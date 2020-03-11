Any End To Police Brutality In Nigeria?

In the organization of any society where law and order are expected to prevail unrestrained, the police force for sure, remains a critical institution. To this end, through the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force was conferred with a wide range of powers with which to function effectively.

Away from its primary role of maintaining peace and order, Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, is fundamentally established to protect the lives and properties of citizens.This basic humanitarian role of the force, literally makes its members, friends of the people as it takes only a friend to protect another. This, the writer suspects, may have informed the forces’s motto/slogan that became very prominent in the 80’s and 90’s; “Police Is Your Friend”.

As a growing child back in the 90’s, the slogan: “Police Is Your Friend”, was posted on every police formation, division, post and command. Of course, at this point, human beings went about their businesses feeling quite secure with the presence of police officers in and around their neighbourhood.

But that atmosphare seems to have been lost with the passage of time. From the foregoing, that air of friendship seems to have long been thrown overboard as the officers themselves careless about giving meaning to such claim in the delivery of their duty.

All that is visible is unrestrained abuse of a folk supposed to be protected by certain officers of the force thus leading to a general distrust among the public. The powers conferred on the Nigeria Police, as vast and wide and as it appears, is now used against the public, for no obvious reasons.

Successive Inspectors General of Police have left no stone unturned, in their bid to press home the force’s claim of friendship to all. From time to time, efforts are geared towards laundering the image of the police so as to gain the masses’ goodwill and acceptance.

Unfortunately, the more the top hierarchy of the police tries to project the police in a good light, the wider the gap between the latter’s attitude and the expectations of the former. However, the writer is still at loss, as to how realistic that could be in an environment that does not hold the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force.

In spite of the fact that citizens are constitutionally entitled to the right to be protected by their police and are guaranteed by the highest law of the land, some of these officers make it a duty to deprive citizens of their rights.

According to Ademola Orunbon, a columnist, “the police brazenly encroach and abuse the right of the people with impunity while the rule of law is thrown to the dogs. They unleash injustice on innocent poor and law-abiding citizens of this country without resistance”, and woe betides any one who dares to challenge them.

The average citizen and residents of Nigeria have had, at least, one run-in with our Police force and view them with a certain degree of wariness and distrust. Regrettably, a lot of people erroneously think they have no rights against the police while they perform their duties.This is not true.

“Most Nigerians have erroneously made their lives so vulnerable to all sorts that some corrupt policemen capitalize on their ignorance to unleash terror on them. The powers conferred on the police by the law are meant to protect the citizens and not bully them. This is one of the services we pay taxes for,” Ademola Orunbon maintained .

Despite the wide powers conferred upon the police, the average Nigerian still retains certain rights the police cannot ignore. Luckily, the 1999 Constitution grants the right to dignity of human person which prohibits anyone from being tortured into making a statement or confession by the police.

Thus, no matter the harassment or the offence one is accused of, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Denial of this right is tantamount to a violation of rights.

The trending news of the “Ikoku 4” is a case in hand. The death of Chima Ikunado, the latest victim of police brutality in Port Harcourt, could well be described as an eye opener to the avalanche of other inhumane cases perpetrated by the Nigeria Police but swept under the carpet.

Unfolding events between the police and the subjects they are commissioned to protect, tend to paint the force with a jaded reputation. Corruption aside, could it be said that the police is loaded with indisciplined illiterates bereft of the knowledge of their key-job responsibilities, or is the force now a rallying point for sadists and frustrated individuals?

This is no longer funny. One cannot fathom where a female police officer derived the gut to allegedly castrate an ordinary suspect in a bid to force him against his will. If a female officer could express this height of wickedness, what will be expected of her male colleagues? May God deliver Nigeria.

Time without number, the media had been inundated with news of police killing cyclists and drivers over a paltry sum of twenty naira and a hundred naira. Regrettably, the police leadership had never gone beyond the point of making hypocritical public statements of bringing the culprits to book and allowing the full weight of the law to fall on them.

They tactfully incarcerate the culprits to take away the public’s attention so they (the culprits) could be freed eventually. This attitude does not make for a healthy policing. And this accounts for why the police in Nigeria have continued to ascert a lordship posture on the Nigerian populace.

But how far can this take us? The earlier the nation launches a search into the activities of the Nigeria police in the discharge of their statutory duties with a view to unraveling the reasons behind their unreasonable use of force, the better.

The writer has keenly followed developments in the case of the “Ikoku 4”, and in her view, the time is ripe to start holding the police accountable for their actions and expression of unreasonable force. The late Chima should be a price Nigerians have paid to free themselves from the evil claws of the Nigeria police’s brutality.

The public’s outcry for justice should not be seen as a call for vengeance, no, but one targeted at righting the wrong to save our environment for posterity. Remember, today it is Chima, who knows, tomorrow it may be Olayinka or Tijani.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi