Ado Bayero Emerges New Emir Of Kano …As State Govt Dethrones Sanusi, Whisks Him Into Exile …Arewa Youths, HURIWA, Shehu Sani Bemoan Action
The Kano State Government, yesterday, dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over what it described as disrespect to lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.
The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council Executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made the announcement on behalf of the government while briefing newsmen shortly after the special council meeting.
Alhaji said the monarch was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor and other lawful authorities, hence, his immediate dethronement.
He also said a new Emir will soon be appointed.
According to him, “the Kano State Executive Council, under the Chairmanship of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.
“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification which amount to total insubordination.
“It is on record and so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.
“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law and order reasons stated above.
“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.
“His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses, while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” the SSG, Alhaji said.
He said the removal was in line with consultation with relevant stakeholders, and urged Kano people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
Earlier in the day, there was pandemonium at the Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, over the lingering crisis between the state government and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.
Trouble started few minutes when the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Chidari, raised an observation regarding the two petitions against the emir.
The House received two petitions against the Emir, last week.
Immediately the chairman raised the issue, he was shut down by some members of the House, particularly members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who insisted that it is against the rule of the House to raise an observation during plenary on a petition that is before a committee, which has not submitted its report.
Members of the APC and PDP engaged in a free-for-all fight with the aim of taking over the control of the Mace, the symbol of authority of the parliament.
It took the intervention of the Sergeant at Arms and security operatives to rescue the mace from the lawmakers.
The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa announced the postponement of the session for 30 minutes.
It was noted that there was heavy presence of sternly armed security operatives at the Assembly Complex, Government House and Emir’s palace.
The governor of the state has been at loggerhead with Emir Sanusi and many see the fresh probe as a continuation of the initial crisis that led to the creation of additional four new emirates in the state.
This is not the first time the emir and the Kano Emirate are coming under probe since Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, ascended the throne in 2014.
The Kano anti-graft agency investigated the emir over what it called “questionable” expenditure to the tune of N4billion but the probe was later suspended.
It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.
Last Friday, another Federal High Court in Kano restrained Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating the emir over alleged land racketeering to the tune of N2. 2billion.
The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the commission and its Chairman, Barrister Rimingado to maintain the status quo in the interim pending the determination of the case filed before it by the emir.
The order, dated March 6, 2020, and signed by Justice Allagoa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, reads in part: “The status quo be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion”.
Justice Allagoa then adjourned the case till March 18, 2020 for hearing.
The emir, in his prayers, requested for an interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents (commission and its chairman) from investigating the affairs of the applicant pending the hearing of the originating motion.
He also prayed for an order of interim injunction for the maintenance of the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.
Contacted, Barrister Rimingado said the commission would honour the court by appearing before it on March 18, 2020.
“The commission will ask the court of law to compel the emir to appear before it, because as far as the commission is concerned, the court did not stop it from continuing with its investigation. The status quo is subject to interpretation,” he said.
Security operatives, yesterday arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.
It was gathered that the security operatives took the deposed Emir to Nasarawa State where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.
Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, police and military.
The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the palace.
An impeccable source at the Government House hinted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.
It was gathered that the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.
Following the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Government of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, the state announced one of the sons of late Emir, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of the state.
Until his selection and subsequent appointment by the Four Kano Kingmakers, Aminu Ado Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four New Emirs created by the Ganduje administration.
The Four Kingmakers, the Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Bayero; Sarkin Bai Mukthar Adnan; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Alhaji Bello Tuta; and Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani Cigari; were present when the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji announced the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero after brainstorming for hours.
Aminu Ado Bayero was appointed the Waban Kano by the dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II after becoming the 14th Emir of Kano some five years ago.
He was elevated from the rank of Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida by Emir Sanusi II after been Turbaned by the former government of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso late 2014.
The Secretary to the Government said the appointment was done sequel to the powers conferred on the Governor on section 11 subsection 1 of the Emirate Council Laws.
He said the appointment was done following recommendations made by the four kingmakers and approved by the State Executive Council.
Reacting, the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF), cautioned against the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The Alhaji Shettima Yerima-led ACYF said although they were not in support or happy about the removal of an Emir, it was wrong for a traditional ruler to be involved in partisan politics, disrespect the higher authority or mismanage the emirate as Sanusi is accused.
But the Arewa youth leader, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, warned that this will serve as a deterrent to other traditional rulers.
Tension In Bayelsa As Court Decides On PDP’s Guber Candidate, Today
There is palpable tension in Bayelsa State as a High Court in Owerri, the Imo State capital, will today, deliver judgement on the rightful governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the last November election, even as a body, the Kolga Economic Summit Group has called on Chief Timi Alaibe to sheath his swords and work with incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri to move the state forward.
Alaibe had approached the court to contest the emergence of Diri as the PDP’s governorship candidate, which eventually saw him as governor, even as the former is asking the court to declare him as the authentic candidate of the party in Bayelsa.
In a statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, Convener of Kolga Economic Summit Group, Elvis Donkemezuo, said both Alaibe and Diri were from Kolokuma/Opokuma, an area he described as minority (in number wise) in the predominantly coastal state.
He further said before now, the Kolokuma/Opokuma Elders Forum had reached out to Alaibe to drop his ambition and state.
“You see this issue of the pre-election matter of the PDP has been put to rest during the last general election. Peace efforts have been made by some prominent sons of the area, including the King of Kolokuma/Opokuma Clan, who has called Alaibe to consolidate and reunite with Diri in order to have a Kolokuma son as the governor.
“But as it is now that the case is proposed to be adjudged today at the High Court in Owerri, we have no other option than to come out in the public. So, if anything goes wrong, we are saying that we have washed our hands off this issue because this is the climax of it all.
“We are saying that Kolokuma/Opokuma people are in the minority in Bayelsa State in terms of numbers, and we have suffered so much for the Niger Delta and the Ijaw struggle starting from the days of Isaac Adaka Boro who fought the 12-day revolution that gave birth to the creation of the old Rivers State, coming to the Kaiama Declaration that led to the invasion of Odi, then the creation of Bayelsa State and so on.
“So, we are saying that we have not had the opportunity to produce the governor of Bayelsa State all of these times. So, now that we have one in the person of Senator Douye Diri, we are all appealing to Alaibe to sheath his swords and work with Diri to achieve the development strides we want. What bothers us as Kolga SES is that what is being contested in court is pre-election matter, and is not asking the court to declare him the winner based on the votes’ margin between them, but asking for outright cancellation of the entire process.
“The main worry is that the suit in court doesn’t leave us with any opportunity of having the challenger declared winner. This is why Kolga SES believes that the case in court is not in the interest of Kolgans. Chief Timi Alaibe is a respected son of Kolga, and if he had emerged the flag-bearer, we all would have supported him just the same way we did for Douye Diri.
By: Dennis Naku
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
The Federal Government has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received and/or receiving double pay and life pensions in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of the court.
The government made the request in a letter to SERAP, in Abuja.
The letter followed the judgment which ordered the government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by former governors and ministers.
SERAP had earlier sent a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami, SAN, asking him to advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to fully enforce the judgment.
In his reply to SERAP, Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organization to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”
Malami’s letter with reference number MJ/LIT/ABJ/CMC/661/793, was signed on his behalf by the Director, Civil Litigation and Public Law Department, Mrs Anne C. Akwiwu.
Responding, SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian Judiciary. Nigerians cannot wait for you to take legal action to scrap states’ pension laws and fully recover the public funds collected.”
SERAP said immediate obedience to the judgment will be a victory for the rule, and provide an impetus for the government’s anti-corruption fight.
The group added that it will also be a rare piece of good news for the people of Nigeria, as it will send a powerful message to former governors and ministers that have collected and/or collecting double pay that they will be held to account for their actions, and mark the end of this state-level impunity.
SERAP noted that by implementing the judgment, the Buhari government will be demonstrating the important role that our Judiciary can play in the fight against corruption in the country.
It recalled that former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki stated that he stopped collecting pensions while in the Senate the moment he saw the allegation by SERAP.
“However, it is unclear if he has returned all the public funds collected as pension from Kwara State.
“According to public records, the following are reportedly collecting and/or have collected double emoluments and large severance benefits from their states: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Kabiru Gaya (Kano); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Theodore Orji (Abia); Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara); Joshua Dariye (Plateau), and Jonah Jang (Plateau).
“Others include: Ahmed Sani Yarima (Zamfara); Danjuma Goje (Gombe); Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe); Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); and George Akume (Benue).
“So far, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; have denied ever receiving double payments and retirement benefits as former governors.
“Similarly, public records also show that at least 22 states have passed life pensions laws allowing payment of life pensions to former governors and other ex-public officials.
“These states include: Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Kano, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Ondo, Ebonyi, Rivers, Niger, Kogi and Katsina.
“In your legal action, we urge you to focus on challenging the pension laws in these states while taking steps to verify the number of former governors and ministers that have collected and/or still collecting double payments and retirement benefits, the amount collected with a view to ensuring the full recovery of the public funds collected,” the group said.
It would be recalled that Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in suit number FHC/L/CS/1497/2017 delivered a landmark judgment in December, 2019, which ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
A human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety has said that no fewer than 350 Christians have been killed in Nigeria between January and February of 2020.
Intersociety in a report signed by its board of trustees chairman, Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi and made available to to newsmen in Awka said, “Nigeria has fully become a killing field of defenseless Christians.
“Available statistics have shown that no fewer than 11,500-12,000 Christian deaths were recorded in the past 57 months or since June 2015 when the present central Government of Nigeria came on board. Out of this figure, Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen accounted for 7,400 Christian deaths, Boko Haram 4000 and the ‘Highway Bandits’ 150-200.
“Also, in the past two months of January and February 2020, no fewer than 350 Christian deaths have been recorded and between 100 and 150 Christian travelers abducted on highways.
“And out of the 350 Christian deaths, Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen accounted for no fewer than 250. Boko Haram and ‘Highway Bandits’ are responsible for the remaining 100 deaths. The Killings targeted at Christians in Nigeria have continued into the first week of March 2020 leading to hacking to death of over a dozen more.”
The group said it had monitored and documented killing of Christians in Nigeria since 2010 and spoken out against it using several dependable mainstream and online media platforms of local and international credibility.
“We usually rely on credible local and foreign media reports, eyewitnesses’ accounts and reports from Christian bodies and church media. Also relied upon are reports from local and international rights and research organizations and credible Government accounts (if any).”
It called on government to decide proactive measures to tame the incessant killings.
