this might spell doom for him.
The general perception of drug addicts is that, the consumption of drugs stimulates and creates an effect that makes them feel very “high” and counter depression. Another reason for using drugs is to feel a sense of belonging to a peer group. Also, drugs are consumed for purposes of curiosity, enhancing sexual prowess, boldness and sporting performance, among others. This feeling towards drugs comes from peer group influence, emotional stress, lack of adequate parental control, inferiority complex and loneliness. These are problems many, especially youths, have thought of curing with the use of drugs.
The use of hard drugs by youths is usually propagated by a network of youths where violence, fun, sex, sporting activities and even wooing of the opposite sex are considered veritable past time on a daily basis. This also is often caused by the pre-disposing factors like divorce, polygamy, poverty and neglect of parental responsibility, which often make the youth to seek solace or strength in “getting high” and forgetting his sorrows, by resorting to hard drugs.
Dangerous drugs like Indian hemp, cocaine and heroine are consumed recklessly as a result of the above mentioned social vices. But there is another dimension to the use of drugs. Those who cannot afford hard drugs now resort to the use of alternative but cheaper drugs. These drugs are common and conventional but when taken in overdose, they produce the same effect as co-caine or heroine would produce. Benyline, for instance, when taken in overdose, gives a feeling that some of these hard drugs would give. It is cheap and can be got legally from the counter of any chemist. How then can we stem the use of these drugs?
It was for the purpose of this question that the federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the mandate to check drug trafficking, consumption and rehabilitation of offenders. Although, that agency is doing well, the task of stemming the tide of illicit drugs in the country rests on all. It is our collective responsibility.
But should society wait for someone to fall victim before help can come? That is why parents and guardians must adequately discharge their responsibilities towards their children or wards in a morally upright manner. The youths should also be taught the danger of taking hard drugs. Religious teachers may also be employed to instill the fear of God in the youths.
Government should evolve programmes that would sensitise the youths on the issue of drugs. Anti-drug campaigns in the form of awareness programmes, rallies and lectures can go a long way in controlling the rising trend of drug consumption in the country.
By: Borbor wrote from Port Harcourt.
