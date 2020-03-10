Experts Seek Quick Action On Declining Nigeria’s Health Indices

The Federal Government has confirmed Nigeria’s second case of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire while speaking with journalists in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday.

Osagie revealed that the second case was a man who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos.

Ehanire said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks tested positive on March 8 and is now under quarantine.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a later tweet that the new case had contact with the Italian in Ogun State.

“This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case,” Ehanire said.

“Since the first case was confirmed in Lagos, the NCDC has been supporting the Ogun State Emergency Operations Centre to respond accordingly.

“We urge the public not to panic. You can protect yourself using these six steps”.

“Recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing reduces the risk of spread of #COVID19.

“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested”, NCDC further stated.

The first index case, an Italian, flew into the country on February 24.

He slept at a hotel in Lagos, before moving to Lafarge Africa Cement premises in Ewekoro Ogun state, the next day.

He tested positive for the disease two days after and 39 people who had contact with the Italian, who is receiving treatment in Lagos, were also quarantined.

Ehanire’s full statement reads, “Two new developments have taken place since the last briefing in Abuja on the Coronavirus situation in Nigeria.

“The first is that a team of researchers from various institutions in Nigeria, including scientists from the Centre for Human and Zoology Virology in LUTH, African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Redeemers University and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Lagos, combined their efforts to successfully perform the genome sequencing of the Coronavirus strain that the index case brought to Nigeria and proved it to be a match with the virus circulating in Italy and Wuhan.

“This was coordinated by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC. It is the first time the sequencing of this virus has been performed in Africa. The result has been shared with international authorities and the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has extended congratulations to Nigerian scientists for this achievement.

“The other development is that contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the Coronavirus index case presently receiving treatment in Lagos, has been diligently and conscientiously pursued since February 27, when the case was first diagnosed. As you know, 40 persons in Ogun and 20 in Lagos are under isolation and have remained free of any symptoms since.

“Nevertheless, the Federal Ministry of Health, following best practice, decided to test these persons for possible presence of Coronavirus in their systems. On 8th March 2020, scientists confirmed the presence of Coronavirus in one of the contacts. It is my duty therefore to announce a new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria The newly confirmed case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, but he has no significant clinical symptoms. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria today (Monday) to two.

“Since beginning of the outbreak in China and subsequent spread to other countries, one of the important response strategies at the containment stage, has been to identify all contacts, ensure their strict isolation and to follow up daily with checks for any symptoms of the disease.

“Following recent experience from other countries and evidence from newly published studies on non-symptomatic infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), advised that samples should be taken from all contacts of the Index case for testing. It is in this process that this new case was detected.

“I repeat that the newly confirmed case in Nigeria is not a new importation, but a contact of the Index case, who has since been in isolation and was under clinical follow up. He presently does not have any clinical symptoms, is comfortable and in care at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.

“Recent studies in China have shown that increased surveillance, self isolation and in particular, contact tracing do reduce risk of spread, because further opportunities for transmission of the virus by the infected patient in the community are limited.

“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be carried out on those not yet tested, including some in other states.

“On the case reported in the US of Nigerian origin, we are in touch with colleagues at the US Centres for Disease Control in Atlanta and here in Abuja. The case visited Lagos in February 2020. However, given the timelines between the time he was in Nigeria briefly and when he became ill, the likelihood that he was infected in Lagos is very low.

“The Federal Ministry of Heath, and Lagos and Ogun states’ Health Ministries assure citizens of our commitment to do all needed to control spread of this outbreak. Since the first case was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the National Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Abuja, continues to work closely with Lagos and Ogun State EOCs to coordinate response activities.

“I again strongly advise against spreading misinformation to cause fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC will continue to provide prompt and reliable updates and initiate all measures required to protect our people.