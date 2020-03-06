Sports
Man City’s Domestic Success Unrivalled -Guardiola
Manchester City’s recent dominance of English competitions is unrivalled, says manager Pep Guardiola after winning a third successive Carabao Cup.
Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri before Mbwana Samatta’s reply saw City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley, last weekend.
On top of three League Cups, Guardiola has won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and two Community Shields with City.
“Since we started to win, the last nine [domestic] competitions we played, we won eight,” he told Tidesports source
“That is awesome. No club before in the history of domestic trophies, not counting Europe, won the amount of titles in a row we have won.
“Not even the biggest Liverpool in the 80s, the biggest Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho, or Arsene Wenger [with Arsenal).
“These clubs were amazing but were never able to win in the last nine titles, domestic eight.”
Liverpool won six league titles, two FA Cups and four successive League Cups in the 1980s, while United accumulated 13 Premier League titles including three in a row on two occasions under Ferguson, with Wenger guiding Arsenal to an unbeaten league season.
Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in 2016, led his side to the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last season, having also won the season-opening Community Shield.
The Spaniard says his side cannot compete for the title this year because Liverpool is “exceptional”. but believes his players’ desire to keep winning trophies has made City a “big, big club”.
“Never before we could go to Madrid, and Europe, and bigger stages and win the way we did,” Guardiola said about his side’s 2-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg last week.
“That doesn’t mean we’re going to qualify, but this is the first step. To believe we can go there and play, face-to-face, and win it.
“This is more important than come the end of the season we won one title or two titles.”
ity dominated for long spells of the final but Aston Villa almost took the game to extra time when Bjorn Engels’ header was turned onto the post by Claudio Bravo.
Villa boss Dean Smith said he was proud of his players’ efforts against “one of the top teams in the world”.
“We knew we would have to be patient without the ball,” said Smith, who admitted he thought Engels’ header moments from time was going in.
“They went 2-0 up and it is a mountain to climb against a team of that quality but we nearly climbed that mountain.
“I thought the lads showed a lot of heart and a lot of quality as well.”
Wins for West Ham and Watford in the Premier League on Saturday meant Villa dropped into the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.
But Smith is confident his side can take heart from their performance at Wembley.
Mourinho Running Out Of Excuses At Tottenham -O’Hara
Jose Mourinho is “running out of excuses” for Tottenham’s poor form, according to Jamie O’Hara, who can see the club bringing Mauricio Pochettino back if results do not improve quickly.
Spurs suffered their fourth successive defeat across all competitions at home to Norwich on Wednesday night, exiting the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage in the process.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by a Josip Drmic goal deep into the second half, and the two sides couldn’t be separated after 30 minutes of extra time.
Penalty kicks were ultimately needed to decide the contest, with Norwich coming out on top 3-2 thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Tim Krul, who kept out efforts from Eric Lamela and Gedson Fernandes.
Mourinho pointed to a lack of options up front once again in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son during his post-match interview, and suggested he will have to rest a number of key figures for a trip to Burnley tomorrow.
O’Hara believes Spurs still have enough strength in depth to get consistent results, and says that Mourinho should be trying to lift his players instead of adopting a defeatist attitude.
“I’m getting a bit sick and tired of the excuses,” the ex-Tottenham midfielder told Tidesports source.
“I’ve backed him over the fact he’s lost Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and he’s trying to find a way to win and it hasn’t quite happened.
“But the negativity and the mentality of, ‘let’s all feel sorry for us and we’ve got injuries, Moura wants to come off and Bergwijn wants to come off, let’s all feel sorry for Tottenham’ – NO!
“Come on! You need to get results and you need to pick it up, you’ve still got a good enough squad there to beat Norwich and to get results.
“Now there are no excuses left for Mourinho.
“He was brought in to win a trophy but gets knocked out by Norwich in the FA Cup – it really puts the season into perspective with where we’re going.
“I don’t think they’re going to get through against RB Leipzig [in the Champions League last 16] either, so it could be season over by next week.
“He’s getting paid a lot of money and he’s got to be able to find results.
“There’s still a very good squad of players at Tottenham and you need to find a way to lift them up and give them the confidence to believe they can go and win games.”
Mourinho was drafted in to replace Pochettino back in November, following a poor run of form which had left Spurs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
These Eagles Can Conquer Everyone -Enyeama
Vincent Enyeama has claimed that the present set of Super Eagles squad ‘can conquer anyone’.
Coach Gernot Rohr announced his 24-man squad to face Sierra Leone in March’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations, a list not lacking in quality.
FC Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue and Heracles Almelo’s Cyriel Dessers were handed their maiden international call-ups, while Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the team.
In his assessment of the German’s squad, Enyeama, who helped Nigeria win a third AFCON title in 2013 claims Rohr has assembled a good team that is capable of beating anybody.
“This is a very good team,.this generation can conquer everyone,” he tweeted.
The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars on March 26 before heading to Freetown for the return leg at the Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later.
Nigeria is currently sitting top of Group L on six points, having won all two of their fixtures to date.
European Court Justifies Platini’s Ban
Michel Platini’s ban from football “was justified” said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after rejecting the ex-UEFA President’s appeal.
Platini and former FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter were found guilty in 2015 of ethics breaches over a 2m Swiss Franc (£1.3million) “disloyal payment”.
The Frenchman was initially given an eight-year ban which was eventually reduced to four on appeal.
The ECHR said the sanction “did not appear excessive or arbitrary”.
Platini, 64, resigned from his role as Uefa president in 2016 after his appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) was rejected, although the length of the sanction was reduced to four years, having already been cut to six in February that year.
However, the fine of 60,000 Swiss Francs (£33,700 at the time) remained, which Platini said, in October, he would not be paying until ECHR’s ruling had been issued.
Regarding this latest appeal to the ECHR, Platini challenged CAS’ judgement on three grounds: a right to a fair hearing, that FIFA rules had been used retrospectively against him and that the ban was excessive.
In its judgement, the ECHR said: “The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football’s governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary.”
