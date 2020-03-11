Dethroned Kano Emir Challenges Arrest, Banishment In Court

A strong legal team of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, A.B. Muhmud has given the Nigeria Police, the entire security agents and the Nigeria Attorney General of the Federation, an ultimatum to immediately release the Emir and allow him reunite with his family.

Muhmud, who spoke to newsmen in Kano, yesterday, said they have since received instructions from the Emir through his Chief of Staff to challenge the legality of the Emir’s detention and banishment.

“We are of the firm view that this action is illegal and unconstitutional. Section 35 of our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to personal liberty, and the basis for the denial of personal liberty are set out clearly in this section of the constitution and none applies to the case of the Emir Sanusi”, he added.

Muhmud reminded that the archaic practice of banishment of deposed Emirs, a colonial practice has no basis under Nigerian law or the Constitution.

“We are totally perplexed at the resort to this practice in the present day Nigeria by its political leaders, this is because the illegality of this practice was pronounced by the Nigeria Court of Appeal in Attorney General Kebbi State Vs HRH Alhaji All Mustapha Jakolo and others 2013 LPELR 22349/CA where the court pronounced it as illegal and unconstitutional and gross violation of the right of the Emir.

“Therefore, we call on the authorities and in particular, Inspector General of Police, Director General DSS and Attorney General to ensure immediate release of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II so that he can be reunited with his families.

“We are concerned about his personal safety and security. All well meaning Nigerians and international community should bring their influence to bear in this case to ensure he is released.

“The legal team of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II are working both in Kano and Abuja and unless he is released immediately, we will take appropriate legal action”, they warned.

Earlier, in a video released in the early morning hours of yesterday, the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has declared that he accepts his dethronement as the will of God, and added that he was thankful to Him for giving Him the grace to serve Kano people.

The former Emir, who spoke in Hausa language in the almost five minutes clip, also called on his family members and relations to declare allegiance to whosoever precedes him.

The Emir, who remained calm throughout the short speech, also prayed for and thanked the people of Kano for the regards they had for him while he was Emir.

Part of the speech translated and transcribed to English reads: “One of the blessings I have received from Almighty Allah is that He made me the Emir of Kano on the 8th of June, 2014, He kept me alive and healthy for almost six years on the throne of our blessed heritage. Today, Almighty Allah that made me the Emir has destined and taken it away.

“We have always said it that being an Emir is limited by time. The days Allah has willed for one to remain as Emir are limited. Once those days are completed one must vacate the throne whether he wants to or not. As a result of that, we accept whatever Allah wills. We accept we are thankful, we are happy and we believe it is the best for us.

“We wish to thank the people of Kano for their cooperation in all these years, for the love, loyalty, obedience and prayer they have shown us. We wish to thank all those that have assisted us during our reign especially the members of our council and the chiefs that were loyal to us. We are also thankful to our relations who stood firmly in preserving our dignity and the dignity of this Emirate.

“We wish to call on the public to remain peaceful, whosoever is made the Emir, we hereby instruct our family members, children and all those we have authority on to declare their allegiance to him. They should respect him; protect his dignity and integrity and that of the Emirate. This is because his dignity and integrity is the dignity and integrity of this Emirate as well.

“We thank you all and condole with you on this. We assure you that Allah never makes mistakes, whatever Allah does is right. You should not be worried about today, for indeed whatever begins has an end at sight. May we end well in this world and may we see our end in good health.

“We thank the Almighty Allah that gave us this opportunity to stay all these years, for the renovation of the palace we undertook, and for the opportunity we got to take along the tracks of King Khalifa.

“We are proud of the way King Khalifa ruled and how he left it and how we were placed on the same tradition as he, by the Almighty Allah. We seek Allah to give us the opportunity to end well in closeness to Him as he ended as well.

“We call on fellow Muslims to continue with the prayers they have been on all these years, that Allah blesses our dear land Kano with peace and tranquillity. May Allah bless you all, keep you alive and enrich our dear land. May He bless us with good leaders. May Allah bless this Emirate and our country at large. May He return back our land to us. We thank you, thank you and thank you so much as we depart happily, peacefully and thankfully.”

However, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has enjoined the people to maintain peace following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The Kano State Government had attributed the Emir’s dethronement to his disrespect to lawful instructions from the state governor and other lawful authorities.

A statement issued by the Arewa Consultative Forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, stated that the forum had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council for amicable resolution.

The statement noted that with Monday’s turn of events, the forum calls for calm and understanding among the good people of the state and Nigerians as a whole.

The dethroned Emir, Malam Mahummad Sanusi ll was replaced by Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the former Emir of Bichi.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, the Concerned Nigerians Movement, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to respect the fundamental human rights of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the president, yesterday, and signed by the Convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju.

In the letter entitled, “Unlawful and unconstitutional arrest and detention of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi”, the group argued that Sanusi’s dethronement was unconstitutional, adding that his confinement was an infringement on his rights to liberty, peaceful assembly, and movement as enshrined in the Constitution.

The group said, “We are greatly concerned over his arbitrary arrest and detention as these negate all constitutional provisions on the right to liberty, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

“The arrest and detention after dethronement carried out by the Kano State Government are illegal and unconstitutional and many citizens are already insinuating that it has your consent and blessing as security agencies carried out the unlawful act.

“It is important that you use your good office and position as Commander-in-Chief to put a stop to this.

“Mr President, you would recall that banishment and the deportation of a deposed king have been declared severally by our courts to be unconstitutional. We refer to the case of ‘Government of Kebbi State vs. HRH Mustapha Jokolo (2013)’ where the Court of Appeal condemned and declared that banishment and deportation of a king are unconstitutional.

“We call on you to use your good office to immediately direct security agencies to respect his rights. The world will be keenly watching Nigeria on this.”

But reacting to the development in Kano on Monday, the Presidency, yesterday, said governors in the country have the power to remove any traditional rulers in their states.

This follows the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, last Monday.

The Presidency, while reacting to the removal of Sanusi, said there should not be hues and cries over his removal.

The Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said a sitting governor could dethrone anybody as they have the power to do so in line with the constitution.