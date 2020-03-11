Business
CBN Gives 15 Microfinance Banks New Licences
No fewer than 15 microfinance banks commenced operations in the country after getting new licences from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between February 13, 2019 and December 2019, findings have revealed.
The CBN had earlier disclosed that the number of microfinance banks licensed in the country stood at 898 as of February 13, 2019.
In its newly released list on the recognised microfinance banks, the apex bank disclosed that the figure had risen to 913 as of the end of December, 2019.
The MFBs had, however, been making moves to meet the recapitalisation requirements of the CBN.
In a circular in March, 2019, the CBN had stated that the Tier 2-unit microfinance banks must have a minimum capital of N50m, while Tier 1 would maintain the N200m minimum capital introduced for unit microfinance banks in October, 2018.
It stated that Tier-1 unit microfinance banks must meet a N100m capital threshold by April, 2020 and N200m by April, 2021.
Tier-2 unit microfinance banks, it added, must meet a N35m capital threshold by April, 2020 and N50m by April, 2021.
The CBN stated that state microfinance banks must increase their capital to N500m by April, 2020 and N1bn by April, 2021.
The CBN recently issued the revised supervisory and regulatory guidelines for micro finance banks in Nigeria to support the development and sustainability of the sector.
The regulation said, “The need to reposition and strengthen the MFB towards improved performance had become apparent as revealed from the report of a recent review of the subsector.”
The CBN stated that an MFB would be allowed to engage in acceptance of various types of deposits including savings, time, target and demand deposits from individuals, groups and associations, provision of credit to its customers and provision of housing micro loans.
It stated that they could provide ancillary services such as capacity building on record keeping and small business management and safe custody and issuance of debentures to interested parties to raise funds from members of the public with the prior approval of the CBN.
Business
Coronavirus: FG To Cut Budget, Seeks New Oil Benchmark
Amid tumbling prices of crude oil, the Federal Government is set to cut the country’s 2020 budget.
President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to get a report, yesterday on what the government can do to salvage the N10.59tn budget.
The budget review committee, which was set up by Buhari on Monday, is chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, with a mandate to review the $57 oil benchmark for the budget and ultimately recommend an appropriate size, down from the current N10.59tn.
Other members of the committee include Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari.
The President had handed the assignment to the committee on Monday after he held a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the government officials.
Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Ahmed said the committee would determine the new benchmark for the budget.
She said, “Our mandate is to make a very quick assessment of the impact of this coronavirus on the economy, especially as it affects the crude oil price.
“We will be writing a report and briefing Mr President tomorrow (Tuesday) or Wednesday morning. After that, we will also have more substantial information for the press.
“It is very clear that we will have to revisit the crude oil benchmark price that we have of $57 per barrel. We have to revisit it and lower the price.”
She added, “Where it will be lowered (benchmark) is the subject of this committee. What the impact will be on that is that there will be reduced revenue to the budget as it will cut the size of the budget.
“The quantum of the cut is what we are supposed to assess as a committee.”
The Federal Governement gave its first hint on a possible cut of the budget after last week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.
Sylva spoke on the reported disagreement between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+ member states on how both sides would respond to the impact of coronavirus on oil prices.
He said it was not a matter Nigeria could handle unilaterally, but would be handled at the level of OPEC versus OPEC+ bodies.
Global oil prices have been unstable since January, worsening with the outbreak of coronavirus in China and its rapid spread to many countries.
In December, 2019 when Buhari signed the 2020 budget, Nigeria’s Brent crude was well above $60 per barrel. But, it soon began a free fall since January, dropping below the budgeted $57.
Recall that in 2015, oil price crashed to as low as $27 per barrel, forcing the economy into recession. The economy later exited recession as oil prices climbed again.
The steep fall in crude oil prices on Monday stoked fears of fresh economic recession that Nigeria suffered in 2016 and has yet to recover from more than two years after a shaky exit.
The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, plummeted by as much as 31 per cent to $31.02 on Monday, its lowest since mid-February 2016, but recovered slightly to $36.29 per barrel as of 6.15pm Nigerian time.
Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil is priced, fell by over $4 to $45.72 per barrel last Friday following the failure of OPEC and its 10 allies, led by Russia, to broker a deal.
Business
Don Tasks FG On SMEs’ Growth
A university teacher, Dr Gonna Wafure has urged the Federal Government to formulate policies that would promote the growth of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and develop the nation’s economy.
Wafuru, an economics lecturer at the University of Abuja, while speaking to aviation correspondents, yesterday said that government has a role to play in the growth of SMEs through soft loans and reasonable lending rate.
According to him, SMEs can create abundant jobs, as well as encourage youths to be self employed, if entrepreneurs have access to funds.
He noted that SMEs contributed significantly to the growth and development of the nation’s economy, saying it however, requires government policies that would enhance its growth backed by adequate financial assistance.
“If entrepreneurs can have access to funds, it would bring about job creation and encourage Nigerian youths to be self employed.
“Some entrepreneurs are not always given the chance to showcase their products during trade fairs because of some stringent policies in the country”, he said.
The university don said that the Nigerian economy which depends on crude oil exports for 98% of its revenue was vulnerable to the multiplier effect of unstable crude oil prices at the global market.
“For a developing country like Nigeria, which depends on crude oil exports for 98% of its annual revenue, the economy is bound to suffer, and there is bound to be a multiplier effect on all sectors.
“There will be inflation, job cuts causing unemployment and crime, budget deficits due to lack of funds to finance government expenditure based on expected revenue and inability to finance key sectors like agriculture among others.
“The nation’s foreign exchange earnings will also drop, because we buy foreign goods with the proceeds of the oil sold”, he said.
Wafuru, therefore, urged the government to diversify the nation’s economy from being mainly a mono-economy or oil- dependent economy, by investing in other key sectors to generate income for the nation.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Border Closure: Joint Operatives Seize N7.3bn Items
The Joint Security Operatives, code named ‘Exercise SWIFT Response’ has seized items valued at N7.3 billion in seven months of partial border closure by the Federal Government.
The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, who is the spokesperson of the operatives made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Attah explained that the operatives arrested 697 illegal migrants and seized 86,602 of 50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice.
He said 695 bags of NPK fertilizer, 1,172 vehicles, 2,997 drums filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 16,771 empty 200 litre Drums of PMS, 90 engine boats; 68 drums of groundnut oil were intercepted.
He added that 26 trucks of 33,000 litres of PMS, 14,604 Jerricans of PMS, 656 motorcycles, 15,089 Jerricans of PMS, vegetable oil among other items were seized.
The spokesperson noted that the exercise had continued to yield positive results and had saved the country huge resources and enhanced national security.
“For instance, the importation of drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons which usually fuel terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country has been considerably curtailed.
“Meanwhile, the agricultural sector has also received a boost due to the restriction placed on the importation of rice and other prohibited food items.
“Nonetheless, Nigeria remains committed to ongoing diplomatic engagements to finding lasting solutions to the concerns that necessitated the partial border closure,” he said.
It would be recalled that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) announced the constitution of joint security operatives in August, 2019 in the North-West, North-Central, South-West, and South-South geopolitical zones.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Featured2 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
Featured2 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme
-
News2 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured2 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
-
Law/Judiciary2 days ago
Improved Security Excites Rivers Residents