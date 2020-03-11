Featured
Court Dismisses Alaibe’s Case Against Bayelsa Gov
The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, capital of Imo State, has dismissed a case brought before it by a former governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections in Bayelsa State, Chief Timi Alaibe, for lacking in merit.
In a two-hour judgment of case No FHC/OW/CS/30/20 delivered, yesterday, Justice T.G. Ringim struck out most of the reliefs sought by the plaintiff (Alaibe) for failing to prove that the first defendant, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrongly nominated the second defendant (Governor Douye Diri) as the validly elected candidate of the party.
Justice Ringim noted that the plaintiff’s application was not status barred because he met the time frame from the primary to the period he challenged the matter, saying: “Every primary election matter should be filed not later than 14 days period after the primary.”
He, however, stated that the case was an internal affair of the party.
Justice Ringim also ruled that the plaintiff was incompetent to urge the first defendant to conduct a fresh primary having conducted the party’s primary on September 3, 2019.
Meanwhile, youth members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, besieged Wadata Plaza, Abuja, national secretariat of the party, seeking among others, the expulsion of Timi Alaibe from the party.
The youths under the auspices of PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum, in their numbers, displayed placards in solidarity with Governor Duoye Diri, and called on the leadership of the party to save Bayelsa from Alaibe, describing him as an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is currently in court seeking the disqualification of Duoye on grounds that the primary election that produced him breached the provisions of the party’s constitution.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, National President of the forum, Bonire Solomon, said the case instituted by Alaibe could threaten the ongoing peace in the state chapter of PDP, if not well handled.
He said: “The ongoing court case if not quickly handled and decisively too, has strong potential to derail the party in Bayelsa or, God forbid, can make the party lose out entirely if not settled immediately.
“We have received a very credible report that Timi Alaibe, who cannot in any way benefit from the current court case, is all out to do the bidding of some external forces in order to underline and destroy the control of Bayelsa by PDP.”
The group urged the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) to take a cue from “what recently happened in Kogi, where a party aspirant took the gubernatorial candidate to court and invalidated the candidacy of the party and render our efforts at the Kogi electoral tribunal useless, except the appeal court upturns the judgment of the High Court.”
Although the group noted that the former NDDC boss may have had a solid ground to feel aggrieved, it faulted the haste with which he went to court to seek redress.
Solomon continued: “We have found out that Alaibe did not exhaust the internal redress mechanism of the party as required by the constitution before proceeding to court against our party and her candidate, an action the law requires punitive measures for.”
The forum, therefore, demanded the immediate expulsion of Alaibe in compliance with Section 57 (3) of the PDP constitution.
However, while reacting to the protest, Alaibe said the Judiciary should be allowed to decide the case without interference.
“The court should be allowed to do its job,” he said.
FG Recovers N3.7bn From NDDC Contractors, Directors …As Buhari Inaugurates 1st Advisory Committee In 20 Years …Wike, Okowa, 11 Others Make History
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja said law enforcement agencies have recovered over N3.7billion as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The president disclosed this at the inauguration of NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising the nine governors of the Niger Delta Region and the Ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment.
Specifically, Buhari said: ‘‘To date, the EFCC and other agencies of government have recovered over N3.7billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former directors of the commission.
‘‘Furthermore, I am told that government agencies have placed liens on over N6billion of assets which are being investigated.’’
The president told the committee that these abuses of the past clearly show the need for strict and diligent oversight, going forward.
He, therefore, charged them to discharge the new assignment diligently and effectively, working closely with the relevant ministries, adding that he looked forward to seeing positive changes in the affairs of the commission as well as on the ground in the Niger Delta region.
Buhari recalled that in 2016, his administration launched the “New Vision for the Niger Delta (NEVIND)”, aimed at bringing sustainable peace, security, infrastructure and human capital development to the region.
He said the medium to achieve this noble objective was through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
The president, however, expressed regret that in the past these institutions were unable to deliver their mandates due to mismanagement.
‘‘As a result, the people of the Niger Delta were left with abandoned infrastructural projects and substandard social programmes which were designed to improve their living conditions.
‘‘It is to reverse this trend that I approved, in February, 2020, the constitution of a 10-Man Presidential Monitoring Committee (PMC) as provided for in Section 21 of the NDDC Establishment Act.’’
He noted that the PMC, which will be chaired by the minister of Niger Delta affairs and its members drawn from various MDAs, will focus on monitoring the operations and activities of the commission, and will be reporting to him.
In the same vein, the president said the inauguration of the NDDC Advisory Committee is in line with the provisions of Section 11 (I) of the NDDC Establishment Act, explaining that the committee is charged with the responsibility of advising the board and monitoring its activities.
Justifying the decision to inaugurate the committee ahead of the reconstitution of the NDDC Board, Buhari said: ‘‘This is to enable us develop insights into the affairs of the commission which will properly guide the board when reconstituted once the forensic audit exercise on the commission is concluded.
‘‘You may recall that the Federal Executive Council, on 5th of February, 2020 approved the appointment of the Lead Forensic Auditors. I am told they are concluding their pre-engagement activities and should be ready to commence work soon’’.
Speaking on behalf of the members of the Advisory Committee, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the president for inaugurating the committee and granting the request of the governors, from the region, for a forensic audit of the NDDC.
The governor expressed the hope that the report of result from the forensic audit would help streamline activities of the NDDC with a view to putting it on course to deliver on its mandate to the people.
Underscoring the roles of the advisory committee, the Delta State governor noted that for sustainable development of the region, the NDDC must perform its duties in close collaboration with the states to avoid duplication of projects.
‘‘We do not want to criticise what has happened in the NDDC for quite some time, but the fact is that the cooperation between the states and the NDDC has not been strengthened overtime and we have various cases of duplication of projects that are not properly planned.
‘‘But I believe that with the inauguration of this body we will be able to sit down, meet together, work in collaboration and supportively to bring greater developments to our people,’’ he said.
The members of the committee, who witnessed the inauguration include Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states.
The Deputy Governors of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku and that of Abia, Ude Chukwu, represented their principals, who are also members of the committee.
Also present was the Chairman of the committee and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswil Akpabio, the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, among others.
Senate Amends Law Regulating Nigerian Companies
The Senate, in less than 10 minutes, yesterday, passed a bill that seeks to amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2004.
The bill, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, was read for the first time on December 10, 2019, and scaled second reading on February 27.
The bill seeks to provide for the incorporation of companies, limited liability partnerships, limited partnerships, registration of business names together with incorporation of trustees of certain communities, bodies or associations.
The Senate passed the bill in May, 2018, to, among others; make it possible for individuals to register their companies from any part of the world.
The bill came 28 years after the passage of the original Companies and Allied Matters Act and is expected to make Nigeria the best country in Africa to do business in.
It was transmitted in May but was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In November, 2019, the president wrote to the Senate seeking an amendment to a section of the law.
In his letter, Buhari amended Section 26(5) of the law to preserve the powers of the Attorney-General of the Federation to approve the registration of companies limited by guarantee and reflect the ease of doing business principles in a veto order (1) of 2017 on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment.
Yesterday’s passage of the bill was moved by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, who noted that the bill contains 869 clauses.
The lawmakers thereafter, resolved into the committee-of-the-whole to consider and pass the bill.
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, suggested that the bill be considered by 50 clauses each, due to number of clauses.
Earlier, Yahaya had said that it seeks to provide an efficient means of regulating businesses, minimise the compliance burden of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), enhance transparency and shareholder engagement and promote a friendly business climate in Nigeria.
It will enhance Nigeria’s business environment and make it competitive among its international colleagues and it is a good start for small companies and young entrepreneurs, given the provision for single ownership of small private companies, he explained.
He also said it will promote the use of technology and eliminate all unnecessary regulatory provisions for small companies.
Ado Bayero Emerges New Emir Of Kano …As State Govt Dethrones Sanusi, Whisks Him Into Exile …Arewa Youths, HURIWA, Shehu Sani Bemoan Action
The Kano State Government, yesterday, dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over what it described as disrespect to lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.
The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council Executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made the announcement on behalf of the government while briefing newsmen shortly after the special council meeting.
Alhaji said the monarch was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor and other lawful authorities, hence, his immediate dethronement.
He also said a new Emir will soon be appointed.
According to him, “the Kano State Executive Council, under the Chairmanship of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.
“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification which amount to total insubordination.
“It is on record and so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.
“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law and order reasons stated above.
“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.
“His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses, while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” the SSG, Alhaji said.
He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders, and urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
Earlier in the day, there was pandemonium at the Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, over the lingering crisis between the state government and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.
Trouble started few minutes when the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Chidari, raised an observation regarding the two petitions against the emir.
The House received two petitions against the Emir, last week.
Immediately the chairman raised the issue, he was shut down by some members of the House, particularly members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who insisted that it is against the rule of the House to raise an observation during plenary on a petition that is before a committee, which has not submitted its report.
Members of the APC and PDP engaged in a free-for-all fight with the aim of taking over the control of the Mace, the symbol of authority of the parliament.
It took the intervention of the Sergeant at Arms and security operatives to rescue the mace from the lawmakers.
The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa announced the postponement of the session for 30 minutes.
It was noted that there was heavy presence of sternly armed security operatives at the Assembly Complex, Government House and Emir’s palace.
The governor of the state has been at loggerhead with Emir Sanusi and many see the fresh probe as a continuation of the initial crisis that led to the creation of additional four new emirates in the state.
This is not the first time the emir and the Kano Emirate are coming under probe since Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, ascended the throne in 2014.
The Kano anti-graft agency investigated the emir over what it called “questionable” expenditure to the tune of N4billion but the probe was later suspended.
It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.
Last Friday, another Federal High Court in Kano restrained Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating the emir over alleged land racketeering to the tune of N2. 2billion.
The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the commission and its Chairman, Barrister Rimingado to maintain the status quo in the interim pending the determination of the case filed before it by the emir.
The order, dated March 6, 2020, and signed by Justice Allagoa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, reads in part: “The status quo be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion”.
Justice Allagoa then adjourned the case till March 18, 2020 for hearing.
The emir, in his prayers, requested for an interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents (commission and its chairman) from investigating the affairs of the applicant pending the hearing of the originating motion.
He also prayed for an order of interim injunction for the maintenance of the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.
Contacted, Barrister Rimingado said the commission would honour the court by appearing before it on March 18, 2020.
“The commission will ask the court of law to compel the emir to appear before it, because as far as the commission is concerned, the court did not stop it from continuing with its investigation. The status quo is subject to interpretation,” he said.
Security operatives, yesterday arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.
It was gathered that the security operatives took the deposed Emir to Nasarawa State where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.
Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, police and military.
The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the palace.
An impeccable source at the Government House hinted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.
It was gathered that the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.
Following the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Government of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, the state announced one of the sons of late Emir, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of the state.
Until his selection and subsequent appointment by the Four Kano Kingmakers, Aminu Ado Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four New Emirs created by the Ganduje administration.
The Four Kingmakers, the Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Bayero; Sarkin Bai Mukthar Adnan; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Alhaji Bello Tuta; and Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani Cigari; were present when the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji announced the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero after brainstorming for hours.
Aminu Ado Bayero was appointed the Waban Kano by the dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II after becoming the 14th Emir of Kano some five years ago.
He was elevated from the rank of Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida by Emir Sanusi II after been Turbaned by the former government of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso late 2014.
The Secretary to the Government said the appointment was done sequel to the powers conferred on the Governor on section 11 subsection 1 of the Emirate Council Laws.
He said the appointment was done following recommendations made by the four kingmakers and approved by the State Executive Council.
Reacting, the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF), cautioned against the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The Alhaji Shettima Yerima-led ACYF said although they were not in support or happy about the removal of an Emir, it was wrong for a traditional ruler to be involved in partisan politics, disrespect the higher authority or mismanage the emirate as Sanusi is accused.
But the Arewa youth leader, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, warned that this will serve as a deterrent to other traditional rulers.
