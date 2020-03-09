Law/Judiciary
Improved Security Excites Rivers Residents
Following the recent return of peace to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State where development thrives; many residents of the state were able to express their feelings to the Rivers State Government in collaboration with the police, which resulted in the quelling of militancy, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, among others.
By this singular act, some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent, Bethel Toby, expressed their excitements, while others called for the beefing up of security in some LGAs.
Excerpts:
Dr Reuben Mietamuno Jaja, Industrialist, Opobo.
We should be grateful to God Almighty who has made it possible for peace to return to some extent in Rivers State within the life span of this dispensation.
I think Governor Nyesom Wike and the state police commissioner need to be commended for being able to curb the menace of militancy and other social vices which had retarded development in the oil-and-gas rich state. Any right thinking person should know that the problems we are facing today in Rivers State and across the country are interrelated and have to do with the changing times.
Godspower Amadi, Tricycle Driver, Elioparanwo.
It is true that there has been a reduction in the rate of armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism. But it all depends on which part of the state one is residing. Those of us who live in places like Ogbogoro, Ozuoba and parts of Emohua can attest to the efficiency of the OSPAC vigilante group imported from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
This is in addition to the state government’s introduction of Operation Sting. I, therefore, wish that the government extends OSPAC to other parts of the state.
Gabriel Okere, Political Scientist.
I doff my hat for Governor Nyesom Wike and the state police commissioner among other security personnel for bringing lasting peace to the state. However, I implore the governor to ensure that jobs are created for Rivers youths while the police should stop abetting crime through lending guns and other dreaded weapons to miscreants.
Amaopusenibo Augustus Ebranga, Port Harcourt.
Of course, the issue of security in any organized society remains paramount. It baffles me that despite all efforts made by relevant government agencies, especially the police and the state government some years back, the scourge still persists. In my neighbourhood, Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, the crime rate is currently on the increase. Just recently, law abiding Nigerians residing in the area were robbed at gun point and, afterwards, three girls raped at Timber and Obi Streets, all in Diobu Mile II.
Government has done well, but more still needs to be done to completely eradicate this malady.
Mrs. Simbiat Alabi, Trader, Rumuomasi.
I thank you for this opportunity. Let me start by appreciating Governor Wike for his determination to chase criminals out of Rivers State. For the first time in a long while Rivers residents celebrated the Yuletide season without any major incidence.
I hear there is this vigilante group called OSPAC which is doing excellent work in some parts of the state. Thank God that the case of armed herdsmen is not yet rampant here, but that does not mean that we don’t need a community policing outfit like Amotekun in Yorubaland.
Ms Victory Godwin, Teacher, Port Harcourt. Let me use this opportunity to commend Governor Nyesom Wike and heads of security agencies in the state for ensuring that Rivers residents experience the current peace.
For some time now, the issue of militancy, rampant killings, kidnapping and cultism in our universities, polytechnics and even secondary and primary schools has reduced significantly.
Though to whom much is given, much is expected; government should beam its searchlight on youths in the rural areas.
Uche Ebirien, Student, Andoni.
There is relative peace in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State, but that is not the situation in the Ogoni and Andoni axis of the state where cultists seem to be having a field day. Government should do well to revisit the Neighbourhood Watch programme as it will give further boost to what has been accomplished already.
Augustine Elemuwa, Farmer, Etche
In Etche, we have not seen much improvement. But I must confess that what we have now is better than the situation in 2015 and 2016. Armed robbery and kidnapping have actually gone down. The only troubling crime now is cultism.
The state government is actually trying its best. I particularly appreciate the governor’s support to the security agencies, especially with the launch of Operation Sting.
Miss Blessing Nuka, Hair Stylist, Port Harcourt.
Rivers State, particularly Port Harcourt, is now relatively peaceful. The only bad news emanating from this state in recent time were those traceable to the police due to their poor handling of the Ikoku 5 incident.
Kudos should go to the state government for supporting the police handsomely. The new police commissioner should also be commended for his good management of men and materials.
Calistus Nkwocha, Taxi Driver, Eleme.
Eleme has always been a hot zone security wise. But with the combined efforts of the present local government chairman and the DPO in charge of the area, we now enjoy relative peace. We can now sleep with our doors open without any fears, especially with the prevailing heat.
Chief Ikechukwu Ollawa, Businessman, Oyigbo.
It is my candid pleasure to appreciate all the efforts made by the state government and federal agencies charged with the responsibility of ensuring lasting peace, unity and stability in our state.
May I seize this opportunity to appeal to Governor Wike to, as a matter of urgency, reconstruct internal roads in Oyigbo.
Law/Judiciary
Change Of Name
Change of name generally refers to the legal act by a person of adopting a new name different from his or her name at birth. Generally, an individual has a right to change his or her name at any time for different reasons, especially marriage, divorce, child adoption etc. For this change to be valid in law, certain steps need to be fulfilled.
The first step in processing a change of name in Nigeria is to swear an affidavit under oath in any High Court close to the applicant, stating the reasons for the change of name. The affidavit is a statutory document that records the intention to abandon the old name for the new one.
The next step is to announce publicly the change of name by publishing the new name in at least one recognised national newspaper, so as to give the general public notice that the individual has effected a change of name.
Further, for official certificates bearing the old name of the applicant, a deed poll needs to be sworn to in the Supreme Court of Nigeria deposing to facts necessitating the change and that the change will be effected by the relevant authority that issued the certificate.
The Supreme Court judgement of February 13, 2020 SC. 1/2020 between PDP & ORS V. BIOBARAKUMA DEGI – EREMIENYO & ORS, held that the only authority competent to correct anything on a certificate, was the authority that issued the certificate, and that the affidavit of correction of name does not in his opinion, conform to the proper manner of changing name or correcting a name on a certificate, and that it is by deed of poll, and not by mere deposition that a change of name on an official certificate can be effected and further that the procedure necessarily affects official record and archives of the nation.
Finally, the new name of the individuals is to be printed in Nigeria’s official gazette. This process involves sending an application to the Documentation Department of Publication, Civil Registry, requesting the advertisement of the change of name. The application fee for the publication is from N5000.00 (five thousand naira only) or more.
The application must be accompanied with the following documents:
– Deed poll of change of name
– The name of the applicant as listed on the birth certificate or any citizenship document.
– The full name the applicant is applying to change
– A signed affidavit of change of name
– A newspaper cutting advertising the change of name
– Passport photograph of the applicant
– Photocopy of the marriage certificate for the applicant whose purpose for change is as a result of marriage.
Take notice that in order to legally change your name, you must be above 18 years of age. Minors cannot legally change their names unless the parent or guardian of the minor applies for the change of name.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
My Husband Is A Serial Liar, Woman Tells Court
A mother of two, Alimot Idris, yesterday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage to her husband, Idris, whom she described as a liar.
Alimot, a trader, told the court that her husband was not straightforward in his dealings with her.
“When I had my second pregnancy, his family came to my house one morning to claim the custody of my first child.
“They said my husband had informed them that he was not responsible for my second pregnancy.
“When I asked him what was happening, he denied saying anything of such to anyone.
“During this period, sometime in 2006, he ran away from home. “Although I was pregnant at this time, yet his family members came around, threatening me to look for their son, Idris, or I bear the consequence.
“I was arrested by his family, but was later released that same day because I was heavily pregnant. “He later came back after many phone calls and the various messages I sent to him. In short, his family members are the problem in his life.
“The summary of his person is that he can’t decide on how to singlehandedly runs his family without family interference. “He later accepted to be the father of my second child,” she said.
Our correspondent reports that Idris was, however, not in court after being served three times consecutively.
The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, thereby, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.
He gave the custody of the children to Alimot and ordered Idris to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.
The arbitrator also ordered Idris to take up the responsibility for the education and other welfare needs of the two children.
Law/Judiciary
EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster With Mini Coffin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, 38, with a mini coffin, suspected to contain fetish materials.
The operatives of the anti-graft agency were said to have raided the suspect’s house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday. According to Adebowale, he had been using the coffin as a soap rack.
The suspect was among six persons arrested following weeks of piecing together tips on intelligence received on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.
The suspects which include a lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, were picked up by men of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates of the city. Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale.
Items said to have been recovered from them include four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.
