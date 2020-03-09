Oil & Energy
PHED Links Power Outage To TCN’s Technical Fault
The Port Harcourt , Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has disclosed that the power outage being experienced by the residents of Elelenwo, Old Oyigbo, Rivers State Television station and its environs, Onne, Bori since Friday, March 6, 2020 was due to a faulty auxiliary transformer belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.
The power distribution company, in a press statement however, stated that the technical crew from the TCN had already been mobilised to the station to ensure that the fault was rectified as soon as possible.
The statement added that power supply will be restored at the affected areas as soon as the fixing of the technical fault was completed.
The statement, solicited for the patience of its esteemed customers that were affected by the forced outage, while waiting for the restoration.
The company also restated its commitment to quality service delivery to its members.
Meanwhile, some residents of the affected areas have lamented the effects of the outage on their businesses.
A cross section of the residents who spoke with our correspondent, called on PHED and other relevant authorities to fix the problem and restore power supply in the area.
The residents also called on PHED to live up to its new policies on enhanced service delivery to enhance its business profile and earn the confidence of its teeming customers.
One resident, Comrade Michael Budum, who spoke with The Tide, said power supply had been one of the major challenges in the area.
He said , “I want to use this opportunity to urge PHED to improve on its services to earn the confidence of its customers, let people get results form their power bills through power delivery services”.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Power Supply: AfDB Set To Invest $200m In Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest 200 million dollars through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in Nigeria.
The Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex (AFDB) Mr Wale Shonibare, said this when he led some management staff of the bank on a visit to the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba in Abuja on Monday.
Shonibare, also the Director, Energy and Installation in the bank, said that the AfDB board had approved 200 million dollars for the sector through REA to support the roll out of mini grids.
“The AFDB is very active in the power sector of Nigeria and we are ready to do more, the board has approved 200 million dollars to the sector through the REA.
“We are supporting the programme to roll out mini grids across the country and also to encourage productive use of the grids to upgrade communities
“We are also involved in energising education, a programme under which we are dedicating power systems to eight federal universities,’’ he said.
Shonobare said that the bank was also very involved in the transmission sector of the country as it had a 410 million dollars project to support transmission.
According to him, 200 million dollars has already been approved by AfDB board for phase one to improve transmission lines and provision of sub-stations.
“I understand that the agreement was signed last week and we expect the project to progress.
“We are involved in the Jigawa power project, we have approved a grant of one million dollars to support the feasibility study for phase one and the studies are almost completed.
“We are aware of the issues in the sector and we are working with all the players in the sector, the regulators, NBET all along the value chain looking at how we can make the sector efficient,’’ he said.
Responding, the Minister of State, Jedy-Agba said that the federal government was willing to do more in partnership with AfDB to provide electricity for Nigerians.
Jedy-Agba said that power was the bedrock of development, adding that if the country could get it right with technology, they could also do same with power.
He said that Nigeria was in the process of increasing its power generation capacity and the sector as it was keying into funds available by the AfDB to enhance further growth in the sector.
“AfDB had been investing in the sector and they planned to invest more by increasing their funding in development of the power sector,’’ he said.
He assured the AfDB team that any money given to the power sector would be judiciously utilised and accounted for.
Oil & Energy
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc has concluded arrangement to host public consultation with its customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states ahead of the proposed tariff review that is expected to take off by April 1, 2020.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced an increment in electricity bills, following complaints by the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that the current tariff do not reflect market realities.
The Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, in a statement said that various dates have been chosen in the company’s franchise area starting from February 29, 2020 in Calabar; March 6, 2020 in Uyo, March 12, 2020 in Port Harcourt and March 20, 2020 in Yenagoa.
“Public consultation on proposed tariff review with effect from April 1,2020 under the Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO, in line with the directive of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, will be held across PHED’s coverage area,” Onyi said.
A Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO, is a framework for regulating the licensees [ Discos ] over a period of time by NERC, which was reviewed in 2015 based on exchange rate, gas pricing, inflation rate and generation capacity.
The public consultation will feature presentation on the business life cycle before privatization, achievements and challenges of post privatization and future investments in correlation with the tariff review.
It will also afford customers the opportunity of interacting and eliciting feedback from PHED management team and officials from the NERC.
The planned tariff review, according to the statement, when effected, would aid network expansion and rehabilitation, improved customers’ satisfaction, reduction in complaints, increase in power availability, elimination of estimated bill through proper metering, among others.
He, therefore, urged customers to avail themselves and be part of the success story in driving the electricity industry to greater heights through meaningful insights.
By: Taneh Beemene&Bariiye Eleso
Oil & Energy
Firm Resumes Supply Of Gas To Ghana, Other Countries
The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited has said it is resuming its supply of natural gas from Nigeria to its customers in Republic of Benin, Togo and Ghana.
WAPCo disclosed this while announcing the successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20’’ offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.
WAPCo is the operator of the West African Gas Pipeline, which was built to supply natural gas from Nigeria to customers in Republic of Benin, Togo and Ghana.
“The internal inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline was completed on Sunday, February 23, 2020, almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020,” it said in a statement.
The statement said a significant amount of data was successfully gathered during the inspection and would be analysed over the next couple of months to further provide critical insights and assurance of the overall integrity of the pipeline to support WAPCo’s continuous optimal operations.
It said, “Following the successful cleaning and inspection of the offshore pipeline, WAPCo is resuming the transportation of gas to its customers in Benin, Togo and Ghana.
“In Ghana, WAPCo is currently transporting natural gas to its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station only. Gas transportation to its Tema Regulating and Metering Station will commence after the completion of ongoing expansion works under the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project expected to be operational in March 2020.”
WAPCo said it was grateful to its stakeholders for the show of support during the cleaning and inspection exercise that allowed it to safely and efficiently execute the work plan ahead of schedule.
“With the completion of the pipeline cleaning and inspection exercise, WAPCo is better positioned to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo and Benin in their effort to provide a greater access to affordable and reliable power for economic growth,” it said.
According to the statement, the Ghana Ministry of Energy, Nigeria Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Benin Ministry of Energy Water and Mines, Togo Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Volta River Authority, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and Chevron Nigeria Limited, among others, played significant roles in ensuring the success of the exercise.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured5 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured5 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News5 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
Featured4 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News4 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC
-
News5 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct