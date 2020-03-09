Mayweather Indicates Interest To Buy Newcastle Utd

The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council (OSSC), Wande Fabuluje says athletes to represent the state at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) will begin a 10-day camping programme soon.

Fabuluje told newsmen, yesterday in Akure that the programme will begin on Wedneday and end on March 20.

“It is part of efforts aimed at fully preparing our athletes for the event tagged `Edo 2020’,’’ he said.

Tidesports gathered that the festival which is holding in Benin, with major events slated for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, is scheduled for March 22 to April 1.

Fabuluje disclosed that all funds needed for the welfare of the athletes, procurement of kits and other allowances had been approved by the state government.

“The coaches and athletes are excited about the upcoming sports fiesta, just as our State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will soon receive the festival’s Torch of Unity.’’

He said the Torch of Unity would arrive in the state on March 19, which implies the readiness and acceptability of the state to participate in the festival.

“That event is the symbol of the state’s intended full participation at the NSF.’’

The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council said invitation letters to camp and the competition proper have been given to all the athletes expected to represent the state.

“All preparations for the camping exercise are in top gear as our hardworking officials are also in high spirits to see to the success of it all,” he said.

Fabuluje revealed that athletes in 23 sports would be in camp, before proceeding to Edo for the festival proper.