Sports
Mayweather Indicates Interest To Buy Newcastle Utd
Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr suggested he might have an interest in buying Premier League club Newcastle United as he appeared at an event in England.
Mayweather boasts a 50-0 record but has not fought since defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, although the 43-year-old has hinted at a rematch this year.
The former five-weight world champion has reportedly made $1billion in his career, however, and cheekily entertained the idea of investing his wealth in the Magpies during a talk in Newcastle upon Tyne.
Newcastle fans have been keen for a new owner on Tyneside since 2008 when current chief Mike Ashley caused outrage in a split with popular former manager Kevin Keegan.
Ashley went on to rename the club’s St James’ Park stadium after his sports retail company, oversaw two relegations and made a number of unpopular appointments.
Given the hunger for Ashley to move on, and with talk of rival takeover interest fading, Mayweather played to the crowd.
Asked if he was “very, very interested” in buying the club, he said: “In the US, we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team.”
The American added to cheers: “If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know.”
TMZ reported Mayweather had an interest in purchasing a stake in Newcastle, although no negotiations had taken place.
Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the bottom three after beating Southampton on Saturday, and will play holders Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals later in March.
Sports
Traore Keen To Reclaim Place At Lyon
Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore is keen to reclaim his spot in Olympique Lyonnais’ starting line-up.
The 24-year-old attacker came on as a substitute for Lyon as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Lille in the French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday night.
Traore, who has fallen out of favour under Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, says team should take it one game at a time.
“Each match is like a final. You have to try to win by taking the matches one after the other,” Traore told Tidesports source.
“You have to have a strong mental attitude, not to get overly excited and stay focused. We have to keep the solidity that we have shown for the last few matches.
The former Chelsea FC player has netted only one goal in 23 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.
“We can dream of a better future. I am a competitor. I want to play as many matches as possible,” he added.
“As it is in football, you have to respect the choices of the coach and stay professional.
“As a competitor, I want to play as much as possible. I work to give the best of myself when I am on the pitch. “
Traore will be hoping to feature for Lyon when they take on Stade de Reims in a Ligue 1 match on Friday.
Sports
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nimrod Optimistic Of Nigeria’s Participation In Beach Volleyball
President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, at the weekend said he was confident Nigeria would secure a ticket at the final phase of the qualifiers to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nimrod expressed his confidence while speaking with newsmen in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the second phase of the Beach Volleyball Olympics Qualifiers.
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria qualified for the third and final phase of the qualifiers after defeating Zambia 2-0.
“We lost the opportunity to go to the Rio Games in 2016 and it was due to just a mere and a silly mistake. But this time around we don’t want to see such mistakes happening again.
“I believe this is our period to go to Tokyo. The players are ready to give their best to go to Tokyo 2020 and make the country proud.
“We have hosted the competition now and our points will increase and we have moved to the next level in Africa.
“Africa’s number two didn’t come for the qualifiers here and they will now lose a point,” he said.
The NVBF president said the Nigerian male team would play in the second phase of their qualifiers in Mozambique.
Nigeria is classified in Group A of the Men’s Africa Beach Volleyball Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifiers.
Mozambique will host the Group A qualifiers at the Costa do Sol Beach in Maputo, with Nigeria, Tunisia, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville joining the hosts from March 26 to March 30.
Sports
Ondo Athletes To Return To Camp For NSF
The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council (OSSC), Wande Fabuluje says athletes to represent the state at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) will begin a 10-day camping programme soon.
Fabuluje told newsmen, yesterday in Akure that the programme will begin on Wedneday and end on March 20.
“It is part of efforts aimed at fully preparing our athletes for the event tagged `Edo 2020’,’’ he said.
Tidesports gathered that the festival which is holding in Benin, with major events slated for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, is scheduled for March 22 to April 1.
Fabuluje disclosed that all funds needed for the welfare of the athletes, procurement of kits and other allowances had been approved by the state government.
“The coaches and athletes are excited about the upcoming sports fiesta, just as our State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will soon receive the festival’s Torch of Unity.’’
He said the Torch of Unity would arrive in the state on March 19, which implies the readiness and acceptability of the state to participate in the festival.
“That event is the symbol of the state’s intended full participation at the NSF.’’
The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council said invitation letters to camp and the competition proper have been given to all the athletes expected to represent the state.
“All preparations for the camping exercise are in top gear as our hardworking officials are also in high spirits to see to the success of it all,” he said.
Fabuluje revealed that athletes in 23 sports would be in camp, before proceeding to Edo for the festival proper.
