Opinion
Any End To Police Brutality In Nigeria?
In the organization of any society where law and order are expected to prevail unrestrained, the police force for sure, remains a critical institution. To this end, through the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force was conferred with a wide range of powers with which to function effectively.
Away from its primary role of maintaining peace and order, Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, is fundamentally established to protect the lives and properties of citizens.This basic humanitarian role of the force, literally makes its members, friends of the people as it takes only a friend to protect another. This, the writer suspects, may have informed the forces’s motto/slogan that became very prominent in the 80’s and 90’s; “Police Is Your Friend”.
As a growing child back in the 90’s, the slogan: “Police Is Your Friend”, was posted on every police formation, division, post and command. Of course, at this point, human beings went about their businesses feeling quite secure with the presence of police officers in and around their neighbourhood.
But that atmosphare seems to have been lost with the passage of time. From the foregoing, that air of friendship seems to have long been thrown overboard as the officers themselves careless about giving meaning to such claim in the delivery of their duty.
All that is visible is unrestrained abuse of a folk supposed to be protected by certain officers of the force thus leading to a general distrust among the public. The powers conferred on the Nigeria Police, as vast and wide and as it appears, is now used against the public, for no obvious reasons.
Successive Inspectors General of Police have left no stone unturned, in their bid to press home the force’s claim of friendship to all. From time to time, efforts are geared towards laundering the image of the police so as to gain the masses’ goodwill and acceptance.
Unfortunately, the more the top hierarchy of the police tries to project the police in a good light, the wider the gap between the latter’s attitude and the expectations of the former. However, the writer is still at loss, as to how realistic that could be in an environment that does not hold the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force.
In spite of the fact that citizens are constitutionally entitled to the right to be protected by their police and are guaranteed by the highest law of the land, some of these officers make it a duty to deprive citizens of their rights.
According to Ademola Orunbon, a columnist, “the police brazenly encroach and abuse the right of the people with impunity while the rule of law is thrown to the dogs. They unleash injustice on innocent poor and law-abiding citizens of this country without resistance”, and woe betides any one who dares to challenge them.
The average citizen and residents of Nigeria have had, at least, one run-in with our Police force and view them with a certain degree of wariness and distrust. Regrettably, a lot of people erroneously think they have no rights against the police while they perform their duties.This is not true.
“Most Nigerians have erroneously made their lives so vulnerable to all sorts that some corrupt policemen capitalize on their ignorance to unleash terror on them. The powers conferred on the police by the law are meant to protect the citizens and not bully them. This is one of the services we pay taxes for,” Ademola Orunbon maintained .
Despite the wide powers conferred upon the police, the average Nigerian still retains certain rights the police cannot ignore. Luckily, the 1999 Constitution grants the right to dignity of human person which prohibits anyone from being tortured into making a statement or confession by the police.
Thus, no matter the harassment or the offence one is accused of, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Denial of this right is tantamount to a violation of rights.
The trending news of the “Ikoku 4” is a case in hand. The death of Chima Ikunado, the latest victim of police brutality in Port Harcourt, could well be described as an eye opener to the avalanche of other inhumane cases perpetrated by the Nigeria Police but swept under the carpet.
Unfolding events between the police and the subjects they are commissioned to protect, tend to paint the force with a jaded reputation. Corruption aside, could it be said that the police is loaded with indisciplined illiterates bereft of the knowledge of their key-job responsibilities, or is the force now a rallying point for sadists and frustrated individuals?
This is no longer funny. One cannot fathom where a female police officer derived the gut to allegedly castrate an ordinary suspect in a bid to force him against his will. If a female officer could express this height of wickedness, what will be expected of her male colleagues? May God deliver Nigeria.
Time without number, the media had been inundated with news of police killing cyclists and drivers over a paltry sum of twenty naira and a hundred naira. Regrettably, the police leadership had never gone beyond the point of making hypocritical public statements of bringing the culprits to book and allowing the full weight of the law to fall on them.
They tactfully incarcerate the culprits to take away the public’s attention so they (the culprits) could be freed eventually. This attitude does not make for a healthy policing. And this accounts for why the police in Nigeria have continued to ascert a lordship posture on the Nigerian populace.
But how far can this take us? The earlier the nation launches a search into the activities of the Nigeria police in the discharge of their statutory duties with a view to unraveling the reasons behind their unreasonable use of force, the better.
The writer has keenly followed developments in the case of the “Ikoku 4”, and in her view, the time is ripe to start holding the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force. The late Chima should be a price Nigerians have paid to free themselves from the evil claws of the Nigeria police’s brutality.
The public’s outcry for justice should not be seen as a call for vengeance, no, but one targeted at righting the wrong to save our environment for posterity. Remember, today it is Chima, who knows, tomorrow it may be Olayinka or Tijani.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Saving Society From Drug Abuse
The vulnerability of the typical Nigerian youth inclines him to various activities which either benefit him or otherwise. One of such negative activities however, is the indiscriminate use of illicit drugs which poses dangerous effects on him and the society.
The dependence on alcohol and other psycho-active or performance-enhancing drugs tends to alter responses to sensations, alertness and stability of moods which are all controlled from the central nervous system. Although, drug could be regarded as any substance taken by a living organism in order to enhance work activities, its abuse may lead to a very dangerous and irreversible health condition. When harmful drugs are used, they lead to long term addiction.
The question one always asks is “what makes our youths to be addicted to drugs commonly”? Is the act voluntary or is it as a consequence of peer group influence resulting from the environment? There is a popular proverb that says, “Charity begins at home but does not end there”. This implies that greater percentage of a child’s behaviour emanate from his home or family.
When parents or guardians fail to monitor and train their children or wards, so much goes wrong with the child. Not only that, the child acts on discretion and this might spell doom for him.
The general perception of drug addicts is that, the consumption of drugs stimulates and creates an effect that makes them feel very “high” and counter depression. Another reason for using drugs is to feel a sense of belonging to a peer group. Also, drugs are consumed for purposes of curiosity, enhancing sexual prowess, boldness and sporting performance, among others. This feeling towards drugs comes from peer group influence, emotional stress, lack of adequate parental control, inferiority complex and loneliness. These are problems many, especially youths, have thought of curing with the use of drugs.
The use of hard drugs by youths is usually propagated by a network of youths where violence, fun, sex, sporting activities and even wooing of the opposite sex are considered veritable past time on a daily basis. This also is often caused by the pre-disposing factors like divorce, polygamy, poverty and neglect of parental responsibility, which often make the youth to seek solace or strength in “getting high” and forgetting his sorrows, by resorting to hard drugs.
Dangerous drugs like Indian hemp, cocaine and heroine are consumed recklessly as a result of the above mentioned social vices. But there is another dimension to the use of drugs. Those who cannot afford hard drugs now resort to the use of alternative but cheaper drugs. These drugs are common and conventional but when taken in overdose, they produce the same effect as co-caine or heroine would produce. Benyline, for instance, when taken in overdose, gives a feeling that some of these hard drugs would give. It is cheap and can be got legally from the counter of any chemist. How then can we stem the use of these drugs?
It was for the purpose of this question that the federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the mandate to check drug trafficking, consumption and rehabilitation of offenders. Although, that agency is doing well, the task of stemming the tide of illicit drugs in the country rests on all. It is our collective responsibility.
But should society wait for someone to fall victim before help can come? That is why parents and guardians must adequately discharge their responsibilities towards their children or wards in a morally upright manner. The youths should also be taught the danger of taking hard drugs. Religious teachers may also be employed to instill the fear of God in the youths.
Government should evolve programmes that would sensitise the youths on the issue of drugs. Anti-drug campaigns in the form of awareness programmes, rallies and lectures can go a long way in controlling the rising trend of drug consumption in the country.
By: Borbor wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Colours Of Political Corruption
Etymologically, the word ‘corruption’ is derived from the Latin word ‘corruptus’ which means ‘to break’ or ‘destroy’. Ifesimachi (2003:25) sees it as “the breaking of normal or social norms or practices”.
The World Bank defines corruption as “the abuse of public office for private gains. Public office is abused for private gain when an official accepts, solicits or extorts a bribe. It is also abused when private agents offer bribes to circumvent public policies and process for competitive advantage and profit. Public offices can also be abused for personal benefit even if no bribery occurs through patronage, nepotism, theft of State assets or the diversion of State revenue”.
Corruption is also seen as “the behavior which deviates from the formal duties of a public role (elective or appointed) because of private wealth or status gains.” (Nye, 1967).
The Transparency International simply sees corruption as “the dishonest or preferential use of power or position which has the result of one person or organization being advantaged over another,” while the Vision 2020 Committee essentially termed corruption to be “all those improper actions or transactions aimed at changing the moral course of events, judgement and position of trust”.
However, section 2 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 sees corruption as including “bribery, fraud and other related offences”.
From the foregoing, one can deduce that corruption is that which is morally unacceptable; an act intentionally meant to place one or an organization at an advantaged position over others in a system. It is essentially an act that perverts the social norms, laws and moral ethos of a given society.
Based on the above, it is obvious that the monster of corruption pervades every stratum of Nigerian society. It reveals itself as bribery, tribalism, nepotism, electoral fraud, embezzlement, ’kick-back or ten percent’, money laundering and fraud (419), examination malpractice, child abuse, child trafficking, patronage, graft, extortion, tax evasion, perversion of justice among the police, the judiciary etc, and falsification of certificates, just to mention but these.
Corruption in Nigeria is akin to a public liability company, which one may call “Corruption Incorporated,” operated by the ruling class and the comprador bourgeoisie. It is a prosperous company where most Nigerians own shares that yield appreciate dividends. In fact, corruption in Nigeria takes various forms in which only a specialist in the subject can adequately explain.
However, for the purpose of this discourse, I will dwell on political corruption. According to an author, Adeleye, political corruption is ‘corruptocracy’, a government of the corrupt by the corrupt and for the corrupt. And in that kind of government, there are no rulers because anything goes”.
One can also define political corruption as the abuse of public or governmental power for illegitimate private advantage, or the illegal, unethical and unauthorised exploitation of one’s political or official position for personal gain or advantage. Political corruption is therefore, an effort to secure wealth or power through illegal means for private benefit at public expense”.
Political corruption, simply put, is the use of legislative power by politicians or decision i.e. government officials for illegitimate gain. This entails the use of civil servants or bureaucracy to misuse and abuse governmental power that exists in a state for other purposes. It also involves an illegal act by an office holder which is directly related to their official duties.
On the attainment of independence on October 1, 1960, hopes and aspirations were high in the country.
At least, Nigerians were to pilot their own affairs. We were to use our God-given resources to better our lot. In any case, the new Nigerian leaders were to redeem pledges they made to Nigerians to put an end to capitalist exploitation, dehumanisation, degradation, unemployment, the non-guarantee of basic freedom and liberty, and the maintenance of egalitarian principles and sustainable development. What has Nigerians got from our leaders since independence?
Did Nigerian leaders fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the masses? Has poor Nigerians, who are in the majority, benefited from Nigerian leaders since independence? The answers to the poser listed above are emphatic ‘no’. Nigerian masses have now become a metaphorical representation of a woman that was consistently raped, and was crying for help. Behold, a helper came and elbowed out the rapist, but continued the action from where the rapist stopped. Interestingly, history, which is benevolent and generous to a fault, has it that the track record of Nigeria from 1960 has been the accounts of misappropriation of funds, embezzlement or looting of treasury, and “settlements” through grafts and contracts, as well as jumbo or fabulous emoluments for lawmakers, among others. Where would this take Nigeria to?
Samuel is of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.
N-ue Samuel
Opinion
Deferred Gratification As Sacrifice
Expectedly, road users in Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers State, are having hardtimes and also making personal sacrifices as a result of massive road constructions taking place in recent times. The plight of road users is even more severe with the commencement of the construction of three fly-overs which are intended to ease traffic congestions in the city. It is quite normal that many people would complain because of the inconveniences encountered, while there would be some who would resort to mean and illegal measures in the face of current plight.
Deferred gratification is having to delay or forego immediate joy or benefit as a sacrifice for a better future. This is a commendable habit or personal discipline for anyone to cultivate for the purpose of planning for a better future. This is a commendable habit or personal discipline for anyone to cultivate for the purpose of planning for a better future. Nations and individuals all over the earth endeavour to promote this culture or discipline which demands planning for the future by encouraging prudent management of available resources.
Happily there are Nigerian children who develop this habit of saving little monetary gifts which they receive from old relations, which they hide in a “saving box”. A nine-year-old child opened her “saving box” last Christmas and counted the sum of eighty-nine naira, for which a visiting family friend gave her the sum of ten thousand naira, in appreciation of a “prudent habit”. Are there not children who would buy Tom-Tom rather than save the gifts they get?
What does it take to cultivate and promote the life-style of deferred gratification among citizens of a nation? When this question was put to a group of youths last Christmas holiday, the leader of the youths did not hesitate to say: “exemplary leadership”. Truly, examples rather than precepts can pass a more valid and practical message, especially when such examples come from a leader. Leadership also reflects peculiar personality and character traits of individual leaders.
Anyone looking for exemplary leadership with respect to prudent management of national resources should take the lifestyle of Nigerian leaders as case studies: The cars they use, with regards to the cost, the number and how often they are changed; the houses they operate and live in, with regards to the cost of maintenance and renovation; the food and water they consume, etc. why must our leaders drink only spring water that must come from Switzerland rather than Nigerian bore-hole? Why go for medical check-up abroad rather than use the facilities and personnel available locally?
Deferred gratification is a socio-economic philosophy which derives greater meaning from the local content policy and seeks to ensure a stable future by prudent management of available resources. It makes no sense if what is being preserved and saved for future benefit if stolen through laundering by a few clever politicians and their business accomplices.
The many ways that the Nigerian political economy is being manipulated include what The Tide newspaper editorial termed: “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. To drain healthy blood to transfuse into patients who would not stop reckless lifestyles that keep them on a life-support system, cannot be a wise remedial measure. Such healthy blood donors are not only being cheated but also being treated as fools. The Nigerian political economy is parasitic in nature and the observation is that it is deliberately structured to operate that way.
The reckless lifestyle which makes the Nigerian political economy parasitic in a nature and the observation is that it is deliberately structured to operate that way.
The reckless lifestyle which makes the Nigerian political economy parasitic in nature includes the profligate and uncaring consumption habits of the Nigerian political elite. Why must less than 20% of Nigerians who must consume more than 80% of the nation’s resources pontificate to the masses, appealing to them to make sacrifices, even with empty stomach? A fair and realistic system of taxation is the one which exacts heavier taxes on those who have more and consume more of a nation’s resources.
How can a nation be built on the basis of imbalances in production capacity vis-à-vis consumption capacity? The philosophy of deferred gratification fails as a sacrifice for development where imbalances exist between production capacity and consumption capacity. This is where parasitism comes in, in a nation’s political economy.
What fuels, encourages and emboldens the culture of corruption in any polity is a situation where there are glaring imbalances in a nation’s reward system. In Nigeria this anomaly is expressed in the parable of “monkey working and baboon chopping”. Obviously, any nation which enthrones such a political economy, of imbalances in production capacity and consumption capacity, all the armed and security forces cannot contain the chaos that would emerge. Bitterness of the masses gets worse when they are told that they are lazy.
Wherever the process of nation-building is characterised by hypocrisy, mendacity and impunity, fiery sermons of all clergymen in the land would fall on deaf ears. Human beings judge by what they see practically daily, especially if the examples and lifestyles of those who pontificate are not inspiring enough. Development is more of an inward process, whereby the outer circumstances are testimonies of the inward state. We dress in borrowed robes!
Overwhelming evidence points towards an imbalance in Nigeria’s development status. When a larger number of the population purge themselves of greed and vanity and cultivate the lifestyle of making sacrifices for the good of the masses and for future, then things may begin to change for the better. Deferred gratification does not go with vanity and meretriciousness.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
