Niger Delta
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme
A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators under the aegis of the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) says they want the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) stripped from the office and supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
The ex-agitators said Dokubo’s suspension was a mere window dressing of the core issue plaguing the federal government’s amnesty programme, saying the recent suspension of the Co-coordinator of the PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, was not enough to check the massive fraud in the programme.
This was contained in a statement issued by spokesperson of the Joint Revolutionary Council, Cynthia Whyte and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The statement reads, “We received with absolute disgust the news of the suspension of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.
“We believe that this is a phony attempt at window dressing the core issues and a poor attempt at surface dressing the many problems facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme today.
“It is impossible to have that scale of fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and general malfeasance at the Presidential Amnesty Programme without active and coordinated connivance with the Office of the National Security Adviser.
“The fact that two coordinators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have been sacked for fraud within a space of two years (March 2018 and March 2020), shows that something is fundamentally wrong with the current architecture and supervisory framework of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”
The group said any probe launched on the PAP must be done directly by President Muhammadu Buhari and not through the office of the NSA, insisting that nothing will change the amnesty programme if this issue is not addressed.
It reads further, “Whatever investigation that must be carried out on the Presidential Amnesty Programme must be done directly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not through the Office of the National Security Adviser who is also an adviser to the “President just as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme doubles as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Police,Youths Nab Four For Beheading Woman In A’Ibom
Tragedy struck at the weekend at Oku Abak Community in Abak Council Area of Akwa Ibom State, as a woman simply identified as Eka Sammy was reportedly beheaded in her farm and the head dumped in front of her house.
The Tide’s source revealed that the woman fondly called Mma Iko Mbakara was ambushed in her farm while harvesting cassava by a young man, one Lucky Michael from Delta State, working hands in gloves with three others.
An eyewitness account averred that the suspect was caught by the irate youth of the community when he dumped the head of the woman in front of her house and immediately stripped himself naked before taking the youth to the farm where the lifeless body of the woman was found.
One Augustine Ekwere said, ‘’the youth of this village caught him and called on the police after their own assessment. The police then arrested him and his accomplices.
Continuing, Ekwere said the suspect confessed to the crime at Abak Police Station, saying that a prophetess contracted him for a fee of N150,000 to bring human head for rituals.
According to him, although the suspect did not mention the name of the prophetess, he had already received the cash payment to carry out the dastard acts.
“At the Police station, the boy confessed to beheading the woman in the farm because he was paid a N150, 000 by a prophetess to do so. I fear that such crime is coming to my community, my street and our house’’, he said.
Police Public Relations Officer, Fredrick Nnudam, Chief Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident and applauded the youth of the community for supporting the Police which led to the arrest of the suspect and his cohorts.
The PPRO who did not mention the number of suspects arrested hinted that the matter was being investigated at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, but a source informed our reporter that about four suspects were nabbed by the police.
“I am in a picture. A woman was beheaded in the farm on Saturday while working there. Some youth joined the police to comb the bush and some suspects were arrested.
“I can’t give you the exact figures, but some persons were arrested especially the principal suspect’’, he said,
On whether the prophetess allegedly said to have masterminded the killing for ritual purpose has been arrested, he said, “as at now information is still sketchy but investigation is ongoing,
Niger Delta
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
The people of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, have sent an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for security intervention against the incessant attacks by herdsmen who have held their community hostage in the past five months.
No fewer than eight persons have been killed in four separate attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen since October last year. This is in addition to several others who were kidnapped during the coordinated attacks but recently regained their freedom after the payment of ransom.
Lamenting the people’s ordeal, President-General of Issele-Azagba Development Union, Mr Ben Uche Illoh said residents could no longer sleep with their eyes closed. He called on President Buhari to prevail on the various security agencies to come and liberate the community from the hands of bandits.
“These attacks have become a very big problem to us. There is presence of police as well as vigilante here, but we want more support,” he appealed.
Edozie insisted that herdsmen were responsible for the series of attacks, noting that those who had encounters with the hoodlums including freed kidnapped victims confirmed that the attackers were Fulani going by the language they spoke and their physical appearance.
Niger Delta
PDP Begins Congress In A’Ibom, Reserves 37 Positions For Women
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State Chapter said it would commence its congresses across the state, tomorrow
It added that out of one hundred and twelve vacant positions to be filled, about thirty-seven (37) had been reserved for women in order to encourage female leadership in the party.
The state Chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, addressing a press conference tagged ‘On Your Marks’ at the party’s state secretariat yesterday promised that the congress would be characterised by transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
According to the press statement, “from this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the process of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the, local government and state levels for the next four years. We can assure that in our tradition, the congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.
“On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party. In accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution, in the forthcoming nomination.”
In breaking down the number of seats reserved for women from the ward level to the National level, Obong Ekpo said, “we intend to: – reserve 6 out of the 17 positions in the Exco for women at the ward level, six out of the 18 positions in the Exco for women at the local government level out of the 39 positions in the Exco for women at the state level and nine out of the 10 positions in the Exco for women at the zonal level and nine out of the 28 positions in the Exco for women at the national level.”
He urged all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines warning that no iota of violence shall be tolerated.
He added, “In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.
“In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, the Central Congresses Coordinating Committee will step in to resolve the crisis.”
“Let me express our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and members of our party who have continued to keep faith with the PDP,” Ekpo said. This faith and sacrifices have been the reason for our successes. We assure that on our part, we will continue to hold to produce responsible leadership capable of delivering democratic dividends to our people.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured4 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured4 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
News3 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News4 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct
-
Featured3 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News3 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC