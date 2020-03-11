Court Dismisses Alaibe’s Case Against Bayelsa Gov

The Kano State Government, yesterday, dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over what it described as disrespect to lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council Executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made the announcement on behalf of the government while briefing newsmen shortly after the special council meeting.

Alhaji said the monarch was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor and other lawful authorities, hence, his immediate dethronement.

He also said a new Emir will soon be appointed.

According to him, “the Kano State Executive Council, under the Chairmanship of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law and order reasons stated above.

“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses, while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” the SSG, Alhaji said.

He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders, and urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Earlier in the day, there was pandemonium at the Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, over the lingering crisis between the state government and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

Trouble started few minutes when the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Chidari, raised an observation regarding the two petitions against the emir.

The House received two petitions against the Emir, last week.

Immediately the chairman raised the issue, he was shut down by some members of the House, particularly members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who insisted that it is against the rule of the House to raise an observation during plenary on a petition that is before a committee, which has not submitted its report.

Members of the APC and PDP engaged in a free-for-all fight with the aim of taking over the control of the Mace, the symbol of authority of the parliament.

It took the intervention of the Sergeant at Arms and security operatives to rescue the mace from the lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa announced the postponement of the session for 30 minutes.

It was noted that there was heavy presence of sternly armed security operatives at the Assembly Complex, Government House and Emir’s palace.

The governor of the state has been at loggerhead with Emir Sanusi and many see the fresh probe as a continuation of the initial crisis that led to the creation of additional four new emirates in the state.

This is not the first time the emir and the Kano Emirate are coming under probe since Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, ascended the throne in 2014.

The Kano anti-graft agency investigated the emir over what it called “questionable” expenditure to the tune of N4billion but the probe was later suspended.

It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.

Last Friday, another Federal High Court in Kano restrained Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating the emir over alleged land racketeering to the tune of N2. 2billion.

The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the commission and its Chairman, Barrister Rimingado to maintain the status quo in the interim pending the determination of the case filed before it by the emir.

The order, dated March 6, 2020, and signed by Justice Allagoa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, reads in part: “The status quo be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion”.

Justice Allagoa then adjourned the case till March 18, 2020 for hearing.

The emir, in his prayers, requested for an interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents (commission and its chairman) from investigating the affairs of the applicant pending the hearing of the originating motion.

He also prayed for an order of interim injunction for the maintenance of the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

Contacted, Barrister Rimingado said the commission would honour the court by appearing before it on March 18, 2020.

“The commission will ask the court of law to compel the emir to appear before it, because as far as the commission is concerned, the court did not stop it from continuing with its investigation. The status quo is subject to interpretation,” he said.

Security operatives, yesterday arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.

It was gathered that the security operatives took the deposed Emir to Nasarawa State where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, police and military.

The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the palace.

An impeccable source at the Government House hinted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.

It was gathered that the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.

Following the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Government of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, the state announced one of the sons of late Emir, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of the state.

Until his selection and subsequent appointment by the Four Kano Kingmakers, Aminu Ado Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four New Emirs created by the Ganduje administration.

The Four Kingmakers, the Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Bayero; Sarkin Bai Mukthar Adnan; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Alhaji Bello Tuta; and Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani Cigari; were present when the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji announced the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero after brainstorming for hours.

Aminu Ado Bayero was appointed the Waban Kano by the dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II after becoming the 14th Emir of Kano some five years ago.

He was elevated from the rank of Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida by Emir Sanusi II after been Turbaned by the former government of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso late 2014.

The Secretary to the Government said the appointment was done sequel to the powers conferred on the Governor on section 11 subsection 1 of the Emirate Council Laws.

He said the appointment was done following recommendations made by the four kingmakers and approved by the State Executive Council.

Reacting, the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF), cautioned against the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Alhaji Shettima Yerima-led ACYF said although they were not in support or happy about the removal of an Emir, it was wrong for a traditional ruler to be involved in partisan politics, disrespect the higher authority or mismanage the emirate as Sanusi is accused.

But the Arewa youth leader, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, warned that this will serve as a deterrent to other traditional rulers.