Experts Seek Quick Action On Declining Nigeria’s Health Indices
Health experts have lamented the continued poor health ranking of Nigeria in comparison to other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, a threat that may affect the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 as envisaged.
Recent data by the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey indicate that mortality rates from preventable causes, despite low, have remained, while childhood diseases have continued to take its toll on low income earners.
Analyses of the data underscores the reality that only three per cent of Nigerians between aged 15 and 49 have access to health insurance while infant mortality is at 67 deaths per 1,000 live births, meaning that one in eight children die before they are five years.
Neonatal mortality rate, a probability of dying in the first month of life is at 39 deaths per 1,000 live births.
According to the NDHS of 2018 as analysed recently by UNICEF at a media dialogue, 25 per cent of Nigerians still practice open defecation while only 39 per cent of households in rural communities have improved sanitation.
This poor sanitation index is perhaps why Nigeria still accounts for 25 per cent of the global Malaria burden despite interventions.
The survey further revealed that only 31 per cent of children aged 12 to 23 received all basic vaccination while those with no access to basic vaccinations moved from 29 per cent to 19 per cent.
Meanwhile, only 29 per cent of children less than six months are exclusively breastfed, while 37 per cent of children under five are stunted as a result of malnutrition.
Speaking to our correspondent, a health monitoring and evaluation specialist at UNICEF, Maureen Zubie-Okolo said Nigeria’s failure to use data in tackling its demographic challenge has left many children behind.
ASUU Declares Two-Week Warning Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, declared a two-week warning strike against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
The National President of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who read the declaration after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting held in Enugu, said the warning strike took effect from yesterday.
Ogunyemi explained that Nigerian universities were under ceaseless siege, a situation that needed to be addressed.
According to him, the strike action was to compel FG to implement the agreement and resolution of Memorandum of Action it had with the union from 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2019.
“Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday, 9th March, 2020, to compel the government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Ogunyemi stated.
Ogunyemi explained that the essence of the industrial action was to force the Federal Government to take action on the pending issues.
He regretted that their members in federal institutions were yet to be paid their February salaries because of the issue of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Service (IPPIS), adding that they needed to let the Federal Government know that enough was enough.
“In our previous meetings, the minister of finance was solely concerned about IPPIS to the point that other issues were not addressed,” he stated.
The ASUU president, however, said that the union would reconvene if nothing was done at the expiration of the two-week strike to determine the next line of action.
FG Confirms Second Case Of Coronavirus
The Federal Government has confirmed Nigeria’s second case of Coronavirus.
This was confirmed by Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire while speaking with journalists in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday.
Osagie revealed that the second case was a man who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos.
Ehanire said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks tested positive on March 8 and is now under quarantine.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a later tweet that the new case had contact with the Italian in Ogun State.
“This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case,” Ehanire said.
“Since the first case was confirmed in Lagos, the NCDC has been supporting the Ogun State Emergency Operations Centre to respond accordingly.
“We urge the public not to panic. You can protect yourself using these six steps”.
“Recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing reduces the risk of spread of #COVID19.
“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested”, NCDC further stated.
The first index case, an Italian, flew into the country on February 24.
He slept at a hotel in Lagos, before moving to Lafarge Africa Cement premises in Ewekoro Ogun state, the next day.
He tested positive for the disease two days after and 39 people who had contact with the Italian, who is receiving treatment in Lagos, were also quarantined.
Ehanire’s full statement reads, “Two new developments have taken place since the last briefing in Abuja on the Coronavirus situation in Nigeria.
“The first is that a team of researchers from various institutions in Nigeria, including scientists from the Centre for Human and Zoology Virology in LUTH, African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Redeemers University and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Lagos, combined their efforts to successfully perform the genome sequencing of the Coronavirus strain that the index case brought to Nigeria and proved it to be a match with the virus circulating in Italy and Wuhan.
“This was coordinated by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC. It is the first time the sequencing of this virus has been performed in Africa. The result has been shared with international authorities and the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has extended congratulations to Nigerian scientists for this achievement.
“The other development is that contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the Coronavirus index case presently receiving treatment in Lagos, has been diligently and conscientiously pursued since February 27, when the case was first diagnosed. As you know, 40 persons in Ogun and 20 in Lagos are under isolation and have remained free of any symptoms since.
“Nevertheless, the Federal Ministry of Health, following best practice, decided to test these persons for possible presence of Coronavirus in their systems. On 8th March 2020, scientists confirmed the presence of Coronavirus in one of the contacts. It is my duty therefore to announce a new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria The newly confirmed case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, but he has no significant clinical symptoms. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria today (Monday) to two.
“Since beginning of the outbreak in China and subsequent spread to other countries, one of the important response strategies at the containment stage, has been to identify all contacts, ensure their strict isolation and to follow up daily with checks for any symptoms of the disease.
“Following recent experience from other countries and evidence from newly published studies on non-symptomatic infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), advised that samples should be taken from all contacts of the Index case for testing. It is in this process that this new case was detected.
“I repeat that the newly confirmed case in Nigeria is not a new importation, but a contact of the Index case, who has since been in isolation and was under clinical follow up. He presently does not have any clinical symptoms, is comfortable and in care at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.
“Recent studies in China have shown that increased surveillance, self isolation and in particular, contact tracing do reduce risk of spread, because further opportunities for transmission of the virus by the infected patient in the community are limited.
“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be carried out on those not yet tested, including some in other states.
“On the case reported in the US of Nigerian origin, we are in touch with colleagues at the US Centres for Disease Control in Atlanta and here in Abuja. The case visited Lagos in February 2020. However, given the timelines between the time he was in Nigeria briefly and when he became ill, the likelihood that he was infected in Lagos is very low.
“The Federal Ministry of Heath, and Lagos and Ogun states’ Health Ministries assure citizens of our commitment to do all needed to control spread of this outbreak. Since the first case was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the National Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Abuja, continues to work closely with Lagos and Ogun State EOCs to coordinate response activities.
“I again strongly advise against spreading misinformation to cause fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC will continue to provide prompt and reliable updates and initiate all measures required to protect our people.
Buhari Govt Worst In History, Oyedepo Cries Out
The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the worst in the nation’s history, Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared.
He also dismissed the hate speech bill sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi as the most ridiculous.
Oyedepo spoke on Sunday in a sermon during the second service of the church at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State.
He lamented that while government was planning to clamp down on hate speech, it was allowing killers to walk away.
Killers, as against hate speaker, he said should be dealt with and not vice-versa.
According to him, “The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder.
“Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.
“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets.
“This is the most stupid and nonsensical ideal anybody can think of.
“I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?
“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one.
‘’In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria – this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.”
He added: “I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria.
‘’This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.”
But in a reaction, yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC), lambasted Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church for prophesying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s days are numbered.
Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena asked that the bishops head be examined, suggesting that the Winners Chapel founder has not contributed anything to Nigeria.
It would be recalled that Oyedepo had told his members that Buhari’s government was the worst in Nigeria’s history and a curse to the nation.
Addressing his members during the service, Oyedepo had further stated that Buhari’s days were numbered because the current government has no direction for Nigeria as a whole.
However, Nabena maintained that the general overseer of Living Faith Church has no right to make such remarks.
According to Nabena, “What has he contributed to Nigeria, Oyedepo has no right to crucify or tell anybody that their time has come to an end.
“He has no right, he should examine his own head what has he given back to the community. Despite the billions of naira and dollars, Nigerians have contributed through offerings to him what has he given back to the community?
“What has he contributed to the country? So, he is not in a position to tell Nigerians what to do because they voted for Buhari so he has no right”.
