Niger Delta
Rivers Set To Regulate Sachet Water, Boreholes
The Rivers State Government has announced plans to regulate activities of sachet water manufacturers, and check incessant borehole drilling across the state.
The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja made the plans public during a meeting with staffers of the ministry, yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He said the ministry was poised to regulate, sanitise and boost water provision in the state.
Noting that the administration of the Chief Nyesom Wike-led government was bent on improving the livelihood of citizens, he stressed that water was key to a healthy and better life.
Calling on staffers of the ministry to brace up towards the new task, Gogo-Jaja cautioned staff against indolence and absenteeism.
He frowned at all manner of attitude that jeopardise the vision and mission of the government, warning that any erring staff who falls short of expectation would be sanctioned.
He said Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was in a haste to develop Rivers State, and solicited the support of the workers, urging them to show commitment.
Niger Delta
RSG Probes Sale Of Unhealthy Animals In Abattoirs
Authorities of the Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture may have begun investigations following revelations made by some butchers on how dead animals and other deleterious meat were illegally imported into the state.
At a meeting with butchers in the state, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Magnus Kpakol said the state government was bent on checking the menace as he urged the butchers to improve on their services or face tough sanctions.
The Tide learnt that the butchers, mostly those who buy from ranchers and cattle owners, blamed the menace on a long chain of secret merchants who are not members of the association.
According to them, the dead animals come in from different axis, especially Okigwe in Abia State where the cattle are first disembarked for circulation in the South-East and South-South.
The Tide learnt that once the cattle arrive, the live ones are transported at higher prices, while the dead ones are purchased at the spot by rings of big restaurants, hoteliers and brought into the city for cooking in different eating spots.
The meats from the dead animals circulate up to Bonny and Bori, where middlemen who claim to be butchers, buy and sell to end users.
It was revealed further that most of the meats are from cattle that die in the course of haulage from the Northern part of the country.
The Tide also learnt that dealers buy the animals at cheaper prices; hence it has become a mainstay for the major buyers.
Furthermore, it was gathered that most of the animal skin in circulation (kpomo), a popular delicacy amongst the populace, are skins of donkeys and horses illegally brought into the state.
To make matters worse, The Tide learnt that these “kpomo” which sell at cheaper prices, are preserved with formalin to make them more attractive to the eyes.
Consequently, Kpakol has declared that henceforth, government will be more stringent while officials will move round approved abattoirs for inspection.
Kpakol also announced plans by the state government to build new four abattoirs, one in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, while the other three are to be sited in the three senatorial districts of the state.
He urged butchers in the state to reorganise themselves for better and efficient service delivery, declaring that unapproved abattoirs will be shut down.
Recall that penultimate week, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture announced plans to check illegal abattoirs and sale of cattle around the state.
Niger Delta
N’Delta CSOs Kick Against Inauguration Of NDDC Advisory C’ttee
The Coalition 20 Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of ‘Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice,” yesterday, condemned the plans of the Federal Government to constitute as well as inaugurate an Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by today.
The CSOs described such move as a misplaced priority since the commission had no substantive governing board that would receive advice from the committee.
In a statement signed by the National Coordinator and National Secretary, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem and Comrade Opuene Bubaraye, respectively, the CSOs urged President Muhaamdu Buhari to jettison his planned inauguration of the Advisory Committee, and inaugurate the governing board of the NDDC.
According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the inauguration of Niger Delta Development Commission’s Advisory Committee by Mr. President.
“We strongly frown at the level of disrespect and disregard of the NDDC Act by the presidency. We make bold to say that Acts are to be obeyed or implemented in totality, particularly during a democratic rule.
“It could be recalled that Mr. President recently inaugurated Interim Management Committee which is unknown to the NDDC Act, thereby, violating part 1, section 2 and part iii, section 11(2) which provided for the Governing Board and Advisory Committee, respectively.
“Therefore, we urge Mr. President to jettison the inauguration of the Advisory Committee since there is no Governing Board for the committee to advise as provided for in the Act. We view the breach of the fundamental law and disregard for the NDDC Act as worrisome and unacceptable in a democratic government.
“We, therefore, appeal that Mr. President should do the needful as the one empowered under the NDDC Act to inaugurate a substantive board for the commission to enable it achieve its core mandate.”
The group also observed with regret that laws were obeyed and implemented at the discretion of public office holders to the detriment of the nation’s democratic government, warning that disregard for laws of a nation could lead to anarchy, chaos.
Niger Delta
Commissioner Assures Rivers People Of Quality Drinking Water
The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, has restated the ministry’s commitment to ensure quality drinking water for Rivers people.
Dr Gogo Jaja, who said this in his maiden meeting with staff of the ministry, urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead.
He said, the policy trust of the Administration in the provision of water cannot be successful without the impacts of staff of the ministry.
According to him, it is their responsibility to formulate policies that will make the ministry not only viable, but ensure the realization of the goal of the government’s new Vision progrmame for the state.
Gogo Jaja said, while the government is doing its best to render social services to the people those challenged with formulating policies must help the Governor to achieve it.
“The Governor is committed to the development of our people, you can see what he is doing in every sector,” he said.
While warning them to be regular at work, the said commissioner appropriate punishment will be meted out to those who absent themselves from work without reasonable excuses.
He also warned against indolence, stressing that the situation at hand requires total commitment and positive attitude towards their work.
Earlier, the Director, Water Supply and Quality Control, Engr. Emmanuel Amatemeso said the meeting was necessary as it would address issues that will take the ministry to a higher level.
