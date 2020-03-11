News
Dethroned Kano Emir Challenges Arrest, Banishment In Court
A strong legal team of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, A.B. Muhmud has given the Nigeria Police, the entire security agents and the Nigeria Attorney General of the Federation, an ultimatum to immediately release the Emir and allow him reunite with his family.
Muhmud, who spoke to newsmen in Kano, yesterday, said they have since received instructions from the Emir through his Chief of Staff to challenge the legality of the Emir’s detention and banishment.
“We are of the firm view that this action is illegal and unconstitutional. Section 35 of our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to personal liberty, and the basis for the denial of personal liberty are set out clearly in this section of the constitution and none applies to the case of the Emir Sanusi”, he added.
Muhmud reminded that the archaic practice of banishment of deposed Emirs, a colonial practice has no basis under Nigerian law or the Constitution.
“We are totally perplexed at the resort to this practice in the present day Nigeria by its political leaders, this is because the illegality of this practice was pronounced by the Nigeria Court of Appeal in Attorney General Kebbi State Vs HRH Alhaji All Mustapha Jakolo and others 2013 LPELR 22349/CA where the court pronounced it as illegal and unconstitutional and gross violation of the right of the Emir.
“Therefore, we call on the authorities and in particular, Inspector General of Police, Director General DSS and Attorney General to ensure immediate release of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II so that he can be reunited with his families.
“We are concerned about his personal safety and security. All well meaning Nigerians and international community should bring their influence to bear in this case to ensure he is released.
“The legal team of HH Muhammadu Sanusi II are working both in Kano and Abuja and unless he is released immediately, we will take appropriate legal action”, they warned.
Earlier, in a video released in the early morning hours of yesterday, the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has declared that he accepts his dethronement as the will of God, and added that he was thankful to Him for giving Him the grace to serve Kano people.
The former Emir, who spoke in Hausa language in the almost five minutes clip, also called on his family members and relations to declare allegiance to whosoever precedes him.
The Emir, who remained calm throughout the short speech, also prayed for and thanked the people of Kano for the regards they had for him while he was Emir.
Part of the speech translated and transcribed to English reads: “One of the blessings I have received from Almighty Allah is that He made me the Emir of Kano on the 8th of June, 2014, He kept me alive and healthy for almost six years on the throne of our blessed heritage. Today, Almighty Allah that made me the Emir has destined and taken it away.
“We have always said it that being an Emir is limited by time. The days Allah has willed for one to remain as Emir are limited. Once those days are completed one must vacate the throne whether he wants to or not. As a result of that, we accept whatever Allah wills. We accept we are thankful, we are happy and we believe it is the best for us.
“We wish to thank the people of Kano for their cooperation in all these years, for the love, loyalty, obedience and prayer they have shown us. We wish to thank all those that have assisted us during our reign especially the members of our council and the chiefs that were loyal to us. We are also thankful to our relations who stood firmly in preserving our dignity and the dignity of this Emirate.
“We wish to call on the public to remain peaceful, whosoever is made the Emir, we hereby instruct our family members, children and all those we have authority on to declare their allegiance to him. They should respect him; protect his dignity and integrity and that of the Emirate. This is because his dignity and integrity is the dignity and integrity of this Emirate as well.
“We thank you all and condole with you on this. We assure you that Allah never makes mistakes, whatever Allah does is right. You should not be worried about today, for indeed whatever begins has an end at sight. May we end well in this world and may we see our end in good health.
“We thank the Almighty Allah that gave us this opportunity to stay all these years, for the renovation of the palace we undertook, and for the opportunity we got to take along the tracks of King Khalifa.
“We are proud of the way King Khalifa ruled and how he left it and how we were placed on the same tradition as he, by the Almighty Allah. We seek Allah to give us the opportunity to end well in closeness to Him as he ended as well.
“We call on fellow Muslims to continue with the prayers they have been on all these years, that Allah blesses our dear land Kano with peace and tranquillity. May Allah bless you all, keep you alive and enrich our dear land. May He bless us with good leaders. May Allah bless this Emirate and our country at large. May He return back our land to us. We thank you, thank you and thank you so much as we depart happily, peacefully and thankfully.”
However, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has enjoined the people to maintain peace following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.
The Kano State Government had attributed the Emir’s dethronement to his disrespect to lawful instructions from the state governor and other lawful authorities.
A statement issued by the Arewa Consultative Forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, stated that the forum had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council for amicable resolution.
The statement noted that with Monday’s turn of events, the forum calls for calm and understanding among the good people of the state and Nigerians as a whole.
The dethroned Emir, Malam Mahummad Sanusi ll was replaced by Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the former Emir of Bichi.
Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, the Concerned Nigerians Movement, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to respect the fundamental human rights of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
This was contained in a letter addressed to the president, yesterday, and signed by the Convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju.
In the letter entitled, “Unlawful and unconstitutional arrest and detention of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi”, the group argued that Sanusi’s dethronement was unconstitutional, adding that his confinement was an infringement on his rights to liberty, peaceful assembly, and movement as enshrined in the Constitution.
The group said, “We are greatly concerned over his arbitrary arrest and detention as these negate all constitutional provisions on the right to liberty, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.
“The arrest and detention after dethronement carried out by the Kano State Government are illegal and unconstitutional and many citizens are already insinuating that it has your consent and blessing as security agencies carried out the unlawful act.
“It is important that you use your good office and position as Commander-in-Chief to put a stop to this.
“Mr President, you would recall that banishment and the deportation of a deposed king have been declared severally by our courts to be unconstitutional. We refer to the case of ‘Government of Kebbi State vs. HRH Mustapha Jokolo (2013)’ where the Court of Appeal condemned and declared that banishment and deportation of a king are unconstitutional.
“We call on you to use your good office to immediately direct security agencies to respect his rights. The world will be keenly watching Nigeria on this.”
But reacting to the development in Kano on Monday, the Presidency, yesterday, said governors in the country have the power to remove any traditional rulers in their states.
This follows the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, last Monday.
The Presidency, while reacting to the removal of Sanusi, said there should not be hues and cries over his removal.
The Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said a sitting governor could dethrone anybody as they have the power to do so in line with the constitution.
LG Boss Commissions 126-Shop Ultra Modern Market
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council, Barrister Philip Okparaji, has stated that the completion and commissioning of the 126-shop ultra modern market with borehole water supply and a slaughter market channelled to the sea for hygienic purposes, was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of Akpajo Clan.
Okparaji, who said this while inaugurating the market in Akpajo, Eleme Local Government Area, yesterday, used the opportunity to commend the former LG chairman for initiating the pro-people project.
According to him, “I want to pay a special tribute to the former Eleme Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Ejor Ngofa Ejor, who started the 64 lock-up shops, which my administration was able to complete in addition to the 62 lock-up shops we were able construct.
“In addition, we were able to provide the market with a borehole water supply, as such a modern market cannot operate without water and a slaughter channelled to the sea. We did that because we take personal hygiene very seriously in order to ensure total wellness of our people,” Okparaji added.
He noted that his administration was poised to do more tangible projects for the people of Eleme, saying: “the resources of Eleme are meant for the development of Eleme, we are not here for primitive accumulation of wealth, but we are there to serve our people, and we’ll serve our people happily and make them happy”.
RSG Deplores Artisanal Refining, Crude Oil Theft
The Rivers State Government says the issue of artisanal refining and crude oil theft has become a serious menace with glaring impact on the environment and inhabitants.
The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a stake holder’s consultative engagement on Modular Refineries at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Banigo, the situation at hand is multifaceted and requires a multidimensional approach, noting that the state government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike initiated various measures to curtail the menace.
This, she said, includes the inauguration of a high powered technical committee of technocrats saddled with the responsibility of carrying out scientific investigation and proffer necessary abatement measures.
Banigo said government in alliance with security apparatus also deployed necessary actions against the operators, with laudable campaign programmes put in place.
The deputy governor, however, regretted that, the effect of these approaches was relatively slow due to the huge scale of diverse interest.
Banigo stressed that the state government have refused to relent but to explore more avenues in ending this crisis and save our environment because government was deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the Rivers people.
“To this end, based on the Federal Government pronouncement in 2016 on the establishment of the modular refining process and its readiness to encourage and support equity participation of the state government and registered local cooperatives.
“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike considered the vast benefits of this scheme and has approved its implementation in the state. He also directed the commencement of necessary actions for the realization of this scheme in the state”, Banigo further stressed.
The deputy governor, who expressed the hope that the meeting would robustly explore possible areas of strategies on how to put in place a well-coordinated and feasible process on the implementation of the scheme disclosed that the scheme is designed to be entrepreneurial driven.
In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno, said the project would address the root of the Port Harcourt soot problem.
The meeting had chairmen and members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Energy, Commissioners as well as local government chairmen in attendance.
N544m Fraud: SGF’s Office Frustrating Lawal’s Trial – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel in the ongoing trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, yesterday, expressed frustration over the attitude of witnesses from the Office of the SGF.
The EFCC arraigned Lawal and three others at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.
The commission accused the defendants of alleged involvement in the N544.1million grass-cutting scandal.
The other defendants are Lawal’s brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited, a staff of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
The EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket, expressed his frustration at the witnesses’ attitude after leading a Principal Procurement Officer in the OSGF, Aminu Muhammed, in evidence.
The witness testified as the fourth prosecution witness (PW4) in the case.
According to him, 80 per cent of the witnesses called by the EFCC so far were from the OSGF.
“Over 80 per cent of the witnesses came from the OSGF,” Uket stated.
He told the court that the case was adjourned till February 19 at the instance of the witness.
