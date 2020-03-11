Health
AMAC Chairman Sues For Implementation Of 2015 VAPP Act
Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Abdullahi Candido, has called for proper implementation of the 2015 Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, to help tackle all forms of gender violence in the country.
The Chairman who made the call at the opening ceremony of a two-day town hall meeting on sexual and gender based violence on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Act had not been given necessary attention it deserved.
The Tide source reports that the two-day town hall meeting for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was organised by a coalition of 60 NGOs under the auspices of Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence Against Women (LACVAW).
The event is also on data sensitisation under the intervention strategy for the effective implementation of the VAPP Act (2015) project in Abuja.
According to the Chairman, there is no time better than now to speak out with one voice for the helpless who are being abused on a daily basis in our society.
He added that it was important for other civil society organisations to champion the fight against such act so as to curb the menace.
“I wish to congratulate you for the courage and tenaciousness with which you have been carrying out this advocacy and the success stories being recorded in this regard.
“As you deploy more of your resources in fighting for this cause, we employ you to count on our unflinching support in anyway possible.
“And we will use every machinery at our disposal to help actualise your goal at least within our domain,” he said.
The Coordinator, LACVAW, Ms Eqy Anazonwu, said the sensitisation campaign was aimed at curbing the trend of sexual, psychological and physical violation meted on women and children in the country.
She explained that the meeting was in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme to emphasise on the significance of VAPP Act for Women and Girls in Nigeria.
Yellow Fever Vaccination: Rivers Speeds Up Mop-Up Exercise
The first stream of Yellow Fever vaccination, which started on February 28 in Rivers State and officially ended on March 8, 2020, still continues with a mop-up of identified areas.
Making this known in an exclusive interview today, the Health Educator, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Doris Nria, said the mop-up is necessitated by the fact that some areas could not be reached during the exercise proper.
“Mop-up means trying to cover up gaps, the people they (health workers) could not reach during the (immunisation) exercise”, Nria said.
Such areas, she said, include densely populated Local Government Areas (LGAs), such as PHALGA and Obio/Akpor.
Nria stated that the exercise generally was a huge success in all of the LGAs, but for some minor challenges that were promptly taken care of.
When The Tide visited Bori during the exercise, the turn out was overwhelming.
According to the Supervisor of Team 1 in Khana LGA, the turn out surpassed the targeted 300 number of persons by a far high margin. It was the same story from most of the other Team Leaders across the LGA.
The only challenge, however, a momentary resistance from some members of the community in Ward 11, which was promptly resolved by the community leaders. Afterwards, the exercise went on smoothly.
The second minor challenge was an internal disagreement among members of the Immunisation team: some of them hinted that while they were engaged as recorders, on the field they were made to control the crowd.
In Abuloma, specifically at Edeokia Junction, which was under Team 217, some members of the community refused to give their bio-data during the house-to-house mobilisation, saying they would prefer to go to the Immunisation centres themselves.
At the end of the day, some of these ones did not turn up to be immunized, for various reasons, which, from investigation, has to do with fear of the unknown.
Inspite of the stated minor setbacks, Dr Nria said the exercise was a success in totality.
The mop-up, according to Dr Nria, will continue up to Friday in some LGAs.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
World Glaucoma Week: Experts Prescribe Regular Eye Check
The Medical Director of Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos, Dr Madewa Adebajo, on Tuesday called for regular eye check to detect glaucoma and other eye defects early.
Adebajo made the call at a forum organised by the hospital as part of programmes to commemorate the 2020 World Glaucoma Week.
The Tide source reports that the World Glaucoma Week is a joint initiative between the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patient Association.
The United Nations set aside March 8 to March 14 every year to create awareness on glaucoma.
Adebajo said: “The eye is the defining pathway of the body structure. The Lagos State Government, upholding this notion, has sought impartial healthcare that cuts across every aspect of health.
“The state advocacy on regular eye check can be dated back to the era of “Jigi Bola” which was an aggressive awareness campaign on benefit of regular eye examination.
“If there is incidence of visual impairment, which could be mild, eye glasses or even eye drop could be recommended.
“However, glaucoma is a severe eye defect, which if not well managed, could result to blindness, so it is better to seek medical attention before it is too late,” he said.
Also, Dr Funmilola Taiwo, a consultant Opthalmologist with the hospital, said that glaucoma was responsible for 27 per cent of blindness that could have been avoided in the country.
According to her, glaucoma is characterised by visual field defect and optic nerve changes, with raised intraocular pressure as a risk factor.
70% Pregnant Women Not Accessing ANC In Rivers …As 136,579 HIV Positive Persons Not On Treatment
An estimated 70 per cent of pregnant women in Rivers State have not been accessing Antenatal Care Services in health facilities across the state.
Making this known recently during a three -day revalidations meeting for health care providers in Port Harcourt, the Head of Department (HOD), Strategic Knowledge Management Department of the Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS (RIVSACA), Dr Isaiah Mac Moses, said out of a total of 390,450 pregnant women, only 27,665 of them have been accessing ANC in health facilities across the state.
The implication of this, Mac Moses, said, “is that about 362,785 pregnant women, constituting 70 per cent, are currently not accessing ANC.
In the same vein, he also stated that an estimated 183,029 people have also been diagnosed of HIV, and expected to be put on treatment.
However, out of this number, only 46,450 have been put on treatment, leaving 136, 579 without treatment.
Dr Mac Moses, who is also the State Implementation Team, Monitoring and Evaluation Lead, stated that the inability of HIV positive persons to access treatment was due to various reasons.
Such reasons, he stated, include lack of awareness on how to access treatment, and a quest to avoid stigmatisation.
There is also the issue of distance from health care facilities and inadequate number of healthcare providers.
In order to check these challenges, Dr Mac Moses emphasised on the need for government to create adequate awareness, and for health workers to be re-orientated against attitudes capable of stigmatising HIV positive persons.
He further stated the need for the government to address insecurity in the rural areas which prevents healthcare providers from working beyond normal working hours and for the government to employ more health workers to check the near dearth of healthcare workers in the rural areas.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
