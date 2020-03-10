News
APC Crisis: Acting National Secretary Resumes Duty Amid Tight Security
The Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has resumed duty at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
Giadom stepped into the secretariat at 10:55 am, yesterday, amidst tight security.
His entry into the party’s complex was strictly controlled as security officials at the main entrance checked in essential staff, journalists, amongst others from an authorised list.
Those on the list were handed tags before being allowed in.
Armed policemen from the Counter-Terrorism Unit were stationed at strategic locations around the secretariat.
But reacting, yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of State Chairmen threw their weight behind the National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and unanimously passed vote of confidence on his leadership.
The executive committee of the forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dolari, Borno State APC chairman and the Secretary, Dr Ben Nwoye, chairman APC Enugu State in Abuja, yesterday endorsed the leadership of Oshiomhole and called all detractors to order not to overheat the polity.
The statement tagged, “Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress”, the forum said their decision was to defend the sanctity of the constitution of the party and uphold its supremacy.
The statement reads, “We the Executive Members of the Forum of State Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) met on 9th March, 2020 in Abuja and resolved that the forum will stand firmly behind the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, and to defend the sanctity of the constitution of our great party with regards to upholding its supremacy”.
Justifying their endorsement, the forum noted that, “Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole has positioned and fortified the party to the admiration of all to stand for and win elections in majority of the states in Nigeria as witnessed in the 2019 elections.
“It is on record that the party under the leadership of Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole won more elections in the country as exemplified in the 2019 general election.
“Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole has endeared majority and well meaning Nigerians to the All Progressives Congress in all parts of the country because of his leadership prowess.
“In the 2019 elections unlike 2015 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari had 25 percent in the majority of states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.
“We therefore pass a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party under Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole for his quality, purposeful and directional leadership.
“We vow to stand with our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole and to defend the constitution of our great party at all times and in all places”.
The forum observed that the litigations before the two Federal High Courts are political and advised all concerned to seek political solutions. They also urged all parties to leverage on Chief Bisi Akande National Reconciliation Committee to resolve their differences.
The state chairmen maintained that being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of the party, “we dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganize the peace we have been enjoying in the party. These acts if successful would only weaken the political strength of our great party”.
However, the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been told to resign without further delay as he is not an experienced politician.
Making the call in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, said Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive.
The senior lawyer also said that the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, cannot save the former Edo State governor.
Recall that Oshiomhole was suspended by a Federal High Court in Abuja as the APC National Chairman last week.
Justices Danlami Senchi had ruled that the APC National Chairman should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal from office.
The judge had ruled on an application of an interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.
The former labour leader, however, approached the Federal High Court, Kano to quash the order and this has escalated the crisis in the party.
Sharing his opinion on the crisis that has turned the ruling party apart, the Lagos-based legal practitioner said, “This is really funny as one would have expected him (Oshiomhole) to know that it’s only the Court of Appeal that can do that.
“Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive. He is not an experienced politician per se.
“He should have known that politics and activism are two different things. He is more of an activist than a politician.
“He should bow out in honour or be humiliated. The APC as a party has already concluded to show him the way out. I seriously doubt if Buhari can save him.
News
ASUU Declares Two-Week Warning Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, declared a two-week warning strike against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
The National President of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who read the declaration after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting held in Enugu, said the warning strike took effect from yesterday.
Ogunyemi explained that Nigerian universities were under ceaseless siege, a situation that needed to be addressed.
According to him, the strike action was to compel FG to implement the agreement and resolution of Memorandum of Action it had with the union from 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2019.
“Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday, 9th March, 2020, to compel the government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Ogunyemi stated.
Ogunyemi explained that the essence of the industrial action was to force the Federal Government to take action on the pending issues.
He regretted that their members in federal institutions were yet to be paid their February salaries because of the issue of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Service (IPPIS), adding that they needed to let the Federal Government know that enough was enough.
“In our previous meetings, the minister of finance was solely concerned about IPPIS to the point that other issues were not addressed,” he stated.
The ASUU president, however, said that the union would reconvene if nothing was done at the expiration of the two-week strike to determine the next line of action.
News
FG Confirms Second Case Of Coronavirus
The Federal Government has confirmed Nigeria’s second case of Coronavirus.
This was confirmed by Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire while speaking with journalists in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday.
Osagie revealed that the second case was a man who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos.
Ehanire said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks tested positive on March 8 and is now under quarantine.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a later tweet that the new case had contact with the Italian in Ogun State.
“This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case,” Ehanire said.
“Since the first case was confirmed in Lagos, the NCDC has been supporting the Ogun State Emergency Operations Centre to respond accordingly.
“We urge the public not to panic. You can protect yourself using these six steps”.
“Recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing reduces the risk of spread of #COVID19.
“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested”, NCDC further stated.
The first index case, an Italian, flew into the country on February 24.
He slept at a hotel in Lagos, before moving to Lafarge Africa Cement premises in Ewekoro Ogun state, the next day.
He tested positive for the disease two days after and 39 people who had contact with the Italian, who is receiving treatment in Lagos, were also quarantined.
Ehanire’s full statement reads, “Two new developments have taken place since the last briefing in Abuja on the Coronavirus situation in Nigeria.
“The first is that a team of researchers from various institutions in Nigeria, including scientists from the Centre for Human and Zoology Virology in LUTH, African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Redeemers University and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Lagos, combined their efforts to successfully perform the genome sequencing of the Coronavirus strain that the index case brought to Nigeria and proved it to be a match with the virus circulating in Italy and Wuhan.
“This was coordinated by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC. It is the first time the sequencing of this virus has been performed in Africa. The result has been shared with international authorities and the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has extended congratulations to Nigerian scientists for this achievement.
“The other development is that contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the Coronavirus index case presently receiving treatment in Lagos, has been diligently and conscientiously pursued since February 27, when the case was first diagnosed. As you know, 40 persons in Ogun and 20 in Lagos are under isolation and have remained free of any symptoms since.
“Nevertheless, the Federal Ministry of Health, following best practice, decided to test these persons for possible presence of Coronavirus in their systems. On 8th March 2020, scientists confirmed the presence of Coronavirus in one of the contacts. It is my duty therefore to announce a new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria The newly confirmed case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, but he has no significant clinical symptoms. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria today (Monday) to two.
“Since beginning of the outbreak in China and subsequent spread to other countries, one of the important response strategies at the containment stage, has been to identify all contacts, ensure their strict isolation and to follow up daily with checks for any symptoms of the disease.
“Following recent experience from other countries and evidence from newly published studies on non-symptomatic infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), advised that samples should be taken from all contacts of the Index case for testing. It is in this process that this new case was detected.
“I repeat that the newly confirmed case in Nigeria is not a new importation, but a contact of the Index case, who has since been in isolation and was under clinical follow up. He presently does not have any clinical symptoms, is comfortable and in care at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.
“Recent studies in China have shown that increased surveillance, self isolation and in particular, contact tracing do reduce risk of spread, because further opportunities for transmission of the virus by the infected patient in the community are limited.
“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be carried out on those not yet tested, including some in other states.
“On the case reported in the US of Nigerian origin, we are in touch with colleagues at the US Centres for Disease Control in Atlanta and here in Abuja. The case visited Lagos in February 2020. However, given the timelines between the time he was in Nigeria briefly and when he became ill, the likelihood that he was infected in Lagos is very low.
“The Federal Ministry of Heath, and Lagos and Ogun states’ Health Ministries assure citizens of our commitment to do all needed to control spread of this outbreak. Since the first case was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the National Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Abuja, continues to work closely with Lagos and Ogun State EOCs to coordinate response activities.
“I again strongly advise against spreading misinformation to cause fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC will continue to provide prompt and reliable updates and initiate all measures required to protect our people.
News
Buhari Govt Worst In History, Oyedepo Cries Out
The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the worst in the nation’s history, Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared.
He also dismissed the hate speech bill sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi as the most ridiculous.
Oyedepo spoke on Sunday in a sermon during the second service of the church at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State.
He lamented that while government was planning to clamp down on hate speech, it was allowing killers to walk away.
Killers, as against hate speaker, he said should be dealt with and not vice-versa.
According to him, “The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder.
“Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.
“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets.
“This is the most stupid and nonsensical ideal anybody can think of.
“I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?
“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one.
‘’In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria – this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.”
He added: “I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria.
‘’This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.”
But in a reaction, yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC), lambasted Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church for prophesying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s days are numbered.
Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena asked that the bishops head be examined, suggesting that the Winners Chapel founder has not contributed anything to Nigeria.
It would be recalled that Oyedepo had told his members that Buhari’s government was the worst in Nigeria’s history and a curse to the nation.
Addressing his members during the service, Oyedepo had further stated that Buhari’s days were numbered because the current government has no direction for Nigeria as a whole.
However, Nabena maintained that the general overseer of Living Faith Church has no right to make such remarks.
According to Nabena, “What has he contributed to Nigeria, Oyedepo has no right to crucify or tell anybody that their time has come to an end.
“He has no right, he should examine his own head what has he given back to the community. Despite the billions of naira and dollars, Nigerians have contributed through offerings to him what has he given back to the community?
“What has he contributed to the country? So, he is not in a position to tell Nigerians what to do because they voted for Buhari so he has no right”.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
Featured5 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News4 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC
-
News4 days ago
RSG Recommits To Job Creation
-
News4 days ago
Police Unseal Peace Corps Office After Three Years
-
Politics5 days ago
Contract Probe: Again, Okorocha Shuns Panel
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Rivers NSCDC Unveils Agro Rangers Team
-
Featured4 days ago
S’South Govs Meet, Plan Regional Security Outfit …Move To Revive BRACED Commission