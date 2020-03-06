Sports
Supporters Club To Mobilise Fans To Match
The chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club of Port Harcourt, Franklin Owhor, has said that they are set to mobilise over three thousand supporters to stadium.
United will host Ifeanyi Uba FC on Sunday, at Yakubu Gowon stadium, in Port Harcourt, on match day 23 at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL).
He stated that the mobilisation was to ensure they cheered his club to victory.
Owhor, made this known in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.
The Chairman expressed optimism that his side will get the maximum three points at stake, adding that they will score not less than three goals.
“United struggling to score goals is a thing of the past. We are going to score not less than three goals against visiting IfeanyiUba FC.
If we can beat almighty Kano Pillars two zeros and same margin against Heartland away, I don’t think IfeanyiUba can stop us,” Owhor said.
He equally said that the supporters club was trying its best to assist the team financially.
“ As they continue to get good result they will get more motivation from the supporters club,” he stated.
United is currently occupying second position on the log with 40 points, one point behind league leaders, Plateau United .
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Mourinho Running Out Of Excuses At Tottenham -O’Hara
Jose Mourinho is “running out of excuses” for Tottenham’s poor form, according to Jamie O’Hara, who can see the club bringing Mauricio Pochettino back if results do not improve quickly.
Spurs suffered their fourth successive defeat across all competitions at home to Norwich on Wednesday night, exiting the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage in the process.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by a Josip Drmic goal deep into the second half, and the two sides couldn’t be separated after 30 minutes of extra time.
Penalty kicks were ultimately needed to decide the contest, with Norwich coming out on top 3-2 thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Tim Krul, who kept out efforts from Eric Lamela and Gedson Fernandes.
Mourinho pointed to a lack of options up front once again in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son during his post-match interview, and suggested he will have to rest a number of key figures for a trip to Burnley tomorrow.
O’Hara believes Spurs still have enough strength in depth to get consistent results, and says that Mourinho should be trying to lift his players instead of adopting a defeatist attitude.
“I’m getting a bit sick and tired of the excuses,” the ex-Tottenham midfielder told Tidesports source.
“I’ve backed him over the fact he’s lost Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and he’s trying to find a way to win and it hasn’t quite happened.
“But the negativity and the mentality of, ‘let’s all feel sorry for us and we’ve got injuries, Moura wants to come off and Bergwijn wants to come off, let’s all feel sorry for Tottenham’ – NO!
“Come on! You need to get results and you need to pick it up, you’ve still got a good enough squad there to beat Norwich and to get results.
“Now there are no excuses left for Mourinho.
“He was brought in to win a trophy but gets knocked out by Norwich in the FA Cup – it really puts the season into perspective with where we’re going.
“I don’t think they’re going to get through against RB Leipzig [in the Champions League last 16] either, so it could be season over by next week.
“He’s getting paid a lot of money and he’s got to be able to find results.
“There’s still a very good squad of players at Tottenham and you need to find a way to lift them up and give them the confidence to believe they can go and win games.”
Mourinho was drafted in to replace Pochettino back in November, following a poor run of form which had left Spurs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Sports
These Eagles Can Conquer Everyone -Enyeama
Vincent Enyeama has claimed that the present set of Super Eagles squad ‘can conquer anyone’.
Coach Gernot Rohr announced his 24-man squad to face Sierra Leone in March’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations, a list not lacking in quality.
FC Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue and Heracles Almelo’s Cyriel Dessers were handed their maiden international call-ups, while Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the team.
In his assessment of the German’s squad, Enyeama, who helped Nigeria win a third AFCON title in 2013 claims Rohr has assembled a good team that is capable of beating anybody.
“This is a very good team,.this generation can conquer everyone,” he tweeted.
The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars on March 26 before heading to Freetown for the return leg at the Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later.
Nigeria is currently sitting top of Group L on six points, having won all two of their fixtures to date.
Sports
European Court Justifies Platini’s Ban
Michel Platini’s ban from football “was justified” said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after rejecting the ex-UEFA President’s appeal.
Platini and former FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter were found guilty in 2015 of ethics breaches over a 2m Swiss Franc (£1.3million) “disloyal payment”.
The Frenchman was initially given an eight-year ban which was eventually reduced to four on appeal.
The ECHR said the sanction “did not appear excessive or arbitrary”.
Platini, 64, resigned from his role as Uefa president in 2016 after his appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) was rejected, although the length of the sanction was reduced to four years, having already been cut to six in February that year.
However, the fine of 60,000 Swiss Francs (£33,700 at the time) remained, which Platini said, in October, he would not be paying until ECHR’s ruling had been issued.
Regarding this latest appeal to the ECHR, Platini challenged CAS’ judgement on three grounds: a right to a fair hearing, that FIFA rules had been used retrospectively against him and that the ban was excessive.
In its judgement, the ECHR said: “The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football’s governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary.”
