Ken Poly Enforces Compulsory Wearing Of Student Identity Card

Rivers State Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt have described the appointment of Prof Nlerum Okogbule as the new Vice Chancellor of the university by the Governor of Chief Nyesom Wike as the beginning of a new academic era in the institution.

The students also described the new vice chancellor as an erudite scholar as well as astute administrator and achiever per excellence

The students made these expressions while speaking to The Tide over the weekend.

It would be recalled that the Visitor of the institution and the state governor had approved the appointment of Prof Nlerum Okogbule as the substantive vice chancellor following the recommendation of the 13th governing council of the university.

Prof Okogbule was until his appointment the Dean of Post Graduate School and also served as the Dean, Faculty of Law in the same institution among other positions.

Speaking to The Tide a female student of the institution, Miss Akuchukwu Amaele described the new vice chancellor as a square peg in a square hole and expressed optimism that Prof Okogbule will live up to the expectations and yearnings of the students.

She urged him to tackle the issue of cultism and other antisocial vices that have been ravaging the premier university, which according to her, have become a nightmare to the university community at large.

Also speaking, a four hundred level male student who spoke on condition of anonymity appealed to the new vice chancellor to fight corruption and sorting which he said, has become a norm among lecturers in the university.

He further called on the new vice chancellor to strengthen the existing security architecture in the university with a view to checking crime and cultism within and outside the institution.

In his own reaction, a year two male student in the Faculty of Education, Sunday Dimkpa commended the visitor of the university and advised the new vice chancellor to improve on the existing infrastructure and ensure adequate power supply in the university at all times.

He used the opportunity to appeal to lecturers, non academic staffers and students to give the new vc the needed support and cooperation to enable him succeed in his assignment.