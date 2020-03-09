News
Group Alleges Massive Fraud In NDDC
A group, Niger Delta People’s Movement Against Corruption And Injustice, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to act swiftly and halt the corruption being perpetrated by the members of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the interest of the region.
Raising a series of corrupt allegations against the Interim Management Committee (IMC) in an open letter to the President Buhari, the body noted that the appeal had become imperative in order to prevent further underground looting and unprecedented frauds presently going on in the commission.
In the letter signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Tamuno Torulagha, the body also faulted the setting up of Interim Management Committee and the submerging of NDDC under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, describing both move as a gross violation of the act establishing the commission as an interventionist agency.
The letter read in part: “We the Niger-Delta people and concerned Nigerians are aghast at your continuous silence and tacit encouragement of the perpetuation of clear constitutional breaches being daily executed by your appointee and Hon. Minister of the Federal Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs in the administration of NDDC”.
“This is an express contravention of the provisions in the act that establishes the commission as a regional development agency to complement the federal government efforts in the growth of the coastal areas after decades of neglect by successive governments.
“Mr. President, you have been known as an anti-corruption czar and a man with firm state of mind when confronting the monster called corruption. This was the reason we the Niger Delta people and indeed the entire country voted overwhelmingly to elect you please.
“However, there has been very disturbing developments that tend to run contrary to your known beliefs as it pertains to your fight against corruption and corrupt practices as being witnessed in the NDDC under the illegal Interim Management Committee”.
“The sacrifices our people made that gave birth to the establishment of the NDDC is being almost eroded by the illegal interim management committee which is in contravention with the provisions of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Establishment Act 2000”.
“Mr. President, we the Niger Delta people and concerned Nigerians reject vehemently your appointed Interim Management Committee while putting on hold the inauguration of the duly constituted management board you abinitio appointed having been screened and confirmed by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives as spelt out in the NDDC Act.
“Mr. President, corruption and mindless looting is now the order of the day in the NDDC since you delegated your responsibilities to those who have high appetite for the funds of the commission and fighting hard to control the commission by frustrating your inauguration of a substantive management board.
“We attach herein, a detailed payment chart containing details of various beneficiaries’ companies’ bank names/accounts and the sums received to buttress our corruption claim which we urge you to investigate.
“We also convey the reservations of the Niger Delta people and concerned Nigerians to you so as to better understand that the consequences of allowing the Interim Management Committee to continue in breach of the extant rules establishing the NDDC is to give them a blank cheque to loot.
“Mr. President, the framers of the Nigeria constitution did not envisage a situation whereby, strange contents will be imposed on the constitution neither do any section of the NDDC establishment act 2000 made a mention of this illegality being christened “Interim Management Committee” as it is being witnessed today in the NDDC.
“Mr. President, we the Niger-Delta people and concerned Nigerians, wish to be educated over some of the decisions you have been influenced to take by the Hon. Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs in the unending NDDC melee and further compelled to ask if you gave Akpabio directives to also merge the NDDC as a unit of the Federal Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs?
“We have come to this position considering the fact that we wake up each day to see your approvals for Godswill Akpabio who has assumed duties as sole administrator of the NDDC in addition to being a minister in your cabinet”.
News
Wike Decries Rivers Exclusion From FG Projects
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has decried the exclusion of Rivers State from the execution of projects by the Federal Government.
This is as the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, stated that the proponents of change are now worse than those they changed.
They spoke, last Thursday night at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the Senate Minority Caucus to the Rivers State governor over the passage of his uncle, late Chief Charles Wike.
Wike said: “It is unfortunate that one minister from the South-South said that Rivers State is being denied projects because of kidnapping. It is painful.
“There are killings all over the country. Killings in different states. But they are siting projects in those states. But in Rivers State, not a single federal project.”
The governor said that the exclusion of Rivers State from the execution of projects by the Federal Government raises very critical questions.
Wike said: “Are we really part of this country? Is Rivers State part of this country? They have taken away majority of the prominent positions occupied by our sons and daughters in the Federal Government.
“Rivers State is part of this country. We did not commit any offence to warrant the total exclusion from federal projects under this dispensation.”
He said that the politicisation of security and national development is counterproductive, stressing that all Nigerians must work together to defeat insecurity.
“We need to work together to fight insecurity. It doesn’t matter the party that you belong to, let’s work together to save this country.
“If you are a human being, you cannot say that you enjoy the slaughtering of people. Where are we heading to?
“Why should anyone play politics with the lives of people? I don’t need to be in your party for you to protect me. We are brothers and we are all from one country”, he said.
While assuring the Senate Minority Caucus of his support, Wike commended them for fighting on the side of the people.
He said: “I must commend the PDP Senate Caucus for standing firm to say what is wrong is wrong.
“At the end of the day, everybody must present his report card. Everybody has account to give account. And this account must be given individually. Don’t allow yourself to be intimidated.
“Always do what is right, so that tomorrow you can meet your creator with a clear conscience that you have done what is right. Do not relent. You should continue to speak the truth. You may be in the minority, it does not matter. But you will not be in minority before God. I assure you that we of your stock will never abandon you. We will support you to do your work as you will be vindicated.”
Speaking on his uncle, late Chief Charles Wike, the governor said he lived a good life and has gone to be with his creator.
In his remarks, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe, said that the present administration has failed the people of Nigeria.
Abaribe said: “Nigeria as it is needs to move in a different direction from where we are moving now. We need you to support us in our effort to make every Nigerian feel the impact of good governance.
“We understand the difficulty every Nigerian is feeling today. We understand the pains most Nigerians are going through today.
“We understand that those who came on the platform of change have ended up even being worse than those that they came to change. The disappointment, the disillusionment that most Nigerians are feeling today, is our responsibility to bring to the fore in our public debate.”
Abaribe said that democracy was difficult for some people because they were autocratic in nature.
“We have been keeping up with our ideals. Democracy is difficult for some people to really fathom. I think that is why the government at the centre is finding it really difficult. You cannot have democracy without having democrats. Only democrats can give you democracy. Autocrats can never give you democracy.
“What autocrats want at every time is to say that their word is law. We believe in interaction and the contestation of ideas in the public space. That is what will lead us to a better Nigeria for everyone.
“We have been trying to steer the ship of state to the right direction when we get communications from the Presidency and it has been very difficult,” he said.
He said though the Senate Minority Caucus has continued to work to correct the anomalies in government, the entire struggle has met with resistance.
Abaribe said: “It has been very difficult for us. We thought we would have been able to change the direction of Nigeria in 2019.
“Be that as it may we also resolved that we will give a positive direction to government, considering that all of us are supposed to be working for the interest of the country.
“But as you have seen from interactions and what has come out in the media, it has been a very difficult task. Even today, we had to go into a very difficult discussion with our colleagues on the propriety of plunging Nigerians into further debts.
“What we have seen is that, maybe, there’s reluctance on the part of the Federal Government to take in good advice from the citizenry represented by us.”
He said that the widespread insecurity across the country makes development difficult.
“You cannot have development when almost all parts of the country are burning. The insecurity we contend with, we have tried to get the government to see reason and change tactics and the personnel.
“It is those who refuse to buy into new ideas that don’t want the economy to grow and they don’t want anything good to happen,” he said.
He commiserated with the Rivers State governor over the death of his uncle, late Chief Charles Wike, and prayed God to grant him the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
Abaribe was accompanied on the condolence visit by Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Yau.
News
Ex-Agitators Want PAP Removed From NSA’s Supervision
A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators under the aegis of the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) says they want the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) stripped from the office and supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
The ex-agitators noted that the Coordinator of the PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo’s suspension was a mere window dressing of the core issue plaguing the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, saying that the recent suspension of Dokubo was not enough to check the massive fraud in the programme.
This was contained in a statement issued by spokesperson of the Joint Revolutionary Council, Cynthia Whyte, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The statement reads, “We received with absolute disgust the news on the suspension of Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.
“We believe that this is a phony attempt at window dressing the core issues and a poor attempt at surface dressing the many problems facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme today.
“It is impossible to have that scale of fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and general malfeasance at the Presidential Amnesty Programme without active and coordinated connivance of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
“The fact that two coordinators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have been sacked for fraud within a space of two years (March, 2018 and March, 2020), shows that something is fundamentally wrong with the current architecture and supervisory framework of the Presidential Amnesty Programme”, the group said.
The group said any probe launched on the PAP must be done directly by President Muhammadu Buhari and not through the office of the NSA, insisting that nothing will change the amnesty programme if this issue was not addressed.
It reads further, “Whatever investigation must be carried out on the Presidential Amnesty Programme must be done directly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not through the Office of the National Security Adviser who is also an adviser to the President just as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme doubles as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, which is a cabinet ranking position.
“We maintain, as we have continued to do in recent times that the Presidential Amnesty Programme should be removed from the supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser and domiciled directly under the Presidency.
“As coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and a cabinet ranking member of the government, we believe that the coordinator should report directly to the President, even if it be through the Chief of Staff to the President. Nothing will change with the Amnesty Programme if this matter is not urgently addressed. Enough is enough!”, the group added.
News
NCC Deactivates 2.2m Improperly Registered SIM Cards
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has completely deactivated 2.2million improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Cards across telecommunication networks nationwide.
The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known in a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, in Abuja.
Danbatta said that the commission’s efforts in this regard were in line with one of the key agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen security of lives and property for all Nigerians.
“We have since initiated the second phase of SIM deactivation based on the ministerial directive, and as at today, we have completely deactivated the remaining 2.2million lines on the networks.
“This is contrary to reports by a section of the media, suggesting that nothing has been done with respect to the issue of improperly registered SIM cards.
“Following the September, 2019 ministerial directive, however, the NCC, within a week, intensified efforts by reducing the number of improperly registered SIM cards from 9.2million to 2.2million,” he said.
He, however, said that over the years, the NCC had worked with determination and through various policy initiatives, to rid mobile networks of improperly or invalidly registered SIM cards.
The EVC explained that this was to ensure that all the current over 184 million registered SIM cards across Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) networks had valid data that were traceable and not anonymous.
According to him, our efforts received a boost, following the implementation of a September 12, 2019 ministerial directive that the NCC should compel service providers to block all improperly-registered SIM cards, pending when their owners regularise their registration.
“As at the time the ministerial order was issued, the commission, through its Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement team, had reduced the number of improperly-registered SIM cards on mobile networks in the country to 9.2million.”
He recalled that the commission had, in June, 2019, commenced the second round of comprehensive verification audit of MNOs’ SIM card registrations as part of the commission’s ongoing regulatory interventions.
The EVC said that the regulations were the setting up of the SIM Registration Industry Task Force, which led to several resolutions including the Industry Working Group (IWG) on harmonisation of SIM registration process.
He also said that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was inclusive to ensure a clean SIM database, adding that the audit exercise was concluded in August, 2019.
“The audit was specifically to ensure strict adherence by telecom operators to the provisions of the Telephone Subscribers Registration Regulations 2011,” he said.
The EVC assured all stakeholders that the commission would continue to aggressively pursue the national objectives of delivering an accurate database of telephone subscribers in Nigeria.
He also stated that stated that the SIM data submitted to the commission was constantly validated for higher efficiency to support the national security objectives of the SIM registration exercise through NCC’s zero tolerance for deviations from the proper registration process.
“I also use this opportunity to restate the commission’s commitment to the periodic SIM data audit, continuous compliance monitoring exercise on the MNOs, as well as constant consumer education and engagement against using improperly-registered SIM cards.
“We will be able to, collectively, address national security concerns, especially kidnappings, banditry, armed robberies, cattle rustling and other crimes associated with SIM cards across the nation. This will ensure that all SIM cards are traceable to their real owners,” he added.
