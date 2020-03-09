Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State Chapter said it would commence its congresses across the state, tomorrow

It added that out of one hundred and twelve vacant positions to be filled, about thirty-seven (37) had been reserved for women in order to encourage female leadership in the party.

The state Chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, addressing a press conference tagged ‘On Your Marks’ at the party’s state secretariat yesterday promised that the congress would be characterised by transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.

According to the press statement, “from this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the process of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the, local government and state levels for the next four years. We can assure that in our tradition, the congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.

“On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party. In accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution, in the forthcoming nomination.”

In breaking down the number of seats reserved for women from the ward level to the National level, Obong Ekpo said, “we intend to: – reserve 6 out of the 17 positions in the Exco for women at the ward level, six out of the 18 positions in the Exco for women at the local government level out of the 39 positions in the Exco for women at the state level and nine out of the 10 positions in the Exco for women at the zonal level and nine out of the 28 positions in the Exco for women at the national level.”

He urged all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines warning that no iota of violence shall be tolerated.

He added, “In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.

“In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, the Central Congresses Coordinating Committee will step in to resolve the crisis.”

“Let me express our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and members of our party who have continued to keep faith with the PDP,” Ekpo said. This faith and sacrifices have been the reason for our successes. We assure that on our part, we will continue to hold to produce responsible leadership capable of delivering democratic dividends to our people.